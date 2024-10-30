Anchor Rate: The NFL’s best pass-blockers against the bull rush through eight weeks

• Morgan Moses and Tristan Wirfs standing firm: Moses and Wirfs haven't lost against the bull rush this season.
It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.
A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined “Anchor Rate,” which measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top.
Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through eight weeks of action:
Anchor rate through Week 8 (min. 19 snaps)
|Player
|Position
|Team
|Bull-rush Snaps
|Anchor Rate
|Josh Myers
|C
|GB
|19
|100.00%
|Morgan Moses
|RT
|NYJ
|31
|100.00%
|Tristan Wirfs
|LT
|TB
|32
|100.00%
|Laremy Tunsil
|LT
|HST
|27
|96.30%
|Rashawn Slater
|LT
|LAC
|26
|96.15%
|Tyron Smith
|LT
|NYJ
|26
|96.15%
|Evan Brown
|LG
|ARZ
|24
|95.83%
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|BLT
|23
|95.65%
|Creed Humphrey
|C
|KC
|21
|95.24%
|Luke Goedeke
|RT
|TB
|20
|95.00%
|Ben Brown
|C
|NE
|19
|94.74%
|Hjalte Froholdt
|C
|ARZ
|19
|94.74%
|Penei Sewell
|RT
|DET
|19
|94.74%
|Brian O'Neill
|RT
|MIN
|36
|94.44%
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|CLV
|28
|92.86%
|Austin Jackson
|RT
|MIA
|27
|92.59%
|Will Fries
|RG
|IND
|27
|92.59%
|Tyler Biadasz
|C
|WAS
|40
|92.50%
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|RT
|NYG
|49
|91.84%
|Graham Barton
|C
|TB
|24
|91.67%
|Lane Johnson
|RT
|PHI
|24
|91.67%
|Lloyd Cushenberry III
|C
|TEN
|24
|91.67%
|Spencer Brown
|RT
|BUF
|24
|91.67%
|Terron Armstead
|LT
|MIA
|24
|91.67%
|Mike Onwenu
|RT
|NE
|36
|91.67%
|Patrick Mekari
|RT
|BLT
|23
|91.30%
|Elgton Jenkins
|LG
|GB
|22
|90.91%
|Cody Mauch
|RG
|TB
|21
|90.48%
|Dan Moore Jr.
|LT
|PIT
|30
|90.00%
|JC Latham
|LT
|TEN
|30
|90.00%
|Michael Jordan
|LG
|NE
|30
|90.00%
|Cornelius Lucas
|LT
|WAS
|28
|89.29%
|Peter Skoronski
|LG
|TEN
|27
|88.89%
|Chris Lindstrom
|RG
|ATL
|35
|88.57%
|Christian Darrisaw
|LT
|MIN
|34
|88.24%
|Andre James
|C
|LV
|25
|88.00%
|Nick Allegretti
|LG
|WAS
|33
|87.88%
|Zack Martin
|RG
|DAL
|32
|87.50%
|Quenton Nelson
|LG
|IND
|40
|87.50%
|Zach Tom
|RT
|GB
|47
|87.23%
|Greg Van Roten
|RG
|NYG
|23
|86.96%
|Jordan Mailata
|LT
|PHI
|22
|86.36%
|Sam Cosmi
|RG
|WAS
|50
|86.00%
|Cordell Volson
|LG
|CIN
|21
|85.71%
|Robert Hunt
|RG
|CAR
|21
|85.71%
|Jake Matthews
|LT
|ATL
|49
|85.71%
|Andrew Wylie
|RT
|WAS
|56
|85.71%
|Blake Brandel
|LG
|MIN
|27
|85.19%
|Orlando Brown Jr.
|LT
|CIN
|19
|84.21%
|Anton Harrison
|RT
|JAX
|25
|84.00%
|Coleman Shelton
|C
|CHI
|24
|83.33%
|Cam Robinson
|LT
|JAX
|30
|83.33%
|Ronnie Stanley
|LT
|BLT
|30
|83.33%
|Andrew Thomas
|LT
|NYG
|35
|82.86%
|Dawand Jones
|LT
|CLV
|34
|82.35%
|Joe Thuney
|LG
|KC
|45
|82.22%
|Terence Steele
|RT
|DAL
|28
|82.14%
|Wyatt Teller
|RG
|CLV
|28
|82.14%
|Ted Karras
|C
|CIN
|22
|81.82%
|Shaq Mason
|RG
|HST
|33
|81.82%
|Bernhard Raimann
|LT
|IND
|60
|81.67%
|Jawaan Taylor
|RT
|KC
|43
|81.40%
|Trent Williams
|LT
|SF
|42
|80.95%
|O'Cyrus Torrence
|RG
|BUF
|26
|80.77%
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|LT
|ARZ
|31
|80.65%
|Darnell Wright
|RT
|CHI
|30
|80.00%
|Kelvin Beachum
|RT
|ARZ
|30
|80.00%
|Rasheed Walker
|LT
|GB
|49
|79.59%
|Kaleb McGary
|RT
|ATL
|29
|79.31%
|Taylor Decker
|LT
|DET
|29
|79.31%
|Wanya Morris
|LT
|KC
|29
|79.31%
|Kolton Miller
|LT
|LV
|53
|79.25%
|John Michael Schmitz Jr.
|C
|NYG
|24
|79.17%
|Kenyon Green
|LG
|HST
|24
|79.17%
|Matthew Bergeron
|LG
|ATL
|24
|79.17%
|Trey Smith
|RG
|KC
|42
|78.57%
|Demontrey Jacobs
|LT
|NE
|23
|78.26%
|Ikem Ekwonu
|LT
|CAR
|27
|77.78%
|Braxton Jones
|LT
|CHI
|66
|77.27%
|Cam Jurgens
|C
|PHI
|21
|76.19%
|Taliese Fuaga
|LT
|NO
|21
|76.19%
|Colton McKivitz
|RT
|SF
|25
|76.00%
|Lucas Patrick
|LG
|NO
|25
|76.00%
|DJ Glaze
|RT
|LV
|29
|75.86%
|Mitch Morse
|C
|JAX
|20
|75.00%
|John Simpson
|LG
|NYJ
|24
|75.00%
|Trevor Penning
|RT
|NO
|36
|75.00%
|Laken Tomlinson
|LG
|SEA
|35
|74.29%
|Stone Forsythe
|RT
|SEA
|31
|74.19%
|Ed Ingram
|RG
|MIN
|23
|73.91%
|Landon Young
|RG
|NO
|23
|73.91%
|Ryan Kelly
|C
|IND
|19
|73.68%
|Braden Smith
|RT
|IND
|30
|73.33%
|Tyler Guyton
|LT
|DAL
|22
|72.73%
|Charles Cross
|LT
|SEA
|61
|72.13%
|Dion Dawkins
|LT
|BUF
|43
|72.09%
|Joel Bitonio
|LG
|CLV
|53
|69.81%
|Landon Dickerson
|LG
|PHI
|28
|67.86%
|Garrett Bradbury
|C
|MIN
|21
|66.67%
|James Hudson III
|LT
|CLV
|21
|66.67%
|Alex Cappa
|RG
|CIN
|27
|66.67%
|Jon Runyan
|LG
|NYG
|25
|64.00%
|Roger Rosengarten
|RT
|BLT
|19
|63.16%
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|RT
|TEN
|20
|60.00%
|Dylan Parham
|RG
|LV
|21
|57.14%
|Ben Bredeson
|LG
|TB
|28
|57.14%
|Dillon Radunz
|RG
|TEN
|23
|56.52%
|Fred Johnson
|LT
|PHI
|24
|37.50%