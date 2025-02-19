2025 NFL Mock Draft: All skill player edition

Estimated Reading Time: 15 minutes

This is a mock draft with a twist — only skill players are considered available. As PFF’s lead fantasy football analyst, I aim to find which players teams might be targeting in either a trade-down or future draft rounds.

No trades were considered for this draft, and neither was Travis Hunter due to the assumption he will play primarily on defense in the NFL.

While some mock drafts are trying to predict what teams would do, this mock draft is done as if I were each team in this hypothetical situation while considering PFF's big board, the consensus rankings, team fit and team needs.

Ward was a common Titans mock draft target a month ago, but recently, it seems they are more likely to trade back or take a defensive player. With those options off the table, it makes sense for the Titans to land Ward. At the same time, wide receivers, outside of Calvin Ridley, are needed, but that will be easier to address in free agency than the quarterback position. Ward is the clear top quarterback in both our and the consensus rankings.

While most mock drafts have Shedeur Sanders as a top-three pick and Jeanty outside of the top five, the benefit of this exercise is I can more closely follow our big board rather than predict what teams will do. Jeanty is the only running back we’ve ever ranked top five of our board, while Sanders’ ranking is in the 40s, similar to Hendon Hooker, Desmond Ridder and Kenny Pickett in recent seasons.

The Giants likely need to turn the franchise around this season for head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen to continue in their current positions in 2026. The Giants have been among the bottom four teams in point differential each of the last two seasons. While picking a wide receiver to pair with Malik Nabers and waiting another year for a quarterback could help the team in the long term, the Giants need to gamble that Sanders can give the offense a spark.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

The top skill player on our big board falls to the Patriots. McMillan is an X receiver who could be a target hog and deep threat paired with Drake Maye. The Patriots wide receivers had the lowest team grade last season, while Maye had an above-average deep and intermediate ball accuracy percentage at 46.2%. McMillan would be a fine pick for the Patriots at fourth overall in the regular draft and an even better pick in this skill-player draft.

The Jaguars were ready to move on from Christian Kirk before his season-ending injury, and Gabe Davis had more games under 20 receiving yards than over 20 yards before his season-ending injury. The Jaguars could use a second receiver to pair with Brian Thomas Jr. Burden was used almost exclusively from the slot at Missouri. Chris Godwin (in 2024) and Cooper Kupp (in 2022) excelled from the slot in Liam Coen’s offenses, so Burden could have an immediate impact.

While the Raiders need a running back and quarterback, they also need more wide receivers beyond Jakobi Meyers. It makes sense for them to pick the best available player among those three positions. Coincidently, the top player can reunite with his college offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, which would only help his development into an NFL offense. Egbuka primarily played in the slot last season, and the Raiders gained the second-fewest yards to slot receivers last season, making this a clear need that can be filled.

Warren landed with the Jets at the seventh pick in Trevor Sikkema’s most recent mock draft. Tyler Conklin is a free agent who turns 30 years old before the start of next season, leaving the tight end position wide open for the upcoming season. Warren is the fourth-highest-ranked skill player on our big board, but the previous three teams have invested heavily in a tight end recently in either the draft or free agency.

The Panthers could be set at wide receiver for next season with Adam Thielen, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Thielen and Coker had PFF grades in the 70.0s, while Legette was the 32nd overall pick in last season’s draft. That trio shouldn’t stop Carolina from investing in more wide receivers, either as injury insurance, as an eventual replacement to Thielen, or if Legette doesn’t work out. A Day 2 wide receiver is more likely for Carolina, but in this case, Golden is the best option on the board.

Most of the players who will get picked in the first round have been selected at this point. If the Saints miss out on a quarterback in the first round, they could very well pick one with the 40th overall pick, and Milroe would be an intriguing target. He is the dual-threat quarterback of this class, and new Saints head coach Kellen Moore just helped Jalen Hurts to a Super Bowl victory. While Moore has plenty of experience with less mobile quarterbacks, the Saints could be the best landing spot for Milroe to have a long and productive career.

The Bears will need a new running back after adding Ben Johnson as head coach. In the one season where D’Andre Swift had Johnson as his offensive coordinator, he set a career-low in rushing attempts and first downs. The Bears have their choice of several running backs ranked in very different orders, depending on who you ask. Hampton can fill the David Montgomery role in Johnson’s offense and potentially play more than Montgomery did.

While the 49ers are stacked at wide receiver on paper, Deebo Samuel will likely be traded, Brandon Aiyuk might not be ready for the start of the season, and Jauan Jennings will be a free agent at the end of the season. Ayomanor is the best player on the board outside of tight end Colston Loveland, but Loveland consistently graded sub-55.0 in run blocking and might not be the best fit for the 49ers run-heavy offense. Ayomanor can help ease Aiyuk into action and become a full-time starter for 2026 and beyond.

Most mock drafts include Ashton Jeanty landing with the Cowboys, but without him on the board, the Cowboys will need to turn to a different running back. Johnson might be more of a two-down back, but the Cowboys had the sixth-fewest targets to running backs last season, so his lack of receiving ability won’t be as significant of a problem for the Cowboys as it would for other teams. The Cowboys wanted Ezekiel Elliott to be the best version of himself last year, and with Johnson, they can finally have someone who can better fill that role.

Jonnu Smith added a new element to the Dolphins‘ offense last season as a tight end who spent much more time either in the slot or out wide than lining up in a more traditional tight end alignment. Smith will be 30 years old before the start of the season and won’t be the long-term solution at the position, even if he has another strong year or two left in him. While this isn’t the Dolphin’s most significant need by any means, Loveland is too talented of a receiving tight end not to include him by this point.

Jonathan Taylor has missed at least three games in each of the last three seasons and has already surpassed the 1,200 career carries mark after reaching 926 career carries in college. The Colts need someone who can allow Taylor to take some plays off while leaving the Colts some insurance in case Taylor suffers another injury. Sampson is a smaller, well-rounded running back who gives Shane Steichen someone similar to his backs, as with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Chargers.

Dylan Sampson‘s 2024 rushing and receiving statistics. Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

Atlanta is set at quarterback and running back, and it’s too early to consider any other tight ends. Bond is a versatile receiver with experience lining up at different spots in college. The Falcons frequently changed the alignment of their three receivers, so Boyd would fit right in. While a few other wide receivers are ranked higher, Bond is the correct scheme fit.

The Cardinals need a new slot receiver. Greg Dortch‘s playing time declined as the 2024 season progressed. This left Michael Wilson taking more snaps from the slot and Zay Jones playing more snaps out wide. Jones wasn’t very productive, and Wilson graded better from an outside spot. Restrepo is the only wide receiver in this mock draft who lined up in the slot on over 90% of his snaps last season.

Josh Liskiewitz’s seven-round mock draft by team series had Harris going to the Bengals in the third round. The Bengals may need a replacement X receiver if they can’t re-sign Tee Higgins. While a few other wide receivers rank higher on our big board, consensus rankings have Harris higher, and as Liskiewitz noted, he’s a good fit to replace Higgins.

D.K. Metcalf has been the subject of trade rumors, as the star receiver had a down season, is in the last season of his contract and has a $31 million cap number. There is no obvious replacement for his skill set on the roster. Bech would give the Seahawks an outside possession receiver who could form a strong pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Buccaneers continue the run at wide receiver with Williams. The Buccaneers offense is well-rounded with no apparent need if they can re-sign Chris Godwin. Mike Evans will be 32 years old before next season begins, which means his time in the NFL will likely end in the next few seasons. Williams is a physically gifted athlete who was a duel-threat weapon in college. The best-case scenario is Williams sits for two-to-three seasons and develops into a long-term X receiver. If not, he can at least be used as a gadget and special teams player, adding another element to the Buccaneers’ already dangerous offense.

When Sean Payton was the New Orleans Saints‘ head coach, he had dynamic receiving running backs who could also excel as runners, including Pierre Thomas, Darren Sproles and Alvin Kamara. While Henderson might not be a feature back like other running backs in this class, a team willing to use him in a committee and move him around will be much more willing to draft him.

The Steelers have spent the last three seasons splitting the backfield between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Harris has been the early down back, doing the dirty work and getting the tough yardage, while Warren has been the more dynamic back. Harris is set to hit free agency, while Warren’s quality of play has warranted a more prominent role. The Steelers could still use someone for short-yardage situations, and Skattebo’s toughness would fit nicely with Arthur Smith’s offense.

The Chargers' offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, has a long history of successful receiving tight ends, from Vernon Davis to Charles Clay to Mark Andrews. While Colston Loveland would be the ideal tight end pick here, he’s off the board in this hypothetical draft, leaving Arroyo as the next-best option. Will Dissly was forced to be the Chargers' receiving tight end for most of last season, but Arroyo could move Dissly back to the blocking role, allowing Arroyo to pair with Ladd McConkey in attacking the middle of defenses.

Christian Watson has been among the few rare, tall, deep-threat wide receivers. Watson has an 18.3 average depth of target when lined up out wide over the last three seasons, which is three more yards than any other receiver who is 6-foot-4 or taller and has run at least 100 routes. Watson has dealt with injuries throughout his three-year career and is expected to miss most of next season. While Higgins doesn’t quite have the same speed as Watson, he has the size and deep-threat ability to help replace Watson.

Aaron Jones is a free agent, but even if he re-signs, he’s not the long-term solution in Minnesota. The Vikings have their rookie quarterback and multiple great receiver options, so another running back is a clear choice. The Vikings could go in many different directions to what kind of running back they add since, ideally, they add another running back to pair with this one. Judkins is simply the best running back available on the board.

Quinshon Judkins‘ 2024 rushing and receiving statistics. Subscribe to PFF+ to unlock the world's most advanced football database!

The Texans hired former tight end coach Nick Caley as their offensive coordinator, so adding to their tight end room makes sense. Helm is a well-rounded tight end who can stay in and block for Joe Mixon while being an underneath option when teams focus too much on Nico Collins. While the Texans invested a fourth-round pick in Cade Stover last season, it couldn’t hurt to have multiple young options.

Most of the teams picking in the second half of the first round are set at quarterback for both the short and long term. Matthew Stafford recently celebrated his 37th birthday. The Rams could keep him or replace him with a free agent. Either way, the Rams quarterback that starts the 2025 season is unlikely to be the starter by the 2027 season. This allows Los Angeles to pick among the developmental quarterback options.

The Ravens have the lowest 11 personnel rate, but that shouldn’t stop Baltimore from attempting an upgrade to its third receiver spot. Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace and Deonte Harty are all headed for free agency, and Devontez Walker is more of a backup X receiver than a potential Z or slot option. Royals can fill a backup role and play in 11 personnel, giving the Ravens another complimentary option.

The Lions are set with their skill players and only have Tim Patrick as a priority free agent. Detroit has kept undersized receiver Kalif Raymond on the roster during these last four seasons, but he will be 31 years old before the end of the season. Johnson is the most undersized player in this mock draft and could be Raymond's long-term replacement.

Four of the Commanders’ top six wide receivers are unrestricted free agents. Terry McLaurin was the only wide receiver with a receiving grade above 70.0, so Washington could look to make some changes at the position. Horton has the most diverse usage among the wide receivers in this mock regarding where he lined up before the snap. This would allow Washington to re-sign or pursue any other wide receiver and still have a role for Horton.

The Bills are similar to Detroit, primarily set with their skill players. Therefore, the Bills will similarly draft a player to replace a veteran backup. The Bills signed Curtis Samuel to a big contract last offseason for minimal production. Given the Bills' cap situation, they would ideally move on from Samuel sooner rather than later. The Bills don’t need a starting slot wide receiver because they have Khalil Shakir, but Noel would give them a great backup option.

The Chiefs run game was ineffective throughout the playoffs and non-existent during the Super Bowl. While many top running back options from this draft are off the board, this class is deep at the position, so Neal should improve them instantly. Neal can fill Isiah Pacheco‘s role if Pacheco doesn’t rebound from his down 2024 season.

The Super Bowl champions have multiple starters and role players hitting free agency, and they don’t have the cap space to prioritize everyone. Decisions will need to be made, which could include moving on from Dallas Goedert, who recently turned 30 years old. His worst two offensive season grades have been the last two seasons. While Goedert deserves to be a starting tight end in the NFL, it could make sense for the Eagles to trade or release him given his salary. Taylor would be the best replacement among the remaining tight ends to compete with Grant Calcaterra for the starting job.

