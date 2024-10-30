All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

Anchor Rate: The NFL’s best pass-blockers against the bull rush through eight weeks

2XNM177 Tampa, Florida, USA. 1st Aug, 2024. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78) warms up, while being congratulated by teammates and coaches during training camp at the AdventHealth Training Center on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Tampa. (Credit Image: © Jefferee Woo/Tampa Bay Times via ZUMA Press Wire) EDITORIAL USAGE ONLY! Not for Commercial USAGE!

By PFF.com

Morgan Moses and Tristan Wirfs standing firm: Moses and Wirfs haven't lost against the bull rush this season.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined “Anchor Rate,” which measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top.

Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through eight weeks of action:

Anchor rate through Week 8 (min. 19 snaps)

Player Position Team Bull-rush Snaps Anchor Rate
Josh Myers C GB 19 100.00%
Morgan Moses RT NYJ 31 100.00%
Tristan Wirfs LT TB 32 100.00%
Laremy Tunsil LT HST 27 96.30%
Rashawn Slater LT LAC 26 96.15%
Tyron Smith LT NYJ 26 96.15%
Evan Brown LG ARZ 24 95.83%
Tyler Linderbaum C BLT 23 95.65%
Creed Humphrey C KC 21 95.24%
Luke Goedeke RT TB 20 95.00%
Ben Brown C NE 19 94.74%
Hjalte Froholdt C ARZ 19 94.74%
Penei Sewell RT DET 19 94.74%
Brian O'Neill RT MIN 36 94.44%
Ethan Pocic C CLV 28 92.86%
Austin Jackson RT MIA 27 92.59%
Will Fries RG IND 27 92.59%
Tyler Biadasz C WAS 40 92.50%
Jermaine Eluemunor RT NYG 49 91.84%
Graham Barton C TB 24 91.67%
Lane Johnson RT PHI 24 91.67%
Lloyd Cushenberry III C TEN 24 91.67%
Spencer Brown RT BUF 24 91.67%
Terron Armstead LT MIA 24 91.67%
Mike Onwenu RT NE 36 91.67%
Patrick Mekari RT BLT 23 91.30%
Elgton Jenkins LG GB 22 90.91%
Cody Mauch RG TB 21 90.48%
Dan Moore Jr. LT PIT 30 90.00%
JC Latham LT TEN 30 90.00%
Michael Jordan LG NE 30 90.00%
Cornelius Lucas LT WAS 28 89.29%
Peter Skoronski LG TEN 27 88.89%
Chris Lindstrom RG ATL 35 88.57%
Christian Darrisaw LT MIN 34 88.24%
Andre James C LV 25 88.00%
Nick Allegretti LG WAS 33 87.88%
Zack Martin RG DAL 32 87.50%
Quenton Nelson LG IND 40 87.50%
Zach Tom RT GB 47 87.23%
Greg Van Roten RG NYG 23 86.96%
Jordan Mailata LT PHI 22 86.36%
Sam Cosmi RG WAS 50 86.00%
Cordell Volson LG CIN 21 85.71%
Robert Hunt RG CAR 21 85.71%
Jake Matthews LT ATL 49 85.71%
Andrew Wylie RT WAS 56 85.71%
Blake Brandel LG MIN 27 85.19%
Orlando Brown Jr. LT CIN 19 84.21%
Anton Harrison RT JAX 25 84.00%
Coleman Shelton C CHI 24 83.33%
Cam Robinson LT JAX 30 83.33%
Ronnie Stanley LT BLT 30 83.33%
Andrew Thomas LT NYG 35 82.86%
Dawand Jones LT CLV 34 82.35%
Joe Thuney LG KC 45 82.22%
Terence Steele RT DAL 28 82.14%
Wyatt Teller RG CLV 28 82.14%
Ted Karras C CIN 22 81.82%
Shaq Mason RG HST 33 81.82%
Bernhard Raimann LT IND 60 81.67%
Jawaan Taylor RT KC 43 81.40%
Trent Williams LT SF 42 80.95%
O'Cyrus Torrence RG BUF 26 80.77%
Paris Johnson Jr. LT ARZ 31 80.65%
Darnell Wright RT CHI 30 80.00%
Kelvin Beachum RT ARZ 30 80.00%
Rasheed Walker LT GB 49 79.59%
Kaleb McGary RT ATL 29 79.31%
Taylor Decker LT DET 29 79.31%
Wanya Morris LT KC 29 79.31%
Kolton Miller LT LV 53 79.25%
John Michael Schmitz Jr. C NYG 24 79.17%
Kenyon Green LG HST 24 79.17%
Matthew Bergeron LG ATL 24 79.17%
Trey Smith RG KC 42 78.57%
Demontrey Jacobs LT NE 23 78.26%
Ikem Ekwonu LT CAR 27 77.78%
Braxton Jones LT CHI 66 77.27%
Cam Jurgens C PHI 21 76.19%
Taliese Fuaga LT NO 21 76.19%
Colton McKivitz RT SF 25 76.00%
Lucas Patrick LG NO 25 76.00%
DJ Glaze RT LV 29 75.86%
Mitch Morse C JAX 20 75.00%
John Simpson LG NYJ 24 75.00%
Trevor Penning RT NO 36 75.00%
Laken Tomlinson LG SEA 35 74.29%
Stone Forsythe RT SEA 31 74.19%
Ed Ingram RG MIN 23 73.91%
Landon Young RG NO 23 73.91%
Ryan Kelly C IND 19 73.68%
Braden Smith RT IND 30 73.33%
Tyler Guyton LT DAL 22 72.73%
Charles Cross LT SEA 61 72.13%
Dion Dawkins LT BUF 43 72.09%
Joel Bitonio LG CLV 53 69.81%
Landon Dickerson LG PHI 28 67.86%
Garrett Bradbury C MIN 21 66.67%
James Hudson III LT CLV 21 66.67%
Alex Cappa RG CIN 27 66.67%
Jon Runyan LG NYG 25 64.00%
Roger Rosengarten RT BLT 19 63.16%
Nicholas Petit-Frere RT TEN 20 60.00%
Dylan Parham RG LV 21 57.14%
Ben Bredeson LG TB 28 57.14%
Dillon Radunz RG TEN 23 56.52%
Fred Johnson LT PHI 24 37.50%
Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2024 PFF - all rights reserved.