Erickson: NFL Week 6 fantasy football start 'em or sit 'em

Oct 7, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Darrell Henderson (27) runs the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

By Andrew Erickson
Oct 14, 2021

Stop second-guessing yourself with start/sit decisions  let PFF’s fantasy football rankings, projections and tools do the heavy lifting.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

PFF EDGE subscribers are always one step ahead of their fantasy football competition, with knowledge such as fantasy points scored above expectation being a tell-tale sign that regression is approaching.

Data-driven decisions are the method behind the madness of Week 6's fantasy football rankings and start 'em or sit 'em.

And for the first time, full transparency will be at the forefront of all my start/sit picks for each position based on whether they met rankings expectations. I went 17-9-2 in Week 5, with the vast majority of misses stemming from the quarterback position. It's time to bounce back with fantasy teams in need of quarterback streamers off the waiver wire due to bye weeks. 

Jump to a position group:

QB | RB | WR | TE | D/ST

QUARTERBACKS

START

MATTHEW STAFFORD, LOS ANGELES RAMS

Stafford didn’t live up to lofty fantasy football expectations versus the Seattle Seahawks defense, scoring just 17.5 fantasy points because of only one touchdown pass. His fifth-ranked 26.1 expected fantasy points per game over his past two games signify his fantasy ceiling, so he just needs to increase his efficiency to finish as a top-10 quarterback in Week 6. 

That outcome should be firmly in play versus the New York Giants, who rank 30th in pressure rate, 26th in touchdown passes and sixth in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks this season.

Big Blue also operates primarily from a Cover 3 scheme, which is an advantage for the Rams signal-caller. Stafford leads the NFL in PFF passing grade (92.0) against Cover 3. 

JOE BURROW, CINCINNATI BENGALS

I'm pleased to announce that the pass-happy Bengals we were promised for 2021 took the field in Week 5. With all the weapons at his disposal, Burrow and company increased their pass-play rate on early downs to 63% — a massive uptick from the stagnant 46% they were throwing through the first four weeks. As a result, Burrow notched season-highs in dropbacks and pass attempts, even when excluding overtime.

