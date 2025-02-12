Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

With the 2024 NFL season in the books and the offseason fast approaching, trade conversations are heating up. Disgruntled stars voicing their displeasure with the direction their franchises are heading will stir up the rumor mill. While blockbuster trades are rarer in the NFL, the teams that manage to pull off the improbable position themselves nicely to “win the offseason.”

These are the NFL trades that could shake up the 2025 offseason.

“The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl”, wrote Garrett in his social media post revealing to the public that he had requested a trade out of Cleveland. The statement alluded to comments Browns GM Andrew Berry made at the season-ending press conference, sending a clear message that Garrett isn’t interested in another rebuild in Cleveland.

Reportedly, Garrett’s request was fielded to Browns’ ownership and top brass weeks ago, but decision-makers are not keen on moving him. Per The Athletic’s Diana Russini, Cleveland has responded to inquiring teams, “We are not moving him… but stay tuned”.

Although the veteran is entering Year 9 and his age-29 season, he’s shown no signs of slowing down, as he’s only gotten better. Over the last four seasons, Garrett has never posted a sub-92.0 overall PFF grade. In 2024, Garrett’s 92.8 PFF pass-rush grade led all qualifying defenders, powered by a league-leading pass-rush win rate (23.1%) and pressure rate (18.2%).

However, there are hurdles both the Browns and whoever hopes to acquire Garrett will have to work through. Any team after the edge rusher will need ample cap space to fit the remainder of his current deal – totaling roughly $44 million remaining over the next two seasons – as well as a king’s ransom of draft pick compensation.

The Lions would likely jump at the chance to add Garrett to bolster their pass rush and create the most lethal pairing in the NFL with Aidan Hutchinson. After Hutchinson’s injury early in the year, Detroit’s pass rush struggled to generate pressure – ranking 23rd in team pass-rush grade (64.0) from Week 6 onward. Adding Garrett to the mix would be a nightmare for offenses, as well as provide Garrett with the chance to compete for a title.

When the Rams informed Cooper Kupp that they would aggressively shop him around to teams this offseason, it didn’t come as much of a surprise. The soon-to-be 32-year-old receiver was at the center of numerous trade rumors at the deadline this past season, and now with the season concluded, the quiet part is being said out loud: Kupp’s time in LA has come to an end.

Due to a variety of factors ranging from his age and recent injury history to his significant contract, some of the more risk-averse teams will be unlikely to explore a trade for Kupp.

However, Kupp still profiles as an asset to a team looking for a polished route-runner with high football acumen. Even in a down year, Kupp managed to generate a 72.3 PFF receiving grade, further showcasing his exceptional floor.

Denver’s primary directive this offseason will be to find more weapons for their young passer, Bo Nix, after his promising rookie campaign. Kupp would certainly provide Nix with the safety blanket and sure-hands this Broncos offense needs to take the next steps. Broncos HC Sean Payton is notorious for his intricate system and play-calling, which would bode well for a veteran like Kupp – as opposed to adding a young receiver in the draft – given his high IQ.

Kupp’s nearly $30 million cap charge in 2025 will carry some complications for whoever manages to acquire him. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “the Rams are at least willing to some of the money” to help facilitate a deal. Which would likely expedite the negotiation process.

Reports of Deebo Samuel’s trade request swept through the Super Bowl news cycle this week, after the talented receiver requested the 49ers trade him during his end-of-season meeting with head coach Kyle Shanahan. It didn’t come as much of a surprise, as tensions between Samuel and the 49ers have simmered since the team divvied out contract extensions to both Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, as well as selecting Ricky Pearsall in the first round of the 2024 draft.

Although Samuel’s performance in 2024 was a far cry from his level of play in the three seasons prior, he still profiles as a versatile weapon that is dangerous with the ball in his hands. His 8.2 yards after catch per reception ranked third among all qualifying receivers this past season.

The possibility of adding Samuel should certainly intrigue a team like Washington. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury ran the most receiver screens in the NFL last season. Adding a YAC monster like Samuel to the mix would undoubtedly boost this offense, as the 49ers receiver has earned a 97.5 receiving grade on screens over his six seasons as a pro. Providing Jayden Daniels with another dynamic target to pair with Terry McLaurin.

After Cousins was overtaken by Michael Penix Jr. as the Falcons’ starting signal-caller, the possibilities of his next home began to spin up like a hurricane. However, much still stands in the way of this parting. Cousins still holds significant contract costs and a no-trade clause to boot. This would likely limit the number of teams that could feasibly take on his contract – still due $155 million over the next three seasons – and the possibility he could reject any deal that may materialize. There is the possibility that Atlanta could agree to eat a portion of his contract to facilitate a deal, but much remains to be seen regarding that possibility.

Long story short: there are many hurdles standing in the way of a trade. But, should he be moved, there will be no shortage of suitors.

One team to keep an eye on would be the Tennessee Titans, who hold the first overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. With numerous needs, the idea of selecting a QB at the top of the draft has been met with some contention. The idea that the Titans could possibly trade back to gather more draft capital or select a “generational talent” – presumably not of the quarterback variety – has become the prevailing sentiment around NFL circles.

Head coach Brian Callahan benched Will Levis this past season after various bouts with questionable decision-making, and could very well look at a veteran signal-caller to take up the mantle. That would provide this team with flexibility come draft day, while also finding their starter under center.

While being traded to the team with the worst record in the NFL last season may seem like a clear-cut opportunity for Cousins to exercise his no-trade clause. The AFC South continues to profile as a fairly winnable division, which may appeal to Cousins, who will be 37 years old come August.

While the headlines churning out of New York continue to paint the picture of a strained relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Jets, the future of Davante Adams with the Gang Green has largely become an afterthought. The sentiment is that Adams' time in New York is likely also coming to an end, but many have just settled on the conclusion that Adams will follow Rodgers wherever he may go. But given how poor their connection looked with the Jets, that’s not a foregone conclusion.

Instead, Adams could very well strike out on his own and make the most of the limited time he has left to be a key contributor to a productive offense. Despite producing his lowest receiving grade (76.8) since 2016, he still has plenty of good snaps left and would provide an established offense with an X-receiver that routinely showcases his savvy route-running and contested catch ability.

The Ravens have needed more receiver help in the form of a difference-making X-receiver after finding success with Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman in recent campaigns. Despite being snubbed for the MVP, Lamar Jackson is producing as one of the best signal callers charted in the PFF era (since 2006). His 95.3 overall grade in 2024 is the highest-ever recorded by a quarterback – playoffs included. Getting Jackson more help is crucial to capitalizing on his prolific play, and Adams could be the key.