Fantasy Football: Week 5 IDP rankings & tiers

• Quinnen Williams’ slow start to the season could end this week: With an ideal matchup, the New York Jets‘ star defensive lineman has to deliver a better performance in Week 5 compared to what we’ve gotten from him so far.

• Breaking down key nickel cornerback situations: We identify the ideal matchups to target and avoid for slot cornerbacks, and Keisean Nixon finds himself in the best situation to stay hot heading into Week 5.

Injuries and bye weeks are now a major factor in IDP fantasy football lineups, making rankings and attention to detail more important than ever this season.

Check the PFF.com rankings page for any updates closer to game time.

LINEBACKER