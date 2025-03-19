Favorite, least favorite free-agency moves for all 32 NFL teams

Adding Kevin Zeitler was a massive move for Tennessee: Despite turning 35 in early March, Zeitler hasn’t skipped a beat and still profiles as one of the most consistent guards in the game.

The Saints hit a home run with Justin Reid: The former Chief produced a career-best 78.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 while ranking 10th among safeties in PFF coverage grade and 11th in PFF run-defense grade.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 31 minutes

With the initial wave of free agency in the books, it’s time to take stock of the transactions for all 32 teams and see where each stands.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Favorite: EDGE Josh Sweat

2024 PFF Grade : 70.0

70.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 4 years, $76.4 million ($41 million guaranteed)

4 years, $76.4 million ($41 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $54 million ($32.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $54 million ($32.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Jonathan Gannon, Sweat’s defensive coordinator in Philadelphia during his breakout season in 2022, will help create a seamless transition for Sweat, who should instantly boost a Cardinals defense that ranked 31st in team PFF pass-rush grade last season (58.5).

Least Favorite: DI L.J. Collier

2024 PFF Grade : 49.2

49.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.04

0.04 Contract: 1 year, $3 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3 million ($1.5 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.25 million ($2 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3.25 million ($2 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Despite marginal contract costs, bringing back Collier after his struggles in the desert leaves something to be desired. While the Cardinals may have been priced out of the top of the market (Milton Williams), they held the requisite cap space to upgrade the interior and find a starting-caliber 5-technique, preferably one who could stand up against the run.

Favorite: CB Mike Hughes

2024 PFF Grade : 71.9

71.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.29

0.29 Contract: 3 years, $18 million ($9.64 million guaranteed)

3 years, $18 million ($9.64 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

While this deal isn’t the splash in the secondary the Falcons needed, it's undoubtedly an excellent value signing to capitalize on Hughes’ improved play. He allowed a career-best 0.90 yards per coverage snap in 2024 and brings positional flexibility should he regress.

Least Favorite: EDGE Leonard Floyd

2024 PFF Grade : 53.5

53.5 2024 PFF WAR : -0.09

-0.09 Contract: 1 year, $10 million

1 year, $10 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Atlanta was understandably limited by its cap situation, but considering some of the other mid-level deals for pass rushers, these figures for Floyd are steep. Although Floyd has enjoyed solid sack production — double-digit sacks in four of the past five seasons — he is coming off the lowest pass-rush win rate of his career (8.8%), a sign of likely regression.

Favorite: WR DeAndre Hopkins

2024 PFF Grade : 77.8

77.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 1 year, $5 million (fully guaranteed)

1 year, $5 million (fully guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $20 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $20 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Giving Lamar Jackson another dynamic target was a savvy move from general manager Eric DeCosta. Although Hopkins’ prime is in the rearview as he enters his age-33 season, he is still a reliable weapon coming off a 78.1 PFF receiving grade during his time in Kansas City last season. The reliable veteran offers the size and playmaking ability on the outside that Baltimore's offense needed to better complement the skill sets of Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock contract projections and more in our free agency rankings!

Least Favorite: N/A

Even without significant spending power this free-agent cycle, the Ravens managed to take a measured approach to delving out contracts and still made a notable splash, adding key contributors at two of their projected biggest positional needs this offseason.

Favorite: EDGE Joey Bosa

2024 PFF Grade : 61.1

61.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.03

0.03 Contract: 1 year, $12.6 million ($12 million guaranteed)

1 year, $12.6 million ($12 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Although Bosa struggled to stay on the field, hindered by nagging injuries, he still possesses an impressive grading profile and the ability to win one-on-one reps at a high rate. Despite declining pass-rushing metrics over the past three seasons, Bosa has maintained a win rate that places him in the 89th percentile, making him liable to bounce back in Buffalo.

Least Favorite: DI Larry Ogunjobi

2024 PFF Grade : 48.2

48.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.03

0.03 Contract: 1 year, $8.3 million ($8 million guaranteed)

1 year, $8.3 million ($8 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Even before the news of Ogunjobi’s six-game suspension broke, this deal didn’t profile well for Buffalo. The Bills’ defensive interior combined for just a 38.9 PFF run-defense grade (27th) in 2024, and the addition of Ogunjobi’s 41.6 mark in that facet won’t bring much improvement to the unit.

Favorite: RB Rico Dowdle

2024 PFF Grade : 73.9

73.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.13

0.13 Contract: 1 year, $3 million

1 year, $3 million PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $15 million ($8.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $15 million ($8.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

A second serious injury to Jonathon Brooks made adding a back a necessity in Carolina. Dowdle earned a career-best 74.4 PFF rushing grade in 2024, and although he didn’t parlay that into a starting job, he won’t be without touches as Carolina builds out a solid one-two punch in the backfield with Chuba Hubbard.

Least Favorite: DI Tershawn Wharton

2024 PFF Grade : 61.7

61.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.15

0.15 Contract: 3 years, $45.05 million ($30.25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45.05 million ($30.25 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $16.25 million ($9 million guaranteed)

2 years, $16.25 million ($9 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Wharton profiles primarily as a pass-rushing specialist on the interior, coming off a successful campaign in Kansas City, where he earned the highest PFF pass-rush grade (71.9) of his career. But his $18 million average annual value suggests Carolina hopes to deploy him as an every-down player. Given Wharton’s subpar marks against the run (48.3 grade in 2024), he doesn’t project to improve the Panthers' 32nd-ranked run defense from a year ago (37.5 grade).

Favorite: C Drew Dalman

2024 PFF Grade : 78.8

78.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.20

0.20 Contract: 3 years, $42 million ($28 million guaranteed)

3 years, $42 million ($28 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $56 million ($30 million guaranteed)

4 years, $56 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Dalman not only acts as the final piece to the Bears' puzzle up front, but he also profiles as perhaps the best scheme fit for any new free agent to sign with a new team this cycle. New head coach Ben Johnson’s fingerprints are all over this signing, and it bodes well for his team's potential breakout in 2025.

Least Favorite: N/A

The Bears had significant cap space to play around with this offseason, but that doesn’t mean they were careless when offering deals. General manager Ryan Poles had a singular focus to improve the trenches on both sides of the ball and attacked the market through trades and signings.

2024 PFF Grade : 88.2, 85.8

88.2, 85.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.5, 0.63

0.5, 0.63 Contract: 4 years, $115 million; 4 years, $161 million

4 years, $115 million; 4 years, $161 million PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $120 million ($70 million guaranteed); N/A

4 years, $120 million ($70 million guaranteed); N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

Retaining the best receiver duo in the NFL may have cost the Bengals a pretty penny, but it should send a chill down opposing defenses' spines. With Chase coming off a triple crown and Higgins enjoying the highest PFF receiving grade of his career, this offense possesses two WR1s. This move was more of a necessity than a luxury if the Bengals wanted to keep Joe Burrow happy.

Least Favorite: TE Mike Gesicki

2024 PFF Grade : 73.8

73.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.28

0.28 Contract: 3 years, $25.5 million

3 years, $25.5 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $12 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $12 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Although Gesicki enjoyed a productive 2024 with the Bengals, his new deal seems like an unnecessary expenditure that could have been used to fill other holes, particularly on the defense — and especially when considering that lucrative contract extensions for Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were in the works. While many will point to the receiver deals as cost-prohibitive, it's moves like this that set back the roster as a whole.

Favorite: LB Devin Bush

2024 PFF Grade : 79.2

79.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.14

0.14 Contract: 1 year, $3.25 million

1 year, $3.25 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $7 million, ($4 million guaranteed)

2 years, $7 million, ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

After Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s season-ending injury, Devin Bush stepped in to fill the void and excelled in the role. He earned a career-high 86.4 PFF run-defense grade, ranking in the top 10 among qualifying linebackers. Bringing the 27-year-old linebacker back on a prove-it deal is a savvy move with high upside and low cost.

Least Favorite: N/A

Extremely strapped in terms of available cap space, the Browns weren’t significant players in the free-agent market, but they still made solid depth additions, given their circumstances. Fliers on Maliek Collins, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Cornelius Lucas all serve a purpose without much monetary risk.

Favorite: DI Osa Odighizuwa

2024 PFF Grade : 68.1

68.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.23

0.23 Contract: 4 years, $80 million ($52 million guaranteed)

4 years, $80 million ($52 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $85 million ($50 million guaranteed)

4 years, $85 million ($50 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Despite lacking the raw sack totals of some other big names at the position, Odighizuwa has been one of the league’s top pass-rushing defensive tackles over the past two seasons, ranking in the top 10 in PFF pass-rush grade, pass-rush win rate and pressure rate.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock contract projections and more in our free agency rankings!

Least Favorite: Taking risks on former first-rounders

Dallas cleared significant cap space by restructuring Dak Prescott‘s and CeeDee Lamb‘s deals but didn’t make a splash in free agency, ultimately sitting on the vast majority of the cap space cleared. The front office targeted five former first-round additions, of which only Dante Fowler Jr. has produced a 70.0-plus single-season PFF overall grade with at least 200 snaps, and that came back in 2019.

While it’s not uncommon for a change of scenery to rejuvenate a player’s once-promising career, adding numerous players who have struggled to find their footing in the NFL is a risk that most teams would shudder at the thought of.

Favorite: TE Evan Engram

2024 PFF Grade : 72.5

72.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.19

0.19 Contract: 2 years, $23 million ($16.5 million)

2 years, $23 million ($16.5 million) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

After voicing his want to add an impact player to man the “Joker” position in his offense, Sean Payton gets a splash signing in Engram following his release from Jacksonville. Injuries limited Engram’s time on the field in 2024, but his last full season in 2023 — where he hauled in the second-most receptions by a tight end (114) in the PFF era — proved he could be an impact player.

Least Favorite: DI D.J. Jones

2024 PFF Grade : 67.3

67.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.10

0.10 Contract: 3 years, $39 million ($26 million guaranteed)

3 years, $39 million ($26 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Although Jones showed improvement in his third season with the Broncos, a deal worth $13 million annually comes in significantly over projections. During his time in Denver, Jones has struggled defending the run, having totaled just a 54.0 PFF run-defense grade.

2024 PFF Grade : 70.7

70.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.36

0.36 Contract: 3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed)

3 years, $48 million ($32 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $42 million ($27.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $42 million ($27.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

The Lions lost Carlton Davis to the Patriots and still managed to upgrade at the position while paying significantly less than what Davis received from New England. Reed was among the 20 best cornerbacks in the NFL in PFF’s lockdown rate metric (51.3%) and generated a 70.0-plus PFF coverage grade in each of his past six seasons.

Least Favorite: LB Derrick Barnes

2024 PFF Grade : 71.8

71.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 3 years, $24 million ($16 million guaranteed)

3 years, $24 million ($16 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.75 million ($1.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $2.75 million ($1.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Lions invested significant money to retain Barnes — well over projections — indicating they have a plan for the 25-year-old defender who is coming off a season-ending knee injury. Given the uncertainty surrounding Barnes’ place in this defense, Detroit could have likely secured him on a more cost-effective short-term deal.

Favorite: LB Isaiah McDuffie

McDuffie has produced as a key special teams player for the Packers since he came into the league, highlighted by his 88.5 special teams grade in 2022. The 25-year-old linebacker was, in turn, rewarded with a new contract and more playing time on defense. Improving in that facet would be the next step in his progression.

Least Favorite: G Aaron Banks

2024 PFF Grade : 65.4

65.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.08

0.08 Contract: 4 years, $77 million ($27 million guaranteed)

4 years, $77 million ($27 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $65 million ($37.5 million guaranteed)

4 years, $65 million ($37.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Bringing in Banks on a deal that makes him the sixth-highest-paid guard in the game was enough cause for concern. But adding in the fact Elgton Jenkins, the Packers' best offensive lineman and one of the highest-graded guards of 2024, now has to slide over to center just compounds the issue. Jenkins has experience at center — more so in college than the NFL — but messing with a good thing rarely results in a positive outcome.

Although not a new signing, extending Stingley on a massive deal was a no-brainer. The standout cornerback has been an incredible force in coverage on the outside, ranking in the 93rd percentile in PFF’s advanced coverage grading. As one of the best young cornerbacks in the game and a driving force behind this defense's top-seven EPA-per-dropback-allowed mark in 2024, expect even more from Stingley in the years to come.

Least Favorite: G Laken Tomlinson

2024 PFF Grade : 62.7

62.7 Contract: 1 year, $4.25 million ($2.5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $4.25 million ($2.5 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The expectation was that Houston would look to overhaul their interior offensive line through free agency, but after dealing away Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green, as well as releasing Shaq Mason, this unit appears to be in worse shape. Over the past three seasons, Tomlinson has ranked in the 52nd percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and in the 37th percentile in positively graded play rate on run blocks.

Favorite: CB Charvarius Ward

2024 PFF Grade : 56.2

56.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.07

0.07 Contract: 3 years, $54 million ($35 million guaranteed)

3 years, $54 million ($35 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $43.5 million ($25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $43.5 million ($25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Although Ward earned a career-low 58.2 PFF coverage grade in 2024, he isn’t far removed from his time charting in the top 15 at the position in 2022 and 2023. Ward profiles well in new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s zone scheme and should boost this coverage unit while playing alongside Kenny Moore and new signing Camryn Bynum.

Least Favorite: QB Daniel Jones

2024 PFF Grade : 72.0

72.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.88

0.88 Contract: 1 year, $14 million ($13.15 million guaranteed)

1 year, $14 million ($13.15 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6 million ($5 million guaranteed)

1 year, $6 million ($5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Although you can’t knock the Colts' proactive approach to bringing in competition for Anthony Richardson, this deal makes Jones one of the highest-paid backups in the NFL. However, Jones has earned a 70.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of his past four seasons in which he played at least 350 snaps.

Favorite: CB Jourdan Lewis

2024 PFF Grade : 71.7

71.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.34

0.34 Contract: 3 years, $30 million ($20 million guaranteed)

3 years, $30 million ($20 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $7 million ($4 million guaranteed)

2 years, $7 million ($4 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

In his final season in Dallas, Lewis had one of the best years of his career from the slot, ranking seventh among cornerbacks in advanced PFF coverage grade. While the signing itself isn’t an issue, the roster construction around Lewis gives some reason for pause. His new deal with Jacksonville makes him the NFL’s highest-paid nickel cornerback, but with Jarrian Jones already manning the slot in Jacksonville, this move could signal a shift to the outside for Lewis.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock contract projections and more in our free agency rankings!

Least Favorite: G/T Patrick Mekari

2024 PFF Grade : 59.0

59.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.1

0.1 Contract: 3 years, $37.5 million ($20 million guaranteed)

3 years, $37.5 million ($20 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $20.6 million ($11 million guaranteed)

3 years, $20.6 million ($11 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

While Mekari is a starting-caliber offensive lineman, this is a lucrative deal for a player coming off the lowest-graded season of his career (59.0). The Jaguars are in serious need of starters up front to better protect their franchise quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, but this deal could come back to bite them should Mekari continue to regress.

Favorite: LB Nick Bolton

2024 PFF Grade : 64.0

64.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.07

0.07 Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $60 million ($40 million guaranteed)

4 years, $60 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Restructuring Patrick Mahomes‘ deal allowed the Chiefs to retain Bolton, and they did so at a very reasonable contract value. While his past two seasons weren't as efficient as his first two, he remains a key piece of Kansas City’s defense and fully understands Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme and how it functions at the highest level.

Least Favorite: T Jaylon Moore

2024 PFF Grade : 74.9

74.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.06

0.06 Contract: 2 years, $30 million ($21.24 million guaranteed)

2 years, $30 million ($21.24 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $27 million ($16.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $27 million ($16.5 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Moore filled in admirably for Trent Williams down the stretch of the 49ers‘ 2024 season, earning a quality 74.9 PFF overall grade, highlighted by solid metrics as a pass blocker. However, this is quite an expensive deal for a player with limited NFL experience (just over 800 career snaps). It ultimately leaves this unit in worse shape entering 2025.

Favorite: EDGE Malcolm Koonce

2024 PFF Grade : N/A

N/A 2024 PFF WAR : N/A

N/A Contract: 1 year, $12 million

1 year, $12 million PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $37.5 million ($25 million guaranteed)

2 years, $37.5 million ($25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

A torn ACL in August ended Koonce’s 2024 campaign before it even began, crushing any prospect of cashing in this offseason. Before going down, though, Koonce was one of the 25 most valuable edge defenders in 2023, according to PFF’s WAR metric, and was excellent across the second half of that season. If he can surge back to that level, this will be one of the biggest value signings of the cycle.

Least Favorite: G Alex Cappa

A dire need for help on the interior led the Raiders to target Cappa before free agency, but patience may have better served their pursuit. Cappa is coming off his worst season since his rookie campaign, underscored by a 39.7 PFF pass-blocking grade and a PFF WAR mark that placed him 77th out of 79 qualifying guards in 2024.

Favorite: EDGE Khalil Mack

2024 PFF Grade : 90.2

90.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.27

0.27 Contract: 1 year, $18 million (fully guaranteed)

1 year, $18 million (fully guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $45 million ($40 million guaranteed)

2 years, $45 million ($40 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Elite

Mack will be 34 years old during the 2025 season but is clearly still worth his price tag. He earned an elite 90.2 PFF overall grade in 2024, the seventh 90.0-plus mark of his career. Although retaining him meant the departure of Joey Bosa, the Chargers invested in the far more productive player.

Least Favorite: CB Benjamin St-Juste

Since stepping into the league in 2021, St-Juste has struggled mightily to find his footing in coverage and has progressively slipped further. He has ranked below the 18th percentile in nearly all of PFF's stable cornerback metrics, including PFF coverage grade without pressure, PFF grade in single coverage and PFF coverage grade when lined up outside.

Favorite: WR Davante Adams

2024 PFF Grade : 75.8

75.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.34

0.34 Contract: 2 years, $44 million ($26 million guaranteed)

2 years, $44 million ($26 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

While losing Kupp is a blow, the Rams addressed the situation as well as possible, replacing him with Adams at a lower annual cost. The 32-year-old receiver has regressed a bit at the tail end of his career but still profiles as one of the most dynamic targets in the NFL. Over the past three seasons, Adams ranks in the 91st percentile in yards per route run. He now brings that efficiency to Los Angeles, where Sean McVay can use his talent to exploit defenses.

Least Favorite: N/A

The Rams faced a difficult decision regarding their future direction and, ultimately, landed on maximizing their window to win. While that choice surprised some, this team wasn’t far off from making a run in 2024, and it now poses a more serious threat in the NFC after adding major talent this offseason.

Favorite: G James Daniels

2024 PFF Grade : 92.9

92.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.15

0.15 Contract: 3 years, $24 million

3 years, $24 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $5.5 million ($3 million guaranteed)

1 year, $5.5 million ($3 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Before tearing his Achilles in Week 4, Daniels was on track to produce the highest-graded season of his career. His 92.9 PFF overall grade was the highest among guards through September. Given the Dolphins' heavy usage of outside-zone concepts (43%), Daniels should hit the ground running in Miami — so long as he can bounce back from a serious injury.

Least Favorite: S Ifeatu Melifonwu

2024 PFF Grade : 54.5

54.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 1 year, $3.01 million ($2.45 million guaranteed)

1 year, $3.01 million ($2.45 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

While Melifonwu is a promising player who flashed potential in Detroit, frequent injuries hindered his ability to stay on the field. The addition itself isn’t meritless, as the 25-year-old safety earned an 82.1 PFF overall grade in 2023, but replacing Jevon Holland in this secondary will prove difficult.

Favorite: G Will Fries

2024 PFF Grade : 86.9

86.9 2024 PFF WAR : 0.12

0.12 Contract: Five years, $87.72 million ($44 million guaranteed)

Five years, $87.72 million ($44 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $57.25 million ($30 million guaranteed)

4 years, $57.25 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

While it's understandable to be skeptical of this massive contract, the 26-year-old guard is entering his prime. He left off as one of the best guards in football before going down in Week 5, earning an 86.9 PFF grade that ranked ninth among all offensive linemen to start the year. If he can return to form, the Vikings will have a foundational piece to protect young quarterback J.J. McCarthy for years to come.

Least Favorite: S Harrison Smith

2024 PFF Grade : 67.7

67.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.11

0.11 Contract: 1 year, $10.25 million

1 year, $10.25 million PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $7.5 million ($6 million guaranteed )

1 year, $7.5 million ($6 million guaranteed PFF Deal Grade: Average

Although this deal comes in a bit over projections, you can’t be too cynical of the Vikings bringing back the heart of their defense for one last ride. While the storyline is solid, Minnesota has to be aware of the shortfalls, particularly regarding Smith's playmaking in coverage, where he ranked in the 31st percentile in forced incompletion rate over the past three seasons.

Favorite: CB Carlton Davis III

2024 PFF Grade : 73.4

73.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.40

0.40 Contract: 3 years, $60 million ($34.5 million guaranteed)

3 years, $60 million ($34.5 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $42 million ($25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $42 million ($25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Although Davis’ contract comes in well above projections, that’s the price you have to pay to expedite a complete roster overhaul. The 28-year-old cornerback carries a consistently high floor, having posted a PFF coverage grade above 60.0 every year since his rookie campaign. In 2024, he excelled when tasked with zone, underneath and top coverages, ranking in the 97th percentile. He profiles as an excellent addition to Mike Vrabel’s defense.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock contract projections and more in our free agency rankings!

Least Favorite: EDGE Harold Landry III

2024 PFF Grade : 70.5

70.5 2024 PFF WAR : 0.02

0.02 Contract: 3 years, $43.5 million ($26 million guaranteed)

3 years, $43.5 million ($26 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

While it’s promising to have Landry reunited with his former head coach in New England, this is a drastic overvalue of the edge rusher's current production. Despite tallying nine sacks in 2024, Landry posted just a 4.7% pass-rush win rate — the lowest mark in the NFL among 86 qualifying edge rushers.

Favorite: S Justin Reid

2024 PFF Grade : 78.2

78.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.15

0.15 Contract: 3 years, $31.5 million ($22.25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $31.5 million ($22.25 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $46.5 million ($25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $46.5 million ($25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

The Saints had their backs against the salary-cap wall heading into the offseason but, ultimately, came away with at least one sure-fire impact player in Reid. The former Chief produced a career-best 78.2 PFF overall grade in 2024 while ranking 10th among safeties in PFF coverage grade and 11th in PFF run-defense grade. He also finished the year as the eighth-most valuable safety in the league, according to PFF’s WAR metric.

Least Favorite: TE Juwan Johnson

2024 PFF Grade : 66.7

66.7 2024 PFF WAR : 0.28

0.28 Contract: 3 years, $30.75 million ($21.25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $30.75 million ($21.25 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $29.25 million ($17 million guaranteed)

3 years, $29.25 million ($17 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Johnson may be a versatile target with an exceptional ability to make plays downfield, but the 2025 draft class is bursting with tight end talent, so it’s difficult to justify this contract cost — especially given the laundry list of other needs on this roster.

Favorite: S Jevon Holland

2024 PFF Grade : 63.0

63.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.07

0.07 Contract: 3 years, $45.3 million ($30.3 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45.3 million ($30.3 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $82 million ($43.75 million guaranteed)

4 years, $82 million ($43.75 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Signing Holland will go a long way toward correcting the miscalculation of letting Xavier McKinney walk last offseason, as the former Miami Dolphins safety profiles as a seamless fit in New York’s scheme. Since Holland’s rookie season in 2021, the talented safety has ranked in the 88th percentile or above in numerous PFF stable safety metrics, including PFF coverage grade at free safety, in the slot and on passes without pressure.

Least Favorite: T James Hudson III

2024 PFF Grade : 50.3

50.3 2024 PFF WAR : -0.09

-0.09 Contract: 2 years, $11 million

2 years, $11 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

It’s difficult to find many moments where Hudson has truly shined at the tackle position. He’s particularly shaky in pass protection, having earned sub-50.0 PFF pass-blocking grades in each of the past three seasons. An injury cut short his 2024 campaign, but it’s hard to envision him standing out in New York.

Favorite: QB Justin Fields

2024 PFF Grade : 71.0

71.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.25

0.25 Contract: 2 years, $40 million ($30 million guaranteed)

2 years, $40 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $11 million ($11 million guaranteed)

1 year, $11 million ($11 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Average

Questions remain as to whether Fields can be a starting-caliber quarterback for an entire season, but his positive start to 2024 leading the Steelers is a promising piece of his potential. Through his first three starts in Pittsburgh, Fields was on track to produce his best passing season as a pro, having earned the fifth-highest PFF passing grade (81.0) over that span before the noise of Russell Wilson’s eventual return started clouding the waters.

In New York, Fields won’t have to worry about a Super Bowl-winning quarterback pushing him for the job, leaving him free and easy to really show if he has what it takes to start in the league. He is also reunited with his favorite receiver at Ohio State, Garrett Wilson.

Least Favorite: CB Brandon Stephens

2024 PFF Grade : 54.0

54.0 2024 PFF WAR : -0.06

-0.06 Contract: 3 years, $36 million ($23 million)

3 years, $36 million ($23 million) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed)

2 years, $10 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

When it comes to secondary play, the old adage “you’re only as strong as your weakest link” rings true. That very much played out in Baltimore this past season at the detriment of Stephens, who endured a tough year and was often picked on in coverage. His 49.4 PFF coverage grade came in part due to his allowing a career-high 806 yards and a 103.6 passer rating when targeted in coverage. Needless to say, this is a big contract to hand out for that level of performance.

Favorite: LB Zack Baun

2024 PFF Grade : 90.1

90.1 2024 PFF WAR : 0.32

0.32 Contract: 3 years, $51 million ($34 million guaranteed)

3 years, $51 million ($34 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($29.25 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($29.25 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

The Eagles linebacker produced the highest-graded season of his career in 2024 (90.2) and garnered a Defensive Player of the Year nomination. The Eagles may have lost numerous key contributors, but retaining such a crucial piece of their success in 2024 is worth the compensation.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock contract projections and more in our free agency rankings!

Least Favorite: RB A.J. Dillon

After suffering a neck injury that caused him to miss the entirety of 2024, Dillon returns to action with the reigning Super Bowl champs. While the deal itself isn’t enough to cause concern, Dillon’s skill set does have a cascading effect on how the offense functions, likely moving Will Shipley into a more prominent pass-catching role.

Favorite: CB Darius Slay

2024 PFF Grade : 73.3

73.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.49

0.49 Contract: 1 year, $10 million fully guaranteed

1 year, $10 million fully guaranteed PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Good

Entering his age-34 season, Slay won’t have to travel far to play for his new team. The former Eagle is a quality veteran cornerback with a consistent coverage profile, having produced a 75.0-plus PFF grade in three of his past four seasons. The Steelers' secondary is set to take a step forward in 2025.

Least Favorite: WR DK Metcalf

2024 PFF Grade : 74.3

74.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.32

0.32 Contract: Five years, $150 million

Five years, $150 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Although the trade for and subsequent extension of DK Metcalf is a solid move in a vacuum, it does leave some room for pause in Pittsburgh, with George Pickens already on the roster. The pair possess similar skill sets as downfield threats and could prove to be redundant. Since entering the league in 2019, Metcalf has more than doubled the next closest receiver in accepted penalties (17) — ironically, Pickens with eight.

Favorite: WR Demarcus Robinson

2024 PFF Grade : 65.0

65.0 2024 PFF WAR : 0.26

0.26 Contract: Two years, $9.5 million ($6 million guaranteed)

Two years, $9.5 million ($6 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

A crowded offense full of weapons in San Francisco will likely limit Robinson’s snaps, but he profiles well as a reliable pass catcher in a reserve role. Across the past two seasons, he has dropped just two of his 66 catchable passes, displaying promise that when his number is called, he won’t let this offense down.

Least Favorite: TE Luke Farrell

While blocking may be optional for some tight ends in the modern game, it's not for Farrell, who has made his living there. He earned an 82.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 across just 49 pass sets. His run-blocking metrics, however, are much more inconsistent. He produced a 61.9 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 but just a 49.6 mark in 2023.

Favorite: EDGE DeMarcus Lawrence

2024 PFF Grade : 56.8

56.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.00

0.00 Contract: 3 years, $32.49 million ($18 million guaranteed)

3 years, $32.49 million ($18 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $15 million ($8 million guaranteed)

2 years, $15 million ($8 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Lawrence’s 2024 was cut short in Week 4 due to a foot injury, but he is still an impact player on the edge. He was a dynamic pass-rusher for the Cowboys in 2023, totaling 57 pressures with a 16.4% pass-rush win rate. However, he shined brightest against the run, where he boasted a 92.4 PFF run-defense grade.

Least Favorite: T Josh Jones

2024 PFF Grade : 49.8

49.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.01

0.01 Contract: 1 year, $4.75 million

1 year, $4.75 million PFF Projected Contract: N/A

N/A PFF Deal Grade: Average

Despite needing significant help on the interior, the Seahawks opted to bring in a swing tackle to bolster their already solid protection on the edge. While the contract isn’t cost-prohibitive, it underscores a missed opportunity in Seattle to bring in a proven producer on the interior. Seattle may move Jones inside, despite his last foray at guard generating a 50.8 PFF overall grade back in 2021.

Favorite: WR Chris Godwin

2024 PFF Grade : 86.4

86.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.30

0.30 Contract: 3 years, $66 million ($44 million guaranteed)

3 years, $66 million ($44 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $65 million ($45 million guaranteed)

3 years, $65 million ($45 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Good

Before going down with a gruesome injury in October, Godwin was on track to produce one of the best seasons of his career. Through Week 7, he recorded the third-highest PFF receiving grade (85.7) among wide receivers.

Least Favorite: G Ben Bredeson

Bredeson's best ability in 2024 was his availability, having clocked 1,173 snaps across the season. However, his play left much to be desired. He posted sub-60.0 marks as both a run blocker and a pass protector. Given his struggles in his four seasons prior, this three-year deal is risky at best.

Favorite: G Kevin Zeitler

2024 PFF Grade : 86.8

86.8 2024 PFF WAR : 0.46

0.46 Contract: 1 year, $9 million ($8.745 millio guaranteed)

1 year, $9 million ($8.745 millio guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6.25 million

1 year, $6.25 million PFF Deal Grade: Good

Despite turning 35 in early March (happy belated birthday, Kevin), Zeitler hasn’t skipped a beat and is still one of the most consistent guards in the game. He posted the highest PFF run-blocking grade (87.2) of his career in 2024 with the Lions. While his pass-blocking metrics took a step back, he still excelled on true pass sets, grading out in the 91st percentile at the position.

Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock contract projections and more in our free agency rankings!

Least Favorite: T Dan Moore Jr.

2024 PFF Grade : 67.2

67.2 2024 PFF WAR : 0.04

0.04 Contract: 4 years, $82 million ($50 million guaranteed)

4 years, $82 million ($50 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($28 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

While he’s coming off the best season of his career, the former Steeler still hasn’t been one of the 40 highest-graded tackles at any point in his first four years. He is now one of the 10 highest-paid tackles in football. Subpar run blocking — peaking at a 60.9 PFF grade — and inconsistent pass blocking (42.1 grade in 2023) doesn’t profile as an impact left tackle.

Favorite: LB Bobby Wagner

2024 PFF Grade : 88.3

88.3 2024 PFF WAR : 0.37

0.37 Contract: 1 year, $9.5 million ($6.06 million guaranteed)

1 year, $9.5 million ($6.06 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $5 million

1 year, $5 million PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Retaining Bobby Wagner to command this defense was perhaps Washington’s most savvy move of the cycle. At age 34, he posted the highest WAR value of any off-ball linebacker in the NFL in 2024 while clocking his third straight season of 91.0-plus PFF run-defense grades.

Least Favorite: DI Javon Kinlaw

2024 PFF Grade : 53.4

53.4 2024 PFF WAR : 0.11

0.11 Contract: 3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed)

3 years, $45 million ($30 million guaranteed) PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed)

2 years, $18 million ($10 million guaranteed) PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Despite posting the highest PFF overall grade of his career (56.1), Kinlaw has an extensive track record of subpar play across his NFL tenure. Now, he stands as one of the 20 highest-paid defensive tackles in the league despite having never earned a 60.0 PFF overall grade in any of his five seasons.