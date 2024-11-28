NFL Week 13 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Thanksgiving Day games

• The Detroit Lions run to victory: Both David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for more than 85 yards each, consistently moving the Lions down the field.

• The Chicago Bears‘ passing game almost completes the comeback: The Bears made only one first down in the first half, but D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen combined for 170 yards and three touchdowns to keep the early game close.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

Keenan Allen : 5 receptions, 73 yards, 2 touchdowns

D.J. Moore : 8 receptions, 97 yards, 1 touchdown

Tim Patrick steps up as Detroit's third wide receiver: Patrick consistently took the field for three-receiver sets.

Patrick made his debut with the Lions in Week 2, frequently lining up alongside Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in three-receiver sets. He played 77% of the snaps in 11 personnel when the full receiving corps was available and saw that number jump to 92% during Williams’ two-game suspension.

The Lions’ fourth wide receiver, Kalif Raymond, was placed on injured reserve earlier this week due to a foot injury. Typically, when Patrick was off the field, Raymond filled his spot in three-receiver sets.

With Raymond sidelined, Patrick played 100% of the snaps in 11 personnel. He also rotated into two-receiver sets whenever someone needed a breather. Former Bear Allen Robinson stepped into the fourth wide receiver role, often taking snaps from Williams in three-receiver sets after Williams made a big play.

While Patrick’s expanded role only resulted in a 30-yard reception this past week, he’s positioned to make a few catches each game moving forward in this slightly increased capacity.

Monitor Roschon Johnson’s health: Johnson was evaluated for a concussion and later ruled out.

Johnson has been the clear second running back on the Bears’ depth chart, playing a significant role on third downs and in some short-yardage situations. However, in this game, he only saw two offensive snaps on third downs before leaving with an injury.

After Johnson’s departure, Travis Homer stepped into the third-down back role. Homer also handled snaps during the two-minute drill to close out the first half. He had begun the season as the Bears’ third-down back, a role he was familiar with during his time in Shane Waldron’s offense with the Seattle Seahawks. While Waldron has since moved on, Homer has another connection with new offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, who coached him as both the offensive coordinator and running backs coach during Homer’s three years at Miami University.

If Johnson misses additional time, Homer is likely to fill the role again, and this change should have minimal impact on D’Andre Swift’s fantasy production.

Miscellaneous Notes

David Montgomery and Amon-Ra St. Brown were questionable heading into this game, but both players were active and played their normal amount of snaps.

Maurice Alexander was signed off the practice squad on Wednesday to take Kalif Raymond ’s roster spot. Alexander was used as a returner.

Bears backup wide receiver Tyler Scott was a healthy inactive for a second straight game.

Coming soon!

Coming soon!