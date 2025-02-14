Fantasy Football: Examining the framework of the 2024 QB1s

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

In order to identify 2025 QB1 candidates, fantasy managers must first examine the framework of the 2024 QB1, Weeks 1-17 group. Among all previously explored 2024 PPR WR1, PPR RB1 and PPR TE1 groups, the QB1 group shows the strongest correlation between player talent and fantasy-scoring results. Among 33 NFL quarterbacks with at least 460 offensive snaps in Weeks 1-17, 10 2024 QB1s rank top 13 in PFF offense grade. Key offensive environment metrics likewise showed a strong correlation with the group, as 11 of 12 QB1 teams rank top 12 in expected points added (EPA) per play and 10 of 12 QB1 teams rank inside the top 12 in play-action passing rate and/or pass-play rate when using motion, highlighting the positive impact made by savvy offensive play callers.

Much like the previously explored position groups, the 2024 QB1 group relies on touch volume, but a more diverse set of player archetypes is evident in the sample. Truly talented, high-volume, dual-threat players reign supreme, with 10 players ranking among the top 16 among qualifying NFL quarterbacks in total passing attempts and nine players ranking among the top 12 in scrambles. The latter factor allows even run-centric producers to thrive in pass-heavy settings.

In fact, rushing proved to be a more efficient point-scoring tactic than passing. The 2024 QB1 group scored 3,142.8 passing game fantasy points by totaling 46,445 passing yards, 350 passing touchdowns and 115 interceptions via 5,988 passing attempts. It scored 845 run game fantasy points by totaling 5,210 rushing yards, 58 rushing touchdowns and 12 fumbles lost via 1,001 rushing attempts. Run game fantasy-point-scoring efficiency proved pivotal though, with QB1s averaging 0.84 fantasy points per rushing attempt and 0.53 fantasy points per passing attempt.