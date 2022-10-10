NFL Week 6: Schedule, odds and best early bets

• New users who bet $10 or more at BetMGM will receive a free year’s subscription to PFF+ — a $79.99 value.
Last updated: Sun. Oct. 9, 11:40 p.m.
Estimated reading time: 2 mins
Take a look at the odds for every Week 6 game, courtesy of BetMGM, followed by PFF Greenline and PFF staff best bets.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Commanders
|+1.5 (-110)
|o39.5 (-110)
|+100
|Bears
|-1.5 (-110)
|u39.5 (-110)
|-120
Sunday, Oct. 16
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Buccaneers
|-7.5 (-115)
|o43.5 (-110)
|-375
|Steelers
|+7.5 (-105)
|u43.5 (-110)
|+300
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Jaguars
|+1.5 (-110)
|o41.5 (-110)
|+100
|Colts
|-1.5 (-110)
|u41.5 (-110)
|-120
New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Patriots
|+3 (-110)
|o42.5 (-110)
|+135
|Browns
|-3 (-110)
|u42.5 (-110)
|-160
New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Jets
|+7.5 (-110)
|o45.5 (-110)
|+600
|Packers
|-7.5 (-110)
|u45.5 (-110)
|-900
San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|49ers
|-6 (-110)
|o42.5 (-110)
|-275
|Falcons
|+6 (-110)
|u42.5 (-110)
|+220
Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Panthers
|+9.5 (-110)
|o40.5 (-110)
|+340
|Rams
|-9.5 (-110)
|u40.5 (-110)
|-450
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Cardinals
|-2.5 (-110)
|o51.5 (-110)
|-145
|Seahawks
|+2.5 (-110)
|u51.5 (-110)
|+120
Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Bills
|-1.5 (-110)
|o54.5 (-110)
|-125
|Chiefs
|+1.5 (-110)
|u54.5 (-110)
|+105
Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Cowboys
|+5.5 (-110)
|o42.5 (-110)
|+200
|Eagles
|-5.5 (-110)
|u42.5 (-110)
|-250
Monday, Oct. 17
Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Broncos
|+6.5 (-110)
|o46.5 (-110)
|+220
|Chargers
|-6.5 (-110)
|u46.5 (-110)
|-275