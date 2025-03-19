One positive takeaway for all 32 NFL teams following NFL free agency

The Bears have put together a potentially elite offensive line: Additions Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney and Drew Dalman could vault the unit into a new tier.

A defensive resurgence in New England: While the team's offense remains a question mark, the Patriots appear to be set on defense.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

As we move further away from the bulk of free agency moves and barrel toward the 2025 NFL Draft, every team has a sense of optimism, regardless of where they may stand as a franchise. That being said, we will identify one positive takeaway from free agency for all 32 teams moving forward.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Arizona Cardinals: An improved pass rush

The Cardinals could certainly still add to their defensive line in this year’s draft, but retaining Baron Browning and adding Josh Sweat, Dalvin Tomlinson and L.J. Collier should allow them to improve on their 30th-ranked team PFF pass-rush grade. The Cardinals spent 2024 working to allow fewer explosive gains, and now they at least have a chance to blow up plays in the backfield.

Atlanta Falcons: Youth will have a chance to shine on the defensive line

With Grady Jarrett and Matthew Judon departing, the Falcons’ young defensive linemen will need to step up. That group includes players like Ruke Orhorhoro, Bralen Trice, Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus and Arnold Ebiketie, all of whom were drafted within the past three years. If any or all of these players emerge as legitimate pass-rush threats, they would greatly change the outlook of Atlanta's defense.

Baltimore’s top priority during free agency was retaining star left tackle Ronnie Stanley. They accomplished that mission by handing him a three-year, $60 million deal. Stanley ranked 16th among qualified tackles this past season with an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade while playing the most snaps of his career. His presence gives the Ravens the flexibility to attack other positions of need in the draft.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Buffalo Bills: An improved defensive line

The Bills signed Joey Bosa, Larry Ogunjobi and Michael Hoecht to bring some grit to their defensive line. Though the latter two players will be suspended for the first six weeks of the season, they bring necessary depth to a unit that ranked 27th in PFF run-defense grade last season.

Carolina Panthers: The defense is rounding into form

The Panthers reportedly flirted with signing Milton Williams before being outbid by New England. After that, they turned to signing several competent starters and paying their starting cornerback duo.

Tershawn Wharton, Patrick Jones II and Bobby Brown III should improve the league’s lowest-graded defensive line from a year ago. Christian Rozeboom and Tre'von Moehrig should stabilize the middle of the defense. Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson will return as the starting cornerbacks. The Panthers still need more star power, which could be acquired in the draft, but their defense is poised to be more functional than in 2024.

Chicago Bears: A potentially elite offensive line

The story of the Bears’ offseason is the rebuilding of their interior offensive line. First came the trade for Jonah Jackson, who has several years of experience playing in Ben Johnson’s offense. Then, they shipped a 2026 draft pick to Kansas City for Joe Thuney, who owns the highest PFF pass-blocking grade of any guard since 2021. Lastly, they signed Falcons center Drew Dalman, who should be a seamless fit in Johnson’s outside-zone run scheme. Caleb Williams is one of the big winners of this offseason with the way Chicago has built its offensive line.

Cincinnati Bengals: The band is back together

When Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are all on the field, the Bengals can beat anybody. The team recently handed massive four-year extensions to Chase and Higgins, keeping the triumvirate together for the foreseeable future. A reminder of each player’s talent: Burrow placed second in PFF passing grade this past season, Chase earned the league’s receiving triple crown and Higgins ranked seventh in PFF receiving grade.

Cleveland Browns: They will continue to build around Myles Garrett

Garrett is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. After a saga that included a trade request and a verbal refusal to sign an extension, Cleveland got the latter done by making Garrett the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. Of course, it’s well deserved, considering Garrett has earned at least a 92.0 PFF overall grade in four straight seasons. Now, the Browns need to figure out what to do on offense.

Dallas Cowboys: A formidable pass rush

Retaining Osa Odighizuwa and his 78.5 PFF pass-rush grade from last year was the Cowboys’ top priority this offseason. With him and a healthy Micah Parsons back in the fold, Dallas figures to feature a dangerous pass rush once again. From Week 10 to Week 18, the Cowboys ranked third in the NFL in PFF pass-rush grade, behind Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.

Denver Broncos: A small but efficient free-agent class

The Broncos didn’t make a ton of free-agent signings, but they took a targeted approach to improving their roster. The headliners are ex-49ers Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga, who should further stabilize the middle of the defense. Greenlaw, in particular, could substantially improve a linebacker unit that ranked 26th in PFF overall grade last season. Evan Engram should also help a tight end room that ranked last in PFF receiving grade in 2024.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Detroit Lions: Stability at cornerback

Detroit brought in veteran cornerback D.J. Reed to replace Carlton Davis III, who departed for New England at a significantly higher price. Reed has been as consistent as any player in the NFL over the past several years. He has played at least 880 snaps in four consecutive seasons, which is crucial to a Lions defense that was decimated by injuries in 2024. He has also earned at least a 70.0 PFF overall grade in six straight seasons. At a position of high volatility, the Lions know what they’re getting in Reed.

Green Bay Packers: They have options on the offensive line

Handing Aaron Banks a $19 million average-annual-value contract certainly gets the attention of onlookers, but there’s no doubt that the Packers have plenty of options with their offensive line alignment. The most likely scenario is Banks starting at his customary left guard position, Elgton Jenkins moving to center and Sean Rhyan and Jordan Morgan battling for the other guard spot.

Houston Texans: A sudden surplus of draft capital

Primarily due to the Laremy Tunsil trade, there is an overarching sense of pessimism right now in Houston. However, that trade brought back a draft pick haul that could help the Texans rebuild the offensive line. That includes the 79th overall pick this season plus a second-rounder and a fourth-rounder in 2026. The Texans need to move swiftly to protect C.J. Stroud, but they should have the draft capital to do so.

Indianapolis Colts: Lou Anarumo’s vision in the secondary

The Colts spent the majority of their free-agency resources on adding impact players to their secondary. Safety Cam Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward could fit very nicely into Lou Anarumo’s defense. Bynum is an above-average player in run support who flashes in coverage, while Ward has long been one of the league's better zone coverage players.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Commitment to the trenches

Jacksonville’s offensive line will have a new look in 2025 with guard Patrick Mekari and center Robert Hainsey arriving. Mekari is an experienced and versatile player who did not allow a sack when playing guard last season. Hainsey didn’t start last year in Tampa Bay aside from one game, but he did in 2022 and 2023, performing reasonably well in pass protection. Expect the Jaguars to continue to add to their trench units in the upcoming draft.

Kansas City Chiefs: Key players stick around

There were legitimate questions about the Chiefs’ ability to keep both Trey Smith and Nick Bolton, considering their cap situation. They will both remain in Kansas City for at least the 2025 season. Smith received the franchise tag as he continues to negotiate a long-term contract with the team, and Bolton signed a three-year, $45 million deal commensurate with his success to this point in his career.

The Raiders entered the 2024 season with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell as their options at quarterback, which never really gave them a chance to win. Predictably, they finished 31st in team PFF passing grade. They acquired ex-Seahawk Geno Smith in a trade, which should significantly improve their offense. During his three years in Seattle, Smith ranked ninth in the NFL in PFF passing grade and second in big-time throws.

Los Angeles Chargers: Sticking to the process

The Chargers may have underwhelmed a bit with their free-agency haul, but their approach represents Jim Harbaugh’s intent to build a sustainable winner rather than taking unnecessary risks early in the process. They still made some good signings. Keeping Khalil Mack is certainly a victory. Adding Mekhi Becton to presumably play next to Joe Alt solidifies the offensive line. The Chargers are taking a patient team-building approach to a roster that is already well ahead of the curve.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock contract projections and more in our free agency rankings!

Los Angeles Rams: A true Super Bowl contender

The Rams were very close to beating the eventual Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs this past season. They have loaded up to make one more run at a championship. Matthew Stafford and left tackle Alaric Jackson stuck around after having opportunities to depart, while the team added pieces like wide receiver Davante Adams and interior defender Poona Ford to fill some of the few holes in their roster. The Rams head into 2025 as legitimate NFC contenders.

Miami Dolphins: Decent value added with little cash to work with

Given their tight salary-cap situation, the Dolphins made the most of their scarce resources to find value on the open market. Guard James Daniels should be able to maintain a starting role if healthy. Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine gives them a solid third option alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. They managed to retain Tyrel Dodson, who is an excellent coverage linebacker. Miami still has questions to answer, particularly in the trenches and secondary, but they found some nice pieces that should improve their depth.

Minnesota Vikings: Proper roster construction with a young quarterback

The Vikings did exactly what a team should with a quarterback on a rookie contract: spend as much money as possible on the rest of the roster. They improved a bottom-five interior pass-rush unit by adding Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. They retained Byron Murphy Jr. and Harrison Smith in the secondary while adding Isaiah Rodgers. The interior pass protection should be better with ex-Colts Will Fries and Ryan Kelly. Minnesota could not have done a much better job of setting up J.J. McCarthy for success.

New England Patriots: A formidable defense at all three levels

New England decided to focus on its defense in free agency, and it seems they’ve built a stout unit. Milton Williams and Harold Landry III beef up a pass rush that already included Christian Barmore and Keion White. Linebacker Robert Spillane is one of the best run defenders in the NFL. Cornerback Carlton Davis III could combine with Christian Gonzalez to form one of the league’s more dangerous cornerback duos. The Patriots still need to find offensive assets for Drake Maye to work with, but they should be able to consistently make stops on defense.

New Orleans Saints: Stability in the secondary

As things stand, the Saints’ secondary should be the best part of their defense. They’ll need young cornerbacks Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor to take another step in their development, but they added Justin Reid to pair with Tyrann Mathieu at safety. New Orleans at least created some stability on the backend while they continue to rebuild in the trenches.

New York Giants: Stability in the secondary

The five players projected to be starters in the Giants’ secondary — Deonte Banks, Paulson Adebo, Dru Phillips, Jevon Holland and Tyler Nubin — will all be 26 years old or younger when the 2025 season starts. Adebo and Holland are the new additions who should add value to New York’s single-high-heavy defense. If the Giants' defensive line is healthy, the pass defense could be a serious problem for opponents next season.

New York Jets: A youth movement on both sides of the ball

After two years of attempting to make a playoff push, the Jets have retooled their approach by signing younger players in free agency who have shown flashes of talent in the past. All of their larger investments were in players who are 27 years old or younger, including Jamien Sherwood, Brandon Stephens, Andre Cisco and Justin Fields. The Jets are taking a more patient approach to success, which is likely a smart move after jumping the gun over the past two seasons.

Philadelphia Eagles: The coverage unit will be just fine

Philadelphia’s most notable move was retaining Zack Baun, the NFL’s highest-graded linebacker in 2024. That was primarily driven by his league-leading 90.9 PFF coverage grade. The Eagles also lost Darius Slay and Isaiah Rodgers in free agency but picked up Adoree' Jackson, who could start comfortably in Vic Fangio’s defense. Jackson’s 82.6 zone PFF coverage grade ranked fifth among qualified cornerbacks last season.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Pittsburgh Steelers: Necessary improvements everywhere (except QB)

The Steelers' quarterback situation remains a complete mystery, but they also entered free agency with needs at wide receiver and cornerback. They managed to find talented players at both spots in wide receiver DK Metcalf and cornerback Darius Slay. Now, they'll turn to figuring out who will be throwing the football, whether it be a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or someone in the 2025 NFL Draft class.

It seems the 49ers are using this offseason to prepare themselves to build their roster around a massive Brock Purdy contract extension. That approach may see them struggle in 2025, though they still have a nice mix of stars and young players who could keep them in playoff contention. This is a prudent approach for San Francisco after the team contended for championships for the past half-decade.

Seattle Seahawks: A potentially dangerous defense

Sam Darnold and the Seahawks' offense will be under the microscope this season, but Mike McDonald’s defense may be the unit worth watching closely. They already possessed a stacked defensive tackle group, headlined by Leonard Williams, and a deep cornerback room. Now they’ve added DeMarcus Lawrence and maintained Ernest Jones IV, which gives their run defense a significant boost. The Seahawks may be able to bide their time as they await better offensive production.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jason Licht’s player retention wizardry

Somehow, Jason Licht and the Buccaneers continue to retain all of their high-priced players and keep themselves in NFC South contention. This time, they managed to keep wide receiver Chris Godwin, left guard Ben Bredeson and linebacker Lavonte David while also adding pass rusher Haason Reddick. Tampa Bay is only one or two more impactful defensive pieces from being serious NFC contenders.

Tennessee Titans: An improved offensive line (fit for a new QB?)

Tennessee’s offensive line finished 30th in the NFL in PFF grade last season. The team added a tackle in Dan Moore Jr. and a guard in Kevin Zeitler in free agency. Moore may have been a bit of an overpay, but there’s no doubt that those two bring significant improvement to the Titans’ offensive line. Now the question comes down to who they will be blocking for.

Washington Commanders: New tools for an already dynamic offense

Despite their massive success last season, the Commanders finished 13th in PFF receiving grade and 22nd in PFF pass-blocking grade. As such, they’ve added impactful players in wide receiver Deebo Samuel and left tackle Laremy Tunsil to alleviate those issues. Samuel’s trademark after-the-catch ability should be a seamless fit for a generally conservative passing game. Tunsil ranked fourth in PFF pass-blocking grade among qualified tackles last season. Washington is properly surrounding Jayden Daniels with the tools he needs to succeed.