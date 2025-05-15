Fantasy Football: 4 players to target for fantasy playoffs after 2025 NFL schedule release

Chris Olave's ADP and late-season schedule make him a great value: With an Underdog ADP of 52.5, Olave is undervalued and has a favorable fantasy playoffs slate.

Nico Collins is poised to shred defenses in Weeks 15-17: Favorable matchups against the Cardinals and Raiders and a weakened Chargers secondary give Collins' sky-high potential in the fantasy playoffs.

Nabers burst onto the fantasy scene in 2024, finishing as the PPR WR6 despite dealing with one of the league’s most unstable quarterback situations. The rookie proved he could deliver WR1 production on talent alone.

Looking ahead to 2025, there’s reason for optimism. While the Giants’ quarterback room of Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston and rookie Jaxon Dart might not scream “elite,” it does offer more stability and experience than last season. Any level of improvement under center only raises Nabers’ weekly floor and ceiling.

But what really makes Nabers a priority target in 2025 fantasy drafts is his fantasy playoff schedule. From Weeks 15 to 17, when championships are won, Nabers will face:

Consider these three key stats:

The Commanders ended 2024 with a 47.3 PFF coverage grade (29th in the NFL) and allowed a 103.0 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks.

The Vikings allowed the third-most passing yards (4,467) and finished with a mediocre 58.7 PFF coverage grade (19th) in 2024.

The Raiders ranked dead last in PFF coverage grade (30.4) and surrendered the fifth-most passing touchdowns (29) in 2024.

Bottom Line:

It’s only May, but it’s time to start eyeing December. Nabers has the skillset to dominate any matchup, and with this playoff slate, he has a real chance to be a league winner. Don’t be surprised if he’s a top-five wide receiver down the stretch — and possibly the guy who brings home your fantasy trophy.

Malik Nabers' 2024 PFF Game Grades

Despite missing two games in 2024, Collins still finished as the PPR WR23, showcasing elite efficiency in one of the league’s most explosive passing attacks. With a full season of 100% health and another year of chemistry with C.J. Stroud, Collins is poised to return to top-10 territory among fantasy wide receivers.

Looking at the fantasy playoffs, his late-season schedule sets up beautifully:

The matchups favor wide receiver production:

The Raiders finished dead last in PFF coverage grade (30.4) and allowed the fifth-most passing touchdowns (29) in 2024.

The Cardinals were a middle-of-the-pack team in coverage this past season, finishing 16th with a 63.7 PFF grade, but struggled with explosive plays and red-zone containment.

While the Chargers ended 2024 ranked fifth in PFF coverage grade (78.4), regression is very likely in 2025. The defense lost several key contributors this offseason, including Joey Bosa and Poona Ford from the defensive line and starting cornerbacks Kendall Fuller and Asante Samuel Jr. (still a free agent).

Bottom Line:

Two favorable matchups and a weakened Chargers secondary give Collins a clear runway to explode in the fantasy playoffs. With elite quarterback play and ascending WR1 status, he should be high on your draft board this summer, especially if you’re thinking about who can win you a title in Weeks 15-17.

Henry enters his age-31 season with something to prove, and he has a perfect fantasy playoff schedule to do it. While he finished as the PPR RB12 during the 2024 fantasy playoffs, there’s a real path to a top-five finish in 2025.

From Weeks 15 to 17, Baltimore will face:

These defenses all struggled against the run in 2024:

The Patriots ranked 26th in PFF run-defense grade (58.2) and allowed 2,237 rushing yards, one of the highest totals in the league. They also gave up 16 rushing touchdowns to opposing running backs.

The Packers finished 24th in PFF run-defense grade (61.9) and were consistently gashed for big gains, giving up 1,229 yards after contact and allowing 70 missed tackles, both of which ranked in the bottom half of the league.

The Bengals ranked a bit better in PFF run-defense grade (17th, 66.1) but still allowed 2,164 rushing yards, with 608 coming before contact. Opposing running backs posted a 79.1 PFF rushing grade against them.

Bottom Line:

Baltimore will lean on Henry down the stretch, and his bruising style sets up perfectly against these soft run defenses. He should be a focal point of your fantasy draft strategy — not just for his role, but for his playoff-winning potential.

Highest-Graded NFL RBs in 2024

After an injury-riddled 2024, Olave enters 2025 undervalued, currently sitting as the PPR WR26 and the 55th overall player on PFF's PPR draft board. While his talent remains unquestioned, his injury history and the Saints' question marks at quarterback have pushed him down draft boards.

That creates an opportunity to pounce on Olave's value. He gets a fresh start at quarterback (with either Spencer Rattler or rookie Tyler Shough) and benefits from one of the more favorable fantasy playoff schedules.

From Weeks 15 to 17, the Saints face:

The matchups sneakily benefit Olave:

The Panthers finished 29th in PFF coverage grade (44.2) and were shredded through the air in 2024, giving up 4,065 receiving yards and a league-high 35 touchdowns.

The Titans weren’t much better, ranking 21st in PFF coverage grade (57.1) and allowing a 102.5 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks.

The Jets, while stronger on paper with a 67.9 PFF coverage grade (14th), allowed 11.0 yards per reception and missed 44 tackles, opening the door for big plays.

Bottom Line:

If Olave can deliver in a tougher Week 16 matchup against the Jets, he’s set up to dominate in Weeks 15 and 17. And with an Underdog ADP of 52.5, you don’t have to rely on him as your WR1, making him a high-upside playoff weapon to pair with more stable early-round picks. If you’re building for a fantasy championship, Olave is the type of undervalued breakout you want in your lineup come December.