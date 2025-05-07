Fantasy Football Reaction: George Pickens traded to the Dallas Cowboys

George Pickens‘ fantasy outlook has improved: The Dallas Cowboys have traded for George Pickens, who will now get to play in an offense that’s better suited for a second fantasy option to thrive.

Steelers will rely on young receivers in Pickens' absence: With Pickens off the roster, players like Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson should see increased opportunities in Pittsburgh.

The Dallas Cowboys are working to finalize a trade for Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal, which is expected to be completed later today, is reported to involve a third-round pick in next year’s draft and a pick swap.

At his peak, Pickens ranked as a top-30 fantasy wide receiver, and this move reshapes the receiving landscape for both teams.

The impact on George Pickens

Pickens finished as a top-30 fantasy wide receiver in 2023, but he struggled to replicate that success in 2024 under Arthur Smith’s run-heavy offense. His target rate actually increased from 19.3% to 22.9%, but a drop in routes per game led to fewer receiving yards overall. Smith’s scheme had a more dramatic impact on the rest of Pittsburgh’s receiving corps, as his offense typically supports only one fantasy-relevant wide receiver. Steelers wide receivers saw just 224 total targets last season — the fewest of any team.

The Steelers’ trade for D.K. Metcalf this spring further complicated the target distribution. Keeping both Metcalf and Pickens would have made it difficult for either to remain fantasy-relevant with such limited volume, which contributed to Pickens ranking 41st in my redraft rankings. Now in Dallas, Pickens will still face competition for targets with CeeDee Lamb, but there are far more opportunities available. Cowboys wide receivers saw 378 targets in 2024, the third-most in the league.

The key variable for Pickens' fantasy upside will be Dak Prescott’s performance. Prescott has supported two fantasy-relevant wide receivers in the past — Lamb and Amari Cooper in 2021, and Michael Gallup and Cooper in 2019. However, Prescott’s PFF passing grade has dipped in two of the past three seasons, and he’s coming off an injury. Pickens has a path back to top-30 fantasy value, but only if Prescott returns to form.

The impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers players

D.K. Metcalf now projects as the primary target in Pittsburgh, with little competition for volume. Still, a decline in fantasy production from his Seattle days is likely, as Arthur Smith’s offensive system has historically limited wide receiver output.

A.J. Brown averaged 71 receiving yards per game under Smith in Tennessee, then jumped to 86 per game with the Eagles. Drake London also improved after Smith’s departure, going from 53 to 75 yards per game. Even so, Metcalf is in a better position to remain a fantasy starter in Pittsburgh than he would have been sharing limited targets with George Pickens.

Metcalf’s departure also creates opportunities for Pittsburgh’s younger receivers. Calvin Austin III topped 60 receiving yards in three games between Weeks 12 and 16 last season, benefiting from increased snaps on the outside. He’s averaged 1.51 yards per route run when lined up wide, compared to just 0.93 from the slot, and he is expected to take over as the second outside receiver opposite Metcalf.

The Steelers spent a third-round pick on Roman Wilson in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he played only five snaps as a rookie due to injury. If healthy, he’s the likely favorite to step in as the team’s slot receiver. Pittsburgh also added veterans Robert Woods and Ben Skowronek for depth, either of whom could see significant playing time if Wilson isn’t ready.

If Aaron Rodgers joins the team, he may push for upgrades at wide receiver, but viable options are limited. Amari Cooper, Keenan Allen and Tyler Boyd remain unsigned, but each is 30 or older — part of the reason they’re still available. Rodgers could also advocate for Allen Lazard, though Lazard is currently penciled in as the WR2 on the Jets’ similarly thin depth chart.

The impact on the Dallas Cowboys players

CeeDee Lamb remains the clear No. 1 wide receiver in Dallas, and this move shouldn’t significantly impact his target share. Brandin Cooks’ departure to the New Orleans Saints vacates 50 targets, creating room for George Pickens to step in. Depth players like Jalen Brooks (30 targets), Jonathan Mingo (15) and Ryan Flournoy (14) are now expected to see minimal playing time with stronger options ahead of them.

The player most negatively impacted in fantasy terms is tight end Jake Ferguson. He finished second on the team in targets last season and had been positioned as one of the top backup tight end options in fantasy drafts. Pickens’ arrival limits Ferguson’s upside, as he’ll likely fall to third in the target pecking order.

This move benefits Dak Prescott, giving him another reliable option in the passing game. While he’s unlikely to be drafted as a top-12 fantasy quarterback, Prescott is firmly in the mix among backup options in single-quarterback leagues and should be a starter in superflex formats.