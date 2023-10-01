Every NFL team's highest-graded wide receiver ahead of Week 4

It was an eventful third week of the 2023 NFL season. We had upsets, breakout and surprise performances and more. As we get ready for Week 4, here is each team’s highest-graded wide receiver from a week ago.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CIN | CHI | CLE | DEN | DAL | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 32 11 8 111 0 5

Stefon Diggs had his way with Washington’s defense and saved his best moments for third-down situations. Washington came into the game ranked fifth on third and fourth-down performance (78.0). Diggs recorded four third-down catches for 49 yards and three conversions. He averaged 4.08 yards per route run on these routes (seventh) and had two gains of 15-plus yards. Overall, Diggs finished the day with four explosive gains (tied for fifth).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 21 11 9 157 1 7

Denver could not find an answer for Tyreek Hill, who came into this game with a 94.0 receiving grade (first) and explosive plays (tied for first) while averaging 4.74 yards per route run (second). That trend continued Sunday as he finished the game with five explosive plays (tied for first), including a 54-yard touchdown on the third play of the game. He averaged 7.48 yards per route run (first) and moved the chains nearly every time he touched the ball.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 22 5 4 46 0 2

New England faced a tough test against the Jets, who ranked second in coverage (86.8) coming into the game. Bourne led the team in catches and explosive gains (two), and he was able to force two missed tackles on one catch. Bourne is New England’s leading receiver through the first three games of the season. Not only does he lead the receiving group in targets (25), catches (14) and yards (139), he is the only Patriot receiver to find the endzone (two) so far this season.

The Patriots defense proved to be equally challenging for the Jets, as they struggled to get going offensively.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 40 8 5 48 0 1

Garrett Wilson led the team in catches and yards, with a chunk coming on a 29-yard play with 16 seconds left in the game. Wilson leads the Jets with 165 receiving yards through Week 3.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 40 5 3 39 0 2

The Jets tried to stretch the field with Allen Lazard. He was targeted three times between 10-19 yards downfield and caught two passes for 33 yards. He had an average target depth of 12.4 yards on Sunday and has an average target depth of 14.3 yards for the season.

AFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 10 8 48 0 1

Flowers was limited to 48 yards in Baltimore’s loss to the Colts, however, he has impressed early on in the season. He enters Week 4 as the team’s highest-graded receiver (74.9) and has formed a connection with Lamar Jackson (team-high 25% threat rate). Flowers leads the team with 4.8 YAC yards per catch and has forced seven missed tackles so far.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 51 15 12 141 0 7

Cincinnati fans have to be excited after Chase’s performance on Monday night as he surpassed his receiving totals (11 catches, 73 yards) from the first two games, and earned a receiver rating of 105.8. Chase averaged 2.76 yards per route against the Rams and finished third in first-down catches (seven) for the week.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 8 7 116 1 4

Cooper had a solid day against the Titans, as he finished ninth in receiving yards and top 10 in yards per route run (3.31) and average depth of target (17.9). Cooper had two catches of 25-plus yards, including a 43-yard touchdown play in the fourth quarter, and tied for first in receiver rating (158.3) for the week.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 6 4 75 0 4

Pittsburgh’s offense ranks last (54.0) going into Week 4, however, it can still be dangerous as they have recorded 70-plus-yard receiving touchdowns two games in a row. Pickens continues to lead the team in receiving yards (238 yards). He picked up first downs on all four of his catches Sunday night, including a 32-yard gain on third-and-5 early in the third quarter. Pickens finished the game ranked fifth in YAC yards per catch (9.3) (min. five targets and 10 rec. snaps).

AFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 26 7 5 145 1 5

Jacksonville was able to limit Nico Collins to two catches for 34 yards, but the Jaguars could not stop Tank Dell, who tied for fifth in receiving yards on the day and had three explosive gains. He also finished third in yards per route run (5.58), as well as average depth of target (18.4). Dell caught all four of his third-down targets for 99 yards (second), including a 68-yard touchdown.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 49 11 9 77 0 3

Indianapolis leaned on Zack Moss (122 rushing yards) and Michael Pittman in their victory over Baltimore. Pittman led all receivers in the game with 77 yards, including a 34-yard catch in overtime. Pittman leads the team in receiving through three weeks with 230 yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 42 6 4 54 1 2

Calvin Ridley has cooled off since Week 1 (five catches for 72 yards in Weeks 2 and 3) and dropped two more passes against the Texans (now first with four). Christian Kirk led the team in yards and was the only receiver to score. He did not drop a pass this week after recording two against Kansas City.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 10 3 2 41 0 2

Chris Moore continues to make big plays in limited opportunities. Moore recorded a 33-yard fourth down conversion late in the second quarter to set up Tennessee in the red zone. It was his second straight game with a catch of 30-plus yards. Moore has 90 yards over the past two games with most of his yardage coming from explosive plays.

AFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 11 5 3 73 0 2

Denver suffered an embarrassing loss to Miami on Sunday; however, Marvin Mims continues to be a bright spot for this team. Mims has seen 17 receiving snaps over the past two weeks but leads the team with 186 yards and four explosive plays. He ranks second among all receivers in target rating (155.8) and fourth in deep target percentage (55.6%). Mims recorded two 30-plus-yard gains on Sunday, both in the second quarter. He leads the team in Threat rate (33.3%), and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver involve him more moving forward.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 21 7 5 59 0 4

Rashee Rice has the third-highest receiving grade among rookie receivers behind Marvin Mims (83.2) and Puka Nacua (81.7). He finished second on the team in receiving yards Sunday and leads the team this season in first down catches (seven) and yards per route run (2.77)

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 48 20 13 172 2 9

Davante Adams looked unstoppable against the Steelers and seemed to make a big play with every catch. Adams tied for first with five 15-plus-yard catches. He was targeted eight times between 10-19 yards downfield and caught six passes for 87 yards (first). He finished the night with the second-best receiving grade for the week (90.7) and second-most yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 46 20 18 215 0 10

Minnesota could not contain Keenan Allen. He moved the chains on 10 of his 18 receptions and led all Week 3 receivers in yards and catches. He also averaged 4.67 yards per route run (fourth). Allen leads the Chargers in receiving this season (32 catches, 402 yards), and the team will rely on him even more after losing Mike Williams to a torn ACL. Williams was second on the team with 19 catches and 249 yards, and the Chargers have been without Austin Ekeler. No other Charger has over 100 yards receiving.

NFC East

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 38 7 6 92 0 4

Michael Gallup was able to break out against the Cardinals after only having two catches for 13 yards through Week 2. Arizona was able to limit CeeDee Lamb to 53 yards, but the Cardinals surrendered three explosive plays to Gallup, including two catches of 20-plus yards.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 6 3 32 0 2

The Giants struggled in their Thursday night matchup against San Francisco’s second-ranked defense (through Week 2). Darius Slayton led the team with 32 yards on three catches and recorded an explosive gain of 17 yards. New York’s receivers have struggled out of the gate this season. Slayton is second on the team in receiving yards (109), but no other Giants receiver has over 89.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 34 13 9 131 0 7

A.J. Brown came alive in Week 3. Coming into the game, Brown had 108 yards and 11 catches. He recorded nine catches for 131 yards (eighth) on Monday night and tied for third in first-down catches (seven). Brown forced four missed tackles (tied for second) and tied for first with five explosive gains. He finished the night averaging 8.0 YAC yards per catch (tied for ninth) and 3.85 yards per route run (third).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 30 6 6 41 0 3

One week after scoring 35 points in their comeback win against Denver, Washington failed to find the endzone in Sunday’s loss to Buffalo (37-3). McLaurin caught all of his targets and recorded three first downs, but Buffalo was able to prevent him from making any big plays.

NFC North

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 29 6 3 41 1 2

Chicago’s passing game continues to disappoint, as the team suffered a blowout loss to Kansas City and fell to 0-3. Moore led the team in catches and yards, and was able to score a touchdown and pick up two first downs. However, he did not record his first catch until late in the third quarter with the game already out of reach.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 19 6 4 55 0 3

Kalif Raymond was able to move the chains with nearly every catch against the Falcons. His highlight of the day may have come on a 22-yard catch downfield late in the second quarter to set up the Lions in the red zone. Raymond stumbled and recovered just in time to haul in the catch. Had he stayed on his feet he may have been in position to score.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 43 11 5 73 1 4

Green Bay came up short last week after surrendering a double-digit fourth-quarter lead against Atlanta. This time, they came out on the other side after scoring 18 unanswered fourth-quarter points to defeat New Orleans. Romeo Doubs had his best game so far (six catches for 56 yards coming into the game) and made big plays at pivotal times. He gained 47 yards on two explosive plays in the second half to help spark the Packers' comeback.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 53 12 7 149 1 6

Justin Jefferson came within one yard of recording three straight 150-yard receiving games. He leads all receivers with 458 yards this season. Jefferson averaged 9.3 YAC yards per catch against the Chargers and 2.81 yards per route run. He was targeted five times 20-plus yards downfield and caught three passes for 80 yards (second). Jefferson led all receivers with a 95.4 deep receiving grade.

NFC South

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 43 6 2 31 0 1

Atlanta leaned heavily on Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith in the receiving game. The trio combined for 23 targets, 14 catches and 105 yards. Drake London led the receiving core in targets and gained 28 yards on a go route early in the game.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 59 14 11 145 1 9

Carolina was unable to knock off Seattle, however, the Panthers have to be pleased with what Adam Thielen has shown so far. Thielen leads the team with 211 yards this season. Sunday marked his first 100-yard receiving game since Week 6 of 2021 (126 yards). He tied for fourth in receiving yards for the week, second in first-down catches and first in explosive plays (five). Thielen recorded three third-down catches of 20-plus yards and a 15-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He earned an 89.4 receiving grade for his third-down performance (second) and led all receivers in third-down yards (101) and first-down catches (six).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 35 11 8 104 0 6

Chris Olave has yet to score this season, but he continues to make spectacular plays like his one-handed 27-yard grab over Carrington Valentine. Olave averaged 2.97 yards per route against the Packers (11th) and is ranked sixth among receivers in first-down catches through week 3 (15).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 25 5 3 32 0 3

Godwin did not gain many yards against Philly, but all three of his catches came on third downs, including an 18-yard play in the second quarter.

NFC West

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 25 7 5 61 1 4

Arizona earned an impressive win against Dallas and its No. 1 ranked defense (90.6 through Week 2). Marquise Brown moved the chains with nearly every catch, including a 23-yard third down catch over Stephon Gilmore from deep within their own territory. Brown secured a red zone touchdown to extend Arizona’s lead midway through the fourth quarter and earned a 137.5 receiver rating for the day (ninth).

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 37 9 4 50 1 2

Tutu Atwell has not reached the heights of his Week 1 performance (119), and his yardage has fallen a little each week. However, he is still providing big plays for the Rams offense. He gained two first downs on four catches, one of which was a 37-yard play. Atwell also recorded his first touchdown of the season.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 36 11 6 129 1 5

Deebo Samuel had a big game against the Giants to kick off the week. Defenders struggled to bring him down as he finished with 78 YAC yards (second) and 43 yards after contact (second). Samuel was able to force six missed tackles in this game (first), four of which came on a 40-yard play in the third quarter. Samuel suffered a rib injury in the fourth quarter but avoided fractures. Brandon Aiyuk missed this game with a shoulder injury, meaning that San Francisco could be entering into their week 4 matchup against Arizona with their top-two receivers banged up.

Snaps Targets Receptions Yards Touchdowns First Downs 32 7 6 112 0 5

D.K. Metcalf had his best game of the season with 112 receiving yards and five first-down catches. He had 122 total yards through Week ,2 and his yardage has increased each week. Metcalf’s damage came early, as he was only targeted twice in the second half (early third quarter). He forced four missed tackles, had four explosive plays and averaged 3.50 yards per route run (11th).