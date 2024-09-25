32 NFL observations after Week 3: Myles Garrett's pass-rush prowess and Justin Jefferson shows why he's elite

• Myles Garrett continues his impressive start to the year: His nine pressures were the most of any player while his 45.8% win rate also topped of the charts.

• Justin Jefferson tops the class of productive receivers: He is averaging 3.37 yards per route run on the year, the best of all receivers to run at least 40 routes.

Each week, we’ve been taking a look at some of the more interesting nuggets readers can find out about teams with our “Premium Stats” product —whether it’s who the best pass-rushers are, who the most productive receivers are, or who grades the best at certain positions.

With a little time, we’ve trawled through to see what caught our eye not just from this week's action but for the season overall.

Three weeks into the season, Kyler Murray has made the most big-time throws of all quarterbacks this year with eight.

We’ve seen Chris Lindstrom struggle some in pass protection, but he remains one of the best offensive linemen when it comes to run blocking. He’s the only guard with grades above 80 for both zone (83.5) and gap (80.4) blocking.

Derrick Henry was able to punish the Cowboys with his best game as a Raven. He broke a season-best seven tackles and rushed for a week-leading eight first downs.

A strong Monday Night for Josh Allen, who matched his four touchdowns with four big time throws. That was the most of any player in Week 3.

Andy Dalton has always been one of the best at getting rid of the ball quickly. His average time to throw was 2.01 seconds — the lowest of all quarterbacks with at least 40 dropbacks (by comparison Bryce Young was 2.83).

When Caleb Williams can get rid of the ball within 2.5 seconds, he has a solid 74.1 grade. However, when he holds onto it for longer, his grade plummets to 30.0.

Of all tight ends to run at least 50 routes, Mike Gesicki has the highest average yards per route run.

A good day rushing the passer for Myles Garrett. His nine pressures were the most of any player while his 45.8% win rate was also top of the charts.

CeeDee Lamb leads the league in yards against man coverage. His 170 yards put him 17 ahead of Justin Jefferson.

No interior defender has more pressures on the season than Zach Allen‘s 11 has managed so far.

We’re only three weeks into the season and Aidan Hutchinson has seven pressures more than any other defender. His 25 has him on pace for some out-of-this-world numbers.

Only the Panthers have a better offensive line pass-blocking efficiency score than the Packers. The linemen have allowed just 13 total pressures on the year.

Nobody has more yards against zone coverage than Nico Collins. With 217, he has 25 more than Jayden Reed.

While Shaq Thompson has the most defensive stops against the run with 11, the Colts have two people tied for second place. E.J. Speed and Tyquan Lewis both have 10.

It’s not been a great start to the year for the Jaguars, has it? Trevor Lawrence hasn’t enjoyed the best of starts, struggling on anything under 20 yards but strangely excelling when he goes deep. He has thrown the most completions (eight) on deep passes, which has given him to the highest deep ball grade (94.1).

You couldn’t help but notice Nick Bolton on Sunday Night Football. He made the most defensive stops in the run game of any defender this week with six.

No rookie tight end has a higher average yards per route run than Brock Bowers‘ 2.35. In fact, the Raider is second among all his tight ends in this metric.

Joe Alt currently has the highest grade of all rookie offensive linemen with a 77.0 score.

With 13 total pressures, Jared Verse has more than any other member of the 2024 draft class. He’s two ahead of teammate Braden Fiske.

De’Von Achane is fourth of all running backs in yards per route run with 2.44.

Numbers don’t lie when it comes to Justin Jefferson. He is averaging 3.37 yards per route run on the year, the best of all receivers to run at least 40 routes.

With 15 forced miss tackles, Rhamondre Stevenson is third of all rushers, behind Jordan Mason and Devin Singletary.

Nathan Shepherd has forced a defensive stop against the run on 20.5% of his run-defense snaps. That is the highest of any player in the league.

Cornerback Andru Phillips has made a strong start to life in the NFL. The third-round pick has the highest grade (80.2) of all rookie defenders.

Braelon Allen is fourth in the league in average yards after contact per rush. His 4.11 is behind just Antonio Gibson, Chase Brown and Tank Bigsby.

A big day for Jalen Carter, as he made life extremely hard for the Saints' interior. His 93.9 pass-rushing grade was the best of all defenders.

The highest run-blocking grade of the week belonged to James Daniels. His 91.7 overall run-blocking grade just edged out Tyler Linderbaum (91.5) and Zach Frazier (91.3).

With 5.15 yards per route run, Jauan Jennings unsurprisingly had the most of any receiver in Week 3.

Zach Charbonnet had to work for his yards this week. He forced nine missed tackles to lead all rushers.

With 192 yards from the slot, nobody has as many yards inside as Chris Godwin. He has four more than Jayden Reed.

It’s not been a great start to the year for Will Levis. Yet, he did have success on intermediate passes (10-19 yards passing). He completed five of his six attempts in this area to pick up a 92.2 grade, the best of all intermediate throwers.

An eye-catching performance from Jayden Daniels. In his breakout performance, his 95.9 grade was the highest of the week and second highest of the season so far. This was helped by the highest adjusted accuracy percentage (91.3%).