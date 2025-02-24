NFL Combine Primer: Every position's highest-graded invitees, sleepers and big board rankings

Jaxson Dart and Dillon Gabriel own the highest two-year grades at QB: Gabriel is the No. 76 prospect on PFF's 2025 big board, while Dart comes in at No. 122.

Offensive tackle invites litter the top 100 of PFF's big board: The middle rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft will be brimming with tackle talent.

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine kicks off Thursday, Feb. 27, with defensive linemen and linebackers and concludes Sunday, March 2, with offensive linemen.

The 2025 NFL Draft class‘ measurements and drill performances will swing their draft stocks as scouts look on, but until then, PFF's database and 2025 big board are valuable resources for learning more about the top talent.

Below are the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine's highest-graded players over the past two years at every position, in addition to big board ranks for every invitee. (Click here to jump to big board rankings.)

Quarterback

1. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (93.4)

2. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (91.9)

3. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado (91.7)

Dart garnered a 91.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of 2023 and 2024 as Ole Miss’ starting quarterback, leading the Rebels to a 21-5 two-year record. His 9.7 yards per attempt average over that span leads the class. While he still ranks as a Day 2 or 3 prospect on some big boards, his draft cycle is off to a hot start. PFF’s John Kosko highlighted Dart as the Senior Bowl’s top performer among quarterbacks.

After Miami’s Cam Ward, Sanders and Gabriel are the No. 2 and No. 3 quarterbacks on PFF’s 2025 big board.

Sleeper to Watch: Kurtis Rourke, Indiana

Rourke won't be among the top quarterback prospects in Indianapolis, but he finished above the 70th percentile in six of PFF’s seven stable metrics for quarterback play in 2024. He avoided negative plays at a better rate than Cam Ward, PFF’s No. 1 quarterback prospect.

Running Back

1. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State (98.4)

2. Jordan James, Oregon (92.5)

3. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State (92.5)

Jeanty is the crown jewel of a loaded running back draft class. His successes need no introduction, but here are two nuggets: He ranked in the 99th percentile in yards after contact and missed tackles forced in 2024, and his rushing yards after contact total would have led college football in 2024 if compared to others’ overall yardage.

James ranked above the 80th percentile in PFF grade on gap and zone runs and didn’t fumble once in his Oregon career. Henderson paired with Quinshon Judkins to form arguably the best running back tandem in college football this past season, helping power Ohio State’s national championship run.

Sleeper to Watch: Brashard Smith, SMU

The wide receiver-to-running back convert set an SMU record for all-purpose yards in 2024, showcasing his pass-catching chops (90.7 PFF receiving grade) while proving he can excel at the next level as a shifty backfield weapon (87.0 PFF rushing grade).

Wide Receiver

1. Tre Harris, Ole Miss (91.7)

2. Jayden Higgins, Iowa State (91.6)

3. Ricky White III, UNLV (90.8)

No receiver who saw 100 or more targets across the past two seasons outpaced Tre Harris’ 3.8 yards per route average. A nagging groin injury cost him a chunk of 2024, yet he still crossed 1,000 receiving yards. He also separated from defensive backs at an 88th-percentile rate — a stable metric from year to year, and one that NFL teams will key in on when placing Harris high on their boards.

Although a receiver’s contested catch rate tends to be unstable from year to year, Higgins brought in more than 50% of his contested targets in each of his four years at Iowa State and Eastern Kentucky. White earned the highest 2023 PFF overall grade in the wide receiver class and ranks in the 97th percentile in yards per route run over the past two seasons.

Sleeper to Watch: Tez Johnson, Oregon

Johnson was open on 92.1% of his targets in 2024, a 99th-percentile rate among wide receivers. He places 92nd on PFF’s 2025 big board as the WR12.

Tight End

1. Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green (96.1)

2. Tyler Warren, Penn State (90.1)

3. Colston Loveland, Michigan (85.0)

Fannin’s historic 2024 season featured several tight end records, including PFF-era records in receiving grade (96.4), missed tackles forced (32) and yards after contact (868). His Senior Bowl showing left something to be desired for several onlookers, notably lacking the requisite explosiveness to thrive in the NFL.

Warren and Loveland are PFF’s top tight end prospects, ranking 10th and 31st, respectively, on the big board. Warren and Fannin were the only FBS tight ends to top 1,000 receiving yards in 2024, while Loveland joined that pair as one of three to earn a 90.0-plus PFF receiving grade.

Sleeper to Watch: Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL)

Arroyo caught only 11 passes over three years before his breakout campaign this past season. He thrived on deep balls in 2024, hauling in eight passes targeted 20 or more yards downfield — the second most among draft-eligible tight ends.

Offensive Tackle

1. Grey Zabel, North Dakota State (90.8)

2. Wyatt Milum, West Virginia (90.6)

3. Charles Grant, William & Mary (89.5)

Small-school prospects take two of the top three spots at offensive tackle. That may be met with skepticism from some — fueled by the assumption of worse competition — but Zabel and Grant are genuine top offensive linemen in this class. Zabel is expected to move to the interior, where he took snaps at the Senior Bowl and held his own against a strong defensive line group.

Grant’s 2.9% pressure rate allowed over the past three seasons makes him one of only six draft-eligible tackles to fall below 3.0%, joining Zabel and Milum, who also could move to an interior position in the NFL.

Sleeper to Watch: John Williams, Cincinnati

Luke Kandra is widely considered the best 2025 offensive lineman prospect out of Cincinnati, but Williams also brings a strong profile and promising improvement. He bettered his PFF overall grade in his second season as a starter in 2024 and ranked in the 80th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade. While he lags behind as a run blocker, he is a promising tackle who showed out at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Guard

1. Clay Webb, Jacksonville State (89.4)

2. Luke Kandra, Cincinnati (83.4)

3. Tate Ratledge, Georgia (78.8)

Webb recorded 80.0-plus PFF grades in each of the past three seasons at Jacksonville State. Perhaps his best test of the 2024 season was against Louisville’s Ashton Gillotte — the 105th-ranked player on PFF’s 2025 big board. Webb dealt with him on five pass-blocking snaps, allowing one hurry to the highly touted edge rusher.

While Webb may not be selected until Day 3, Kandra and Ratledge are firmly in the Day 2 conversation after each letting up fewer than 10 quarterback pressures in 2024.

Sleeper to Watch: Miles Frazier, LSU

An SEC guard who goes 579 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a sack will always be one to watch, and that’s Frazier. He turned heads in Senior Bowl pass-blocking drills and brings a ton of experience as a four-year starter at FIU and LSU.

Center

1. Jared Wilson, Georgia (80.3)

2. Drew Kendall, Boston College (78.3)

3. Jake Majors, Texas (76.4)

The 2025 center class is without a bona fide star, but Georgia’s Jared Wilson is the cream of the crop. Although he was only a one-year starter, he placed in the 98th percentile in PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets and fared decently in run blocking.

Majors didn’t allow a sack over his last two seasons at Texas, while Kendall was one of 11 FBS tackles to play 300-plus pass-blocking snaps and surrender five or fewer quarterback pressures.

Sleeper to Watch: Jonah Monheim, USC

While Monheim is hardly a sleeper in the center class as PFF’s third-ranked prospect at the position. His 0.06 wins above average generated in 2024 ranked in the 78th percentile among college centers, and he has plenty of room to grow; it was his first season of playing the position after four years at guard and tackle.

Interior Defender

1. Mason Graham, Michigan (92.5)

2. Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech (91.0)

3. Darius Alexander, Toledo (90.6)

Graham, the No. 4 overall player on PFF’s 2025 big board, is a certified star in the middle. His 25 run stops in 2024 tied for the seventh most among FBS interior defenders, and his 34 pressures tied for the 10th most.

Peebles was similarly dominant as a pass-rusher, ranking third in pass-rush win rate (17.7%), but was less effective in run defense. Alexander comes in at No. 28 on PFF’s 2025 big board and placed in the 80th percentile or higher in five of PFF’s six stable metrics for interior defenders in 2024.

Sleeper to Watch: Rylie Mills, Notre Dame

Mills tallied a quarterback pressure in every game he played in this past season, and his eight sacks tied for the FBS lead among interior defenders. Notre Dame’s national championship run ended in defeat with Mills out injured, but he anchored the Fighting Irish's defensive line all year.

Edge Defender

1. David Walker, Central Arkansas (94.8)

2. Mike Green, Marshall (93.6)

3. Elijah Roberts, SMU (93.2)

Walker orchestrated three elite pass-rushing seasons at Central Arkansas, resulting in a combined 37 sacks — the most in college football over that span.

Green is a consensus first-round pick. He placed above the 85th percentile in all six of PFF’s stable metrics for edge defenders, including the 99th percentile in PFF run-defense grade. After joining SMU in 2023, Roberts turned an elevated role into two productive pass-rushing seasons, tying for the most quarterback pressures (130) among edge defenders over that span.

Sleeper to Watch: Que Robinson, Alabama

Robinson is buried a bit in a deep mid-round edge group. His 2024 season was cut short by an elbow injury in early November, so his counting stats are mild, at best. But his 24.0% pass-rush win rate in 2024 ranked second among draft-eligible edge defenders. The 6-foot-5 pass-rusher should stand out at the NFL Combine despite his limited college snaps.

Linebacker

1. Jay Higgins, Iowa (92.2)

2. Jack Kiser, Notre Dame (91.0)

3. Kobe King, Penn State (90.5)

Higgins was at the heart of Iowa’s defensive-minded approach over the past two seasons. The team captain allowed a 57.2 passer rating into his coverage in 2024 — the 11th-best rate at a position for which any semblance of coverage ability is coveted at the next level. He was the most valuable linebacker in college football in 2023, according to PFF's wins above average metric.

Another Notre Dame linchpin set to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Kiser allowed just one touchdown in coverage during his college career while never earning lower than an 80.0 PFF run-defense grade in any of his four seasons with significant snaps. King recorded an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past two seasons, built on stellar run defense. His 90.8 PFF run-defense grade from 2023-2024 ranked in the 97th percentile.

Sleeper to Watch: Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

A popular sleeper pick among draft pundits, Stutsman will bring impeccable run-defense smarts to the NFL Scouting Combine and, eventually, the league itself. His 127 run-defense stops over the past three seasons were 27 more than the second-ranked FBS linebacker.

Highest-Graded FBS Linebackers in Coverage in 2024

Cornerback

1. Sebastian Castro, Iowa (91.2)

2. Jahdae Barron, Texas (90.7)

3. Travis Hunter, Colorado (90.2)

Castro could be the latest promising defensive back out of Iowa, joining Cooper DeJean and Riley Moss. He was less impressive in 2024, allowing a 72.3% catch rate and five touchdowns to only one interception, but his 2023 campaign featured a 54.2% catch rate allowed and three interceptions. Some draft experts have him moving to safety in the NFL.

Hunter and Barron rank first and ninth, respectively, on PFF's 2025 big board as locked-in Day 1 draft picks. For Hunter, the potential No. 1 overall pick, nothing more needs to be said; the combine won’t change his stock. Barron's 88th-percentile-plus marks in six of PFF’s seven stable metrics for cornerbacks will likely carry him to a top-15 selection.

Sleeper to Watch: Darien Porter, Iowa State

Porter is a PFF darling, recording 95th-percentile figures in six stable metrics in 2024. He comes in at No. 54 on PFF’s 2025 big board and has tons of speed.

Safety

1. Xavier Watts, Notre Dame (90.0)

2. Andrew Mukuba, Texas (90.0)

3. R.J. Mickens, Clemson (89.9)

Watts and Mukuba are the only 2025 NFL Combine safety invites who earned elite 90.0 PFF overall grades over the past two seasons. Watts racked up 13 interceptions and allowed zero touchdowns in coverage over that span, while Mukuba also kept a clean sheet in scores allowed to pair with five picks.

Mickens gained more than 2,000 defensive snaps worth of experience at Clemson and enjoyed his best year in coverage in 2024 (89.8 PFF coverage grade).

Sleeper to Watch: Malachi Moore, Alabama

It feels wrong to call any Alabama product a “sleeper,” but alas. Moore is a consensus Day 3 prospect with more than 3,000 college snaps to his name. The former four-star recruit has the coverage chops to play in the NFL, boasting 21 career pass breakups and just a 43.3% catch rate allowed in 2024.

PFF Big Board Ranks

Quarterbacks

QB Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Cam Ward, Miami (FL) 19 Shedeur Sanders, Colorado 47 Dillon Gabriel, Oregon 76 Jalen Milroe, Alabama 100 Will Howard, Ohio State 104 Riley Leonard, Notre Dame 113 Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss 122 Quinn Ewers, Texas 135 Kyle McCord, Syracuse 154 Kurtis Rourke, Indiana 175 Max Brosmer, Minnesota 183 Tyler Shough, Louisville 207 Graham Mertz, Florida 214 Seth Henigan, Memphis 249 Brady Cook, Missouri 276

Running Backs

RB Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Ashton Jeanty, Boise State 5 Omarion Hampton, North Carolina 25 Cam Skattebo, Arizona State 51 Dylan Sampson, Tennessee 58 Kaleb Johnson, Iowa 59 TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State 65 Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State 69 Devin Neal, Kansas 93 RJ Harvey, UCF 103 DJ Giddens, Kansas State 112 Damien Martinez, Miami (FL) 128 Brashard Smith, SMU 133 Jarquez Hunter, Auburn 141 Kalel Mullings, Michigan 143 Trevor Etienne, Georgia 151 Kyle Monangai, Rutgers 167 Marcus Yarns, Delaware 172 Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech 177 Jordan James, Oregon 187 Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech 189 Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State 193 Ja'Quinden Jackson, Arkansas 220 Woody Marks, USC 222 Montrell Johnson Jr., Florida 235 Raheim Sanders, South Carolina 252 Donovan Edwards, Michigan 288 LeQuint Allen, Syracuse — Ulysses Bentley IV, Ole Miss — Jaydon Blue, Texas — Corey Kiner, Cincinnati — Phil Mafah, Clemson —

Wide Receivers

WR Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona 3 Luther Burden III, Missouri 8 Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State 17 Matthew Golden, Texas 24 Elic Ayomanor, Stanford 37 Jack Bech, TCU 41 Xavier Restrepo, Miami (FL) 53 Jayden Higgins, Iowa State 62 Jalen Royals, Utah State 78 Savion Williams, TCU 80 Isaiah Bond, Texas 86 Tez Johnson, Oregon 92 Tre Harris, Ole Miss 94 Jaylin Noel, Iowa State 121 Tory Horton, Colorado State 129 Pat Bryant, Illinois 145 Kobe Hudson, UCF 148 Kyle Williams, Washington State 153 Nick Nash, San Jose State 161 Antwane Wells Jr., Ole Miss 184 Kaden Prather, Maryland 196 Chimere Dike, Florida 198 KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Auburn 201 Ricky White III, UNLV 204 Tai Felton, Maryland 205 Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado 215 Sam Brown Jr., Miami (FL) 217 Dont'e Thornton Jr., Tennessee 221 LaJohntay Wester, Colorado 229 Isaac TeSlaa, Arkansas 232 Theo Wease Jr., Missouri 242 Roc Taylor, Memphis 265 Bru McCoy, Tennessee 268 Elijhah Badger, Florida 279 Da'Quan Felton, Virginia Tech 281 Beaux Collins, Notre Dame 292 Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville 295 Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech 300 Konata Mumpfield, Pittsburgh 302 Arian Smith, Georgia 306 Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas — Jacolby George, Miami (FL) — Traeshon Holden, Oregon — Daniel Jackson, Minnesota — Josh Kelly, Texas Tech — Dominic Lovett, Georgia — Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska — Jordan Watkins, Ole Miss —

Tight End

TE Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Tyler Warren, Penn State 10 Colston Loveland, Michigan 31 Gunnar Helm, Texas 79 Elijah Arroyo, Miami (FL) 84 Mason Taylor, LSU 91 Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green 95 Terrance Ferguson, Oregon 117 Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame 137 Jake Briningstool, Clemson 147 Jackson Hawes, Georgia Tech 158 Thomas Fidone II, Nebraska 163 Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech 186 Luke Lachey, Iowa 206 Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse 213 Moliki Matavao, UCLA 248 Brant Kuithe, Utah 264 Bryson Nesbit, North Carolina 293 CJ Dippre, Alabama 297 Gavin Bartholomew, Pittsburgh — Robbie Ouzts, Alabama — Joshua Simon, South Carolina —

Offensive Tackles

OT Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Will Campbell, LSU 7 Josh Simmons, Ohio State 16 Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas 18 Armand Membou, Missouri 23 Grey Zabel, North Dakota State 26 Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon 30 Aireontae Ersery, Minnesota 56 Donovan Jackson, Ohio State 63 Cameron Williams, Texas 67 Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College 68 Wyatt Milum, West Virginia 75 Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona 77 Marcus Mbow, Purdue 85 Charles Grant, William & Mary 87 Anthony Belton, N.C. State 89 Jalen Rivers, Miami (FL) 115 Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida 119 Chase Lundt, Connecticut 132 Emery Jones Jr., LSU 174 John Williams, Cincinnati 176 Jack Nelson, Wisconsin 181 Ajani Cornelius, Oregon 182 Logan Brown, Kansas 226 Hollin Pierce, Rutgers 239 Xavier Truss, Georgia 244 Carson Vinson, Alabama A&M 273 Myles Hinton, Michigan — Caleb Rogers, Texas Tech — Branson Taylor, Pittsburgh — Jalen Travis, Iowa State —

Guards

G Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Tyler Booker, Alabama 49 Tate Ratledge, Georgia 98 Luke Kandra, Cincinnati 144 Connor Colby, Iowa 162 Miles Frazier, LSU 200 Jackson Slater, Sacramento State 202 Dylan Fairchild, Georgia 231 Clay Webb, Jacksonville State 238 Joshua Gray, Oregon State 243 Joe Huber, Wisconsin 319 Hayden Conner, Texas — Garrett Dellinger, LSU — Torricelli Simpkins III, South Carolina — Marcus Tate, Clemson —

Centers

C Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Jared Wilson, Georgia 109 Seth McLaughlin, Ohio State 160 Jonah Monheim, USC 173 Jake Majors, Texas 195 Drew Kendall, Boston College 278 Eli Cox, Kentucky —

Interior Defenders

DI Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Mason Graham, Michigan 4 Kenneth Grant, Michigan 14 Walter Nolen, Ole Miss 15 Derrick Harmon, Oregon 20 Darius Alexander, Toledo 28 T.J. Sanders, South Carolina 39 Tyleik Williams, Ohio State 40 Shemar Turner, Texas A&M 46 Alfred Collins, Texas 50 Joshua Farmer, Florida State 57 Omarr Norman-Lott, Tennessee 61 Jordan Phillips, Maryland 72 Deone Walker, Kentucky 96 Aeneas Peebles, Virginia Tech 107 Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon 111 JJ Pegues, Ole Miss 116 Rylie Mills, Notre Dame 134 CJ West, Indiana 157 Tim Smith, Alabama 180 Junior Tafuna, Utah 188 Zeek Biggers, Georgia Tech 190 Cam Horsley, Boston College 208 Cam Jackson, Florida 218 Ty Robinson, Nebraska 230 Tonka Hemingway, South Carolina 259 Howard Cross III, Notre Dame 271 Nazir Stackhouse, Georgia 284 Jay Toia, UCLA 310 Jared Harrison-Hunte, SMU 315 Tommy Akingbesote, Maryland 320 Elijah Simmons, Tennessee — Yahya Black, Iowa — Warren Brinson, Georgia — Vernon Broughton, Texas — Eric Gregory, Arkansas — Ty Hamilton, Ohio State — DeAndre Jules, South Carolina — Payton Page, Clemson — Jahvaree Ritzie, North Carolina —

Edge Defenders

EDGE Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Abdul Carter, Penn State 2 James Pearce Jr., Tennessee 11 Mike Green, Marshall 12 Mykel Williams, Georgia 21 Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M 22 Nic Scourton, Texas A&M 27 Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College 36 Landon Jackson, Arkansas 43 Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss 44 Jack Sawyer, Ohio State 45 JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State 48 Jared Ivey, Ole Miss 55 Kyle Kennard, South Carolina 60 Josaiah Stewart, Michigan 64 Jordan Burch, Oregon 66 Elijah Roberts, SMU 73 Kaimon Rucker, North Carolina 97 Que Robinson, Alabama 99 Ashton Gillotte, Louisville 105 David Walker, Central Arkansas 110 Barryn Sorrell, Texas 114 Sai'vion Jones, LSU 123 Ahmed Hassanein, Boise State 126 Antwaun Powell-Ryland, Virginia Tech 130 Oluwafemi Oladejo, UCLA 136 Tyler Batty, BYU 139 Tyler Baron, Miami (FL) 146 Jah Joyner, Minnesota 165 Bradyn Swinson, LSU 185 Fadil Diggs, Syracuse 216 Ethan Downs, Oklahoma 241 Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, Georgia — Steve Linton, Baylor — Sean Martin, West Virginia —

Linebackers

LB Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Jihaad Campbell, Alabama 29 Jalon Walker, Georgia 32 Demetrius Knight Jr., South Carolina 33 Carson Schwesinger, UCLA 52 Chris Paul Jr., Ole Miss 70 Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon 83 Barrett Carter, Clemson 120 Jack Kiser, Notre Dame 127 Kobe King, Penn State 156 Cody Simon, Ohio State 166 Cody Lindenberg, Minnesota 168 Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma 170 Jay Higgins, Iowa 197 Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Kentucky 209 Karene Reid, Utah 223 Smael Mondon Jr., Georgia 233 Teddye Buchanan, Cal 261 Nick Martin, Oklahoma State 263 Shemar James, Florida 267 Eugene Asante, Auburn 283 Carson Bruener, Washington — Power Echols, North Carolina — Bam Martin-Scott, South Carolina — Francisco Mauigoa, Miami (FL) — Jalen McLeod, Auburn — Kain Medrano, UCLA — Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State — Tyreem Powell, Rutgers — Jackson Woodard, UNLV —

Cornerbacks

CB Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Travis Hunter, Colorado 1 Jahdae Barron, Texas 9 Will Johnson, Michigan 13 Trey Amos, Ole Miss 34 Shavon Revel Jr., East Carolina 35 Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame 38 Darien Porter, Iowa State 54 Maxwell Hairston, Kentucky 81 Azareye'h Thomas, Florida State 88 Mello Dotson, Kansas 102 Cobee Bryant, Kansas 108 Nohl Williams, Cal 118 Jacob Parrish, Kansas State 124 Zy Alexander, LSU 131 Alijah Huzzie, North Carolina 149 Quincy Riley, Louisville 152 Denzel Burke, Ohio State 169 Dorian Strong, Virginia Tech 171 O'Donnell Fortune, South Carolina 178 Robert Longerbeam, Rutgers 182 Jaylin Smith, USC 194 Jason Marshall Jr., Florida 210 Tommi Hill, Nebraska 257 Mac McWilliams, UCF 258 Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon 269 BJ Adams, UCF 296 Zah Frazier, UTSA — Jermari Harris, Iowa — Marcus Harris, Cal — Bilhal Kone, Western Michigan — Justin Walley, Minnesota — Isas Waxter, Villanova —

Safeties

S Combine Invitees PFF Big Board Rank Malaki Starks, Georgia 6 Xavier Watts, Notre Dame 42 Sebastian Castro, Iowa 71 Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State 74 Lathan Ransom, Ohio State 82 Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina 90 Andrew Mukuba, Texas 101 Jonas Sanker, Virginia 106 Billy Bowman Jr., Oklahoma 142 Upton Stout, Western Kentucky 159 Alijah Clark, Syracuse 203 R.J. Mickens, Clemson 211 Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin 219 Malachi Moore, Alabama 227 Dante Trader Jr., Maryland 240 Jordan Hancock, Ohio State 246 Kitan Crawford, Nevada — Maxen Hook, Toledo — Rayuan Lane III, Navy — Caleb Ransaw, Tulane — Jaylen Reed, Penn State — Marques Sigle, Kansas State — Malik Verdon, Iowa State — Craig Woodson, Cal —

