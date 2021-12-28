Immediate fantasy football takeaways from NFL Week 16 Monday Night Football

The Miami Dolphins beat the New Orleans Saints 20-3 to close out Week 16 on Monday Night Football.

The Saints were hit hard by COVID-19, as over 20 players from their active roster missed the game, which left Ian Book to lead the Saints. Most drives were three and outs while a pick-six on the first drive made the difference for the Dolphins. Jaylen Waddle was the Dolphins' MVP, as created most of their offense.

PFF's fantasy football recap focuses on player usage and stats, breaking down all the vital information you need to achieve fantasy success in 2021.

Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties like offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats have these plays removed.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy would be from a clear thrown away pass, where the NFL may give the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.

Carries are only on designed plays. Quarterback scrambles won’t count for the total number of carries in the game.

Jaylen Waddle : 10 receptions, 92 yards, 1 TD (41.4% threat rate)

Lil’Jordan Humphrey : 3 receptions, 70 yards (41 yards after contact)

The Dolphins' three-man backfield: The Dolphins utilized a three-man rotation at running back. Phillip Lindsay was their lead rusher in Week 12, but an ankle injury followed by COVID kept him out the following two games. Duke Johnson Jr. was their lead rusher last week with Miami's biggest rushing performance of the season. They all split the carries, but neither was able to provide the offense with much of a spark. Myles Gaskin spent most of the season as Miami’s lead back, but he was largely restricted to third-down snaps Monday night.

The Saints' run defense was a big reason for the Dolphins backfield's lack of success. The Saints are the best team preventing fantasy points to running backs. Miami faces the Tennessee Titans defense, which ranks second, next week, so avoid this backfield next week. The Dolphins backfield will likely undergo more changes before the 2022 season.

Monitor Tre’Quan Smith‘s injury: Smith was limited in practice all week with a shoulder injury, but he played his usual role on offense in the first half. He suffered a chest injury late in the second quarter. No single player took over Smith’s offensive snaps. Kenny Stills didn’t play any offensive snaps until Smith's injury. No one should be considered a waiver-wire target if Smith misses time because of the committee approach.

The Dolphins without Albert Wilson: The Dolphins' third wide receiver landed on the COVID-19 list yesterday. The Dolphins used more two tight end sets, as Durham Smythe played significantly offensive snaps and caught three passes for 31 yards. A trio of wide receivers replaced Wilson during three-receiver sets. Tommylee Lewis played for the first time this season. Mack Hollins caught a 40-yard pass in his limited snaps. It’s unlikely any of these receivers start the 2022 season as the Dolphins' third wide receiver.

The Saints without Adam Trautman: Trautman and Juwan Johnson were among the 21 Saints players on the COVID-19 list, which left Nick Vannett as the last man standing. Ethan Wolf was elevated from the practice squad for two tight end sets. New Orleans also played more 20 personnel, as Alvin Kamara played some snaps lined up out wide. This is another situation to avoid for next week, but Trautman will be a popular late-round target in 2022 redraft leagues.