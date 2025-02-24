NFL Combine Primer: Every position's highest-graded invitees, sleepers and big board rankings

- Jaxson Dart and Dillon Gabriel own the highest two-year grades at QB: Gabriel is the No. 76 prospect on PFF's 2025 big board, while Dart comes in at No. 122.
- Offensive tackle invites litter the top 100 of PFF's big board: The middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft will be brimming with tackle talent.
The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off Thursday, Feb. 27, with defensive linemen and linebackers and concludes Sunday, March 2, with offensive linemen.
The 2025 NFL Draft class‘ measurements and drill performances will swing their draft stocks as scouts look on, but until then, PFF's database and 2025 big board are valuable resources for learning more about the top talent.
Below are the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine's highest-graded players over the past two years at every position, in addition to big board ranks for every invitee. (Click here to jump to big board rankings.)
Quarterback
1. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (93.4)
2. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (91.9)
3. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (91.7)
Dart garnered a 91.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of 2023 and 2024 as Ole Miss’ starting quarterback, leading the Rebels to a 21-5 two-year record. His 9.7 yards per attempt average over that span leads the class. While he still ranks as a Day 2 or 3 prospect on some big boards, his draft cycle is off to a hot start. PFF’s John Kosko highlighted Dart as the Senior Bowl’s top performer among quarterbacks.
After Miami’s Cam Ward, Sanders and Gabriel are the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks on PFF’s 2025 big board.
Sleeper to Watch: Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
Rourke won't be among the top quarterback prospects in Indianapolis, but he finished above the 70th percentile in six of PFF’s seven stable metrics for quarterback play in 2024. He avoided negative plays at a better rate than Cam Ward, PFF’s No. 1 quarterback prospect.
Running Back
1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (98.4)
2. Jordan James, Oregon (92.5)
3. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (92.5)
Jeanty is the crown jewel of a loaded running back draft class. His successes need no introduction, but here are two nuggets: He ranked in the 99th percentile in yards after contact and missed tackles forced in 2024, and his rushing yards after contact total would have led college football in 2024 if compared to others’ overall yardage.
James ranked above the 80th percentile in PFF grade on gap and zone runs and didn’t fumble once in his Oregon career. Henderson paired with Quinshon Judkins to form arguably the best running back tandem in college football this past season, helping power Ohio State’s national championship run.
Sleeper to Watch: Brashard Smith, SMU
The wide receiver-to-running back convert set an SMU record for all-purpose yards in 2024, showcasing his pass-catching chops (90.7 PFF receiving grade) while proving he can excel at the next level as a shifty backfield weapon (87.0 PFF rushing grade).
Wide Receiver
1. Tre Harris, Ole Miss (91.7)
2. Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (91.6)
3. Ricky White III, UNLV (90.8)
No receiver who saw 100 or more targets across the past two seasons outpaced Tre Harris’ 3.8 yards per route average. A nagging groin injury cost him a chunk of 2024, yet he still crossed 1,000 receiving yards. He also separated from defensive backs at an 88th-percentile rate — a stable metric from year to year, and one that NFL teams will key in on when placing Harris high on their boards.
Although a receiver’s contested catch rate tends to be unstable from year to year, Higgins brought in more than 50% of his contested targets in each of his four years at Iowa State and Eastern Kentucky. White earned the highest 2023 PFF overall grade in the wide receiver class and ranks in the 97th percentile in yards per route run over the past two seasons.
Sleeper to Watch: Tez Johnson, Oregon
Johnson was open on 92.1% of his targets in 2024, a 99th-percentile rate among wide receivers. He places 92nd on PFF’s 2025 big board as the WR12.
Tight End
1. Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (96.1)
2. Tyler Warren, Penn State (90.1)
3. Colston Loveland, Michigan (85.0)
Fannin’s historic 2024 season featured several tight end records, including PFF-era records in receiving grade (96.4), missed tackles forced (32) and yards after contact (868). His Senior Bowl showing left something to be desired for several onlookers, notably lacking the requisite explosiveness to thrive in the NFL.
Warren and Loveland are PFF’s top tight end prospects, ranking 10th and 31st, respectively, on the big board. Warren and Fannin were the only FBS tight ends to top 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, while Loveland joined that pair as one of three to earn a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade.
Sleeper to Watch: Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)
Arroyo caught only 11 passes over three years before his breakout campaign this past season. He thrived on deep balls in 2024, hauling in eight passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield — the second most among draft-eligible tight ends.
Offensive Tackle
1. Grey Zabel, North Dakota State (90.8)
2. Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (90.6)
3. Charles Grant, William & Mary (89.5)
Small-school prospects take two of the top three spots at offensive tackle. That may be met with skepticism from some — fueled by the assumption of worse competition — but Zabel and Grant are genuine top offensive linemen in this class. Zabel is expected to move to the interior, where he took snaps at the Senior Bowl and held his own against a strong defensive line group.
Grant’s 2.9% pressure rate allowed over the past three seasons makes him one of only six draft-eligible tackles to fall below 3.0%, joining Zabel and Milum, who also could move to an interior position in the NFL.
Sleeper to Watch: John Williams, Cincinnati
Luke Kandra is widely considered the best 2025 offensive lineman prospect out of Cincinnati, but Williams also brings a strong profile and promising improvement. He bettered his PFF overall grade in his second season as a starter in 2024 and ranked in the 80th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade. While he lags behind as a run blocker, he is a promising tackle who showed out at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Guard
1. Clay Webb, Jacksonville State (89.4)
2. Luke Kandra, Cincinnati (83.4)
3. Tate Ratledge, Georgia (78.8)
Webb recorded 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons at Jacksonville State. Perhaps his best test of the 2024 season was against Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte — the 105th-ranked player on PFF’s 2025 big board. Webb dealt with him on five pass-blocking snaps, allowing one hurry to the highly touted edge rusher.
While Webb may not be selected until Day 3, Kandra and Ratledge are firmly in the Day 2 conversation after each letting up fewer than 10 quarterback pressures in 2024.
Sleeper to Watch: Miles Frazier, LSU
An SEC guard who goes 579 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack will always be one to watch, and that’s Frazier. He turned heads in Senior Bowl pass-blocking drills and brings a ton of experience as a four-year starter at FIU and LSU.
Center
1. Jared Wilson, Georgia (80.3)
2. Drew Kendall, Boston College (78.3)
3. Jake Majors, Texas (76.4)
The 2025 center class is without a bona fide star, but Georgia’s Jared Wilson is the cream of the crop. Although he was only a one-year starter, he placed in the 98th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and fared decently in run blocking.
Majors didn’t allow a sack over his last two seasons at Texas, while Kendall was one of 11 FBS tackles to play 300-plus pass-blocking snaps and surrender five or fewer quarterback pressures.
Sleeper to Watch: Jonah Monheim, USC
While Monheim is hardly a sleeper in the center class as PFF’s third-ranked prospect at the position. His 0.06 wins above average generated in 2024 ranked in the 78th percentile among college centers, and he has plenty of room to grow; it was his first season of playing the position after four years at guard and tackle.
Interior Defender
1. Mason Graham, Michigan (92.5)
2. Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech (91.0)
3. Darius Alexander, Toledo (90.6)
Graham, the No. 4 overall player on PFF’s 2025 big board, is a certified star in the middle. His 25 run stops in 2024 tied for the seventh most among FBS interior defenders, and his 34 pressures tied for the 10th most.
Peebles was similarly dominant as a pass-rusher, ranking third in pass-rush win rate (17.7%), but was less effective in run defense. Alexander comes in at No. 28 on PFF’s 2025 big board and placed in the 80th percentile or higher in five of PFF’s six stable metrics for interior defenders in 2024.
Sleeper to Watch: Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
Mills tallied a quarterback pressure in every game he played in this past season, and his eight sacks tied for the FBS lead among interior defenders. Notre Dame’s national championship run ended in defeat with Mills out injured, but he anchored the Fighting Irish's defensive line all year.
Edge Defender
1. David Walker, Central Arkansas (94.8)
2. Mike Green, Marshall (93.6)
3. Elijah Roberts, SMU (93.2)
Walker orchestrated three elite pass-rushing seasons at Central Arkansas, resulting in a combined 37 sacks — the most in college football over that span.
Green is a consensus first-round pick. He placed above the 85th percentile in all six of PFF’s stable metrics for edge defenders, including the 99th percentile in PFF run-defense grade. After joining SMU in 2023, Roberts turned an elevated role into two productive pass-rushing seasons, tying for the most quarterback pressures (130) among edge defenders over that span.
Sleeper to Watch: Que Robinson, Alabama
Robinson is buried a bit in a deep mid-round edge group. His 2024 season was cut short by an elbow injury in early November, so his counting stats are mild, at best. But his 24.0% pass-rush win rate in 2024 ranked second among draft-eligible edge defenders. The 6-foot-5 pass-rusher should stand out at the NFL Combine despite his limited college snaps.
Linebacker
1. Jay Higgins, Iowa (92.2)
2. Jack Kiser, Notre Dame (91.0)
3. Kobe King, Penn State (90.5)
Higgins was at the heart of Iowa’s defensive-minded approach over the past two seasons. The team captain allowed a 57.2 passer rating into his coverage in 2024 — the 11th-best rate at a position for which any semblance of coverage ability is coveted at the next level. He was the most valuable linebacker in college football in 2023, according to PFF's wins above average metric.
Another Notre Dame linchpin set to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kiser allowed just one touchdown in coverage during his college career while never earning lower than an 80.0 PFF run-defense grade in any of his four seasons with significant snaps. King recorded an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons, built on stellar run defense. His 90.8 PFF run-defense grade from 2023-2024 ranked in the 97th percentile.
Sleeper to Watch: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
A popular sleeper pick among draft pundits, Stutsman will bring impeccable run-defense smarts to the NFL Scouting Combine and, eventually, the league itself. His 127 run-defense stops over the past three seasons were 27 more than the second-ranked FBS linebacker.
Highest-Graded FBS Linebackers in Coverage in 2024
Cornerback
1. Sebastian Castro, Iowa (91.2)
2. Jahdae Barron, Texas (90.7)
3. Travis Hunter, Colorado (90.2)
Castro could be the latest promising defensive back out of Iowa, joining Cooper DeJean and Riley Moss. He was less impressive in 2024, allowing a 72.3% catch rate and five touchdowns to only one interception, but his 2023 campaign featured a 54.2% catch rate allowed and three interceptions. Some draft experts have him moving to safety in the NFL.
Hunter and Barron rank first and ninth, respectively, on PFF's 2025 big board as locked-in Day 1 draft picks. For Hunter, the potential No. 1 overall pick, nothing more needs to be said; the combine won’t change his stock. Barron's 88th-percentile-plus marks in six of PFF’s seven stable metrics for cornerbacks will likely carry him to a top-15 selection.
Sleeper to Watch: Darien Porter, Iowa State
Porter is a PFF darling, recording 95th-percentile figures in six stable metrics in 2024. He comes in at No. 54 on PFF’s 2025 big board and has tons of speed.
Safety
1. Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (90.0)
2. Andrew Mukuba, Texas (90.0)
3. R.J. Mickens, Clemson (89.9)
Watts and Mukuba are the only 2025 NFL Combine safety invites who earned elite 90.0 PFF overall grades over the past two seasons. Watts racked up 13 interceptions and allowed zero touchdowns in coverage over that span, while Mukuba also kept a clean sheet in scores allowed to pair with five picks.
Mickens gained more than 2,000 defensive snaps worth of experience at Clemson and enjoyed his best year in coverage in 2024 (89.8 PFF coverage grade).
Sleeper to Watch: Malachi Moore, Alabama
It feels wrong to call any Alabama product a “sleeper,” but alas. Moore is a consensus Day 3 prospect with more than 3,000 college snaps to his name. The former four-star recruit has the coverage chops to play in the NFL, boasting 21 career pass breakups and just a 43.3% catch rate allowed in 2024.
PFF Big Board Ranks
Quarterbacks
|QB Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Cam Ward, Miami (FL)
|19
|Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
|47
|Dillon Gabriel, Oregon
|76
|Jalen Milroe, Alabama
|100
|Will Howard, Ohio State
|104
|Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
|113
|Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
|122
|Quinn Ewers, Texas
|135
|Kyle McCord, Syracuse
|154
|Kurtis Rourke, Indiana
|175
|Max Brosmer, Minnesota
|183
|Tyler Shough, Louisville
|207
|Graham Mertz, Florida
|214
|Seth Henigan, Memphis
|249
|Brady Cook, Missouri
|276
Running Backs
|RB Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
|5
|Omarion Hampton, North Carolina
|25
|Cam Skattebo, Arizona State
|51
|Dylan Sampson, Tennessee
|58
|Kaleb Johnson, Iowa
|59
|TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State
|65
|Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State
|69
|Devin Neal, Kansas
|93
|RJ Harvey, UCF
|103
|DJ Giddens, Kansas State
|112
|Damien Martinez, Miami (FL)
|128
|Brashard Smith, SMU
|133
|Jarquez Hunter, Auburn
|141
|Kalel Mullings, Michigan
|143
|Trevor Etienne, Georgia
|151
|Kyle Monangai, Rutgers
|167
|Marcus Yarns, Delaware
|172
|Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
|177
|Jordan James, Oregon
|187
|Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech
|189
|Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State
|193
|Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas
|220
|Woody Marks, USC
|222
|Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida
|235
|Raheim Sanders, South Carolina
|252
|Donovan Edwards, Michigan
|288
|LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
|—
|Ulysses Bentley IV, Ole Miss
|—
|Jaydon Blue, Texas
|—
|Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
|—
|Phil Mafah, Clemson
|—
Wide Receivers
|WR Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
|3
|Luther Burden III, Missouri
|8
|Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
|17
|Matthew Golden, Texas
|24
|Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
|37
|Jack Bech, TCU
|41
|Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)
|53
|Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
|62
|Jalen Royals, Utah State
|78
|Savion Williams, TCU
|80
|Isaiah Bond, Texas
|86
|Tez Johnson, Oregon
|92
|Tre Harris, Ole Miss
|94
|Jaylin Noel, Iowa State
|121
|Tory Horton, Colorado State
|129
|Pat Bryant, Illinois
|145
|Kobe Hudson, UCF
|148
|Kyle Williams, Washington State
|153
|Nick Nash, San Jose State
|161
|Antwane Wells Jr., Ole Miss
|184
|Kaden Prather, Maryland
|196
|Chimere Dike, Florida
|198
|KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn
|201
|Ricky White III, UNLV
|204
|Tai Felton, Maryland
|205
|Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado
|215
|Sam Brown Jr., Miami (FL)
|217
|Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee
|221
|LaJohntay Wester, Colorado
|229
|Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas
|232
|Theo Wease Jr., Missouri
|242
|Roc Taylor, Memphis
|265
|Bru McCoy, Tennessee
|268
|Elijhah Badger, Florida
|279
|Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech
|281
|Beaux Collins, Notre Dame
|292
|Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville
|295
|Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech
|300
|Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh
|302
|Arian Smith, Georgia
|306
|Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
|—
|Jacolby George, Miami (FL)
|—
|Traeshon Holden, Oregon
|—
|Daniel Jackson, Minnesota
|—
|Josh Kelly, Texas Tech
|—
|Dominic Lovett, Georgia
|—
|Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska
|—
|Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss
|—
Tight End
|TE Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Tyler Warren, Penn State
|10
|Colston Loveland, Michigan
|31
|Gunnar Helm, Texas
|79
|Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)
|84
|Mason Taylor, LSU
|91
|Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
|95
|Terrance Ferguson, Oregon
|117
|Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
|137
|Jake Briningstool, Clemson
|147
|Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech
|158
|Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska
|163
|Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
|186
|Luke Lachey, Iowa
|206
|Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
|213
|Moliki Matavao, UCLA
|248
|Brant Kuithe, Utah
|264
|Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina
|293
|CJ Dippre, Alabama
|297
|Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
|—
|Robbie Ouzts, Alabama
|—
|Joshua Simon, South Carolina
|—
Offensive Tackles
|OT Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Will Campbell, LSU
|7
|Josh Simmons, Ohio State
|16
|Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
|18
|Armand Membou, Missouri
|23
|Grey Zabel, North Dakota State
|26
|Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon
|30
|Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota
|56
|Donovan Jackson, Ohio State
|63
|Cameron Williams, Texas
|67
|Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College
|68
|Wyatt Milum, West Virginia
|75
|Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona
|77
|Marcus Mbow, Purdue
|85
|Charles Grant, William & Mary
|87
|Anthony Belton, N.C. State
|89
|Jalen Rivers, Miami (FL)
|115
|Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida
|119
|Chase Lundt, Connecticut
|132
|Emery Jones Jr., LSU
|174
|John Williams, Cincinnati
|176
|Jack Nelson, Wisconsin
|181
|Ajani Cornelius, Oregon
|182
|Logan Brown, Kansas
|226
|Hollin Pierce, Rutgers
|239
|Xavier Truss, Georgia
|244
|Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M
|273
|Myles Hinton, Michigan
|—
|Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech
|—
|Branson Taylor, Pittsburgh
|—
|Jalen Travis, Iowa State
|—
Guards
|G Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Tyler Booker, Alabama
|49
|Tate Ratledge, Georgia
|98
|Luke Kandra, Cincinnati
|144
|Connor Colby, Iowa
|162
|Miles Frazier, LSU
|200
|Jackson Slater, Sacramento State
|202
|Dylan Fairchild, Georgia
|231
|Clay Webb, Jacksonville State
|238
|Joshua Gray, Oregon State
|243
|Joe Huber, Wisconsin
|319
|Hayden Conner, Texas
|—
|Garrett Dellinger, LSU
|—
|Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina
|—
|Marcus Tate, Clemson
|—
Centers
|C Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Jared Wilson, Georgia
|109
|Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State
|160
|Jonah Monheim, USC
|173
|Jake Majors, Texas
|195
|Drew Kendall, Boston College
|278
|Eli Cox, Kentucky
|—
Interior Defenders
|DI Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Mason Graham, Michigan
|4
|Kenneth Grant, Michigan
|14
|Walter Nolen, Ole Miss
|15
|Derrick Harmon, Oregon
|20
|Darius Alexander, Toledo
|28
|T.J. Sanders, South Carolina
|39
|Tyleik Williams, Ohio State
|40
|Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
|46
|Alfred Collins, Texas
|50
|Joshua Farmer, Florida State
|57
|Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee
|61
|Jordan Phillips, Maryland
|72
|Deone Walker, Kentucky
|96
|Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech
|107
|Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon
|111
|JJ Pegues, Ole Miss
|116
|Rylie Mills, Notre Dame
|134
|CJ West, Indiana
|157
|Tim Smith, Alabama
|180
|Junior Tafuna, Utah
|188
|Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech
|190
|Cam Horsley, Boston College
|208
|Cam Jackson, Florida
|218
|Ty Robinson, Nebraska
|230
|Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina
|259
|Howard Cross III, Notre Dame
|271
|Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia
|284
|Jay Toia, UCLA
|310
|Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU
|315
|Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland
|320
|Elijah Simmons, Tennessee
|—
|Yahya Black, Iowa
|—
|Warren Brinson, Georgia
|—
|Vernon Broughton, Texas
|—
|Eric Gregory, Arkansas
|—
|Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
|—
|DeAndre Jules, South Carolina
|—
|Payton Page, Clemson
|—
|Jahvaree Ritzie, North Carolina
|—
Edge Defenders
|EDGE Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Abdul Carter, Penn State
|2
|James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
|11
|Mike Green, Marshall
|12
|Mykel Williams, Georgia
|21
|Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
|22
|Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
|27
|Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College
|36
|Landon Jackson, Arkansas
|43
|Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
|44
|Jack Sawyer, Ohio State
|45
|JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
|48
|Jared Ivey, Ole Miss
|55
|Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
|60
|Josaiah Stewart, Michigan
|64
|Jordan Burch, Oregon
|66
|Elijah Roberts, SMU
|73
|Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina
|97
|Que Robinson, Alabama
|99
|Ashton Gillotte, Louisville
|105
|David Walker, Central Arkansas
|110
|Barryn Sorrell, Texas
|114
|Sai'vion Jones, LSU
|123
|Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State
|126
|Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech
|130
|Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA
|136
|Tyler Batty, BYU
|139
|Tyler Baron, Miami (FL)
|146
|Jah Joyner, Minnesota
|165
|Bradyn Swinson, LSU
|185
|Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
|216
|Ethan Downs, Oklahoma
|241
|Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
|—
|Steve Linton, Baylor
|—
|Sean Martin, West Virginia
|—
Linebackers
|LB Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Jihaad Campbell, Alabama
|29
|Jalon Walker, Georgia
|32
|Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina
|33
|Carson Schwesinger, UCLA
|52
|Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss
|70
|Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon
|83
|Barrett Carter, Clemson
|120
|Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
|127
|Kobe King, Penn State
|156
|Cody Simon, Ohio State
|166
|Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota
|168
|Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
|170
|Jay Higgins, Iowa
|197
|Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky
|209
|Karene Reid, Utah
|223
|Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia
|233
|Teddye Buchanan, Cal
|261
|Nick Martin, Oklahoma State
|263
|Shemar James, Florida
|267
|Eugene Asante, Auburn
|283
|Carson Bruener, Washington
|—
|Power Echols, North Carolina
|—
|Bam Martin-Scott, South Carolina
|—
|Francisco Mauigoa, Miami (FL)
|—
|Jalen McLeod, Auburn
|—
|Kain Medrano, UCLA
|—
|Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
|—
|Tyreem Powell, Rutgers
|—
|Jackson Woodard, UNLV
|—
Cornerbacks
|CB Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Travis Hunter, Colorado
|1
|Jahdae Barron, Texas
|9
|Will Johnson, Michigan
|13
|Trey Amos, Ole Miss
|34
|Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina
|35
|Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
|38
|Darien Porter, Iowa State
|54
|Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky
|81
|Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State
|88
|Mello Dotson, Kansas
|102
|Cobee Bryant, Kansas
|108
|Nohl Williams, Cal
|118
|Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
|124
|Zy Alexander, LSU
|131
|Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina
|149
|Quincy Riley, Louisville
|152
|Denzel Burke, Ohio State
|169
|Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech
|171
|O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina
|178
|Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers
|182
|Jaylin Smith, USC
|194
|Jason Marshall Jr., Florida
|210
|Tommi Hill, Nebraska
|257
|Mac McWilliams, UCF
|258
|Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon
|269
|BJ Adams, UCF
|296
|Zah Frazier, UTSA
|—
|Jermari Harris, Iowa
|—
|Marcus Harris, Cal
|—
|Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
|—
|Justin Walley, Minnesota
|—
|Isas Waxter, Villanova
|—
Safeties
|S Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|Malaki Starks, Georgia
|6
|Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
|42
|Sebastian Castro, Iowa
|71
|Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State
|74
|Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
|82
|Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina
|90
|Andrew Mukuba, Texas
|101
|Jonas Sanker, Virginia
|106
|Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma
|142
|Upton Stout, Western Kentucky
|159
|Alijah Clark, Syracuse
|203
|R.J. Mickens, Clemson
|211
|Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
|219
|Malachi Moore, Alabama
|227
|Dante Trader Jr., Maryland
|240
|Jordan Hancock, Ohio State
|246
|Kitan Crawford, Nevada
|—
|Maxen Hook, Toledo
|—
|Rayuan Lane III, Navy
|—
|Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
|—
|Jaylen Reed, Penn State
|—
|Marques Sigle, Kansas State
|—
|Malik Verdon, Iowa State
|—
|Craig Woodson, Cal
|—
Specialists
|K/P Combine Invitees
|PFF Big Board Rank
|K Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State
|322
|K Ben Sauls, Pittsburgh
|324
|K Andres Borregales, Miami (FL)
|325
|P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida
|326
|P James Burnip, Alabama
|327
|K Tyler Loop, Arizona
|—