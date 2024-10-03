All
Fantasy Football: Week 5 IDP rankings & tiers

2Y496B9 September 15, 2024: Green Bay Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon (25) takes the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts in Green Bay, WI. Kirsten Schmitt/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA. (Credit Image: © Kirsten Schmitt/Cal Sport Media/Sipa USA) Credit: Sipa US/Alamy Live News

By Jonathon Macri

Quinnen Williams’ slow start to the season could end this week: With an ideal matchup, the New York Jets star defensive lineman has to deliver a better performance in Week 5 compared to what we’ve gotten from him so far.

Breaking down key nickel cornerback situations: We identify the ideal matchups to target and avoid for slot cornerbacks, and Keisean Nixon finds himself in the best situation to stay hot heading into Week 5.

Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 14 minutes

Injuries and bye weeks are now a major factor in IDP fantasy football lineups, making rankings and attention to detail more important than ever this season.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

Jump to a Position:

LB | EDGE | DI | S | CB

LINEBACKER

