Fantasy Football: Defenses to exploit in Week 1

2WBC97P Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) prepares to call a play in huddle with tight end Dalton Kincaid (86), tackle Spencer Brown (79), guard O'Cyrus Torrence (64) and center Mitch Morse (60) during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

By Nic Bodiford

Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals pass- and run-defense units: Buffalo should have little issue carrying out its preferred game plan against Arizona.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans run defense: Houston’s soft defensive front assuages game script-related concerns for Indianapolis’ rushing attack.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative redraft and daily fantasy sports roster constructions, particularly in circumstances where a plus matchup is not readily apparent.

The article below breaks down three defenses with exploitable pass-defense and/or run-defense units for fantasy football managers to target in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills vs. Arizona Cardinals Pass and Run Defense

The Arizona Cardinalspass and run defenses were identified as two of the league’s worst units back in July, thanks to its poor interior defender, linebacker, safety and cornerback position groups. The defense’s 62.4 PFF pass-rush grade, 51.5 PFF coverage grade and 38.2 PFF run-defense grade finished in the bottom four among NFL teams in 2023. The group allowed the second-most expected points added per pass play (0.171) and the third-most EPA per run play (-0.020).

