PFF College 101: The top 101 players from the 2024 college football season

Now that the college football season has concluded, it’s time to review the year's best players. Here is the PFF College 101, highlighting the 101 best players from the 2024 college football season.

This ranking is based on various factors, including PFF grades and other stats available only to PFF+ subscribers. Please note that the players’ NFL potential is not a factor in this ranking.

The full PFF College 101 will be released throughout the week:

Moore had his best year yet in his fifth and final season at Alabama, finishing as one of the 10 most valuable safeties in the nation according to PFF’s wins above average metric. His 89.4 coverage grade was 11th among FBS safeties, as well.

Broughton finished this season as the eighth-highest-graded defensive tackle in the nation and was one of the Longhorns’ most productive pass rushers. He generated 32 pressures, four sacks, and a solid 12.9% pass-rush win rate. He showed up in a big way in the playoffs with nine pressures and an 83.8 pass-rush grade across three games against Clemson, Arizona State and Ohio State.

Bryant was the best player on an Illinois squad that won 10 games for the first time in over two decades. His 86.0 receiving grade was ninth among FBS receivers. He forced 14 missed tackles after the catch, the fifth-most among Big Ten wideouts.

Nussmeier flirted with the idea of turning professional but ultimately chose to return to Baton Rouge for one more year. He’ll be considered one of the best quarterbacks entering next season, both college and NFL draft-wise. The senior threw for 4,039 yards, which was fifth most in all of college football. Nussmeier loves to get out there and spin it. He recorded the seventh most big-time throws (26) but also ranks near the top in terms of turnover-worthy plays. If he can clean up those errant throws, he’ll undoubtedly be in the Heisman/first-round pick discussion next year.

According to PFF’s wins above average metric, the only two tight ends who were more valuable than Gadsden this past season were Tyler Warren and Harold Fannin Jr. Those two were the only tight ends who tallied more receiving yards than Gadsden (934), too. The redshirt junior also led all Power Four tight ends with 17 contested catches as well.

Alongside Mason Graham, Grant was one of the biggest reasons Michigan pulled off the incredible upset against Ohio State. He picked the right time to have his best game in which he recorded five pressures and three stops to get an 89.9 PFF grade vs the Buckeyes. In a year when Michigan’s offense sputtered, they still held a top-10 defense and Grant was a major reason why. Grant’s main strength was stopping the run in which he ranked 15th among interior defenders with an 86.3 run-defense grade.

Allar quieted many critics by quarterbacking the Nittany Lions all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinals this past season, finishing as the nation’s sixth-most valuable signal-caller in the process according to our wins above average metric. His 21 big-time throws were a top-20 mark in America, while his 2.1% turnover-worthy play rate ranked 21st. Allar will lead what should be yet another loaded Penn State roster that has its sights set on delivering the program’s first national championship in nearly 40 years.

The sixth-year captain of Marcus Freeman’s team had a hell of a career in South Bend. You won’t find many tougher football players out there than Kiser, who left it all on the field against Ohio State. Kiser posted his best statistical season in his final year, racking up 75 total tackles and 35 run stops. This earned him an elite 90.5 tackling grade combined with an 86.8 run-defense grade, both ranking in the top 16 among linebackers.

West finished as PFF’s highest-graded offensive lineman out of everyone in the country with a 94.9 mark. He played exactly 800 snaps in 2024 and only surrendered two pressures in that entire span, good enough for a 99.7 pass-blocking efficiency rate.

Gardner is a fifth-year senior who got better every single year in college, with the 2024 season being his best. In one season, he raised his overall PFF grade from 68.3 to 89.2. In 2024, Gardner led all centers in run-blocking with an 88.9 grade and was second in pass-blocking with an 88.6 mark. He didn’t allow a single hit on the QB this year and only gave up three hurries.

Pierce was the senior leader of a very good Rutgers offensive line who had tremendous chemistry. He started all four years and raised his PFF grade each of those four years, recording an outstanding 85.1 this past season. Pierce finished the season with a 97.5 pass-blocking efficiency rate, which matches his career average. For his career, he only gave up five total sacks in 3,172 snap counts.

Daily ran for 32 touchdowns this season, the third most in FBS history and the most ever by a quarterback. His 1,654 rushing yards and 852 yards after contact also led all quarterbacks in the nation this year as well. Daily’s legs were the biggest reason why the Black Knights won the AAC and finished the year with 12 victories overall (most in program history).

Reed-Adams finished as the second-highest-graded Power Four guard this past season with an 82.4 mark. The Kansas transfer is an absolute road-grader, leading all Power Four guards with an 86.1 run-blocking grade. Reed-Adams projects as the best guard in America heading into next season after he announced his plans to return in 2025.

Bowen emerged as one of the best young linebackers in college football this season. His 80.7 overall grade was a top-20 mark in the Power Four this season. He was already an elite tackler as a true sophomore, as he missed just five tackles in his 16 games. Bowen will be one of the top returners at his position in 2025.

Williams’ talent in run defense shined again this season as his 88.6 run defense grade placed him eighth among qualified defensive tackles. His effort between the tackles was a huge reason that Ohio State finished second in the FBS in run defense grade. Williams could hear his name called in the latter half of the draft’s first round in April.

Noel combined with Jayden Higgins to form the only pair of teammates in the country this season with at least 1,100 yards apiece. His 81.7 receiving grade ranked sixth among Big 12 wide receivers. Noel made several of the Cyclones’ biggest plays this season and was a huge reason they made the Big 12 championship.

While Starks may have not had the best season by his standards, there are plenty of safeties who would be thrilled with the output he gave in his final season before turning pro. Georgia had other problems in their secondary that were out of Starks’ control. He finished the season with a 78.3 overall grade, 62 total tackles and one interception.

Outside of playing Ohio State, Josh Conerly Jr. was nearly perfect on the season as a left tackle. In non-OSU games, Conerly only allowed three total pressures, which came in the first two weeks of the season. However, in those two OSU games, he gave up six pressures. Conerly still posted a terrific pass-blocking grade for the year with an 83.5 and is currently the fifth-ranked tackle on our big board.

Kennard won the Nagurski Award this season by posting an excellent 80.6 pass-rush grade and piling up 39 pressures and 10 sacks. He racked up multiple pressures in all but two of his games in 2024. He was one of several reasons South Carolina finished as one of the top defenses in the country this year.

Ransom played an important role at safety for the Buckeyes this season, especially in run defense. In fact, his 93.5 run-defense grade led all Power Four defenders regardless of position. His ability to support the run and move around the formation as a former cornerback brought plenty of value to Ohio State’s national title run.

The Commodores finished with a winning record and a bowl victory for the first time in over a decade, thanks in large part to Pavia. The New Mexico State transfer was 10th among FBS signal-callers with an 85.0 passing grade, while his 683 rushing yards after contact led all Power Four ones. After winning his injunction against the NCAA, Pavia will return to Nashville for one more season.