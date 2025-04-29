Biggest gambles of the 2025 NFL Draft

Tyler Booker fills a major need: The Cowboys reached a bit at No. 12, but the Alabama guard should provide an immediate boost to their interior offensive line.

Giants bet big on Jaxson Dart: New York traded up for the Ole Miss quarterback, who showed strong stable-metric grades despite mixed opinions.

The 2025 NFL Draft featured its fair share of bold decisions over the first two days.

With the help of PFF’s live draft tracker grades, we took a closer look at the riskiest picks from Rounds 1 and 2 — selections that could either pay off or prove costly depending on development and fit.

We kept the analysis positive where possible, recognizing that lower PFF grades often stemmed from questions about scheme fit, team needs or a player's draft slot relative to their PFF Big Board ranking.

No Day 3 prospects are included here, as Day 3 is all about taking swings on high-upside prospects. However, you can check out PFF’s full grading of Day 3 picks here.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Zack Martin’s retirement in March left a hole on the Cowboys’ interior offensive line. Booker, the 48th-ranked prospect on the PFF Big Board, profiles as a bit of a reach but a talent who fills a definite need up front in Dallas. The Alabama guard earned an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024, which will provide an instant boost to a Cowboys offense that ranked 23rd in PFF pass-blocking grade (62.1) this past season.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Opinions on Dart vary, but the Giants traded up to get their guy. His profile matches that of a starting-caliber quarterback, grading above the 89th percentile in five of PFF’s stable metrics, including a 94th percentile mark on early downs. Ole Miss’ offensive issues aside, Dart was the highest-graded passer in the 2025 draft class and showed good downfield accuracy.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Browns were getting linked to the other Ohio State running back, TreVeyon Henderson, at the top of the second round, but instead, they took his running mate four picks later. Judkins is a powerful north-south runner with good contact balance and tackle-breaking ability, coming off a 2024 season where he earned a 90.0 PFF rushing grade and broke 43 tackles on 193 carries.

Pick Grade: Below Average

After passing on a quarterback in the first round, the Saints made Shough the third quarterback off the board. Shough is an older prospect (he turns 26 in September after entering college in the same recruiting class as Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields) after working through multiple injuries in his collegiate career. He has NFL size and an NFL arm, coming off a 2024 season at Louisville where he earned a career-best 87.7 PFF passing grade.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Belton is a large and powerful offensive tackle who spent his first few seasons at the JUCO level before transferring to NC State. A three-year starter for the Wolfpack, he shows good ability to reach the second level and uses his size and strength to anchor well against bull rushes. His 87.3 pass-blocking grade ranked among the best in the nation, as he allowed just 11 total pressures in 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Chiefs have bolstered the trenches with their first-, second- and third-round picks. Gillotte is an effective pass rusher, earning an 89.9 pass-rush grade in 2024. He is also a stout run defender, who posted run-defense grades of 84.8 and 78.0 in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Fannin was ridiculously productive in 2024 — he just gets open and churns out yards after the catch. The Bowling Green product earned a 95.9 PFF grade last season, the best mark among all tight ends in this class.

Pick Grade: Below Average

TeSlaa is a big-bodied wide receiver at 6-foot-4 and 217 pounds who can help round out the Lions’ wide receiver room. The Arkansas product is a sure-handed receiver who didn’t drop a pass in 2024. His size, explosiveness and sure hands give him a starting-caliber ceiling as a “big slot” option with developmental upside.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Bryant is a big receiver at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He lacks the top-tier athletic qualities to be a Day 1 outside option, but he possesses a strong build, good hands and reliable blocking to make him a rotational X wideout. Bryant’s 84.5 receiving grade ranked 24th at the position in 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Martin is an undersized linebacker at only 6 feet and 220 pounds. He had his 2024 season cut short by injury but has an athletic profile that should allow him to fly around to the ball. Martin earned an 84.4 PFF grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Walley brings good experience and profiles best as a zone-coverage cornerback. He forced 10 incompletions in 2024 and posted a 71.3 PFF coverage grade. He also allowed just one touchdown and a 57.8 passer rating when targeted.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Another Georgia guard comes off the board in Fairchild, who allowed just one sack in his college career. He earned an 87.0 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2024 and provides the Bengals with, at a minimum, a good depth piece on the interior offensive line, if not a potential starter to protect Joe Burrow in the future.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Ransaw brings positional versatility to the Jaguars’ secondary, with experience in the slot and outside. His 2023 tape was better (86.3 PFF overall grade), but he showcased impressive ball skills in 2024 (26.1% incompletion rate). A sure tackler and a strong run defender, he could also get playing time as a box safety.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Ravens address depth concerns on their interior offensive line with Jones. While he is still a raw player and didn’t generate overly impressive PFF grades at LSU, it may be due in large part to playing out of position at tackle. His long arms and good anchor in pass protection led to a 67.4 PFF pass-blocking grade, showing his potential.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Despite being a significant size outlier (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) for an NFL quarterback, Gabriel started at three schools over six college seasons. He managed to secure 80.0-plus PFF passing grades in five of those seasons. Gabriel now joins a quarterback room with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Houston continues to add to a strong secondary. Although Smith posted a career-best 82.5 PFF coverage grade on this outside in 2024, he profiles as a solid option in the slot. He allowed just 0.90 yards per coverage snap and a 59.8 passer rating when targeted this past season.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Rogers brings extensive experience at tackle, having clocked 55 career starts and more than 4,300 snaps across five seasons at Texas Tech. While he possesses good athleticism, he lacks the ideal lower-body power to anchor. Yet, he still managed to secure a 77.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in each of the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Below Average

While Stout’s size limitations may hinder his contributions at the next level, he provides fire and positional versatility that defensive coordinators love. He will likely be limited to the nickel, but his solid marks as a run defender (90.0 PFF grade) and coverage defender (78.3) will earn him a role in the NFL.