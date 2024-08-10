Preseason Week 1 Recap: Immediate fantasy football takeaways from Friday's games

• Tank Dell scores but doesn’t start: Dell wasn’t one of the two wide receivers in two-receiver sets, but he scored a 34-yard touchdown to remind everyone of his speed and talent.

• Pat Freiermuth also doesn’t start: Kyle Pitts didn’t always start in Arthur Smith’s offense last year in a heavy tight end rotation, and it appears the same will be true for Freiermuth this year.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2024.

First look at the Texans wide receiver rotation: Tank Dell was the third wide receiver on the depth chart, but he was the one to score a touchdown.

The Texans only ran six plays with the starters. Two of those plays were two-receiver sets that included Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs while Dell joined them for the other four plays in 11 personnel. This tells us that Dell is currently third on the depth chart, but it’s fair to assume that Dell could see some playing time in 12 personnel this season.

The presumed fourth wide receiver, Noah Brown, didn't play in this game, so we also don’t have a great sense of how much he or others could rotate in.

The biggest piece of information we gained is in the slot. Diggs was the slot receiver for three of the four plays out of 11 personnel, and Dell was the slot receiver for the others. All three wide receivers have more yards per route run lined up out wide compared to in the slot in recent seasons, so if anything, this was good news for Collins. None of the players should see a significant change in ADP in any direction after this game.

Concerning rotation of Steelers tight ends: Arthur Smith is the Steelers' new offensive coordinator, and he brought a rotation at tight end with him.

The Steelers' top three tight ends are Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington and MyCole Pruitt. Pruitt has been part of Smith’s tight end rotation with both the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons. While Freiermuth played the most snaps and ran the most routes with the starters, he was never on the field in two tight end sets. All three were on the field for three plays out of 13 personnel while Washington and Pruitt took three snaps out of 12 personnel. This left Freiermuth with all but two snaps from 11 or 21 personnel; Washington played in the other two.

The Steelers only used 12 personnel on 18% of the snaps in this game, but Smith’s Falcons used 12 personnel more than any team last year at 41.5%. Going back to his time with the Tennessee Titans, they’ve consistently been among the top-12 teams in 12 personnel usage. It is near-impossible for someone to be a consistent fantasy starter without being one of the two primary tight ends in 12 personnel.

Chances are Freiermuth would play some snaps in that group at some point, but this situation seems very similar to Jonnu Smith when he was with the Titans. He’s a promising enough tight end who won’t play enough snaps to get enough volume.

One piece to the Steelers wide receiver rotation seems set: Van Jefferson has clearly emerged as a starting wide receiver for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers ran three drives with the starters, and the only time Jefferson was off the field was two plays out of 13 personnel where George Pickens was the only wide receiver. When the Steelers switched to using backups, some first-teamers kept playing, including the wide receivers below Jefferson on the depth chart, but not Jefferson. It seems unlikely that Brandon Aiyuk will be traded to the Steelers, so Jefferson could start the entire season. He’s only worth a very late-round draft pick in deeper leagues, as any wide receiver who plays the vast majority of snaps is worth something.

How snaps are distributed in the slot is still up for grabs. Steelers rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson missed this game due to a left ankle sprain and is considered week to week. He was reportedly fighting for the slot spot. Calvin Austin III was listed ahead of him on the initial depth chart and played the slot snaps out of 11 personnel with the starters tonight.

Miscellaneous Notes

Don’t panic about Jaylen Wright: Wright is currently fifth on the Dolphins depth chart, the same spot De’Von Achane was one year ago.

Three of the four running backs ahead of him didn’t play Friday night while Jeff Wilson Jr. played every snap on the Dolphins' first four drives. Wright came in on the fifth drive. It’s not uncommon for a mid-round rookie running back to be low on the depth chart in their first preseason game before working their way up from there. Achane was the prime example of this last season.

At least one of Wilson and Salvon Ahmed won’t make the roster this year, and there is plenty of time for Wright to surpass both players on the depth chart.

A new look to the Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons rested everyone relevant to fantasy football, but we still caught a glimpse of what the Falcons offense will look like.

The Falcons ran 24 plays with Michael Penix Jr. on the field over the course of five drives, and they lined up in 11 personnel for 23 of the 24 plays. Last season, they ran, at most, 12 plays out of 11 personnel on the first five drives of games and an average of 4.5. Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson came from the Los Angeles Rams, who used 11 personnel on 94.7% of their offensive snaps last season, and Friday night was a 95.6% rate. The Falcons used it the least last season at a 17.1% rate.

This means Ray-Ray McCloud III will play at least 80% of Atlanta's offensive snaps most weeks. It also means the running backs will see a lot less eight-man boxes, and it should mean Kyle Pitts will be on the field a lot more. The Falcons would supposed to transition to a somewhat similar offense to the Rams, but it’s a little surprising the personnel usage was this on the nose.

Miscellaneous Notes

