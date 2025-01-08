Fantasy Football: Biggest surprises of the 2024 season — Running backs

Brown’s ADP created a significant return on investment after taking over the lead-back role in Cincinnati.

Drafted as a top-10 PPR running back, Etienne couldn’t deliver a single weekly finish among the top-20 PPR scorers at the position.

Every NFL season is full of surprises, both good and bad, and 2024 was no exception. Plenty of fantasy assets emerged seemingly out of nowhere to become quality starting options, and others let us down, either due to injury, poor play and inefficiency or getting benched.

In this article, we’ll look at some of the pleasant surprises and surprise disappointments at running back from 2024, leaving out players who missed significant chunks of time due to injury.

NOTE: Fantasy points/rankings are from Weeks 1-17

Finish: RB10

ADP: RB40

Brown taking over the

Joe Mixon

role in the Bengals offense was always a possibility this offseason, and that is why he made his way into

players to target at their ADP

back in early August. Considering that ADP and where he finished the year, he should still qualify as a pleasant surprise from 2024.