Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver after preseason Week 1

After a quiet week for many of the top wide receivers in the league, a number of rookies and other new faces stepped up to make their mark in the first week of the 2023 NFL preseason.

Here is the full list of every team's highest-graded wide receiver after one week of exhibition action.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

The rookie out of Stanford started the game but played just 14 snaps. He played all of those snaps from a wide alignment, and he may lock that spot down with the departure of DeAndre Hopkins. Wilson was targeted just three times, bringing in two catches for 8 yards. It will be interesting to see his role in this young offense moving forward.

The 2023 undrafted free agent did not start the game. He rotated in and got 12 snaps under his belt. He made the most of it when his number was called, catching both of his targets for 50 yards and two first downs.

A lot of people would want to see rookie Zay Flowers on this list, but in such a small sample, it is hard to show out. Flowers started and played just 10 snaps. Ryan, the undrafted free agent from Rutgers, caught four passes for 37 yards across 32 snaps. He moved the chains three times and caught one of his three contested targets.

Patmon was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. He now is in Buffalo, and he made a great impression in his first preseason game against his former team. He caught all three of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown. That is how you make the most of 20 snaps.

Wright, the former undrafted free agent, logged 20 snaps for Carolina last Saturday. He ended the day with three catches for 35 yards. Of those 35 yards, 12 yards came after the catch. He also played all of his snaps from a wide alignment.

Welcome to Chicago, D.J. Moore! The veteran pass-catcher played just three snaps and was our highest-graded wide receiver from preseason Week 1. It took him one play to show that he is well worth the trade the Bears made over the offseason — he took a screen pass 62 yards for the score.

Irwin has been a solid depth piece for the Bengals over the last two years. He contributes on special teams and can rotate in when their big three of wideouts need a breather. he hauled in one catch for 32 yards last Friday against the Packers.

Moore is an exciting new weapon to throw into a pretty loaded Browns offense. He played the fewest snaps of any offensive player on the team, taking just eight snaps with the starters. He recorded one catch for 6 yards. He also took two snaps at halfback, forcing two missed tackles on an explosive 18-yard gain on one of those.

The Cowboys are looking for their 2022 third-round pick to take a step this season. Tolbert started the game and played 34 total snaps. He hauled in two catches for 29 yards and a touchdown. Only five of his snaps came from the slot, while 29 came from out wide.

Bandy played just 12 snaps and did not run with the starters. He did manage to catch three of his four targets for 27 yards. Of those 27 yards, 15 came after the catch. Bandy is fighting for a roster spot and can contribute to special teams.

Many fans would have hoped to see Jameson Williams‘ name here, but Williams had only two catches for 18 yards despite playing 51 snaps. He was targeted six times, with a 20.7-yard average depth of target.

Undrafted free agent Cota was also targeted six times and managed to bring in four of those targets for 60 yards. He played 42 snaps overall.

The fifth-round pick out of Virginia played mostly from a wide alignment, and he performed well. He had three catches for 68 yards, bringing him to a 22.7 yards per reception figure. Can he find a role in this young receiver room?

If you watched Dell during his time at Houston, his quick emergence should not surprise you. He immediately showed his electric ability on his 31 snaps. He played 27 of those snaps from out wide. He was fed eight targets and responded with five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Turner has been a bit of an NFL journeyman to this point, with stops in Seattle, Dallas and San Francisco since 2018. Maybe he can find a consistent home in Indianapolis. He played just five pass snaps in Week 1 but made four catches for 48 yards.

Harris was technically tied with teammate Elijah Cooks, as both posted 79.8 PFF grades. Cooks had two catches for 42 yards, while Harris had 42 yards on just one catch. Harris gets the nod, thanks to his 83.7 receiving grade, though Cooks did play 25 snaps to Harris’ 19.

James did not start for the Chiefs, but he played seven snaps last Sunday against the Saints. He was targeted three times and hauled in two catches for 44 yards and a touchdown. He is a solid depth piece for an absolute logjam at wide receiver in Kansas City. It's a room to keep an eye on to see how the roles play out.

Cole is entering his sixth year in the NFL after being drafted by the Jaguars in 2017. He was on the field for 34 snaps last Sunday for the Raiders. He caught all six of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. Cole was a great depth piece for Las Vegas last season.

The Chargers’ first-round selection started the game and played 20 snaps. It wasn’t the most explosive debut, but it was a solid one. He had three catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. He has been making plays all camp.

Johnson put up some great numbers on his 27 snaps in Week 1 of the preseason. He brought in five of his seven targets for 70 yards, 39 of which came after the catch. Johnson got some work from a wide and slot alignment. Maybe he can carve out more of a role under Sean McVay than he could in Tampa Bay.

Berrios did not start the game, and he played just nine snaps. He had two catches for 11 yards in his first game as a Dolphin. Berrios will be a rotational slot guy with the ability to be Miami’s starting punt returner, as well. Most of his value comes from the third phase of the game.

The 2023 first-round draft pick quickly made his presence felt in a Vikings uniform. He started the game and was on the field for 27 snaps, catching one pass for 22 yards. Addison will be the guy opposite Justin Jefferson, which should make for a smooth transition into the league.

Despite not starting, Thornton did play 14 snaps on Thursday. He snagged two catches for 31 yards on 10 routes, where he worked from a wide alignment. The highlight was a 27-yard first down catch on a hole shot down the sideline. Thornton needs to prove he was worthy of that second-round selection in 2022.

The rookie out of Wake Forest brought in all six of his targets for 70 yards and a touchdown. The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder provides a different skill set for the Saints’ receiver room. He should find his way into the rotation this fall.

Beasley is still finding his way on the football field and is still producing, as well. On just eight passing snaps, Beasley tallied four catches for 33 yards from the slot. He reunites with head coach Brian Daboll, so that continuity makes it easy to trust the two drawing up plays. Beasley can provide that veteran presence to a young group of wideouts this fall.

Brownlee didn’t have a spectacular performance by any means, but his name has been thrown around as a camp standout type of guy. It will be hard for him to crack the deep rotation of Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb. However, he could find his way to that last roster spot at the position on the team. Brownlee, an undrafted rookie from Southern Miss, has four catches for 27 yards so far this preseason.

Ward has found somewhat of a home in Philadelphia. He has been on and off the active squad and the practice squad since 2017. He can contribute to special teams and has the quarterback background from his time in college. He often rises to the occasion when his number is called, and he did that again last week, catching all five of his targets for 53 yards on Saturday.

Johnson was on the field for a quick nine snaps with the starting offense on Friday and tallied three catches for 32 yards on the day. Johnson has consistently been one of the more underrated receivers in the league, likely due to his lack of touchdowns. Hopefully that variance swings back to his favor this year, but the duo of Johnson and George Pickens will be phenomenal for Pittsburgh this season.

The undrafted rookie from East Carolina finds himself trying to make a roster spot on a team that has no shortage of playmakers. He played just eight snaps on Sunday but managed to grab two catches for 22 yards. Alongside guys like Chris Conley, Willie Snead IV and Ronnie Bell, it will be a tough challenge to make this roster as a receiver. It will continue to breed competition as it plays out.

Seattle’s only first-round rookie to make his debut last Thursday, as Devon Witherspoon is dealing with a hamstring injury. Smith-Njigba started and played just eight pass snaps. It took him no time to put numbers on the board, hauling in three catches for 25 yards. The biggest question is, can he overtake veteran Tyler Lockett in a 12-personnel formation?

Moore was drafted by Seattle in 2017 and now finds himself in Tampa Bay. He played 24 snaps in his first preseason game as a Buccaneer. He caught three passes for 66 yards, and all three went for first downs. He also had 26 yards after the catch and forced three missed tackles.

Jackson, the former Georgia Bulldog, has a real shot of making the Titans roster. The undrafted rookie hauled in two passes for 34 yards in Week 1 of preseason. He primarily worked out of the slot, which is likely where Kyle Philips starts. Outside of DeAndre Hopkins and Treylon Burks, there are a lot of guys fighting to fill out that receiver room.

The undrafted rookie out of Penn State got his first taste of the NFL last Saturday against the Browns. He played just 14 snaps, but he managed to haul in a catch for 26 yards. Tinsley got some work from the slot and out wide. However, it will be hard to make the roster with a deep receiving room that features Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne, Dyami Brown and Byron Pringle.