2025 Fantasy Football: Tiered rankings for all key positions

With the conclusion of the 2024 NFL season, these way-too-early 2025 fantasy football rankings are an initial look at how players could be ranked this summer.

Player movement in free agency will have a big factor on the rankings, particularly at running back. For now, players expected to be unrestricted free agents are marked as free agents in the team column.

These rankings are for redraft PPR leagues.

Tier 1: The 24 points-per-game players

Allen and Jackson have been in a league of their own regarding quality and consistency. In the last five seasons, Allen has finished among the top three quarterbacks in fantasy points per game. His worst season over the five-season stretch is better than anyone else’s average season. Allen also had the best PFF offensive grade among quarterbacks at that time. His only problem this season was a lack of consistency early in the year and a few games where the Bills dominated with their run game and didn’t need Allen to accumulate many stats for a decisive victory. A young core of receivers, including Khalil Shakir, Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid, should help keep Allen near the top of the position.

Tier 1: The easy first-round picks

Robinson, Barkley, and Gibbs are the three running backs who averaged at least 20 PPR points per game last season. They are also the three running backs who were picked within the first 20 picks of the last seven NFL drafts. They are among the top-eight running backs by PFF grade this season, and they ran behind offensive lines that have ranked among the top 10 each of the last two seasons.

Tier 1: The safe elite options

There are plenty of exciting young wide receivers in the league, but Chase and Jefferson remain in a class of their own. The two finished first and second in fantasy points and fantasy points per game last season.

Chase has only graded as a top-10 receiver over the past two years, but his volume makes up for any ground he’s given up in quality of play. His 709 routes run were the second-most for all wide receivers, just behind Jerry Jeudy, and 40 more than the third-best receiver. The Bengals allowed the seventh-most points last season, and as long as they don’t have a great defense, they will need to pass the ball a lot. He’s also playing with the best passer in the league and stability in his coaching staff. The only concern with him that isn’t true for other elite receivers is the possibility of a holdout, but his holdout this past season didn’t impact his play.

Tier 1: The only tight ends you can trust

These three tight ends averaged 15.5-15.8 PPR points per game last season, and there was a full two-point gap between them and everyone else. They were also the three tight ends with an 88.0-plus PFF receiving a grade, while only two other tight ends finished with a grade in the 80.0s. They each earned over 1,100 receiving yards, while no other tight end surpassed 900 yards. The gap between these three tight ends and the rest of the league will be enough to drive up their ADPs, as only three fantasy managers can pick a tight end they can be fully comfortable with.

