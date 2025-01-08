Fantasy Football: Biggest surprises of the 2024 season — Running backs

• Chase Brown thrives in the Joe Mixon role: Brown’s ADP created a significant return on investment after taking over the lead-back role in Cincinnati. • Travis Etienne was arguably the biggest non-injury-related bust for the position: Drafted as a top-10 PPR running back, Etienne couldn’t deliver a single weekly finish among the top-20 PPR scorers at the position. • 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team. Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes
Every NFL season is full of surprises, both good and bad, and 2024 was no exception. Plenty of fantasy assets emerged seemingly out of nowhere to become quality starting options, and others let us down, either due to injury, poor play and inefficiency or getting benched. In this article, we’ll look at some of the pleasant surprises and surprise disappointments at running back from 2024, leaving out players who missed significant chunks of time due to injury. NOTE: Fantasy points/rankings are from Weeks 1-17
Pleasant surprise: Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
- Finish: RB10
- ADP: RB40