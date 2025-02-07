Fantasy Football: Examining the framework of the 2024 TE1s

Estimated Reading Time: 9 minutes

Points-per-reception (PPR) TE1 productivity can largely be tied to talent and offensive touch volume, much like the PPR WR1 and PPR RB1 tiers, detailed in “Exploring the framework of the 2024 WR1s” and “Examining the framework of the 2024 RB1s.” NFL tight ends compile a comparatively low overall touch volume, creating a more diverse top-12 player pool. Variables including PFF receiving grade, per-route yardage efficiency, play-action passing game usage, run-blocking usage, scoring-position usage and to a lesser extent, offensive environment, all factor heavily into the PPR TE1 results. As is the case when examining PPR WR1 and PPR RB1 frameworks, Weeks 1-17, 2024 are used to define the parameters for PPR TE1 data.