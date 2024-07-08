2025 NFL Draft: One offensive player to watch for all 32 NFL teams

• Josh Allen to Tetairoa McMillan could be a top QB-WR duo: The 6-foot-5, 210-pound McMillan looks like a rare breed, displaying shades of Mike Evans at times.

• Luther Burden III is the perfect player for Bryce Young: Carolina secured three potential offensive starters in the 2024 NFL Draft, but Burden would be a true WR1 for the team.

Our 2025 NFL Draft summer scouting continues.

Let's personalize the early-stage process by looking at each NFL team and one prospect to watch this college football season who could be on their radar a year from now.

ARIZONA CARDINALS: T EMERY JONES, LSU

The Cardinals did well to bolster their pass-catching group by drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. last season. Tight end Trey McBride should continue to be an impactful receiver, as well. Wide receiver Michael Wilson is poised for a big second season, and receivers Zay Jones and Greg Dortch bring good depth.

Projecting future needs, LSU offensive tackle Emery Jones would make for an excellent addition to this offensive line. Jones plays right tackle for the Tigers right now but could find a home at either tackle or guard in the NFL.

ATLANTA FALCONS: WR EMEKA EGBUKA, OHIO STATE

Now that the Falcons have quarterback Kirk Cousins — and his future heir in Michael Penix Jr. — their offensive focus will be to form an elite skill position group.

Atlanta's backfield and tight end room already have a very high ceiling with Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts. Drake London is a nice WR1, but the team could use a certified WR2. In steps Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, a smaller but well-rounded receiver who could take Atlanta’s offense over the top.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: T KELVIN BANKS JR., TEXAS

The Ravens moved on from Morgan Moses this past offseason, leaving a vacancy at right tackle (perhaps to be filled by rookie Roger Rosengarten). Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is under contract for just one more season, will be 31 years old next offseason and has dealt with injuries over the past four seasons.

Offensive tackle will likely be high on Baltimore's priority list for 2025. Kelvin Banks Jr. is still raw in his technique but is an incredible athlete for the position. He has all the tools to be a starting-caliber left tackle.

BUFFALO BILLS: WR TETAIROA McMILLAN, ARIZONA

The Bills bid adieu to Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis this offseason, leaving their wide receiver room without a true difference-making WR1. They selected Keon Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and perhaps he could step into that role, but the team will likely be on the hunt for a top-tier receiver next offseason regardless.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound McMillan looks like a rare breed when he’s on a football field. His best play brings out shades of Mike Evans.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: WR LUTHER BURDEN III, MISSOURI

Without a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Panthers struggled to make major alterations to their offense, but they bolstered the offensive line in free agency and got three potential offensive starters in wide receiver Xavier Legette, running back Jonathon Brooks and tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.

Still, Carolina may be searching for more playmakers in the passing game a year from now. Few in college football are better than Missouri’s Luther Burden III. His game resembles that of D.J. Moore and Terry McLaurin as not the biggest receiver, but one who can take over any game before and after the catch.

CHICAGO BEARS: T ANTHONY BELTON, NC STATE

The Bears opted to draft wide receiver Rome Odunze over potentially upgrading at left tackle with the No. 9 overall pick — a positive decision, all things considered. They’ll ride with Braxton Jones for 2024 after he earned a 71.3 PFF overall grade in 2023.

Jones has two more years on his rookie deal, so maybe Chicago won’t go the tackle route in 2025, but I love the idea of adding the massive 6-foot-6, 340-pound Anthony Belton to the Bears’ offensive line, either at tackle or guard. His power and size are imposing.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: TE COLSTON LOVELAND, MICHIGAN

With no long-term deal for Tee Higgins in place, the Bengals could be looking to add a top pass-catcher next offseason, even after picking Jermaine Burton in the 2024 NFL Draft.

But rather than Cincinnati targeting a top receiver, why not go after the best receiving tight end in college football? Michigan’s Colston Loveland earned an 80.5 PFF receiving grade last season and placed in the 81st percentile for separation percentage against single coverage.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: RB QUINSHON JUDKINS, OHIO STATE

If quarterback Deshaun Watson plays closer to his talent ceiling this season, the Browns' offense will hum with a decent receiver group, a good TE1 and one of the league's better offensive lines.

The next big question mark for them is what running back Nick Chubb will look like after he suffered a terrible knee injury last season. When healthy, he is among the NFL's top backs, but it is hard to envision that version of Chubb returning so soon. If Cleveland is looking for an RB1 next offseason, Judkins offers the size, speed and strength combo to fill the role after back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons as a freshman and sophomore.

DALLAS COWBOYS: RB ASHTON JEANTY, BOISE STATE

Simply put: Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty was the best running back in college football last year. With a wide receiver background, he is a true threat as both a runner and receiver. He recorded more than 1,900 all-purpose yards with 0.55 PFF wins above average, the sixth-highest single-season WAA score for a college running back in the PFF era. The Cowboys have the lowest-ceiling running back room in the NFL heading into 2024, and Jeanty would be an obvious fix.

DENVER BRONCOS: WR ISAIAH BOND, ALABAMA

Jerry Jeudy is with the Browns and Courtland Sutton is entering the final year of his deal with guaranteed money, so the Broncos could be looking for a difference-making pass-catcher in 2025.

Isaiah Bond, who played at Alabama the past two seasons and is now at Texas, brings world-class speed to the football field. He won state championships in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes in track. He is smaller at just 180 pounds and needs more nuance in his routes, but you can’t teach his explosiveness and top speed.

DETROIT LIONS: WR ELIC AYOMANOR, STANFORD

I am calling my shot here: I love this player-team fit. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ayomanor tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus before Week 1 of his true freshman season, rehabbed during all of 2022, and came back in 2023 to showcase an all-around skill set that featured track background speed, nuanced releases and routes, and above-average blocking strength and mentality.

Get him in a group with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, and Detroit's offense will continue to cook.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: T JOSH SIMMONS, OHIO STATE

Simmons is a former three-star recruit who started his career at San Diego State before transferring to Ohio State to be the team's left tackle. He’s a bit shorter than average, at 6-foot-5 and 310 pounds, but his arm length looks longer than his height suggests. Simmons also has great knee bend and balance, quick footwork and a patient pass-blocking style. I am a big fan of his potential and could see him being a Packers type of player if Jordan Morgan ends up at guard.

HOUSTON TEXANS: RB OLLIE GORDON, OKLAHOMA STATE

The Texans just signed Joe Mixon to a three-year deal, but he is 28 years old, and Houston could move on from him for cap space as soon as next season.

Gordon led college football with 1,732 rushing yards in 2023, and at 6-foot-1 and 220 pounds, he brings alluring size in addition to that elite production.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: TE MITCHELL EVANS, NOTRE DAME

The Colts' offensive line bounced back in 2023, finishing the season with a 74.0 unit grade after recording a 68.4 mark the year prior. They also added Adonai Mitchell to their receiving room to complement Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs.

Indianapolis' next offensive addition should come at tight end. Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans will look to continue the long NFL tight end lineage the program has set up, and although he doesn’t appear to be as athletic as Michael Mayer or Cole Kmet, he is close and brings in impressive contested catches over the middle as a reliable first-down option.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: WR TETAIROA McMILLAN, ARIZONA

McMillan is on this list twice. But when thinking about what quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars' offense could look like with McMillan as a WR1, this fit makes too much sense.

Jacksonville signed Gabe Davis in free agency, drafted Brian Thomas Jr. and has Christian Kirk already in place. The 6-foot-5 McMillan would give the team a contested-catch and red-zone option it lacks right now. And McMillan can be much more than just that, too.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: WR TORY HORTON, COLORADO STATE

We could say the Chiefs should keep their eye on a top-three receiver in the 2025 class, but they are much more likely to pick near the end of the draft as they chase a three-peat.

Later in Rounds 1 or 2, Colorado State wide receiver Tory Horton may be on the board. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Horton can line up as an X or Z outside receiver. He has a slender build but good nuance to his routes and some of the strongest hands in the class. His skill set would pair well with the Chiefs’ existing speed.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: RB OMARION HAMPTON, NORTH CAROLINA

2024 will be a big prove-it year for Zamir White. If he can show good production and efficiency this season in a starting role, perhaps the Raiders won’t look at running back much in the 2025 NFL Draft.

In the opposite case, Omarion Hampton should be on their radar.

At 6-foot and 220 pounds, Hampton, who earned an elite 90.6 PFF rushing grade in 2023, has the build of a starting NFL back. He possesses the explosiveness and long speed for the role, too. He has truly elite leg drive for yards after contact but needs to be a bit more patient with his run lanes before lowering the shoulder.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: WR LUTHER BURDEN III, MISSOURI

Don't give up on Quentin Johnston just yet, but if he doesn’t step up in 2024, the Chargers will be doing everything they can to acquire a top-tier receiver.

I love the idea of Luther Burden III pairing with Ladd McConkey. Those two would be a route-running nightmare for defenses to match up with every week.

LOS ANGELES RAMS: QB CONNER WEIGMAN, TEXAS A&M

Matthew Stafford is still a top-10 NFL quarterback. He signed a four-year extension in 2022, but this is the final year of any guaranteed money on that deal, and retirement rumors are lurking. Stafford is also 36 years old, so it’s safe to say the Rams will be looking for a quarterback sooner rather than later.

Weigman is a former five-star recruit and a former baseball player who brings good all-around talent to the position. He earned a 90.9 PFF passing grade in three-and-a-half games before missing most of the 2023 season with a foot injury. I’d love for him to get to work with McVay and the Rams' receivers.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: IOL EARNEST GREENE III, GEORGIA

The Dolphins lost Robert Hunt in free agency this offseason, and soon-to-be 33-year-old Terron Armstead might not be in the league much longer.

Greene currently plays left tackle for Georgia, but his home in the NFL could very well be at guard due to his play style, prioritizing strength over finesse. Regardless, he could be a potential starter for the Dolphins at multiple spots.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: TE LUKE LACHEY, IOWA

Yes, the Vikings have T.J. Hockenson. No, this isn't a move to replace him; we're setting up an impressive and impactful two-tight end offense that can complement wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison.

Adding Lachey, who would have likely been a top-100 pick in 2023 had he not broken his ankle early in the season, would make for a legit heavy personnel group from which Minnesota could run or pass.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: T WILL CAMPBELL, LSU

The Patriots did the right thing by drafting Drake Maye at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft instead of trading back for a haul of picks. But now they need to protect him.

Will Campbell is my top offensive tackle prospect heading into the season. He appears to have shorter arms than a player listed at 6-foot-6, but he makes up for it with a great blend of body density, patience and power. He has the tools to be a starting left tackle.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: T JOSH CONERLY JR., OREGON

The Saints drafted Taliese Fuaga to man one of their tackle spots for 2024, but with Ryan Ramczyk’s long-term future uncertain due to his potential retirement, they might be in the offensive tackle market again in 2024.

Conerly is a former five-star offensive tackle who is still raw in playing the position at a high level. He has impressive movement skills, and his second year as a starter will hopefully show some refinement in his pass-blocking anticipation.

NEW YORK GIANTS: RB TAHJ BROOKS, TEXAS TECH

While the Giants' backfield combination of Devin Singletary, Eric Gray and Tyrone Tracy is intriguing, Saquon Barkley is no longer in that group.

New York will likely be looking to upgrade that position with fresh faces in the 2025 offseason. Brooks earned a 92.1 PFF rushing grade in 2023 with a 0.33 missed tackles forced average. He brings great vision to the position.

NEW YORK JETS: QB QUINN EWERS, TEXAS

Aaron Rodgers has one more year on his contract with guaranteed money, although the Jets may have him for another two seasons based on the void years structure. They could go all-in on the winning window, but they would be wise to keep their eyes on the 2025 quarterback class since they might not have to spend an early first-round pick to draft a player with good potential.

Ewers is a true gunslinger with a ton of arm talent. While his consistency isn’t at an NFL level right now, it could be by the time Rodgers retires.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: T AJANI CORNELIUS, OREGON

Oregon's offensive line features two potential top-50 tackles, with one being Cornelius. He started his career at right tackle after being labeled a no-star recruit out of high school. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder has far outplayed that recruiting rank.

Cornelius is a powerful player who can move defenders in the run game. He could be perfect as a typical Eagles depth player with versatility who could eventually be a starter, inside or out.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: QB CARSON BECK, GEORGIA

Russell Wilson’s and Justin Fields‘ contracts expire after the 2024 season, and while the Steelers will be hoping one shows enough to secure the long-term starting quarterback job, that would be a surprise.

Beck was one of the more impressive quarterbacks in college football by the end of 2023. His arm talent, ball placement and pocket presence give him NFL starter potential. He will enter the year as many analysts' QB1.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: TE TERRANCE FERGUSON, OREGON

Out of fairness to the rest of the NFL, perhaps we shouldn't give yet another offensive playmaker to the 49ers.

They could look at wide receiver if Brandon Aiyuk is no longer there in 2025, but they did just draft Ricky Pearsall. One player they should keep an eye on is Terrance Ferguson from Oregon, an excellent potential depth piece behind George Kittle.

Ferguson is listed at 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds and was a former four-star tight end recruit who also played basketball in high school. He separates well as a receiver (73rd percentile versus single coverage) for a player of his size.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: QB SHEDEUR SANDERS, COLORADO

With Geno Smith in the final year of his contract with guaranteed money, there is a world where the Seahawks are looking for a young franchise quarterback to invest in next offseason.

The projections for Sanders are all over the place. Some view him as a top-10 pick, while others believe he’s closer to a third-rounder. His play under pressure is impressive, but his arm talent might lead to inconsistent success in the NFL. Hopefully, a better offensive line in front of him will paint a clearer picture in 2024.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: TE OSCAR DELP, GEORGIA

When we say “a player for a team to watch,” that doesn’t necessarily mean they have to be first-round picks. Tampa Bay could very easily make another first-round investment in their offensive line in 2025, but Georgia’s Oscar Delp is an intriguing prospect at tight end.

Delp was a lacrosse player in high school, and those movement skills show up now as a 6-foot-5, 245-pound tight end. He was primarily used as a blocker in 2023 due to the Bulldogs having Brock Bowers, but Delp has NFL-level skills as a receiver, too.

TENNESSEE TITANS: WR TRAVIS HUNTER, COLORADO

DeAndre Hopkins is 32 and on the last year of his deal, Tyler Boyd is on a one-year deal and Treylon Burks still has yet to solidify his role on the team. The Titans signed Calvin Ridley in free agency, but wide receiver remains a position of need.

Hunter is an insane talent; he could legitimately be a starter at cornerback or wide receiver in the NFL. If he picks wide receiver, this could be a fun fit, adding a lot of speed to Tennessee's receiver room.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS: T JOSH SIMMONS, OHIO STATE

We are double-dipping with Simmons on this list. Washington fans weren’t thrilled with the fact that their team didn’t address the offensive tackle position until selecting TCU’s Brandon Coleman in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, although he could be a starter for the team one day.

Simmons is about to enter his third straight season as a starter at left tackle, and I have been impressed by his blend of size, speed, length and technique throughout summer scouting.