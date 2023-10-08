NFL Week 5 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 31, New York Giants 16

In a game that had some of the biggest explosive plays we’ll see this NFL season, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Giants, 31-16. The Dolphins move to 4-1 on the season, while the Giants drop to 1-4.
These were PFF’s top standout players from the game.
Offensive spotlight: Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had another monster day.
.@cheetah to the ????!
????: #NYGvsMIA on FOX
????: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA pic.twitter.com/oTWuO5I4uD
— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
He finished with eight catches on nine targets for 181 yards and a touchdown despite an average target depth of just over six yards downfield.
Defensive spotlight: The New York Giants‘ Jason Pinnock made the defensive play of the day, one that will likely be the longest touchdown of the season, on a 102-yard interception return.
TO THE HOUSE ????
102 YARDS FOR JASON PINNOCK AND THE @Giants
????: FOX pic.twitter.com/B2T9MymMHH
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 8, 2023
For the Dolphins, Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel combined for 13 quarterback pressures on first review.
Rookie spotlight: Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane finished the contest with 151 rushing yards on just 11 carries. He managed 96 of those yards after first contact and broke three tackles.
.@ffvmousvon_ said SEE YA ????
???? #NYGvsMIA on @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/csZB1AG8ca
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) October 8, 2023
Box Score
Passing
|
New York Giants
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Long
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Daniel Jones
|7.16
|14 / 20
|119
|6
|0
|0
|21
|6
|85.2
|Tyrod Taylor
|4.84
|9 / 12
|86
|7.2
|0
|0
|20
|1
|94.4
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Long
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Tua Tagovailoa
|21.92
|22 / 30
|308
|10.3
|2
|2
|69
|1
|100.4
Rushing
|
New York Giants
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Daniel Jones
|7.16
|4
|24
|6
|0
|11
|0
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|6.9
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Tyrod Taylor
|4.84
|3
|14
|4.7
|0
|9
|0
|Eric Gray
|3.6
|12
|25
|2.1
|0
|8
|0
|Matt Breida
|3.4
|9
|21
|2.3
|0
|8
|0
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|De'Von Achane
|25.5
|11
|151
|13.7
|1
|76
|1
|Tua Tagovailoa
|21.92
|2
|6
|3
|0
|7
|0
|Raheem Mostert
|15.8
|10
|65
|6.5
|1
|23
|0
Receiving
|
New York Giants
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Long
|Darren Waller
|16.6
|11
|8
|86
|7.8
|10.8
|0
|21
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|6.9
|6
|5
|18
|3
|3.6
|0
|7
|Darius Slayton
|5.5
|4
|2
|35
|8.8
|17.5
|0
|20
|Parris Campbell
|4.3
|2
|2
|23
|11.5
|11.5
|0
|17
|Isaiah Hodgins
|3.9
|2
|2
|19
|9.5
|9.5
|0
|15
|Eric Gray
|3.6
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Matt Breida
|3.4
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Sterling Shepard
|2.3
|2
|1
|13
|6.5
|13
|0
|13
|Daniel Bellinger
|1.7
|1
|1
|7
|7
|7
|0
|7
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Long
|Tyreek Hill
|35.1
|9
|8
|181
|20.1
|22.6
|1
|69
|De'Von Achane
|25.5
|1
|1
|14
|14
|14
|0
|14
|Raheem Mostert
|15.8
|2
|2
|13
|6.5
|6.5
|0
|8
|Jaylen Waddle
|14.5
|10
|5
|35
|3.5
|7
|1
|20
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|9.2
|4
|4
|52
|13
|13
|0
|23
|Braxton Berrios
|3.3
|2
|2
|13
|6.5
|6.5
|0
|13