Cris Collinsworth's 2025 NFL Mock Draft: Three quarterbacks selected, Cowboys land Will Campbell

Quarterback value holds strong in Round 1: Three passers come off the board in the first round, including Cam Ward to Tennessee as the Titans make a bold move to reset at the position.

A top-10 trade shakes up the board: The Bears jump up to grab Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, betting on his game-breaking ability to complement Caleb Williams in a revamped offense.

With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, Cris Collinsworth steps in with his latest first-round mock, and it doesn’t disappoint. Quarterbacks once again headline the storylines, with three signal-callers coming off the board in Round 1. And with a trade shaking things up inside the top-10, Cris offers a fresh look at how things could unfold when the picks start coming in.

What Cris says: “I do believe that he’s a possible star in this league and they are desperate for a quarterback.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Appreciating Ward, an unorthodox, big-game quarterback, requires a leap of faith. He is ultra-confident, at times to a fault. His mentality could one day make him an All-Pro — if his fundamentals don’t drop him from the league entirely.

What Cris says: “I personally think he’s a better corner than he is a receiver, but only by a little bit. I really believe he can be a star receiver in this game and it sounds like that’s what he’s really pushing to try to get teams to consider him as. But I was blown away by him as a corner.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Hunter is one of the most talented players I have ever scouted. As a cornerback, he brings good mirror-matching movements and truly elite ball skills. He can be a bit out of control and lacks some density, which gets exposed the most in press-man coverage. As a primary zone defender with press-man flexibility, he can be an immediate starting cornerback with an All-Pro ceiling.

What Cris says: “If I’m the Giants and I can trade out of that pick? In a heartbeat. I love Abdul Carter and he’d be the obvious choice here because he’s a phenomenal player, and you don’t pass on phenomenal players.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: It's hard not to see some Micah Parsons in Carter, who not only wears the same No. 11 but also pops off the screen nearly every play due to being a rare caliber athlete. If he can get even stronger, he has All-Pro potential as a player worthy of a top-five pick.

What Cris says: “I don’t think it’s who they’re going to take… I think it will be Will Campbell, but you only get to play GM once in your life [in a mock draft], so here’s what I would do.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Membou presented a high athletic ceiling in 2023 before his confidence and control took off in 2024. There are times when he could play with more power, but he brings starting-caliber length and movement ability to the NFL with good production as a zone blocker.

Trade terms: Chicago receives Pick No. 5

Trade terms: Jacksonville receives Picks No. 5 and 41

What Cris says: “When I look at the NFL today, it feels like the big plays in the passing game aren’t really happening anymore because people are soft shell coverages (Cover-2, Cover-4, Cover-6). That means we’re getting more runs that are breaking into the secondary and every time I see this guy break into the secondary, he’s standing in the end zone.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Jeanty is a total-package backfield playmaker with impressive balance, footwork, vision, explosiveness and big-play ability — reminiscent of Alvin Kamara. He is a first-round offensive weapon who can succeed behind any blocking scheme.

What Cris says: “I just really enjoy watching him play! He’s physical, he’s tough, he seems to have every physical skill you need. I think he has the chance to redefine how the Raiders’ secondary plays.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: The word “versatile” gets thrown around too much with defensive back prospects, but Barron is exactly that. As a natural zone defender with excellent instincts and anticipation, he is a starting-caliber pro at safety, wide cornerback or nickel defender — sometimes as all three in the same game — for Cover 3- or quarters-heavy schemes.

What Cris says: “Graham only had three-and-a-half sacks, but there’s enough noise for him [to be the top interior guy off the board] and the Jets could use some help right there. He’ll be a cornerstone for how Aaron Glenn’s Jets expect you to work.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Graham has shorter-than-ideal arms for an NFL interior defensive lineman, but outside of that, there is a lot to love. He is fast, violent and relentless, and he can stop the run with great strength. He brings a high floor at all times and a high ceiling in flashes as a 3-technique defensive tackle for a 4-3 front.

What Cris says: “Big, strong, classic X receiver. My concern is this: Does he have enough speed to scare defenses into rotating safeties to his side of the field? I don’t think so. But he does so many things well.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: McMillan has All-Pro potential because of his length, athleticism and football intelligence. He's a smooth criminal of a receiver who was the focal point of Arizona‘s offense. He is a unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL Draft.

What Cris says: “I don’t know what the Saints are going to do if they don’t draft a quarterback. Maybe it’s not Shedeur that they like, but he seems to be the next one on the board. I did almost go with LSU’s Will Campbell here, though.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Sanders may be below average in stature and arm talent compared to NFL quarterbacks, but he plays the game cleanly, takes care of the football and is tough as nails with ice in his veins under pressure.

What Cris says: “I think he’s a phenomenal player. Maybe he didn’t quite live up to the expectations coming out of high school, but I think there’s enough there. We’ve been talking about skill position players in Jacksonville, but I feel like they need to focus on the trenches.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Nolen isn't the most polished interior defender, but he might be among the most physically gifted. If he continues to grow in his pre-snap plan and hand usage, he can be an impactful, versatile defensive tackle with a high floor due to his strength in run defense.

What Cris says: “I think he has a similar skillset to Micah Parsons and Abdul Carter; he just hasn’t had the same opportunities to rush the passer off the edge. How he would get used, I’m not exactly sure, but the 49ers could use some juice.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Campbell has the ideal build and athletic ability to play any linebacker spot, but he projects best to a Mike or Sam LB in 4-3 schemes or a Mike/EDGE in a 3-4. He must continue to develop anticipation and strength, but he has the mold of an All-Pro player.

What Cris says: “I still had Will Campbell on the board here and feel like that’s a little too far for him to fall. I think if you’re Jerry Jones and you see the Eagles win the Super Bowl with a great offensive line, you think that you’d want to get some of that.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Campbell is an offensive lineman's offensive lineman. He approaches the position with excellent respect for what it takes to be great in the trenches: fundamentals, IQ and competitive toughness. His length and flexibility limitations might push him inside in the NFL, but this is a starting-caliber player at all five spots on the line.

What Cris says: “I stayed with the offensive line. I know Simmons is coming off a knee injury, but I remember seeing Anthony Munoz come into the NFL off a knee injury and he went to the NFL Hall of Fame.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Simmons brings impressive flexibility, leverage, foot speed, balance and hand work to the NFL with an adequate frame. He lacks a bit of power in the run game and is coming off an ACL tear in 2024, but his movement skills and football intelligence make him worthy of a top-50 pick and a shot to be a starter early on.

What Cris says: “Tyler Warren can play fullback, he can line up in-line, he can make plays down the field. He even played Wildcat quarterback! This would be a fun pick if he made it that far.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Warren is a do-everything tight end who any coach would love to input into their offense. He isn't a twitchy or flexible athlete who can unlock the whole route tree, but his versatility is incredibly valuable in the run-and-pass games. He is worthy of a first-round selection.

What Cris says: “One of my favorite players in this draft class, I think Luther Burden is going to take the league by storm. I think he plays like Deebo Samuel, but he’s even faster.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Burden is an ideal “five-tool,” multi-sport athlete for the receiver position in the NFL. The first-round talent is as well-rounded as they come, displaying the ability to succeed at any receiver spot in any offense.

What Cris says: “Assuming he is fine, health-wise, I think this is an easy pick. Six-foot cornerbacks don’t grow on trees. He makes hits, he’s a good blitzer, and I just feel like he was the best of the corners after Travis Hunter.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Johnson is a long, lean cornerback with elite foot quickness and change-of-direction fluidity. His limited long speed will create questions about his man coverage reliability in the NFL, but having him play off coverage with his eyes on the ball as a zone-scheme wide cornerback could allow him to make impactful plays more often.

What Cris says: “A lot of people have him in the top-10, and I had him still sitting here, so I didn’t feel like I could pass on him any longer. I think one of the problems the Bengals had last year was that they didn’t have a pass-rusher outside of Trey Hendrickson.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Walker is a physically and athletically gifted player who presents box presence versatility as an off-ball linebacker. His anticipation and pass-rush profile in its current form are lacking for consistent impact in the NFL. He must improve how he approaches rushing the passer or his off-ball instincts to be worth a top-50 selection due to age and potential.

What Cris says: “I can’t pass on Shemar Stewart any longer here! You put on the tape of him at Texas A&M and you see how athletic he is. I don’t think we’ve seen the full extent of what he can become, and he should have put up better numbers in college, but I think any NFL coach will believe they can develop him.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Stewart is a scheme-versatile, high-potential athlete who is still working on winning his reps with technique and discipline as much as athletic ability. His lack of production throughout his college career speaks to the lack of refinement in his game, but he is built like a future NFL player and should be a Day 2 pick because of it.

What Cris says: “He played a lot in the slot, kind of like that Brian Branch type of role. I thought his best work was close to the line of scrimmage, and that’s why I wouldn’t take him inside the top-10.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Starks was a playmaker in the SEC for three straight seasons. He brings good football IQ, tackling and movement ability to play free, strong and slot. He isn't a rare athlete, but he's a starting-caliber player for the backend of any defense.

What Cris says: “So much of what teams want to do in the NFL is to plant that seed in the defense's head that they have to worry about the deep ball. It’s such an advantage for your offense when it comes to creating space underneath. Golden is just a good football player, and he’s great after the catch.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Golden is a talented player whose movement skills should translate well to the NFL. His advanced avenues of success — whether through beating press, impressive footwork, after-the-catch ability or kick-return prowess — make him a player who could be a high-end WR2 in the league.

What Cris says: “I want a quarterback who can move. With the way the Steelers play defense, and with that defensive line, they are going to be in every game, and it’s going to come down to the fourth quarter. If you can just add one special play at the quarterback position per game — and when Milroe takes off and runs, I think he can create those special plays that you need to keep a game alive.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Milroe is the most physically gifted quarterback in the 2025 draft class, but he is still far too inconsistent in when and how he delivers the football. In a perfect world, he would be drafted with a plan to let him sit and develop.

What Cris says: “I think Loveland is a really special receiver. For the Chargers, I want to create a few easy opportunities in the middle of the field for some easy catch and runs. He has a really good understanding of how to get open, and that’s what you need in the NFL right now.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Loveland lacks the density to play as an inline tight end consistently in the NFL, but he brings plenty of value as a tall, long pass catcher with natural hands and crisp routes to line up as a big slot or “X” receiver. He also has some versatility to play attached to the line of scrimmage in certain situations.

What Cris says: “Ezeiruaku is a blur off the line of scrimmage. He’s not that big, but I’d hate to be on offense to have to try and block him and I feel like if you are looking for a guy who is a nightmare to block in one-on-one situations, it’s him.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Ezeiruaku is a smaller outside linebacker-type edge rusher who can struggle with the power aspects of the game. However, his quick, smooth style paired with high football IQ and some very nice bend make him an ideal 3-4 pass rush type of defender to draft on Day 2.

What Cris says: “I went round-and-round, but the one thing I know they want to do is improve the defensive tackle position so that they can blitz from everywhere else. They play the Lions twice a year, and they will run at you until you stop them. I love Grant. I think he has a chance to be a really good player in the NFL.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Grant brings a rare combination of quickness and size to the nose tackle position. He has the strength to dominate single blocks and hold up against doubles. When he's in attack mode, he is an imposing player — I just wish we saw that aggressive mindset more consistently.

What Cris says: “I think this is a toss-up between wide receiver and offensive line. I was really close between Egbuka and Texas’ Kelvin Banks Jr., who comes off the board next.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: There seems to be some draft fatigue with Egbuka, who has been talked about as an NFL prospect for three years. Don't fall for it. He's a high-floor, versatile and savvy receiver as a borderline WR1/WR2.

What Cris says: “This is the team that came closest to knocking the Eagles out of the playoffs. I think the Rams are close, and the defense is built the right way, but the one thing I think that could hurt them is if they don’t get Matthew Stafford enough protection.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Banks is an NFL-caliber athlete at the tackle position whose movement skills and run-blocking abilities give him positional versatility. His lack of arm length could hinder him at offensive tackle, but he projects as an impact starter at either tackle or guard.

What Cris says: “I just kept looking at Mykel Williams and thinking he’d fallen too far. I look at Williams and I feel like there aren’t many better run defenders off the edge in this class. I also think that he’s a guy you could kick inside on third down.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Williams is a long, strong, versatile edge prospect whose motor is always running hot. His pass-rush profile and consistency (win percentage) are lower than ideal for a projected top-20 pick, but his floor as an elite run defender is so high, and his build is so alluring, that he's worth taking the chance on in that range for a team running odd or even fronts.

What Cris says: “Detroit, like Philadelphia, makes a living off of what they can do up front. I would feel good about Zabel being able to help them somewhere up front.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Zabel is a five-position lineman who brings everything but elite arm length to the position. He is an easy projected starter at center or guard for primarily a zone blocking scheme, but he is well-rounded enough to be run-game versatile.

What Cris says: “The Commanders are going to put points on the board with their great young quarterback, but they need more on defense. Mike Green is athletic and can run, though I’m not sure he has the same wiggle that some of the other edge defenders in this class have.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Green has only two years of starting experience and not the best competition to measure NFL talent over the past two years. However, he absolutely dominated the way you'd want a future NFL player to with elite pass-rush and run-defense grades in addition to high-90th-percentile numbers in win rate and run stops. He has top-50 all-around ability and projects as a starting-caliber outside linebacker in a 3-4 front.

What Cris says: “I could see a cornerback like Benjamin Morrison, Shavon Revel or Trey Amos here, but I think there are question marks for all of them. Pearce can create some more pressure off the edge for them, though I do worry about him a little bit as a run defender.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Pearce is the kind of athlete with the production and disruption scores you don't let out of the first round. His twitchy movements show difference-making NFL traits that can be situational at worst and All-Pro at best.

What Cris says: “The reason they lost both of the Super Bowls they lost was because of issues blocking. I watched Ersery late in the process, and he instantly jumped up my board. I think he really held his own against Abdul Carter in that Penn State game.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Ersery brings alluring size and length to the tackle position for the NFL. He has good hands, an explosive first step forward and quick footwork to be an impactful zone run blocker, but his naturally high-waisted build impacts his leverage and may inhibit him from keeping NFL rushers in front of him.

What Cris says: “I could see someone trading up here to get that fifth-year option for a quarterback, but if the Eagles make this pick straight up, I could see Philadelphia taking Emmanwori. I think he can blow up wide receiver screens and while I think he still needs to develop, coaches will love what he can be developed into.”

Bottom line from PFF's 2025 NFL Draft Guide: Emmanwori is a tricky prospect who will require a leap of faith, considering where he's likely to be drafted. His elite athleticism and playmaking ability suggest his ceiling could be on par with a player like Kerby Joseph, but his underwhelming box play and questionable technique and instincts are more reminiscent of Isaiah Simmons, who was drafted in the first round in 2020 but has struggled to find a natural NFL position.