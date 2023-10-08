NFL Week 5 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 31, New York Giants 16

In a game that had some of the biggest explosive plays we’ll see this NFL season, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Giants, 31-16. The Dolphins move to 4-1 on the season, while the Giants drop to 1-4.

These were PFF’s top standout players from the game.

Offensive spotlight: Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had another monster day.

He finished with eight catches on nine targets for 181 yards and a touchdown despite an average target depth of just over six yards downfield.

Defensive spotlight: The New York Giants‘ Jason Pinnock made the defensive play of the day, one that will likely be the longest touchdown of the season, on a 102-yard interception return.

For the Dolphins, Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel combined for 13 quarterback pressures on first review.

Rookie spotlight: Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane finished the contest with 151 rushing yards on just 11 carries. He managed 96 of those yards after first contact and broke three tackles.

Box Score

Passing

New York Giants Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg Daniel Jones 7.16 14 / 20 119 6 0 0 21 6 85.2 Tyrod Taylor 4.84 9 / 12 86 7.2 0 0 20 1 94.4 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 21.92 22 / 30 308 10.3 2 2 69 1 100.4

Rushing

Receiving