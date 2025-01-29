All
Fantasy Football: Identifying potential WR1s for 2025

2YX242A Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez)

By Nic Bodiford

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

As detailed in “Exploring the framework of 2024’s WR1s,” 2024 points-per-reception (PPR) WR1 “age, PFF receiving grade, total targets, first-read targets and yards per route run (YPRR)” proved to be highly correlated with WR1 performance. Positive offensive environments and skillset-based player usage can notably enhance player performance but are not inherently necessary to achieve a WR1 outcome in the Weeks 1-17 PPR scoring environment. “Among all offensive environment, target and efficiency metrics, PFF receiving grade and age show the strongest correlation with 11 players being 25 years old or younger and/or grading out as one of the top 12 players among 36 NFL wide receivers with at least 449 receiving snaps in Weeks 1-17.“

The article below details six 2025 PPR WR1 candidates based on the framework explained above. All players included in this article finished outside the position’s top 12 in the Weeks 1-17, 2024 fantasy football season.

WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams 

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua should be considered a shoo-in 2025 PPR WR1 thanks to his Weeks 1-17, 2023 PPR overall WR5 finish and his 2024 high-volume offensive role, league-best per-play efficiency and Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay’s fantasy-friendly offensive tactics. The 23-year-old Nacua’s 92.6 PFF receiving grade ranks No. 1 overall among 79 NFL wide receivers with at least 350 receiving snaps. 

