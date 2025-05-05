Fantasy Football Rankings 2025: PPR top 500

Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot: Chase was the clear top producer in fantasy points among wide receivers last season, making him the safest pick at the top of the draft for next season.

Bijan Robinson leads the running backs: While Saquon Barkley scored the most fantasy points among running backs in 2024, Robinson was more consistent.

With the 2025 NFL Draft behind us, it’s time to update our 2025 fantasy football rankings, accounting for players on new teams and how those players impact their new teammates and the teammates they left behind.

These rankings are for redraft, single-quarterback leagues. This generally assumes a 12-team league. In smaller leagues, the top five quarterbacks would move up the rankings and all other quarterbacks would move down. In bigger leagues, the opposite is true.

Last Updated: 5 a.m. Monday, May 5