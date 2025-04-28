2025 NFL Draft: Grades for every Day 3 pick

Shedeur Sanders' slide comes to an end: The Browns secured elite value by drafting the Colorado quarterback in Round 5.

Elic Ayomanor and Bradyn Swinson were among the other elite Day 3 picks: The Titans secured Ayomanor's services, while the Patriots added Swinson to their defensive line.

Estimated Reading Time: 46 minutes

Round 4

Pick Grade: Average

There were higher-ranked wide receivers still available on the PFF Big Board, but Dike brings high-end speed to the Tennessee offense. He tested with 4.3 speed during the pre-draft process and ranked in the top 25 nationally in 2024 in both receptions 20-plus yards downfield and deep receiving grade. Dike profiles as a vertical threat for new quarterback Cam Ward.

Pick Grade: Average

After moving up to add another playmaker at wide receiver alongside Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville adds a high-end athlete to the backfield in Bhayshul Tuten. His 4.32-second 40-yard dash ranks in the 99th percentile among running backs, and he forced 0.34 missed tackles per attempt in 2024, one of the highest marks in the nation. Tuten is a big-play threat every time he touches the football.

Pick Grade: Elite

Skattebo was RB3 and the No. 51 overall player on the PFF Big Board, making this a strong value pick for the Giants at the top of the fourth round. He doesn’t have elite speed, but he excels in many areas that translate well to the NFL. Skattebo ranked above the 85th percentile in PFF rushing grade in both gap and zone schemes in 2024 and was the only running back besides Ashton Jeanty to force more than 100 missed tackles on the ground last season.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Patriots spent their first four selections in this year’s draft building up the offensive depth chart before adding to their secondary with Woodson. He brings above-average size and athleticism to the position and is coming off a 2024 season at Cal in which he earned PFF run-defense and coverage grades above 85.0. Woodson joins a crowded safety group in New England that already features Kyle Dugger, Jabrill Peppers and Marte Mapu.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Kiser should be an early contributor on special teams for Jacksonville and profiles as a solid depth option behind the Jaguars’ projected starters. He earned PFF run-defense grades above 80.0 in each of the past five seasons at Notre Dame and rarely misses tackles.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Thornton is a bet on size and athleticism on the outside for Las Vegas. There aren’t many wide receivers at 6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds who can run a 4.3-second 40-yard dash. Thornton wasn’t a high-volume option in Tennessee’s offense, but he made his looks count, averaging 25.5 yards per reception. That “one trick” is valuable, and he gives Geno Smith a big target on the outside with big-play ability.

Pick Grade: Average

Walker is one of the largest players in this year’s class at 6-foot-6 and 345 pounds, but he plays with more finesse than his size would suggest. He had an impressive 2023 season (80.6 PFF grade) that boosted his draft stock, but he wasn’t able to build on that last year at Kentucky, earning a 71.2 PFF grade. The Bills clearly emphasized adding bodies along the defensive line, with their last three selections all spent on the trenches

Pick Grade: Below Average

Smith has plenty of athletic tools, and the Jets are clearly betting on his upside after he finished at No. 343 on the PFF Big Board. He stepped into a full-time role for the first time in 2024, earning a 57.1 PFF grade with 10 drops on 48 receptions and just a 22% contested-catch rate.

Pick Grade: Good

Robinson is a high-end athlete who plays with a high motor — a strong foundation to build on. He took a clear step forward in 2024, posting a career-best 76.7 PFF grade and recording 43 quarterback pressures. Robinson is a solid depth addition for Vic Fangio’s defense as the Eagles continue to prioritize building out the trenches and keeping the bench deep.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Stutsman was a three-year starter for Oklahoma and is one of the more physical players at the position in this class. He struggled in pass coverage throughout his career, but he was a dominant run defender in his senior season, posting a 90.9 grade in that regard this past season.

Pick Grade: Above Average

After starting three years at Kent State, where he was a dominant force up the middle, West transferred to Indiana for his final season and the transition was seamless. Against Big Ten competition, West sported a career-high 88.1 PFF run-defense grade while still maintaining above-average pass rush skills with 27 pressures, also a career high.

Pick Grade: Above Average

At 5-foot-9, 205 pounds, Trevor Etienne, brother of Jaguars’ running back Travis Etienne, is stoutly built, and it showed on tape, as he forced 30 missed tackles on 126 rushing attempts. Despite missing time throughout various points of the season, Etienne still managed to rush for nine touchdowns while only putting the ball on the ground once. With Chuba Hubbard’s emergence this past season, Etienne provides Carolina with a power back that can spell him in short-yardage situations.

Pick Grade: Average

Cody Simon was highly productive at Ohio State. A rotational player for much of his career, Simon took on a full-time role in 2024 and more than delivered. He carried a 90.6 PFF run-defense grade, an 80.6 PFF pass-rushing grade and a 72.7 PFF coverage grade, culminating in an 87.7 overall PFF grade. The Cardinals are thin at linebacker, so Simon could see playing time sooner rather than later.

Pick Grade: Below Average

After spending four years as a regular member of the Mississippi State backfield, Jo’Quavious “Woody” Marks transferred to USC, where he set career highs in both PFF rushing grade (85.9), overall PFF grade (83.4), rushing yards (1,154) and missed tackles forced (34). On 622 career collegiate carries, Marks only ever fumbled the ball once. Marks joins a backfield that features Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce as the Texans continue to load up on offense in this draft.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Jarquez Hunter was a four-year player for Auburn who steadily saw his usage increase year after year while never posting a season-long PFF rushing grade below 82.4. Hunter was a chain mover for the Tigers, rushing for 68 first downs in his senior season while forcing 59 missed tackles and was particularly dominant against Kentucky, rushing for 278 yards on 23 carries. He joins a crowded Rams backfield that features Kyren Williams and last year’s third-round selection, Blake Corum.

Pick Grade: Average

In an interesting move, the Falcons double up on safety after taking Xavier Watts with their previous selection. Bowman flies around the secondary and will form an interesting trio with Watts and Jessie Bates. Tackling has been an issue for Bowman, though, as he has missed roughly a quarter of his tackle attempts in all four years of his collegiate career.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Carter has been at the center of the Clemson defense each of the last three seasons, yet he hasn’t quite hit the heights of his 2022 sophomore season. While he set a career-high in PFF run defense grade this past season at 81.9, the rest of his grading falls far short of what he was able to accomplish two seasons prior. Carter will compete with fellow 2025 draftee Demetrius Knight Jr. for playing time alongside Germaine Pratt.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Titans gift new franchise quarterback Cam Ward with another weapon, as Gunnar Helm has steadily improved as a receiver each of the last few seasons, peaking this past season with a 72.4 PFF receiving grade. He’s still a work in progress as a blocker, posting a 66.9 PFF pass-blocking grade and 43.5 run-blocking grade. But his toughness is unquestioned, as he injured his ankle during the NFL Combine and still participated in the drills.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Walker posted elite pass-rushing grades in each of his three seasons at Central Arkansas. Walker’s production is attractive in addition to his ability to create pressure, as he posted an elite 92.6 run-defense grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Carolina continues to address areas of need on their defense by selecting Ransom after already adding a couple of edge defenders in previous rounds. The Panthers ranked 31st last season in explosive pass percentage allowed at 17.6% overall and now add to their secondary.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Adding Sawyer to the Steelers’ front feels like a cheat code in a room stocked full of talented pass-rushers. Sawyer’s 63 total pressures ranked fourth within the FBS last season, and his playmaking ability against the run makes him a good fit in Pittsburgh.

Pick Grade: Average

Green Bay adds depth to its defensive front with Sorrell, who improved each season at Texas. Sorrell’s 48 total pressures were the most on the Longhorns' defense last season.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Chargers landed good value in Round 4 with a player ranked 81st on PFF’s Big Board. Kennard has versatility on the edge, playing more outside linebacker in his only season at South Carolina in 2024. He posted career highs with 184 pass-rushing snaps and 80.2 pass-rush in a two-point stance.

Pick Grade: Good

Cleveland continues to revamp its backfield in this draft, landing Dylan Sampson, who was the 55th prospect on PFF’s Big Board. Pairing Sampson with Quinshon Judkins provides the Browns with two elite collegiate running backs who have a knack for forcing missed tackles. Sampson’s 70 missed tackles forced on rushing attempts alone were the eighth-most among all FBS running backs last season.

Pick Grade: Average

Travis is a huge offensive tackle at 6-foot-8 and 339 pounds. He was the starting left tackle for Iowa State last season after transferring from Princeton. He was excellent in pass protection, never allowing three or more pressures, but he only earned a 58.5 run-blocking grade. He will compete for the backup spot behind established veterans Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith.

Pick Grade: Average

Lane was a rotational wide receiver for Virginia Tech, primarily playing in the slot in three-receiver sets. He’s been particularly impressive avoiding tackles, finishing with 1.2 avoided tackles per game over his last three seasons. He will compete for snaps with Luke McCaffrey, who also typically only plays in the slot in three-receiver sets.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Buchanan had one year as a starter at Cal after four years at UC Davis. He was a balanced linebacker, finishing with a PFF grade between 72.0 and 76.0 in run defense, coverage and pass rushing. While he was an off-ball linebacker, he was experienced at blitzing, rushing the passer at least nine times in most of his games last season. The Ravens lost both of their backup linebackers in Malik Harrison and Chris Board in free agency, so Buchanan is slated to be their top backup behind Roquan Smith and Trenton Simpson.

Pick Grade: Average

Moore was the No. 186-ranked player on PFF’s big board. He is a well-rounded safety who posted a 91.8 PFF coverage grade and an 81.0 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

Riley, the 178th prospect on PFF’s big board, had a down year in coverage in 2024 but posted a very good 85.3 PFF coverage grade in 2023. He broke up nine passes and tallied two interceptions this past season.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Hyppolite is a fast but undersized linebacker. He logged 425 career special teams snaps, and that is likely where he will feature for the Bears.

Pick Grade: Very Good

Royals can play inside or outside and brings some depth to the Chiefs’ wide receiver group. The No. 60 overall player on PFF’s big board earned an 80.6 PFF receiving grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Good

Robinson is an effective pass rusher and represents good value in the fourth round for the Broncos. He earned an elite 90.3 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

Hemingway can provide some pass-rush production from the interior and could be moved out to the edge. He posted a 73.5 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2024 and a 77.7 PFF pass-rushing grade in 2023.

Pick Grade: Elite

The Titans traded up to get another weapon for new quarterback Cam Ward. Ayomanor was the highest-ranked remaining player on PFF’s big board going into Day 3. He finished the 2024 season with a 74.3 PFF receiving grade.

Pick Grade: Average

Farmer provides depth to the Patriots’ defensive line. He notched six sacks, three quarterback hits and 17 hurries in 2024 en route to a 71.4 PFF pass-rush grade.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Watkins played 29.3% of his snaps in 2024 in the slot, so the 49ers can move him around. He is also a good special teams player and punt returner. The Ole Miss product averaged 8.1 yards per punt return and has one punt return touchdown to his name.

Round 5

Pick Grade: Average

Ingram-Dawkins is a big-bodied edge defender who is at his best against the run. He posted a 70.8 run-defense grade in 2024 while contributing 18 total pressures as a pass rusher.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Ranked No. 130 on the PFF Big Board, Jackson is a massive presence who can control the point of attack against the run. He posted an 80.9 run-defense grade last season along with a 9.3% run-stop rate.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Vinson is likely to slide inside to guard at the next level after playing tackle at Alabama A&M. He posted an 81.7 pass-blocking grade last season while allowing just 10 total pressures.

Pick Grade: Average

Mills was a solid pass rusher for the Irish before an injury ended his playoff run early. He earned an 80.9 grade on true pass sets and posted a 14.3% pass-rush win rate.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Dolphins get excellent value here, as Phillips ranks No. 94 on the PFF Big Board. He recorded an 11.0% pass-rush win rate and a 7.6% run-stop rate in 2024.

Pick Grade: Elite

This is certainly a surprising pick, not only because of Sanders’ “slide” but also because the Browns selected Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel the day before. Last year, Sanders posted the second-best adjusted completion percentage in the class at 81.8% and the third-best turnover-worthy play rate at 1.3%.

Pick Grade: Below Average

McWilliams was at his best in zone coverage, posting a coverage grade of 80.5 on those looks. On 38 throws into his coverage last season, he allowed just 21 catches for 133 yards.

Pick Grade: Elite

The Patriots get outstanding value here, as Swinson ranked No. 47 on the PFF Big Board. On true pass sets, he posted a 91.4 pass-rush grade and an overall pass-rush win rate of 22.1%.

Pick Grade: Average

With the loss of Jordan Mason in the offseason, the 49ers needed to fill out some depth behind Christian McCaffrey and Isaac Guerendo. Jordan James has provided elite production for the Ducks over the last two seasons, posting a PFF rushing grade of 94.8 in 2023 and 90.9 in 2024. Pass blocking has been an issue for him, though, as he recorded a grade of 43.9 in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

The fourth member of Ohio State’s championship defensive line to be selected, Ty Hamilton’s grading isn’t on the level of his counterparts. However, he is one of the best tacklers at the defensive tackle position, only missing 7% of his tackles this past season.

Pick Grade: Above Average

The Cowboys finally address the running back position and get solid value with Jaydon Blue. After two seasons being stuck behind elite running back talent at Texas, Blue got his chance to be the featured back. Blue struggled with fumbles a bit, putting the ball on the ground four times while losing three of them. However, he showcased some elusiveness, forcing 37 missed tackles on 140 rushing attempts.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Marshall is highly experienced, having been a regular member of the Gators’ defense from the moment he set foot on campus with solid production. However, he suffered a shoulder injury on a tackle attempt against Kentucky that cost him the final six games of the 2024 season. At 6-foot-1 and 201 pounds, Marshall has good size for the position and could provide an intriguing option for the Dolphins if healthy.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Giddens was the No. 96-ranked player on the big board. Giddens posted a PFF rushing grade of 84.0 or higher each of the last two seasons and a grade over 80.0 on both zone and gap runs in 2024. He looks to carve out a role behind Jonathan Taylor in the Colts’ backfield.

Pick Grade: Average

The Cowboys have question marks at the linebacker spot and Shemar James brings a lot of experience to the table, logging over 1,000 career snaps over three seasons, though with mixed results. His PFF coverage grade dropped to 46.5 last season after posting an impressive 75.2 figure in 2023. On the other hand, he set a career high with a 68.4 PFF run-defense grade in his final year, registering 14 run stops and forcing a fumble.

Pick Grade: Average

Rivers was the No. 143-ranked player on the PFF big board. He earned a 78.8 PFF pass-blocking grade and a 68.8 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets. He goes to Cincinnati, where he will look to compete for playing time behind current starting tackles Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Mbow was the No. 84-ranked player on the PFF Big Board. He consistently graded in the low 70s in overall PFF grade over the past three seasons, with a career-best 74.0 mark in 2024. His biggest strength was his run blocking, where he earned a 78.7 grade last season. Mbow heads to the Giants, where he will look to push for a significant role right away.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Miami addresses the secondary again with consecutive picks in the fifth round. Trader has some versatility to play in the box, slot and deep. He improved his tackling woes, reducing his missed tackle rate from 18.3% in 2023 to 4.8% in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

Bassa began his career at Oregon as a safety before making more of an impact as an off-ball linebacker. Throughout his career, he’s shown a good ability as an effective blitzer, which fits very well within Spagnuolo’s defensive scheme.

Pick Grade: Good

The Roberts selection adds more reinforcement to the Buccaneers’ pass-rush. Roberts posted consecutive elite pass-rushing seasons, posting a 90.7 pass-rush grade in 2024 after a 91.6 mark in 2023, at SMU after transferring from Miami (FL).

Pick Grade: Average

Lambert-Smith adds a field-stretcher to the Chargers’ offense, as his 4.37-second 40-yard dash ranked in the 94th percentile. In his lone season at Auburn, Lambert-Smith posted a career-high 13.8-yard average depth of target.

Pick Grade: Average

An injury cut Oliver’s 2024 season short after switching back to his more natural position on the edge, where Oklahoma State experimented with him more off the ball in 2023. In his career, Oliver created pressure on 16.8% of his pass-rushing snaps.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Sigle projects as a nickel cornerback who isn’t afraid to play physical against the run. Last season, Sigle posted a career-best 85.2 run-defense grade.

Pick Grade: Average

The Georgia pipeline from Athens to Philadelphia continues with this Howie Roseman selection. Mondon is one of the most solid tacklers in this class at linebacker, as he recorded a 7.8% missed tackle rate during his college career.

Pick Grade: Below Average

In his final two seasons as a Hurricane, Mauigoa tallied 46 total pressures in a much different role compared to his first two seasons in college at Washington State.

Pick Grade: Average

Evans dominated defenders with the ball in the air in 2024, posting an impressive 72.7% contested-catch rate.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Black is a solid run defender inside, as he received positive grades on 22.4% of run plays and posted an 81.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Gadsden recorded a 60.7% contested-catch rate last season, and he ranked second among all college football tight ends with nine deep catches.

Pick Grade: Above Average

This is a nice value pick for the Seahawks, who need more outside weapons. Horton, ranked 112th on PFF’s big board, missed time due to injury last season but was outstanding in 2023, posting an 87.9 PFF overall grade.

Pick Grade: Average

Slater was outstanding in pass protection in each of his last two seasons at Sacramento State, combining to allow no sacks and just one quarterback hit. He earned a strong 84.7 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets, too.

Pick Grade: Average

Kendall earned 70.0-plus PFF run-blocking grades on zone and gap runs while posting a 76.2 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

Frazier enjoyed a breakout year in 2024, posting an 85.9 PFF overall grade in his first season as a full-time starter in college. He was tested 38 times in coverage, allowing just 18 catches while picking off six balls and forcing eight incompletions.

Pick Grade: Good

The Bills have now spent their first five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on the defensive side of the ball. Hancock was the No. 151 player on the PFF Big Board, making this a strong value pick. He earned an 82.2 PFF coverage grade over the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Good

Frazier was the No. 128-ranked player on the PFF Big Board. He was one of the more effective pass-blocking guards in the SEC, finishing the season with an 88.0 pass-blocking grade and allowing no sacks all year.

Pick Grade: Elite

Paul was the No. 83 prospect on the PFF Big Board, making this a great value pick for the Rams. He put together a well-rounded season for Ole Miss, finishing with an 84.6 PFF run-defense grade and an 84.0 pass-rush grade.

Pick Grade: Average

The Bills draft the best run-blocking tight end in this class with Jackson Hawes. After three seasons at Yale, Hawes played one year of FBS football and finished the season with a 74.7 run-blocking grade last year.

Pick Grade: Average

The Cardinals continue to add much-needed depth and talent to their cornerback group. Burke was one of the best zone coverage cornerbacks in the draft class, posting an 81.0 zone-coverage grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

At 274 pounds, Ouzts profiles more as a blocking tight end than a pass-catching weapon. He logged 537 career special teams snaps and will likely make his initial impact for the Seahawks in that phase.

Pick Grade: Average

Baron provides some pass-rushing depth for the Jets and their new coaching staff. He recorded 10 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 28 hurries in 2024, finishing the season with an 84.4 PFF pass-rushing grade.

Round 6

Pick Grade: Very Good

Strong is an excellent fit for the Bills’ zone scheme. He earned a 73.3 PFF coverage grade in zone and allowed just 46.6% of balls into his coverage to be completed last year.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Kone allowed a completion on just 45.7% of throws that tested his coverage last season. He forced eight incompletions and tallied one interception while allowing just one touchdown.

Pick Grade: Average

Gordon’s best season at Oklahoma State was in 2023, when he ran for 1,732 yards and averaged 6.1 yards per attempt. In 2024, he earned a 75.8 PFF rushing grade on gap runs.

Pick Grade: Good

Pegues ranked 124th on the PFF big board, making this a solid value selection for the Raiders. He earned an 81.8 PFF run-defense grade and a 76.4 PFF pass-rushing grade against true pass sets in 2024.

Pick Grade: Good

PFF analyst Josh Liskiewitz suggested the Eagles could select McCord earlier this week. He was outstanding on deep throws at Syracuse in 2024, ranking second in yardage (1,273) and posting a 96.4 PFF grade on throws of at least 20-plus air yards.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Borregales connected on 18 of 19 field goals and all 62 of his extra-point attempts in 2024. He hit on five of six attempts of 50-plus yards.

Pick Grade: Average

Harris earned a 77.1 PFF grade on zone coverage plays last season. Overall, he intercepted two passes and forced eight incompletions.

Pick Grade: Good

Neal posted an elite 90.5 PFF rushing grade in 2024 while averaging 3.73 yards after contact per attempt. He also contributed more than 20 receptions in each of the past three seasons.

Pick Grade: Good

The Steelers get a tough quarterback who checks a lot of boxes in terms of size and experience. Howard posted a 79.6% adjusted completion percentage in 2024, as well as a 96.3 deep PFF passing grade.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Loop hit on six of his nine 50-plus-yard field-goal attempts in 2024. He did miss two extra points and a field goal under 30 yards, though.

Pick Grade: Above Average

This is a good value pick, with the Texans securing PFF’s 134th-ranked prospect at No. 187. Reed is a physical, downhill box safety who earned an 80.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

Mullings, the linebacker-turned-running back, produced 657 yards after contact and 38 forced missed tackles in 2024 on his way to an 88.0 PFF rushing grade.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Leonard will need to improve his throw-to-throw consistency to develop into an NFL starter, but he does provide value as a dual threat and earned a 91.6 deep PFF passing grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

Smith will provide depth and versatility for the Colts’ defensive line. His lack of explosion suggests he won’t be a plus pass rusher, as his pass-rush win rate was never above 8.0% in a season.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Hinton is a massive human at 6-foot-7 and 323 pounds. He played 572 snaps at left tackle for Michigan in 2024, earning a 69.0 PFF overall grade.

Pick Grade: Average

Cabeldue earned a 65.0 PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in 2024, indicating he may need to slide inside to guard to earn an NFL roster spot. He did show some ability in the run game, earning an 81.0 zone PFF run-blocking grade.

Pick Grade: Average

Brooks has been one of the most productive running backs in all of college football the last two seasons, rushing for over 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns during that stretch. At 5-foot-10 and 230 pounds, he’s built like a rock and is tough to bring down, as he forced a whopping 98 missed tackles in 2023. He should form an interesting pairing with Chase Brown in the Cincinnati backfield.

Pick Grade: Average

After spending three years at Appalachian State, McLeod transferred to Auburn and continued to maintain a high level of production, peaking this past season with an 89.1 PFF grade that included a 90.7 pass-rush grade. He was also strong against the run, putting up an 85.7 run-defense grade with 22 run stops.

Pick Grade: Average

After two FCS All-American seasons at Holy Cross, Newman was able to make a smooth transition to the Big Ten. Despite the jump in competition, Newman was up to the challenge, as he didn’t have a single game where his PFF grade went below 60.0.

Pick Grade: Good

Hassanein has had one of the more unusual paths to getting selected. Born in Egypt, Hassanein didn’t pick up football until late in his high school career. He may be a bit raw as a result, but he was highly productive in his senior season. He converted 10 of his 63 pressures into sacks while also recording 18 run stops en route to helping Boise State reach the College Football Playoff.

Pick Grade: Below Average

After a long career as Wisconsin’s starter, Mertz spent the last two seasons at the helm in Gainesville with mixed results. In his final season, he struggled to fend off freshman phenom DJ Lagway before a Week 7 ACL tear ended his college career. Aside from a bad opening game against Miami, Mertz had been throwing the ball well, as he didn’t have a PFF passing grade below 76.0 in any of the four games he played.

Pick Grade: Average

Brinson has seen his role increase in every year of his five-year tenure at Georgia, peaking at 405 snaps this past season. His best season came in 2023, though, as he carried an 80.5 run-defense grade and a 74.2 pass-rush grade while recording 22 pressures, all career-bests.

Pick Grade: Below Average

At 6-foot-6 and 330 pounds, Taylor is a massive human being. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 7 against Cal, which cut short what was looking to be a very promising season, as he had an impressive 76.4 pass-blocking grade at the time of the injury.

Pick Grade: Good

Our first service academy player of the draft, Lane was highly productive from the safety position, posting an 84.8 PFF grade that was aided by an 88.9 coverage grade. This past season, Lane set a career best 20.9% forced incompletion percentage.

Pick Grade: Average

King was a run-stopping specialist at Penn State, earning an 89.2 grade in the discipline. He also posted 15 coverage stops in 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Bartholomew snatched 38 of 51 targets for 322 yards, 169 of which were earned after the catch. Twenty of his receptions went for first downs.

Pick Grade: Average

Wester needs to add bulk to his frame, but he still managed a 66.7% contested catch rate in 2024 while also earning an 81.5 receiving grade against man coverage.

Pick Grade: Average

In three seasons as a starter, Cornelius allowed just four total sacks and 35 pressures on 1,466 pass-blocking snaps.

Pick Grade: Average

Medrano will need to clean up his missed tackles in order to improve his play against the run, but last season, he earned a 76.3 coverage grade and a 71.2 pass-rush grade.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Lundt excelled in Connecticut’s zone-blocking scheme, earning an 88.2 grade on zone runs. He also surrendered just one QB hit and no sacks in pass protection in 2024.

Pick Grade: Elite

Ranked 93rd on the PFF Big Board, Williams might be one of Day 3’s biggest steals. He earned an 84.0 grade on zone blocks last season and could become Philadelphia’s long-term answer at right tackle once future Hall-of-Famer Lane Johnson retires.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Horn had a 65.1 receiving grade last season while earning 11.9 yards per reception.

Pick Grade: Good

Powell-Ryland is slightly undersized, which impacts his ability to set the edge in run defense, but he shows explosive traits as a pass rusher. He posted a 16.9% pass-rush win rate in 2024, backing up his 14 sacks.

Pick Grade: Good

Peebles is an instinctive, finesse interior pass rusher, and the Ravens will find a role for him. He produced an outstanding 91.2 true pass set pass-rush grade and a 17.8% pass-rush win rate in 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Cardinals select a guard in Conner, who earned a 72.5 PFF overall grade in 2024. He was at his best in pass protection, giving up zero sacks on 617 pass-blocking snaps last season.

Pick Grade: Average

Longerbeam is a quick slot cornerback who forced 11 incompletions in 2024. When targeted in coverage, opposing passers posted just a 78.0 passer rating.

Pick Grade: Average

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll gets a new weapon in FCS athlete-quarterback Mellott. While he doesn’t have an NFL-caliber arm, he brings plenty of speed and athleticism to the table. Mellott accounted for 46 total touchdowns in 2024.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Chargers get excellent value with RJ Mickens, landing PFF’s No. 108 prospect at pick No. 214. Mickens, the son of former NFL player Ray Mickens, earned an 89.8 PFF overall grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

The Raiders add another FCS quarterback in Cam Miller, who posted a 92.6 passing grade from a clean pocket in 2024. Miller also recorded consecutive overall grades of 90.0 or higher in 2023 and 2024.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Crawshaw placed 27 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2024 but will need to improve his average hang time of 4.21 seconds at the NFL level. He averaged 45.8 yards per punt last season.

Round 7

Pick Grade: Average

At 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, Toia is very difficult to move, as evidenced by his 70.0 run-defense grade this past season. He still has work to do as a pass rusher, but his 22 total pressures in 2024 nearly tripled his combined total from the previous three years.

Pick Grade: Good

At 6-foot-7 and 316 pounds, Nelson is on the leaner side for his size, but his production has been very consistent over the past four seasons, earning a PFF grade of at least 71.7 each year as a starter. He particularly excels in outside zone as a run blocker and posted an 85.4 run-blocking grade in that scheme a season ago.

Pick Grade: Good

Fidone ranked as the No. 10 tight end prospect on the PFF Big Board, making this a strong value at pick No. 219. The Nebraska product is one of the best pass-blocking tight ends in this class. He posted a 77.8 grade in that area last season and never recorded a single-game pass-blocking grade below 67.4.

Pick Grade: Average

After four seasons at SMU, Marcus Bryant transferred to Missouri to man the tackle spot opposite Armand Membou and was very steady, posting a 73.2 pass-blocking grade and a 75.6 run-blocking grade. Bryant also offers positional flexibility, having played more than 500 snaps at each tackle spot throughout his career.



Pick Grade: Good

Jonah Monheim is about as versatile a player as there is in this draft, having logged more than 800 snaps at left tackle, right tackle and center, along with nearly 400 snaps at right guard. That level of versatility makes him a strong value pick in the seventh round.

Pick Grade: Average

Lindenberg is an excellent run defender, posting a 79.3 run-defense grade and recording 25 run stops, including seven in a big Week 11 game against Rutgers. While his 61.0 coverage grade isn’t eye-popping, he never allowed a touchdown into his coverage during his collegiate career.

Pick Grade: Elite

We had Damien Martinez ranked No. 80 on the PFF Big Board, making his selection by the Seahawks at pick No. 223 an incredible value. Martinez is a big back, standing 6 feet and weighing 232 pounds. He has been extremely productive over his three years at Oregon State and Miami, with a career-low rushing grade of 88.1.

Pick Grade: Average

Despite being a regular part of Rutgers’ defensive rotation over the past few seasons, it wasn’t until 2024 that he truly stood out, posting a PFF grade of 81.3. He was particularly dominant against UCLA in Week 8, recording six pressures and two sacks with a 92.0 pass-rush grade.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Crawford recorded an 88.5 PFF coverage grade in 2024. He logged 1,010 special teams snaps in college, too. With the depth the Cardinals have at safety, Crawford might be limited to special teams duties as a rookie.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Bruener was very good in coverage over the past two seasons, earning 85.2 and 83.9 PFF coverage grades. He played 611 special teams snaps over his career.

Pick Grade: Average

Rourke has plenty of starting experience but lacks top-end physical attributes, so he best projects as a backup quarterback. He finished the 2024 season with an elite 90.2 PFF passing grade.

Pick Grade: Very Good

The Chiefs get an offensive weapon and a tremendous value with Brashard Smith. He is a former wide receiver who transitioned to running back at SMU, and his receiving chops showed up in his 90.8 PFF receiving grade in 2024. Kansas City can get creative with his usage.

Pick Grade: Average

The Lions add safety depth and a special teams contributor. Jackson allowed only a 56.3 passer rating into his coverage in 2024. He is one of the better special teams players in the class, finishing this past season with an 88.7 special teams grade.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Ewers was the 165th-ranked prospect on the PFF big board, so the Dolphins got good value with this pick. He can eventually serve as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa. Although Ewers’ grades dipped in 2024 (72.5), he earned a very good 86.8 PFF overall grade in 2023.

Pick Grade: Average

Wohler boasted an elite 90.0 coverage grade over the past two seasons. He is a sound tackler, with three straight seasons of 77.0-plus PFF tackling grades. Wohler also logged 452 career special teams snaps.

Pick Grade: Average

Monangai almost seeks out defenders in his run style, gaining 862 rush yards after contact in 2024. In 2023, Monangai earned an excellent 92.5 PFF overall grade, though he came back down to earth in 2024 with a 77.3 mark.

Pick Grade: Below Average

Richman is experienced, starting four years at left tackle for Iowa. He earned a 79.6 pass-blocking grade in 2024, giving up two sacks from 316 pass-blocking snaps.

Pick Grade: Good

Tez Johnson may not bring exciting size or athleticism, but he just wins. Johnson earned an 87.0 receiving grade in 2024 while posting 2.6 yards per route run, which is very good. He posted 61 receptions from the slot.

Pick Grade: Average

Robinson, who transferred in 2024 to Tulane from Furman, excelled at defending the run. He made eight run stops in 2024 while not missing a tackle.

Pick Grade: Average

White was an extremely productive receiver who played primarily outside, though his size and short-area separation ability suggest he could be more suited for a slot role in the NFL. White gained 2.93 yards per route run in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

The Cowboys select a big power back in Mafah, who provides an option in short-yardage situations. He gained 3.24 yards after contact per attempt in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

Despite Prather’s good size, he posted just a 35.3% contested catch rate in 2024. He did, however, drop just one pass last season.

Pick Grade: Average

Lohner played just 43 receiving snaps in 2024 and caught only five passes — but four went for touchdowns, including three contested catches. A dual-sport athlete who also played basketball, Lohner gives Sean Payton a Jimmy Graham-style tight end for the red zone.

Pick Grade: Average

Mumpfield has the leaping ability to go up and get the ball. He played 899 career snaps out wide and 744 snaps in the slot, offering his next team valuable versatility. In 2024, he averaged 15.6 yards per reception and posted a 60.0% contested-catch rate.

Pick Grade: Average

Dellinger is the fourth LSU offensive lineman drafted this weekend. Despite playing just 268 pass-blocking snaps due to injury, he surrendered only three total pressures and did not allow a sack.

Pick Grade: Average

Lovett played primarily out of the slot for Georgia in 2024, catching 59 passes for 604 yards, with 360 of those yards coming after the catch.

Pick Grade: Average

Croskey-Merritt played just one game in 2024, but in 2023, he earned a 92.7 overall grade. That season, he scored 17 touchdowns and averaged 6.3 yards per attempt.

Pick Grade: Average

Black earned a 74.0 coverage grade in zone coverage in 2024. He forced 13 incompletions and recorded five coverage stops.

Pick Grade: Average

Akingbesote earned a 72.6 overall grade in 2024 and recorded a 10.9% pass-rush win rate. He posted two sacks and 19 total pressures.

Pick Grade: Average

Matavao caught 41 passes for 506 yards, averaging 12.3 yards per reception. He dropped just one pass all season, finishing with a drop rate of 2.4%.

Pick Grade: Good

Colby’s write-up in the PFF Draft Guide calls him “potentially valuable depth in a Shanahan-style outside zone scheme,” and now he finds himself in exactly that. He brings plenty of experience with four years of starting experience, primarily at right guard. He earned a career-best 77.1 PFF overall grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Williams built a strong pass-protection profile over the past two seasons at left tackle for Cincinnati, earning PFF pass-blocking grades of 75.4 and 86.3 in 2023 and 2024. He’s an interesting late-round flier for the Packers.

Pick Grade: Average

Ashby played three seasons at Furman before finishing his collegiate career with one year at Vanderbilt. Ashby was charted as having zero bad snaps on punts this past season with the Commodores.

Pick Grade: Average

Bergen put up more than 500 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons with Montana, forcing 17 missed tackles after the catch and averaging more than 6 yards after the catch per reception since 2023.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Biggers has prototypical size and length for the nose tackle position, but his grading profile is underwhelming, given those traits. Biggers earned PFF grades of 65.0 or lower in each of the past two seasons for the Yellow Jackets.

Pick Grade: Average

Diggs transferred from Texas A&M to Syracuse for his final college season, earning a career-best 83.2 PFF pass-rush grade with the Orange. He has the potential to continue to develop, with good size and burst for the position, in the NFL.

Pick Grade: Above Average

Lachey comes in at 6-foot-6 and posted vertical and broad jump results above the 75th percentile at the tight end position. He wasn’t overly productive at Iowa, with just 362 receiving yards on 265 routes over the past two seasons.

Pick Grade: Average

Bridges logged nearly 2,000 defensive snaps over the past four seasons across three years at Oregon and one season with the Gators, spending most of that time at outside cornerback. He’s a good athlete at 6-foot-3 with 4.45 speed, earning a 77.7 PFF run-defense grade in 2024.

Pick Grade: Average

Minor had a completion percentage allowed below 55 percent in each of the past two seasons — 2023 with Indiana and 2024 with Memphis. Minor forced nine incompletions with no interceptions across those two seasons.