Anchor Rate: The NFL’s best pass-blockers against the bull rush through eight weeks

• Morgan Moses and Tristan Wirfs standing firm: Moses and Wirfs haven't lost against the bull rush this season.

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

A couple of weeks ago, we introduced a metric we coined “Anchor Rate,” which measures how often an offensive lineman faces a bull rush and comes out on top.

Here is how the league's pass-blockers have fared through eight weeks of action:

Anchor rate through Week 8 (min. 19 snaps)