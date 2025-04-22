Fantasy Football: Needs for all 32 teams

Running back reinforcements are a must in the AFC West: Three of the four teams in the division (Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos) struggled mightily on the ground in 2024, finishing near the bottom of the league in rushing efficiency and explosiveness. Expect running back to be a top priority in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pass-catchers are a growing concern in the NFC South: With uncertainty surrounding Kyle Pitts in Atlanta, limited depth behind Cade Otton in Tampa Bay, and Carolina still searching for a reliable WR to support Bryce Young, multiple teams in the division could look to add weapons in the passing game in the draft.



Justin Herbert targeted his tight ends 111 times in 2024, but the production didn’t match the volume. The unit combined for just 841 receiving yards and a 64.6 receiving grade, ranking 20th league-wide. An upgrade at the position could unlock more from Herbert and TE production in 2025.

Fantasy Target: TE Colston Loveland, Michigan

Kansas City Chiefs: Running back

Isiah Pacheco battled injuries in 2024, and while Kareem Hunt was serviceable, the Chiefs’ run game lacked explosiveness, averaging just 3.7 yards per carry (30th in the NFL) with only 17 runs of 10-plus yards (32nd in the NFL). To return to championship form, they need a true home-run threat out of the backfield.

Las Vegas Raiders: Running back

The Raiders backfield finished dead last in total rushing yards as a unit, only producing 1,109, and averaged only 3.6 yards per carry (31st in the NFL). Getting a star running back talent at the top of the first round to free up Geno Smith and the passing game should be a top priority.

Denver Broncos: Running back

A common trend while wrapping up the AFC West is the lack of rushing attack, as the Broncos finished 19th in both total team rushing yards by RBs and rushes of 10-plus yards by running backs, all while losing “lead” back Javonte Williams this offseason to Dallas. With Williams leaving, this room leaves a lot of questions unanswered.

The Bills had a below-average wide receiver room last year. Even with the deadline addition of Amari Cooper, they finished 22nd in total yards from the receiver position. However, given the draft capital they took Keon Coleman with last season, the Bills seem unlikely to take a first-round receiver. They will look for someone to slide into the second round.

Fantasy Target: WR Matthew Golden, Texas

The Jets tight end room has been abysmal the last couple of seasons. In 2024, specifically, the Jets finished with 601 yards from the tight end position (26th in the NFL) on only 8.1 yards per reception (32nd). The Jets need a game-changer at tight end and have the draft capital to get the draft's top tight end.

The Dolphins, on paper, appear very sound at receiver with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. However, Tyreek Hill’s future has been up in the air all offseason. If Hill leaves, Jaylen Waddle would step up to WR1 with many question marks behind him.

The Patriots are looking to build around their franchise quarterback, Drake Maye, and the best way to do that is to build the weapons around him. The Patriots only had 1,718 receiving yards from the receiver position in 2024 (32nd). The Pats added Stefon Diggs in free agency, but another talented receiver lining up across from him could transform this offense fast.

Fantasy Target: WR Travis Hunter, Colorado

The Bengals are pretty sound overall in the skill position realm, locking up both big-time wide receivers and re-signing Mike Gesick, while Chase Brown emerges at running back. They likely will not address any skill position until Day 3 of the draft. However, they could use a good pass blocking and tough running back to add to the rotation.

Fantasy Target: RB Devin Neal, Kansas

Cleveland Browns: Quarterback

The Browns have been a revolving door at quarterback, as Deshaun Watson’s health and future are up in the air for next season. The Browns brought back veteran Joe Flacco, but they are going to want to get younger at the position and find some stability sooner rather than later.

Fantasy Target: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

The Steelers lost both quarterbacks who started last season, losing Justin Fields to the New York Jets and Russell Wilson to the New York Giants. If the season were to start today, the starting QB of the Steelers would be Mason Rudolph. Even with Rodgers possibly signing, the Steelers need to address the QB position.

It feels more and more likely by the day that Mark Andrews will be traded before, or during, the NFL draft. Leaving Isaiah Likely as the TE1 in Baltimore, and Charlie Kolar behind him as the TE2. While Kolar has shown flashes in the receiving game, he is a primary blocking TE. The Ravens love running 2 tight end sets, and will want a replacement in the passing game.

Houston Texans: Wide receiver

The Texans have Nico Collins rounding off the top of their WR core, and they acquired Christian Kirk in a rare in-division trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, with Tank Dell‘s timeline in question and only having Justin Watson and John Metchie behind those top-two receivers, a Round 2 or 3 receiver is not out of the question for the Texans this season.

Indianapolis Colts: Tight end

The Colts’ tight end room — currently led by Andrew Ogletree, Mo Alie-Cox, and a group of journeymen — finished 31st in total receiving yards in 2024 (467 yards). With Anthony Richardson entering his third season, Indianapolis needs a reliable safety blanket at the position, and this year’s draft class offers several intriguing options.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Wide receiver

The Jaguars found their clear No. 1 wide receiver in Brian Thomas Jr. last season but lost Christian Kirk to the Texans this offseason and now must rely on Gabe Davis with several question marks behind Thomas. Don’t be surprised if Jacksonville invests early draft capital in another wideout to pair with Thomas, potentially forming one of the best young receiver duos in the league around Trevor Lawrence

Fantasy Target: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

One of the few picks that appears locked in ahead of the NFL draft is the Titans selecting QB Cameron Ward. Tennessee saw little to no production from the quarterback position in 2024, both in fantasy and real-life impact, with Will Levis finishing as the QB30 on the season.

Fantasy Target: QB Cameron Ward, Miami

The Cowboys lost 1,000-yard rusher Rico Dowdle to the Panthers this offseason, and while they added Javonte Williams in free agency, his recent lack of production and the short-term nature of his deal suggest Dallas will be targeting a running back in the draft.

New York Giants: Wide receiver

The Giants struck gold drafting WR Malik Nabers in the 2024 NFL Draft, but the pieces behind him are good, not great. If they can put a true alpha receiver next to Malik Nabers this offseason, whether it is Jameis Winston or Russell Wilson throwing the ball this season, this offense will put on a show.

The Commanders currently have Brian Robinson and Austin Ekeler making up a nice thunder and lightning backfield; however, Robinson becomes a free agent following the 2025 season, and Ekeler will be 30 years old when the season starts. The Commanders need to get younger and will likely need a replacement for Robinson following the season.

There is a chance that veteran tight end Dallas Goedert could be traded during the NFL Draft, and there is not much depth behind him whatsoever. When Dallas Goedert was out due to injury for Weeks 14-17, the Eagles went from 12th in total yards from tight ends to 29th. Even if Goedert does not get traded, they could use another serviceable tight end behind him.

Fantasy Target: TE Mason Taylor, LSU

Derek Carr is hurt, and his future is uncertain in New Orleans. Behind Carr is Spencer Rattler, who left a lot to be desired in 2024 and does not look to be the QB of the future.

The Panthers drafted Xavier Legette last season, who was underwhelming at best and dropped eight passes last season (tied for eighth most in the NFL). While Legette deserves more of a chance, the Panthers need to help Bryce Young and that receiving core now, and I believe they will address the receiver position with a Round 1 or 2 pick.

Fantasy Target: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Tight end

Cade Otton‘s emergence makes the tight end position less of a need than it was previously; however, behind Cade Otton, Tampa Bay's depth is less than ideal. I do not think the Bucs will address a skill position early in the NFL draft, but I do think they will take a 3rd/4th round tight end.

The Kyle Pitts experiment in Atlanta seems like it will end after the 2025 season, barring a breakout. The former first-round pick has been atop the fantasy breakout lists since he came into the league, but he has never been able to be a consistent producer at the position. With Pitts' contract expiring after this season, it may be time to start looking for a replacement in Atlanta.

Chicago Bears: Running back

The Bears have D’Andre Swift under contract, but it has been apparent that they are looking to upgrade the position to take some pressure off the passing game and franchise quarterback Caleb Williams. They may have to trade up and jump the Raiders for the premier rusher of the class in Ashton Jeanty, but with an RB class this deep, there are many different options.

Similar to the Bengals' situation, the Lions are sound at key fantasy positions across the board. A receiver in the draft would be a nice depth piece who could step up and play well if Amon-Ra St. Brown or Jameson Williams went down.

The Packers have not drafted a WR in the first round since 2002, which has given them a lot of WRs who are good but not great. The Packers need a true No. 1 WR to support Jordan Love rather than three WR2s.

The Vikings sured up the running back position by bringing back Aaron Jones and signing Jordan Mason to provide some depth behind the 30-year-old RB, and they have one of the best WR duos in the NFL with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. While T.J. Hockenson has been very good when healthy, he always seems to miss a few games dude to injury, and the Vikings need a good relief option.

Fantasy Target: TE Terrance Ferguson, Oregon

Arizona Cardinals: Wide receiver

The Falcons need to add a wide receiver who can take pressure off second-year standout Marvin Harrison Jr. and newly extended tight end Trey McBride. While Michael Wilson and Greg Dortch are solid depth options, they combined for just 842 yards last season, not enough to consistently draw defensive attention.

The Rams’ tight end room earned a 57.4 grade in 2024 — 27th in the NFL — and finished dead last in total receiving yards at the position. While Tyler Higbee has been a solid contributor, Los Angeles needs a true TE1 to elevate the passing game.

Seattle Seahawks: Tight end

The Seattle Seahawks appear fairly set at the key fantasy positions after adding Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling while retaining their productive running back duo. The one area that could use an upgrade is tight end, but with more pressing needs on the offensive line and defense, it's unlikely Seattle addresses the position before Day 3 of the draft.

San Francisco 49ers: Running back

The 49ers lost RB Jordan Mason to the Vikings this offseason, and Christian McCaffrey will be 29 years old at the start of the season, and is coming off an injury-riddled 2024. While I do not expect the 49ers to go after one of the running backs who could sneak into the first round, I do expect Kyle Shanahan to look to rebuild the rotation of running backs behind McCaffrey.