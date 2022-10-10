Betting News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting - current

NFL Week 6: Schedule, odds and best early bets

Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs before an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

By PFF Editorial Team
Oct 10, 2022

New users who bet $10 or more at BetMGM will receive a free year’s subscription to PFF+ — a $79.99 value.

Last updated: Sun. Oct. 9, 11:40 p.m.

Estimated reading time: 2 mins

Take a look at the odds for every Week 6 game, courtesy of BetMGM, followed by PFF Greenline and PFF staff best bets.

Thursday, Oct. 13

Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears

Spread Total Moneyline
Commanders +1.5 (-110) o39.5 (-110) +100
Bears -1.5 (-110) u39.5 (-110) -120

Sunday, Oct. 16

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers

Spread Total Moneyline
Buccaneers -7.5 (-115) o43.5 (-110) -375
Steelers +7.5 (-105) u43.5 (-110) +300

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

Spread Total Moneyline
Jaguars +1.5 (-110) o41.5 (-110) +100
Colts -1.5 (-110) u41.5 (-110) -120

New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns

Spread Total Moneyline
Patriots +3 (-110) o42.5 (-110) +135
Browns -3 (-110) u42.5 (-110) -160

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers

Spread Total Moneyline
Jets +7.5 (-110) o45.5 (-110) +600
Packers -7.5 (-110) u45.5 (-110) -900

San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons

Spread Total Moneyline
49ers -6 (-110) o42.5 (-110) -275
Falcons +6 (-110) u42.5 (-110) +220

Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams

Spread Total Moneyline
Panthers +9.5 (-110) o40.5 (-110) +340
Rams -9.5 (-110) u40.5 (-110) -450

Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks

Spread Total Moneyline
Cardinals -2.5 (-110) o51.5 (-110) -145
Seahawks +2.5 (-110) u51.5 (-110) +120

Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs

Spread Total Moneyline
Bills -1.5 (-110) o54.5 (-110) -125
Chiefs +1.5 (-110) u54.5 (-110) +105

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles

Spread Total Moneyline
Cowboys +5.5 (-110) o42.5 (-110) +200
Eagles -5.5 (-110) u42.5 (-110) -250

Monday, Oct. 17

Denver Broncos @ Los Angeles Chargers

Spread Total Moneyline
Broncos +6.5 (-110) o46.5 (-110) +220
Chargers -6.5 (-110) u46.5 (-110) -275

Betting Featured Tools

  • Best Bets

    PFF's Best Bets Tool reveals the bets PFF's data and algorithms give the biggest edge to within spread, total, player prop, and moneyline markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NFL game.

    Available with

  • Player Props

    PFF's Player Props Tool reveals betting opportunities within player prop markets.

    Available with

  • NFL Power Rankings

    Power Rankings are PFF’s NFL power ratings based on weekly player grades in each facet of play. These power rankings are adjusted based on coach, quarterback and the market each season.

    Available with

  • NFL Scores
  • NCAA Greenline

    PFF predictions and real time spread, moneyline and over/under lines for each NCAA game.

    Available with

  • NCAA Scores
Subscriptions

Unlock all tools and content including Player Grades, Fantasy, NFL Draft, Premium Stats, Greenline and DFS.

$9.99 / mo
$79.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 5 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2022 PFF - all rights reserved.