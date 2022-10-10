NFL Week 6: Schedule, odds and best early bets

• New users who bet $10 or more at BetMGM will receive a free year’s subscription to PFF+ — a $79.99 value.

Take a look at the odds for every Week 6 game, courtesy of BetMGM, followed by PFF Greenline and PFF staff best bets.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Spread Total Moneyline Commanders +1.5 (-110) o39.5 (-110) +100 Bears -1.5 (-110) u39.5 (-110) -120

Sunday, Oct. 16

Spread Total Moneyline Buccaneers -7.5 (-115) o43.5 (-110) -375 Steelers +7.5 (-105) u43.5 (-110) +300

Spread Total Moneyline Jaguars +1.5 (-110) o41.5 (-110) +100 Colts -1.5 (-110) u41.5 (-110) -120

Spread Total Moneyline Patriots +3 (-110) o42.5 (-110) +135 Browns -3 (-110) u42.5 (-110) -160

Spread Total Moneyline Jets +7.5 (-110) o45.5 (-110) +600 Packers -7.5 (-110) u45.5 (-110) -900

Spread Total Moneyline 49ers -6 (-110) o42.5 (-110) -275 Falcons +6 (-110) u42.5 (-110) +220

Spread Total Moneyline Panthers +9.5 (-110) o40.5 (-110) +340 Rams -9.5 (-110) u40.5 (-110) -450

Spread Total Moneyline Cardinals -2.5 (-110) o51.5 (-110) -145 Seahawks +2.5 (-110) u51.5 (-110) +120

Spread Total Moneyline Bills -1.5 (-110) o54.5 (-110) -125 Chiefs +1.5 (-110) u54.5 (-110) +105

Spread Total Moneyline Cowboys +5.5 (-110) o42.5 (-110) +200 Eagles -5.5 (-110) u42.5 (-110) -250

Monday, Oct. 17