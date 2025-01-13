PFF grades are LIVE: NFL Wild Card Weekend

PFF grades are now live for the weekend's wild-card playoff games.

Each week, we will highlight an interesting grade or stat from every game in the NFL. Click here to dive into PFF Premium Stats for yourself. To dig deeper into every game, including snap counts for every player, subscribe to PFF+.

Click here to jump to a game:

LAC@HOU | PIT@BAL | DEN@BUF | GB@PHI | WAS@TB | MIN@LAR

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley was targeted 10 times in the Texans' upset over the Chargers on Saturday afternoon, but he allowed a reception on just half of those targets. He did allow 62 yards in coverage, but he also snagged two interceptions and finished the game with a 94.9 PFF coverage grade.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson exorcised his playoff and Steelers demons in style, delivering a stellar performance in the Ravens' comfortable victory over their AFC North rivals. Jackson completed 16-of-21 passes for 175 yards, throwing two touchdowns and registering two big-time throws.

He also showcased his dual-threat capabilities as a runner, racking up 81 yards on 15 carries, forcing three missed tackles and earning a 77.6 PFF rushing grade.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Bills QB Josh Allen

Allen was phenomenal as the Bills pulled away from the Broncos in the second half of Sunday’s wild-card encounter. He finished the game with an 85.5 PFF passing grade, a 76.1 PFF rushing grade and went 20-for-26 for 272 yards with a pair of big-time throws and no turnover-worthy plays.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Eagles CB Quinyon Mitchell

Targeted six times in the Eagles' win over the Green Bay Packers, the first-round rookie allowed just two receptions for 10 yards. He finished the game with three defensive stops, the first interception of his career and a 75.7 PFF grade.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels

Daniels was efficient as the Commanders defeated the Buccaneers on the road to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. He finished 24-for-35 for 268 yards and had a big-time throw and a turnover-worthy play. He also rushed for 36 yards on 13 carries, forcing four missed tackles in the process.

Click here for advanced box-score metrics, snap counts, the player of the game and more.

Coming soon! Click here for PFF's best bets for this game!