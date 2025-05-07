2026 NFL Free-Agency Primer: Top 10 players at every position

Brock Purdy’s massive extension is in the works: Reports indicate the extension could eclipse $200 million in total and $50 million in average annual value. Purdy has posted two straight seasons of 82.0-plus PFF overall grades, but struggles in the back half of the 2024 season resulted in a 14th-place finish in PFF passing grade (76.3) on the season.

Loads of talented edge rushers: Headlined by T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons, this group features four of the 10 highest-graded edge rushers in the NFL from last season.

With the bulk of the NFL offseason in the rearview, it’s never too early to look at the talent projected to hit the open market next offseason. Some position groups are flush with elite names, while others lack top-end contributors.

Let’s break down where the 2026 free agency class currently stands.

QB

One of the more prevalent offseason storylines heading into the summer revolves around the pending extension talks between Brock Purdy and the 49ers. Reports indicate the extension could eclipse $200 million in total money and $50 million in average annual value. While he has posted two straight seasons of 82.0-plus PFF overall grades, struggles in the back half of the 2024 season resulted in Purdy finishing 14th in PFF passing grade (76.3).

The carousel of veteran signal-callers will continue to spin into 2026, with the likes of Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco playing on short-term deals in 2025. Both will likely be looking for new teams again next offseason, with younger passers waiting in the wings. Flacco could win the Browns' job this year, after the team traded for Kenny Pickett and drafted Dillion Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders (training camp in Cleveland will be must-see TV).

Daniel Jones may find an opportunity to overtake the starting job in Indianapolis, as he gears up to push Anthony Richardson for the starting job. Despite his struggles, he will be just 28 years old when the season starts and has a solid baseline, having earned 70.0-plus PFF overall grades in four of his six seasons.

RB

The upcoming running back free-agent class, as it currently stands, reads as one of the strongest groups in the 2026 cycle. Four of the 12 highest-graded rushers in 2024 are featured on this list, including Derrick Henry, who enters his 10th year in the NFL. Henry was prolific in his first season in Baltimore, as his 93.6 PFF rushing grade charted as the best mark recorded in the PFF era. The question now becomes: Can he continue that momentum into 2025 at 31 years old?

James Cook and Kyren Williams are seeking to cash in with substantial contract extensions this offseason after putting up big numbers in 2024, but it remains to be seen if those deals come to fruition. Cook’s 16 rushing touchdowns in the regular season tied for the league lead, and Williams generated nearly 1,300 yards on the ground, his second straight season posting more than 1,100 yards.

The running back committee approach has somewhat overtaken the true three-down back philosophy in the modern game, leaving players such as Rachaad White and Tyler Allgeier as odd men out when contract figures come into play. Allgeier may end up being the largest value on this list, as his 91.2 PFF rushing grade across the past three seasons ranks in the 90th percentile.

Highest-Graded RBs in 2024 | Regular Season and Postseason

WR

Even at 31 years old, Mike Evans is still proving he is one of the best receivers in the game. His 90.2 PFF receiving grade this past season was the second highest of his career and tied for the fourth highest among receivers. The impact veteran has never posted a season with fewer than 1,000 yards receiving — the only player in NFL history to begin a career with 11 straight — and stands just one season off from breaking Jerry Rice’s record of 11 consecutive seasons topping the mark.

A pair of Commanders receivers are also featured: longtime playmaker Terry McLaurin and newly acquired Deebo Samuel. After the Commanders struck gold at quarterback with Jayden Daniels, investing in his weapons seems like a foregone conclusion, but we’ve yet to see much movement in that regard. Samuel agreed to a reworked contract for 2025, but an extension doesn't appear to be in the works after his trade to Washington. Reports indicate McLaurin’s extension is in the early stages with no timeline, after he earned his highest PFF receiving grade (84.8) since his rookie campaign.

Some names on this list, such as George Pickens and Courtland Sutton, have been the subject of trade talks, and Pickens' rumors turned into reality. The Steelers shipped him to the Cowboys, who may work on an extension for the wideout and take him off the 2026 free-agent market.

TE

With George Kittle’s recent extension, the tight end class lost a massive talent at the top of the board, but the remaining market appears strong with a mix of youth and veterans. The most notable player is Travis Kelce, who enters his 12th year in the NFL at age 36. Kelce has been the face of the position for more than a decade, but his grading profile took a hit in 2024, as he posted the lowest PFF overall grade (71.7) of his career. Questions regarding his potential retirement loom, but should he hit the open market, there will be no shortage of interest.

The Ravens will face some tough decisions, as two key contributors at the tight end position are faced with expiring contracts, Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely. Although Andrews is coming off his highest PFF receiving grade (84.6) since 2022, he will be 31 years old entering the 2026 season. Likely, on the other hand, has continued to establish himself in Baltimore after a breakout 2024, posting the highest PFF overall grade (75.6) of his young career. At just 25 years old, he can turn another solid year into a payday.

Kyle Pitts, the youngest player on this list, will be one of the biggest questions heading into 2025. The 24-year-old has yet to reach the level that many projected for him when he was selected fourth overall in 2021. His grading profile has diminished in each of his four seasons, including a career-low 60.4 PFF overall grade in 2024.

Highest-Graded TEs in 2024 | Regular Season and Postseason

OT

At the top of the board sits one of the league's most elite left tackles, Rashawn Slater. While the expectation is that the Chargers will extend Slater, the other 31 teams will be watching closely. Slater’s 90.9 PFF overall grade this past season marked the highest of his career and the second highest in the NFL among tackles.

The Colts have built their offensive identity up front and will now face crucial decisions on their future heading into 2025, as Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith both enter the last year of their deals. Raimann and Smith dealt with medical issues this past season but have been models of consistency, with neither having posted a sub-65.0 PFF overall grade in their careers.

Another name to note is Zach Tom, who has established himself as one of the best run blockers in the game. His 87.8 PFF run-blocking grade ranked this among tackles this past season, his second 80.0-plus mark in his three-year career.

IOL

The Kansas City Chiefs pulled a seldom-seen move this offseason when they exercised their franchise tag on guard Trey Smith, making him the highest-paid interior lineman in the NFL for 2025. While both parties are reportedly working toward a deal, a July 15 deadline looms to finalize a multi-year extension. Smith has been consistent across his career, posting four consecutive seasons with a 72.0-plus PFF overall grade. However, having never produced a PFF pass-blocking grade above 70.0 may get in the way of negotiations.

Not many centers rank highly on this list, but the name at the top will undoubtedly draw attention. The Ravens declined Tyler Linderbaum’s fifth-year option but indicated they hope to retain him on a long-term deal. But his 79.9 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked fourth among centers, which will draw many teams' attention on the open market.

Trey Smith's Career PFF Grades

DI

The Broncos will have big decisions on the interior of their highly touted defense, with both Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers entering the last year of their contracts. Although Allen’s overall grading profile isn’t overly impressive, his pass-rushing metrics are. He tallied 14 sacks last season, the most by a defensive tackle, on his way to earning the highest PFF pass-rushing grade (73.6) of his career.

The Lions have a similarly difficult question at the heart of their defensive front, with Levi Onwuzurike and DJ Reader set to reach free agency. Detroit extended Alim McNeill on a massive deal last October, before signing Onwuzurike to a one-year deal in March. However, the team also drafted Tyleik Williams in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft, likely signaling that Reader and Onwuzurike don’t figure into the team's future plans.

EDGE

As things stand, edge defender will be the most high-profile group of the 2026 free-agent class. Headlined by T.J. Watt and Micah Parsons, this group features four of the 10 highest-graded edge rushers in the NFL last season. While Parsons and Watt are likely to receive lofty extensions, the same can’t be said for every name on this list, likely leading to a strong group once March rolls around.

Trey Hendrickson figures to be the most notable trade candidate on this list, given his ongoing extension talks amid trade requests in back-to-back offseasons. Across his four seasons in Cincinnati, Hendrickson has never produced a PFF pass-rush grade below 86.0 and has racked up the most sacks in the NFL (67).

Khalil Mack’s future will also be one to watch after he contemplated retirement this offseason before returning to the Chargers on a one-year deal. The 34-year-old edge rusher tallied his seventh season with a 90.0-plus PFF overall grade in 2024. Should he decide to keep going into 2026, he will draw interest.

Highest-Graded EDGEs in 2024 | Regular Season and Postseason

LB

Entering his age-25 season, Leo Chenal stands atop this class after showcasing his innate ability to fit the run at a high level. His 91.8 PFF run-defense grade across the past two seasons charts as the highest by any qualifying linebacker in the NFL. While he isn’t the most polished coverage linebacker, he continues to make strides, having posted the highest mark in his career in that facet (69.6) this past season. Another year of meeting that standard will warrant a lucrative contract.

Prior to his devastating injury, Nakobe Dean was well on his way to becoming a premier linebacker in the NFL. He generated a 77.3 PFF overall grade and 82.0-plus marks as a run defender and a pass rusher in his first season as a starter. His recovery from injury is likely to extend into 2025, but if he returns to full health, he will be a name to watch.

The veteran group at linebacker is strong, due in large part to future first-ballot Hall of Famer Bobby Wagner. Heading into his 14th season as a pro, Wagner holds one of the most decorated grading profiles of any defender in the PFF era. His 88.3 PFF overall grade in 2024 ranked third among linebackers, proving he still has it at 34 years old. The question isn’t “Can he still do it?” but rather “How much longer does he want to do it?”

CB

DaRon Bland makes up half of Dallas’ supremely talented cornerback tandem but remains without a deal heading into the 2025 season and reportedly isn’t in talks for one currently. To add salt to the wound, the Cowboys spent a Day 2 draft pick at cornerback, likely signaling their budget doesn’t include an extension for Bland. Although an injury hindered his 2024 campaign, at full strength in 2023, he set the NFL record for most pick-sixes (five) in a single season, on his way to being the only cornerback to post 86.0-plus PFF grades in coverage and against the run.

Riq Woolen will also draw the attention of teams desperate to add a freakish athlete to their secondary. The 26-year-old cornerback has some of the most impressive measurables ever seen at the position, as he ranks in the 90th percentile or better in nearly every athletic test and measure. While he has some inconsistencies in his game, his 78.3 PFF coverage grade across the past three seasons shows he’s just scratching the surface.

The cornerback class features numerous players familiar with a variety of roles, but one spot of note is the slot. Greg Newsome II, Cobie Durant and Amik Robertson all have extensive experience in the slot, which may draw interest, as finding mismatches there has been a priority for modern offenses.

Riq Woolen's Career PFF Grades

S

The free-agent safety class isn’t particularly strong, but it features a good mix of young talent and veteran leadership. Ronnie Hickman Jr. will be a name to watch as he continues to elevate his game each season since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023. He will be just 24 years old when he hits restricted free agency. If that doesn’t draw the attention of teams, his 86.7 PFF coverage grade at free safety across the past two seasons will. Cleveland will likely have to place a high tender on Hickman or risk matching a sizable offer sheet.

As a restricted free agent this past offseason, Ar'Darius Washington tested offer sheets but returned to the Ravens without a deal, meaning he will become an unrestricted free agent next March after one more season with the team. Baltimore drafted Malaki Starks in the first round of this year’s draft, signaling Washington’s likely departure. However, another solid season like 2024, where he earned an 86.1 PFF coverage grade, will have the offers rolling in.

The veteran safety class looks particularly solid, with Jimmie Ward, Kevin Byard and Tyrann Mathieu all approaching their contracts’ end. Each carries a long track record of success with the grading profiles to match, but it remains to be seen whether teams will have interest in them.