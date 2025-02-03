Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: Wide receiver tiers

• Nico Collins fights for the top spot: Collins has the highest receiving grade over the last two seasons, and a healthy season could vault him to the top overall spot.

• Tetairoa McMillan lands in the top 20: The top overall receiver from the 2025 draft class should be heavily involved in his rookie season, but his landing spot could limit his early production.

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, these way-too-early 2025 fantasy football rankings are an initial look at how players could be ranked this summer.

Player movement in free agency will have a significant factor on the rankings. For now, players expected to be unrestricted free agents are marked as free agents in the team column.

These rankings are for redraft PPR leagues.

Last Updated: 7:00 a.m Monday, February 3

Tier 1: The safe elite options

There are plenty of exciting young wide receivers in the league, but Chase and Jefferson remain in a class of their own. The two finished first and second in fantasy points and fantasy points per game last season.

Chase has only graded as a top-10 receiver over the past two years, but his volume makes up for any ground he’s given up in quality of play. His 709 routes run were the second-most for all wide receivers, just behind Jerry Jeudy, and 40 more than the third-best receiver. The Bengals allowed the seventh-most points last season, and as long as they don’t have a great defense, they will need to pass the ball a lot. He’s also playing with the best passer in the league and stability in his coaching staff. The only concern with him that isn’t true for other elite receivers is the possibility of a holdout, but his holdout this past season didn’t impact his play.

Jefferson was the second-best receiver in fantasy production despite having the worst season of his career by PFF grade. He’s averaged at least 18 PPR points per game each of the last four seasons, while no other wide receiver has accomplished that in more than two of the previous four seasons. Jefferson’s 2.50 yards per route run was the best among the 56 wide receivers with at least 400 routes. He has similar stability in his coaching staff, and he should have an equal or better quarterback play next season with either J.J. McCarthy or Sam Darnold.

Tier 2: A case for the overall WR1

If everything goes well, the four wide receivers in this tier all have a legitimate case to be the top overall fantasy wide receiver. Lamb has the most fantasy points over the last two seasons combined, while St. Brown has the third-most, behind Tyreek Hill. Both players remain around the age where wide receivers peak, so both should continue to play at an elite level.

While Lamb and St. Brown are relatively safe, Collins and Nacua fit more of a high-risk, high-reward category. They rank first and second in PFF receiving grade over the last two seasons. They both average more than 2.9 yards per route run over that time, while no other receiver is above 2.7. The first problem is that both players missed significant amounts of time over the last two seasons. Nacua missed six games and played a part-time role in another three games this past year, while Collins missed a few games each of the last two seasons.

For Collins, it’s currently unclear who will be his offensive coordinator and how much competition he will have for targets with Stefon Diggs as a free agent and Tank Dell injured. For Nacua, there is a concern that Matthew Stafford could further regress or retire. It’s currently more likely that Nacua will have worse quarterback play in 2025 compared to 2024 and 2023 rather than better. With both wide receivers, their rankings could fluctuate depending on what happens over the next few months.

Tier 3: The most exciting young receivers

This tier includes the top two rookie receivers from 2024, the best receivers entering their third season outside of Nacua, and A.J. Brown, who is a clear top-10 option but lacks the same upside as the tier-two players given the Eagles run-first offense.

Nabers and Thomas were the two rookies to achieve a target per route above 24% in their rookie season, and they had the highest receiving grades of the class. Nabers will ideally have a better quarterback this season, while Thomas should benefit from having Liam Coen as offensive coordinator. We should expect more changes to both offenses this offseason, which could move these wide receivers up a tier or down one.

Smith-Njigba was the seventh-best fantasy wide receiver over the last 10 weeks of the season after a slot first season and a half of his career. The Seahawks changed offensive coordinators, but that ideally won’t significantly impact Smith-Njigba’s production. The Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers ranked higher in receiving yards from wide receivers in the slot in the year they had Kubiak on staff compared to the year before and after Kubiak.

Rice rounds out the tier. The Chiefs wide receiver has averaged 18.1 PPR points per game over his last 13 complete games, including the playoffs since he regularly played at least 60% of offensive snaps. His receiving grade is 12th-best over the previous two seasons, and his quarterback situation is far superior to the other young receivers in this tier. There is still a risk he will be suspended, but ideally, it would be to begin the 2025 season, not impacting fantasy teams during the playoffs. He is the most high-risk, high-reward player in the tier.

Tier 4: The clear WR1s

The wide receivers in this tier can all be top wide receivers on their team. Everyone in this tier finished among the top 21 in fantasy points per game last season except McMillan and Hill, who was right around that range whenever Tua Tagovailoa was healthy. Hill’s excellent 2023 gives more hope for him than other wide receivers who had a down season.

McMillan will be the most intriguing player of the tier as the clear top wide receiver in the draft class. Most mock drafts have him selected in the top 10 picks, most commonly to the New England Patriots at four, Las Vegas Raiders at six or New York Jets at seven. Eight wide receivers have been selected in the top 10 over the last seven drafts. Three have finished among the top 15 fantasy wide receivers in their rookie season, while the other five have ranked outside of the top 30. The problem is any team with a top-10 pick typically doesn’t have a great offense, and a first-round receiver isn’t typically enough to turn things around in one season. McMillan could be the clear-cut top receiver for the Patriots with Drake Maye at quarterback, but he could also be fighting for targets with Brock Bowers or Garrett Wilson with a below-average quarterback.

McConkey is the second-most interesting wide receiver in the tier. After a slow start to the season, he averaged 17.8 fantasy points per game from Weeks 8-18. He followed that up with nine receptions, 197 yards and one touchdown performance in the playoffs. The concern is that McConkey didn’t have much competition for touches, which should change this offseason. The Chargers have the sixth-most cap space, which could lead to upgrades at running back, wide receiver and tight end. Los Angeles ideally won’t need McConkey to receive as much volume.

Tier 5: Changes are coming

There are many reasons why wide receivers can be found in this tier. The range of outcomes for players in this tier includes top-10 finishes or finishing outside the top 40, but the most likely case is that these players will be reliable weekly starters.

The only young wide receivers in the tier are Harrison, Burden and Egbuka. Both are expected to be mid-to-late first-round picks. Their odds of landing in a great offense are better than McMillian’s, but they are also more likely not to be the top option in their respective offense. Even if they become No. 2 options their rookie season, there are plenty of examples of teams having two elite fantasy options at wide receiver, most recently with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Aiyuk, Olave and Godwin ended the 2024 season on injured reserve but ranked in the top 20 in PFF receiving grade over the last two seasons. Olave, Adams, Metcalf and Pickens are all subjects of trade rumors. Even if some of these receivers remain on their current team, several wide receivers in this tier will have a new head coach or new offensive coordinator. This offseason's potential changes will lead to a very different order of these 12 players in a few months.

Tier 6: The best second options

Most of the wide receivers in this tier are expected to be the second-best option on their team.

Kupp and Samuel are the two oldest in the group at 31 and 29 years old, respectively. Both had down seasons but were top-24 fantasy options in 2023 and top-three in 2021. It’s reasonable to expect their decline to continue, but there is at least a chance they can turn their career back around for one more season.

For most of the wide receivers in this tier, their ceiling is capped because there are too many other good options on their team. Every wide receiver in this tier except for Kupp and Golden plays for teams with top-10 fantasy tight end options heading into 2025. Players like Addison and Williams seem to be rising in talent, but consistent target volume will make both players risky.

The only wide receivers on this list who are penciled in to be the top wide receivers on their team are Flowers and Jeudy. Flowers is a risky WR3 because of how many games he simply disappeared in the offense. There were six games where he was held to six targets or less for under 35 receiving yards and no touchdowns in Ravens victories. While he was more involved in the Ravens' losses and the other half of their wins, there isn’t much room for him to be a bigger part of the offense. If anything, the Ravens could bring in another wide receiver worthy of more targets than this past year. As for Jeudy, he was excellent down the stretch this past year, but his ascension largely coincided with Jameis Winston becoming the quarterback, the Amari Cooper trade, and Cedric Tillman being injured. Any improvements the Browns make on offense could lead to fewer routes run needed by Jeudy and a lower target share.

Tier 7: The lottery tickets

Most of the wide receivers in this tier fit into one of three groups.

The first group is comprised of veteran wide receivers who are either looking for a new team or are on a team that will look very different in 2025 than it did in 2024. Diggs, Allen and Cooper are all slated to hit free agency, and it wouldn’t be surprising if any of them change teams. Godwin was in the top 10 in fantasy points per game this season before his injury, Allen was top three in 2023, and Cooper was top 20 in 2023. All three will be 29 years old or older by next season and are either coming off a down season or injured season, but there is at least a chance they can bounce back. Ridley, Meyers and Mooney are likely staying with their current teams but will have different quarterbacks for 2025 than they had for most of 2024.

Several slot receivers are in this tier, including Reed, Shakir, Downs, Allen and Pearsall. While this list includes some of the top slot receivers from recent seasons, none were primary players in two wide receiver sets this past season. While a few wide receivers who primarily play in the slot finished in the top 30 in fantasy points per game last season, all of them also played on the outside in two wide receiver sets. These players can be a third option in leagues that start three wide receivers, but their roles limit their upside.

The other wide receivers are either rookies or wide receivers entering their second season. Four rookies made this tier, while Odunze, Coleman, McMillan and Pearsall are entering their second season. The second-year players are all in situations with significant competition for touches, but there is a chance anyone could become the top option on their team by the end of the season. In general, it’s good to have at least a few wide receivers that you know you can start each week, but drafting at least one or more of these young wide receivers late is excellent in case they break out.