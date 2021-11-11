 Weyrauch: NFL Week 10 fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Projections | PFF

Fantasy News & Analysis

All
NFL
Fantasy - current
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

Weyrauch: NFL Week 10 fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em

Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) looks on at the line of scrimmage in the second quarter against the New York Jets at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

By Kent Weyrauch
Nov 11, 2021

Bye weeks continue to play a major role in fantasy football each week, so secondary and tertiary starting options are as important as ever with the fantasy playoffs nearing. Riskier plays can be rewarded if discovered correctly and complacent managers rely too heavily on drafted players. Trust your instincts — coupled with solid PFF metrics, of course.

Click here for more PFF tools:

Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings

So, let's get to it: the Week 10 edition of fantasy football start ’em or sit ’em.

START

QB CARSON WENTZ, INDIANAPOLIS COLTS

It seems that Wentz cannot be stopped lately. After a rocky start to the year, he turned on the jets and kicked his game into the next gear. After last week’s dismantling of the New York Jets, he now has six games in a row with two or more passing touchdowns. His poise and precision in Week 9 cannot be understated — Wentz looked like his old self again.

Now he looks forward to his third home game in a row and draws the Jacksonville Jaguars as his opponent. The Jags might have stifled Josh Allen last week, but they still have a middling defense at best. In the two weeks prior, Jacksonville gave up two passing touchdowns to both Tua Tagovailoa and Geno Smith. Wentz will continue his stretch of dominance with Indy fans there to cheer him on once again.

RB DEVIN SINGLETARY, BUFFALO BILLS

In recent weeks, Singletary has not delivered much fantasy relevance outside of a couple of games with nice target numbers. However, teammate Zack Moss was diagnosed with a concussion after exiting Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the diagnosis and that Moss would be going through the concussion protocol.

This opens up an opportunity for Singletary. Early in the year, he dished out two top-30 weeks at the running back position. His role since then has waned as Moss has stepped up as the lead back. If Moss misses this game — which seems likely — Singletary will step into 15-plus touches immediately against the New York Jets, of all teams. This tandem of backs has collected at least 21 touches in every game they have played together this season.

WR RASHOD BATEMAN, BALTIMORE RAVENS

Subscribe to PFF Edge to continue reading

Learn More Sign Up

Already have a subscription? Sign In

Tackle Lifes financial Challenges. Western Southern Financial Group.
Sponsor

Fantasy Featured Tools

  • Fantasy Rankings
  • Fantasy Projections

    Sort projected player stats and fantasy points by position, week, and category.

    Available with

    Edge
  • WR/CB Matchup Chart

    Available with

    Edge
  • Expected Fantasy Points

    PFF's Fantasy Football Expected Points tool is primarily used for identifying potential over and undervalued players.

    Available with

    Elite
  • Fantasy Stats

    Research past fantasy performance with sortable player stats including PFF-exclusives like aDOT and fantasy points per opportunity.

    Available with

    Edge
  • Fantasy Strength of Schedule

    PFF’s Fantasy Strength of Schedule (SoS) metric provides a league-wide, season-long view of opponent matchups for each fantasy position.

    Available with

    Edge
Pro Subscriptions

Unlock NFL Player Grades, Fantasy & NFL Draft

$9.99 / mo
$39.99 / yr

Unlock Premium Stats, PFF Greenline & DFS

$34.99 / mo
$199.99 / yr

NFL

Tools
Social

Betting

Tools

Fantasy

Research Tools
DFS Tools
Week 10 Tools
Draft Tools
Social

College & NFL Draft

College Tools
NFL Draft Tools
Social

Join PFF

Follow Us

About Us

Customer Service

Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2021 PFF, All rights reserved.