NFL Combine Primer: Every position's highest-graded invitees, sleepers and big board rankings

2YKXDXG Notre Dame safety Xavier Watts (0) jogs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Virginia, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

By Ben Cooper
  • Jaxson Dart and Dillon Gabriel own the highest two-year grades at QB: Gabriel is the No. 76 prospect on PFF's 2025 big board, while Dart comes in at No. 122.
  • Offensive tackle invites litter the top 100 of PFF's big board: The middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft will be brimming with tackle talent.

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off Thursday, Feb. 27, with defensive linemen and linebackers and concludes Sunday, March 2, with offensive linemen.

The 2025 NFL Draft class‘ measurements and drill performances will swing their draft stocks as scouts look on, but until then, PFF's database and 2025 big board are valuable resources for learning more about the top talent.

Below are the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine's highest-graded players over the past two years at every position, in addition to big board ranks for every invitee. (Click here to jump to big board rankings.)

Quarterback

1. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (93.4)

2. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (91.9)

3. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (91.7)

Dart garnered a 91.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of 2023 and 2024 as Ole Miss’ starting quarterback, leading the Rebels to a 21-5 two-year record. His 9.7 yards per attempt average over that span leads the class. While he still ranks as a Day 2 or 3 prospect on some big boards, his draft cycle is off to a hot start. PFF’s John Kosko highlighted Dart as the Senior Bowl’s top performer among quarterbacks.

After Miami’s Cam Ward, Sanders and Gabriel are the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks on PFF’s 2025 big board.

Sleeper to Watch: Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Rourke won't be among the top quarterback prospects in Indianapolis, but he finished above the 70th percentile in six of PFF’s seven stable metrics for quarterback play in 2024. He avoided negative plays at a better rate than Cam Ward, PFF’s No. 1 quarterback prospect.

Running Back

1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (98.4)

2. Jordan James, Oregon (92.5)

3. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (92.5)

Jeanty is the crown jewel of a loaded running back draft class. His successes need no introduction, but here are two nuggets: He ranked in the 99th percentile in yards after contact and missed tackles forced in 2024, and his rushing yards after contact total would have led college football in 2024 if compared to others’ overall yardage.

James ranked above the 80th percentile in PFF grade on gap and zone runs and didn’t fumble once in his Oregon career. Henderson paired with Quinshon Judkins to form arguably the best running back tandem in college football this past season, helping power Ohio State’s national championship run.

Sleeper to Watch: Brashard Smith, SMU

The wide receiver-to-running back convert set an SMU record for all-purpose yards in 2024, showcasing his pass-catching chops (90.7 PFF receiving grade) while proving he can excel at the next level as a shifty backfield weapon (87.0 PFF rushing grade).

Wide Receiver

1. Tre Harris, Ole Miss (91.7)

2. Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (91.6)

3. Ricky White III, UNLV (90.8)

No receiver who saw 100 or more targets across the past two seasons outpaced Tre Harris’ 3.8 yards per route average. A nagging groin injury cost him a chunk of 2024, yet he still crossed 1,000 receiving yards. He also separated from defensive backs at an 88th-percentile rate — a stable metric from year to year, and one that NFL teams will key in on when placing Harris high on their boards.

Although a receiver’s contested catch rate tends to be unstable from year to year, Higgins brought in more than 50% of his contested targets in each of his four years at Iowa State and Eastern Kentucky. White earned the highest 2023 PFF overall grade in the wide receiver class and ranks in the 97th percentile in yards per route run over the past two seasons.

Sleeper to Watch: Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson was open on 92.1% of his targets in 2024, a 99th-percentile rate among wide receivers. He places 92nd on PFF’s 2025 big board as the WR12.

Tight End

1. Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (96.1)

2. Tyler Warren, Penn State (90.1)

3. Colston Loveland, Michigan (85.0)

Fannin’s historic 2024 season featured several tight end records, including PFF-era records in receiving grade (96.4), missed tackles forced (32) and yards after contact (868). His Senior Bowl showing left something to be desired for several onlookers, notably lacking the requisite explosiveness to thrive in the NFL.

Warren and Loveland are PFF’s top tight end prospects, ranking 10th and 31st, respectively, on the big board. Warren and Fannin were the only FBS tight ends to top 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, while Loveland joined that pair as one of three to earn a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade.

Sleeper to Watch: Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)

Arroyo caught only 11 passes over three years before his breakout campaign this past season. He thrived on deep balls in 2024, hauling in eight passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield — the second most among draft-eligible tight ends.

Offensive Tackle

1. Grey Zabel, North Dakota State (90.8)

2. Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (90.6)

3. Charles Grant, William & Mary (89.5)

Small-school prospects take two of the top three spots at offensive tackle. That may be met with skepticism from some — fueled by the assumption of worse competition — but Zabel and Grant are genuine top offensive linemen in this class. Zabel is expected to move to the interior, where he took snaps at the Senior Bowl and held his own against a strong defensive line group. 

Grant’s 2.9% pressure rate allowed over the past three seasons makes him one of only six draft-eligible tackles to fall below 3.0%, joining Zabel and Milum, who also could move to an interior position in the NFL.

Sleeper to Watch: John Williams, Cincinnati

Luke Kandra is widely considered the best 2025 offensive lineman prospect out of Cincinnati, but Williams also brings a strong profile and promising improvement. He bettered his PFF overall grade in his second season as a starter in 2024 and ranked in the 80th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade. While he lags behind as a run blocker, he is a promising tackle who showed out at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Guard

1. Clay Webb, Jacksonville State (89.4)

2. Luke Kandra, Cincinnati (83.4)

3. Tate Ratledge, Georgia (78.8)

Webb recorded 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons at Jacksonville State. Perhaps his best test of the 2024 season was against Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte — the 105th-ranked player on PFF’s 2025 big board. Webb dealt with him on five pass-blocking snaps, allowing one hurry to the highly touted edge rusher.

While Webb may not be selected until Day 3, Kandra and Ratledge are firmly in the Day 2 conversation after each letting up fewer than 10 quarterback pressures in 2024.

Sleeper to Watch: Miles Frazier, LSU

An SEC guard who goes 579 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack will always be one to watch, and that’s Frazier. He turned heads in Senior Bowl pass-blocking drills and brings a ton of experience as a four-year starter at FIU and LSU.

Center

1. Jared Wilson, Georgia (80.3)

2. Drew Kendall, Boston College (78.3)

3. Jake Majors, Texas (76.4)

The 2025 center class is without a bona fide star, but Georgia’s Jared Wilson is the cream of the crop. Although he was only a one-year starter, he placed in the 98th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and fared decently in run blocking.

Majors didn’t allow a sack over his last two seasons at Texas, while Kendall was one of 11 FBS tackles to play 300-plus pass-blocking snaps and surrender five or fewer quarterback pressures.

Sleeper to Watch: Jonah Monheim, USC

While Monheim is hardly a sleeper in the center class as PFF’s third-ranked prospect at the position. His 0.06 wins above average generated in 2024 ranked in the 78th percentile among college centers, and he has plenty of room to grow; it was his first season of playing the position after four years at guard and tackle.

Interior Defender

1. Mason Graham, Michigan (92.5)

2. Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech (91.0)

3. Darius Alexander, Toledo (90.6)

Graham, the No. 4 overall player on PFF’s 2025 big board, is a certified star in the middle. His 25 run stops in 2024 tied for the seventh most among FBS interior defenders, and his 34 pressures tied for the 10th most.

Peebles was similarly dominant as a pass-rusher, ranking third in pass-rush win rate (17.7%), but was less effective in run defense. Alexander comes in at No. 28 on PFF’s 2025 big board and placed in the 80th percentile or higher in five of PFF’s six stable metrics for interior defenders in 2024.

Sleeper to Watch: Rylie Mills, Notre Dame

Mills tallied a quarterback pressure in every game he played in this past season, and his eight sacks tied for the FBS lead among interior defenders. Notre Dame’s national championship run ended in defeat with Mills out injured, but he anchored the Fighting Irish's defensive line all year. 

Edge Defender

1. David Walker, Central Arkansas (94.8)

2. Mike Green, Marshall (93.6)

3. Elijah Roberts, SMU (93.2)

Walker orchestrated three elite pass-rushing seasons at Central Arkansas, resulting in a combined 37 sacks — the most in college football over that span.

Green is a consensus first-round pick. He placed above the 85th percentile in all six of PFF’s stable metrics for edge defenders, including the 99th percentile in PFF run-defense grade. After joining SMU in 2023, Roberts turned an elevated role into two productive pass-rushing seasons, tying for the most quarterback pressures (130) among edge defenders over that span.

Sleeper to Watch: Que Robinson, Alabama

Robinson is buried a bit in a deep mid-round edge group. His 2024 season was cut short by an elbow injury in early November, so his counting stats are mild, at best. But his 24.0% pass-rush win rate in 2024 ranked second among draft-eligible edge defenders. The 6-foot-5 pass-rusher should stand out at the NFL Combine despite his limited college snaps.

Linebacker

1. Jay Higgins, Iowa (92.2)

2. Jack Kiser, Notre Dame (91.0)

3. Kobe King, Penn State (90.5)

Higgins was at the heart of Iowa’s defensive-minded approach over the past two seasons. The team captain allowed a 57.2 passer rating into his coverage in 2024 — the 11th-best rate at a position for which any semblance of coverage ability is coveted at the next level. He was the most valuable linebacker in college football in 2023, according to PFF's wins above average metric.

Another Notre Dame linchpin set to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kiser allowed just one touchdown in coverage during his college career while never earning lower than an 80.0 PFF run-defense grade in any of his four seasons with significant snaps. King recorded an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons, built on stellar run defense. His 90.8 PFF run-defense grade from 2023-2024 ranked in the 97th percentile. 

Sleeper to Watch: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

A popular sleeper pick among draft pundits, Stutsman will bring impeccable run-defense smarts to the NFL Scouting Combine and, eventually, the league itself. His 127 run-defense stops over the past three seasons were 27 more than the second-ranked FBS linebacker.

Highest-Graded FBS Linebackers in Coverage in 2024
Cornerback

1. Sebastian Castro, Iowa (91.2)

2. Jahdae Barron, Texas (90.7)

3. Travis Hunter, Colorado (90.2)

Castro could be the latest promising defensive back out of Iowa, joining Cooper DeJean and Riley Moss. He was less impressive in 2024, allowing a 72.3% catch rate and five touchdowns to only one interception, but his 2023 campaign featured a 54.2% catch rate allowed and three interceptions. Some draft experts have him moving to safety in the NFL.

Hunter and Barron rank first and ninth, respectively, on PFF's 2025 big board as locked-in Day 1 draft picks. For Hunter, the potential No. 1 overall pick, nothing more needs to be said; the combine won’t change his stock. Barron's 88th-percentile-plus marks in six of PFF’s seven stable metrics for cornerbacks will likely carry him to a top-15 selection.

Sleeper to Watch: Darien Porter, Iowa State

Porter is a PFF darling, recording 95th-percentile figures in six stable metrics in 2024. He comes in at No. 54 on PFF’s 2025 big board and has tons of speed.

Safety

1. Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (90.0)

2. Andrew Mukuba, Texas (90.0)

3. R.J. Mickens, Clemson (89.9) 

Watts and Mukuba are the only 2025 NFL Combine safety invites who earned elite 90.0 PFF overall grades over the past two seasons. Watts racked up 13 interceptions and allowed zero touchdowns in coverage over that span, while Mukuba also kept a clean sheet in scores allowed to pair with five picks.

Mickens gained more than 2,000 defensive snaps worth of experience at Clemson and enjoyed his best year in coverage in 2024 (89.8 PFF coverage grade).

Sleeper to Watch: Malachi Moore, Alabama

It feels wrong to call any Alabama product a “sleeper,” but alas. Moore is a consensus Day 3 prospect with more than 3,000 college snaps to his name. The former four-star recruit has the coverage chops to play in the NFL, boasting 21 career pass breakups and just a 43.3% catch rate allowed in 2024.

PFF Big Board Ranks

Quarterbacks

QB Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Cam Ward, Miami (FL)19
Shedeur Sanders, Colorado47
Dillon Gabriel, Oregon76
Jalen Milroe, Alabama100
Will Howard, Ohio State104
Riley Leonard, Notre Dame113
Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss122
Quinn Ewers, Texas135
Kyle McCord, Syracuse154
Kurtis Rourke, Indiana175
Max Brosmer, Minnesota183
Tyler Shough, Louisville207
Graham Mertz, Florida214
Seth Henigan, Memphis249
Brady Cook, Missouri276

Running Backs

RB Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Ashton Jeanty, Boise State5
Omarion Hampton, North Carolina25
Cam Skattebo, Arizona State51
Dylan Sampson, Tennessee58
Kaleb Johnson, Iowa59
TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State65
Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State69
Devin Neal, Kansas93
RJ Harvey, UCF103
DJ Giddens, Kansas State112
Damien Martinez, Miami (FL)128
Brashard Smith, SMU133
Jarquez Hunter, Auburn141
Kalel Mullings, Michigan143
Trevor Etienne, Georgia151
Kyle Monangai, Rutgers167
Marcus Yarns, Delaware172
Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech177
Jordan James, Oregon187
Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech189
Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State193
Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas220
Woody Marks, USC222
Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida235
Raheim Sanders, South Carolina252
Donovan Edwards, Michigan288
LeQuint Allen, Syracuse
Ulysses Bentley IV, Ole Miss
Jaydon Blue, Texas
Corey Kiner, Cincinnati
Phil Mafah, Clemson

Wide Receivers

WR Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona3
Luther Burden III, Missouri8
Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State17
Matthew Golden, Texas24
Elic Ayomanor, Stanford37
Jack Bech, TCU41
Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL)53
Jayden Higgins, Iowa State62
Jalen Royals, Utah State78
Savion Williams, TCU80
Isaiah Bond, Texas86
Tez Johnson, Oregon92
Tre Harris, Ole Miss94
Jaylin Noel, Iowa State121
Tory Horton, Colorado State129
Pat Bryant, Illinois145
Kobe Hudson, UCF148
Kyle Williams, Washington State153
Nick Nash, San Jose State161
Antwane Wells Jr., Ole Miss184
Kaden Prather, Maryland196
Chimere Dike, Florida198
KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn201
Ricky White III, UNLV204
Tai Felton, Maryland205
Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado215
Sam Brown Jr., Miami (FL)217
Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee221
LaJohntay Wester, Colorado229
Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas232
Theo Wease Jr., Missouri242
Roc Taylor, Memphis265
Bru McCoy, Tennessee268
Elijhah Badger, Florida279
Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech281
Beaux Collins, Notre Dame292
Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville295
Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech300
Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh302
Arian Smith, Georgia306
Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas
Jacolby George, Miami (FL)
Traeshon Holden, Oregon
Daniel Jackson, Minnesota
Josh Kelly, Texas Tech
Dominic Lovett, Georgia
Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska
Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss

Tight End

TE Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Tyler Warren, Penn State10
Colston Loveland, Michigan31
Gunnar Helm, Texas79
Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)84
Mason Taylor, LSU91
Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green95
Terrance Ferguson, Oregon117
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame137
Jake Briningstool, Clemson147
Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech158
Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska163
Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech186
Luke Lachey, Iowa206
Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse213
Moliki Matavao, UCLA248
Brant Kuithe, Utah264
Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina293
CJ Dippre, Alabama297
Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh
Robbie Ouzts, Alabama
Joshua Simon, South Carolina

Offensive Tackles

OT Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Will Campbell, LSU7
Josh Simmons, Ohio State16
Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas18
Armand Membou, Missouri23
Grey Zabel, North Dakota State26
Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon30
Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota56
Donovan Jackson, Ohio State63
Cameron Williams, Texas67
Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College68
Wyatt Milum, West Virginia75
Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona77
Marcus Mbow, Purdue85
Charles Grant, William & Mary87
Anthony Belton, N.C. State89
Jalen Rivers, Miami (FL)115
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida119
Chase Lundt, Connecticut132
Emery Jones Jr., LSU174
John Williams, Cincinnati176
Jack Nelson, Wisconsin181
Ajani Cornelius, Oregon182
Logan Brown, Kansas226
Hollin Pierce, Rutgers239
Xavier Truss, Georgia244
Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M273
Myles Hinton, Michigan
Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech
Branson Taylor, Pittsburgh
Jalen Travis, Iowa State

Guards

G Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Tyler Booker, Alabama49
Tate Ratledge, Georgia98
Luke Kandra, Cincinnati144
Connor Colby, Iowa162
Miles Frazier, LSU200
Jackson Slater, Sacramento State202
Dylan Fairchild, Georgia231
Clay Webb, Jacksonville State238
Joshua Gray, Oregon State243
Joe Huber, Wisconsin319
Hayden Conner, Texas
Garrett Dellinger, LSU
Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina
Marcus Tate, Clemson

Centers

C Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Jared Wilson, Georgia109
Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State160
Jonah Monheim, USC173
Jake Majors, Texas195
Drew Kendall, Boston College278
Eli Cox, Kentucky

Interior Defenders

DI Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Mason Graham, Michigan4
Kenneth Grant, Michigan14
Walter Nolen, Ole Miss15
Derrick Harmon, Oregon20
Darius Alexander, Toledo28
T.J. Sanders, South Carolina39
Tyleik Williams, Ohio State40
Shemar Turner, Texas A&M46
Alfred Collins, Texas50
Joshua Farmer, Florida State57
Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee61
Jordan Phillips, Maryland72
Deone Walker, Kentucky96
Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech107
Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon111
JJ Pegues, Ole Miss116
Rylie Mills, Notre Dame134
CJ West, Indiana157
Tim Smith, Alabama180
Junior Tafuna, Utah188
Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech190
Cam Horsley, Boston College208
Cam Jackson, Florida218
Ty Robinson, Nebraska230
Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina259
Howard Cross III, Notre Dame271
Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia284
Jay Toia, UCLA310
Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU315
Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland320
Elijah Simmons, Tennessee
Yahya Black, Iowa
Warren Brinson, Georgia
Vernon Broughton, Texas
Eric Gregory, Arkansas
Ty Hamilton, Ohio State
DeAndre Jules, South Carolina
Payton Page, Clemson
Jahvaree Ritzie, North Carolina

Edge Defenders

EDGE Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Abdul Carter, Penn State2
James Pearce Jr., Tennessee11
Mike Green, Marshall12
Mykel Williams, Georgia21
Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M22
Nic Scourton, Texas A&M27
Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College36
Landon Jackson, Arkansas43
Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss44
Jack Sawyer, Ohio State45
JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State48
Jared Ivey, Ole Miss55
Kyle Kennard, South Carolina60
Josaiah Stewart, Michigan64
Jordan Burch, Oregon66
Elijah Roberts, SMU73
Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina97
Que Robinson, Alabama99
Ashton Gillotte, Louisville105
David Walker, Central Arkansas110
Barryn Sorrell, Texas114
Sai'vion Jones, LSU123
Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State126
Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech130
Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA136
Tyler Batty, BYU139
Tyler Baron, Miami (FL)146
Jah Joyner, Minnesota165
Bradyn Swinson, LSU185
Fadil Diggs, Syracuse216
Ethan Downs, Oklahoma241
Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia
Steve Linton, Baylor
Sean Martin, West Virginia

Linebackers

LB Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Jihaad Campbell, Alabama29
Jalon Walker, Georgia32
Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina33
Carson Schwesinger, UCLA52
Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss70
Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon83
Barrett Carter, Clemson120
Jack Kiser, Notre Dame127
Kobe King, Penn State156
Cody Simon, Ohio State166
Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota168
Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma170
Jay Higgins, Iowa197
Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky209
Karene Reid, Utah223
Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia233
Teddye Buchanan, Cal261
Nick Martin, Oklahoma State263
Shemar James, Florida267
Eugene Asante, Auburn283
Carson Bruener, Washington
Power Echols, North Carolina
Bam Martin-Scott, South Carolina
Francisco Mauigoa, Miami (FL)
Jalen McLeod, Auburn
Kain Medrano, UCLA
Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
Tyreem Powell, Rutgers
Jackson Woodard, UNLV

Cornerbacks

CB Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Travis Hunter, Colorado1
Jahdae Barron, Texas9
Will Johnson, Michigan13
Trey Amos, Ole Miss34
Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina35
Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame38
Darien Porter, Iowa State54
Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky81
Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State88
Mello Dotson, Kansas102
Cobee Bryant, Kansas108
Nohl Williams, Cal118
Jacob Parrish, Kansas State124
Zy Alexander, LSU131
Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina149
Quincy Riley, Louisville152
Denzel Burke, Ohio State169
Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech171
O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina178
Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers182
Jaylin Smith, USC194
Jason Marshall Jr., Florida210
Tommi Hill, Nebraska257
Mac McWilliams, UCF258
Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon269
BJ Adams, UCF296
Zah Frazier, UTSA
Jermari Harris, Iowa
Marcus Harris, Cal
Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan
Justin Walley, Minnesota
Isas Waxter, Villanova

Safeties

S Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
Malaki Starks, Georgia6
Xavier Watts, Notre Dame42
Sebastian Castro, Iowa71
Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State74
Lathan Ransom, Ohio State82
Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina90
Andrew Mukuba, Texas101
Jonas Sanker, Virginia106
Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma142
Upton Stout, Western Kentucky159
Alijah Clark, Syracuse203
R.J. Mickens, Clemson211
Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin219
Malachi Moore, Alabama227
Dante Trader Jr., Maryland240
Jordan Hancock, Ohio State246
Kitan Crawford, Nevada
Maxen Hook, Toledo
Rayuan Lane III, Navy
Caleb Ransaw, Tulane
Jaylen Reed, Penn State
Marques Sigle, Kansas State
Malik Verdon, Iowa State
Craig Woodson, Cal

Specialists

K/P Combine InviteesPFF Big Board Rank
K Ryan Fitzgerald, Florida State322
K Ben Sauls, Pittsburgh324
K Andres Borregales, Miami (FL)325
P Jeremy Crawshaw, Florida326
P James Burnip, Alabama327
K Tyler Loop, Arizona
