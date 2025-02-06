Fantasy Football: Free agency primer — best IDP landing spots

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be the top landing spot for an incoming linebacker: Lavonte David’s pending free agency or potential retirement opens up a key role for a new linebacker — one that has long been IDP-friendly.

The Los Angeles Rams continue their search for a starting-quality linebacker: After utilizing a patch job at the position in 2024, the Rams will need a reliable starter in 2025.

It’s Super Bowl week, which means one game remains in the 2024-25 NFL season and the offseason begins in earnest in just a few weeks. With that in mind, there are bound to be several offseason situations that change players' value and opportunity for fantasy football, and the first major factor is free agency.

Below are each team's defensive position rankings, showing how much 2024 usage they are slated to lose at each position in free agency.

Linebackers

This chart highlights the teams with the highest expected percentage of available linebacker snaps from the 2024 season. The chart includes the percentage of vacated snaps and how those pending free-agent snaps were allocated on each team this past season.