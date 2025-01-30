2025 NFL Free Agency: Potential landing spots for top offensive linemen

G Trey Smith would provide an instant upgrade to the Bears offensive line: Given how Detroit’s offense was built under new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, it would be no surprise if his first order of business in Chicago is reinforcing the offensive line.

The 2024 NFL season made one thing clear — several teams desperately need reinforcements along the offensive line.

So, with free agency set to open in less than two months, we break down the best potential landing spots for the five highest-ranked offensive linemen on this year’s market.

G Trey Smith

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 2

Potential Landing Spot: Chicago Bears

On paper, the Chicago Bears' offensive line looked promising heading into the 2024 season, but injuries and inconsistency prevented the unit from reaching its potential. The group surrendered 180 total pressures—including a league-high 37 sacks—on 682 pass plays in the regular season, finishing with an 84.1 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked just 21st in the NFL.

Given how Detroit’s offense was built under new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, it would be no surprise if his first order of business in Chicago is reinforcing the offensive line.

If he doesn’t re-sign with Kansas City, Smith is widely regarded as the top offensive lineman on the free-agent market. One of his biggest assets is durability. He has played the third-most snaps among guards over the past four regular seasons, and his 78.0 PFF overall grade ranks 10th among 70 qualifying guards during that span.

T Ronnie Stanley

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 8

Potential Landing Spot: New England Patriots

The Patriots have the cap space to sign virtually any offensive lineman, and with needs across the entire unit, there’s no reason they shouldn’t pursue the best available tackle — Baltimore’s Ronnie Stanley.

New England’s left tackle play was a glaring weakness in 2024, as the position group earned a cumulative 49.5 PFF overall grade (31st in the NFL) and a league-worst 44.5 PFF run-blocking grade.

Though Stanley hasn’t been the same since his significant injury in 2020 and will turn 31 in March, he showed durability in 2024, logging a career-high 1,221 snaps. He also delivered arguably his best season since 2019, when he was the second-highest-graded tackle in the NFL. The Notre Dame product finished this past season with a 72.8 PFF overall grade and an 80.9 PFF pass-blocking grade—both of which would have been the highest marks on New England’s offensive line.

T Cam Robinson

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 17

Potential Landing Spot: Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs entered 2024 hoping to replace the void at left tackle left by Donovan Smith with either rookie Kingsley Suamataia or Wanya Morris. However, neither option proved reliable, eventually forcing the Chiefs to shift guard Joe Thuney to left tackle.

Morris struggled, earning a 53.0 PFF overall grade—71st among 81 qualifying tackles—while Suamataia’s 37.9 PFF overall grade would have ranked last had he played enough snaps to qualify. As a result, Kansas City’s left tackles combined for a 48.1 PFF overall grade, the lowest of any team in the NFL.

While the Chiefs don’t necessarily need an elite left tackle, given the talent they have elsewhere on the line, they must upgrade the position. Robinson could be a strong candidate, as his 77.2 PFF pass-blocking grade ranks 25th among 68 offensive tackles who have logged at least 1,000 pass-blocking snaps over the past four regular seasons.

C Drew Dalman

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 22

Potential Landing Spot: New England Patriots

While center David Andrews has one year remaining on his contract, his future is uncertain following a significant injury that limited him to a career-low 193 snaps in 2024. He will also turn 33 this summer, and his 58.6 PFF overall grade this past season was the lowest of his career.

On the other hand, Dalman has steadily improved since taking over as Atlanta’s starting center. His 85.4 PFF run-blocking grade ranks seventh among centers over the past three seasons, while his 97.6 PFF grade on outside zone runs ranks third. He also had his best season as a pass-blocker in 2024, allowing a career-low 3.7% pressure rate.

G Will Fries

Overall Free-Agent Rank: 24

Potential Landing Spot: New York Giants

The Giants' offensive line started the 2024 season strong following the additions of veterans Jermaine Eluemunor and Greg Van Roten. However, injuries—most notably to franchise left tackle Andrew Thomas—derailed their progress. By season’s end, New York’s offensive line had surrendered 215 total pressures, including 30 sacks, on 670 pass plays, finishing with an 81.7 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked 30th in the NFL.

While Thomas is expected to return, Evan Neal showed promise at right tackle, and John Michael Schmitz Jr. should still be given time to develop at center. That leaves guard as a potential area for reinforcement—one the Giants could address with their ample cap space.

Fries has steadily improved over his four seasons in Indianapolis, earning a higher PFF overall grade each year. Though an injury cut his 2024 season short, he showed significant progress early on. Over the first five weeks, his 86.9 PFF overall grade would have ranked third among guards if he had played enough snaps to qualify, while his 84.9 PFF run-blocking grade was among the best at the position.