Weyrauch: NFL Week 10 fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em

Bye weeks continue to play a major role in fantasy football each week, so secondary and tertiary starting options are as important as ever with the fantasy playoffs nearing. Riskier plays can be rewarded if discovered correctly and complacent managers rely too heavily on drafted players. Trust your instincts — coupled with solid PFF metrics, of course.

So, let's get to it: the Week 10 edition of fantasy football start ’em or sit ’em.

START

It seems that Wentz cannot be stopped lately. After a rocky start to the year, he turned on the jets and kicked his game into the next gear. After last week’s dismantling of the New York Jets, he now has six games in a row with two or more passing touchdowns. His poise and precision in Week 9 cannot be understated — Wentz looked like his old self again.

Get ahead on Week 10 fantasy rankings ???? ???? Carson Wentz

Now he looks forward to his third home game in a row and draws the Jacksonville Jaguars as his opponent. The Jags might have stifled Josh Allen last week, but they still have a middling defense at best. In the two weeks prior, Jacksonville gave up two passing touchdowns to both Tua Tagovailoa and Geno Smith. Wentz will continue his stretch of dominance with Indy fans there to cheer him on once again.

In recent weeks, Singletary has not delivered much fantasy relevance outside of a couple of games with nice target numbers. However, teammate Zack Moss was diagnosed with a concussion after exiting Sunday’s game against the Jaguars. On Monday, head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the diagnosis and that Moss would be going through the concussion protocol.

This opens up an opportunity for Singletary. Early in the year, he dished out two top-30 weeks at the running back position. His role since then has waned as Moss has stepped up as the lead back. If Moss misses this game — which seems likely — Singletary will step into 15-plus touches immediately against the New York Jets, of all teams. This tandem of backs has collected at least 21 touches in every game they have played together this season.

