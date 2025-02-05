Fantasy Football: Free agency primer — best skill-position landing spots

The Kansas City Chiefs stand out as a top landing spot for wide receivers: With several starters set to hit free agency and Rashee Rice’s potential suspension, the Chiefs offer a great opportunity for a new wide receiver to thrive.

With several starters set to hit free agency and Rashee Rice’s potential suspension, the Chiefs offer a great opportunity for a new wide receiver to thrive. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings will require running back help: A massive opportunity awaits a potential free agent running back heading to one of these two teams, among others, heading into the 2025 offseason.

It’s Super Bowl week, which means that just one game remains in the 2024-25 NFL season, and the offseason can begin in earnest in just a few short weeks. With that in mind, for fantasy football, there are bound to be several situations that change player’s value and opportunity for production throughout this offseason, and the first major factor is free agency.

Below are the skill position rankings of each team which state, as things stand right now – no franchise tags, re-signings, etc. – how much of their 2024 usage they are currently slated to lose in free agency. The full free agent list is pulled using Spotrac’s free agency tracker.

Running Backs (rushing)

Highlighting the teams with the highest expected percentage of available running back carries from the 2024 season, this chart relies on expected free agents and includes the percentage of rushing yards and rushing touchdowns their slated free agent running backs accounted for this past season.