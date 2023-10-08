Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Week 5 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 31, New York Giants 16

2T04JY5 Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane runs on the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

By Trevor Sikkema
Oct 8, 2023
Miami Dolphins New York Giants

In a game that had some of the biggest explosive plays we’ll see this NFL season, the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Giants, 31-16. The Dolphins move to 4-1 on the season, while the Giants drop to 1-4.

These were PFF’s top standout players from the game.

Offensive spotlight: Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill had another monster day.

He finished with eight catches on nine targets for 181 yards and a touchdown despite an average target depth of just over six yards downfield.

Defensive spotlight: The New York Giants‘ Jason Pinnock made the defensive play of the day, one that will likely be the longest touchdown of the season, on a 102-yard interception return.

For the Dolphins, Christian Wilkins and Andrew Van Ginkel combined for 13 quarterback pressures on first review.

Rookie spotlight: Dolphins rookie running back De’Von Achane finished the contest with 151 rushing yards on just 11 carries. He managed 96 of those yards after first contact and broke three tackles.

Box Score

Passing
New York Giants
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Daniel Jones 7.16 14 / 20 119 6 0 0 21 6 85.2
Tyrod Taylor 4.84 9 / 12 86 7.2 0 0 20 1 94.4
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 21.92 22 / 30 308 10.3 2 2 69 1 100.4
Rushing
New York Giants
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Daniel Jones 7.16 4 24 6 0 11 0
Wan'Dale Robinson 6.9 1 1 1 0 1 0
Tyrod Taylor 4.84 3 14 4.7 0 9 0
Eric Gray 3.6 12 25 2.1 0 8 0
Matt Breida 3.4 9 21 2.3 0 8 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
De'Von Achane 25.5 11 151 13.7 1 76 1
Tua Tagovailoa 21.92 2 6 3 0 7 0
Raheem Mostert 15.8 10 65 6.5 1 23 0
Receiving
New York Giants
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
Darren Waller 16.6 11 8 86 7.8 10.8 0 21
Wan'Dale Robinson 6.9 6 5 18 3 3.6 0 7
Darius Slayton 5.5 4 2 35 8.8 17.5 0 20
Parris Campbell 4.3 2 2 23 11.5 11.5 0 17
Isaiah Hodgins 3.9 2 2 19 9.5 9.5 0 15
Eric Gray 3.6 1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Matt Breida 3.4 1 1 3 3 3 0 3
Sterling Shepard 2.3 2 1 13 6.5 13 0 13
Daniel Bellinger 1.7 1 1 7 7 7 0 7
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
Tyreek Hill 35.1 9 8 181 20.1 22.6 1 69
De'Von Achane 25.5 1 1 14 14 14 0 14
Raheem Mostert 15.8 2 2 13 6.5 6.5 0 8
Jaylen Waddle 14.5 10 5 35 3.5 7 1 20
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 9.2 4 4 52 13 13 0 23
Braxton Berrios 3.3 2 2 13 6.5 6.5 0 13
