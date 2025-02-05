2025 NFL Draft: Biggest risers on the PFF big board after the Reese's Senior Bowl

Jack Bech takes advantage of his opportunities in Mobile: Bech's route running and reliable hands should place him firmly in the second round once the 2025 NFL Draft comes around.

Darius Alexander impresses during one-on-ones: Alexander showed off his pass-rush skills in Mobile, which should boost his draft stock significantly.

With the 2025 Senior Bowl now all wrapped up, we’ve begun making our initial adjustments to the big board after the big event. Here are the top risers on the PFF 2025 big board after the Senior Bowl.

Bech was the big winner in Mobile. Not that we didn’t already think highly of him as a top-60 player prior to the practice week, but when you consistently get open and showcase very reliable hands for three straight days, you’re getting bumped up even higher in the rankings. I’m not saying he’s going to be a first-round pick, but I very much doubt he gets out of the second round. After the Senior Bowl, his stock feels comfortable in the early-to-mid second-round range.

Alexander is a PFF darling who really stood out in Mobile. At 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds with 34-inch arms, his measurables and explosiveness were a tough task for any offensive lineman to defend in one-on-ones and team drills. He earned a 90.6 overall grade this past season thanks to a 90.3 run-defense grade. He is very strong and showed some added pass-rush juice at the Senior Bowl to be a big riser into the projected Day 2 range.

Zabel was already highly thought of around these parts as a top-50 player on the big board entering Senior Bowl week. After playing the last two seasons at offensive tackle, Zabel got plenty of reps inside at guard and center, where he will likely play in the league due to less-than-ideal measurements for a tackle. He was stellar on the inside and should now be in the draft range of Graham Barton from last year. Barton made a similar transition from tackle to interior and went No. 26 overall to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arroyo has been on a journey back to form after tearing his ACL in 2022 and then just trying to gain confidence back in his knee in 2023. In 2024, he earned a 73.8 receiving grade with almost 600 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end is very athletic for his size, showcasing that through all three days of the Senior Bowl. He won’t be passing Tyler Warren or Colston Loveland in PFF's tight end rankings, but with the TE3 title up for grabs, Arroyo put his name in that hat after Mobile.

I was so impressed with Belton during Senior Bowl practice week. The 6-foot-5 and 345-pound offensive lineman played snaps at both guard and tackle all week, and he looked like a potential NFL starter at both spots. He was a mauler on tape, both positively and negatively. But in Mobile, he showed quick footwork in addition to an ability to mirror and neutralize speed as well as impose his strength. He checked some unexpected boxes during those practices and his draft stock is rising because of it.

How high could PFF's expectations really be for a wide receiver who is just 5-foot-9, 156 pounds? I liked Johnson’s film more than expected, and I was more impressed by him than I thought I would be at the Senior Bowl. I understand a lot of the practice drills are tailor-made for wide receivers to best defensive backs, but Johnson consistently won his reps. He created separation from defensive backs all week to create throwing windows for his quarterbacks. His quickness especially stood out when running routes. He isn’t quite as explosive as Tank Dell, who was built similarly and went in the third round, but Johnson feels like a priority Day 3 player now after a great week in Mobile.

Sorrell’s PFF grades from this past year don’t jump out at you, as he recorded a 72.2 overall grade with a 73.1 run-defense grade and a 76.4 pass-rush grade. The 6-foot-3 and 251-pound edge rusher showed off NFL-caliber explosiveness with fast hands and some well-calculated pass-rush moves. I was impressed at how well he set himself up to get into the backfield all week. He was a former three-star who had a lot of experience with 39 starts in 48 games, but he never really broke out as an impact pass-rusher. Weeks like the one he had in Mobile suggest his most impactful ball could be ahead of him.

OL WILLIE LAMPKIN, NORTH CAROLINA

Willie Lampkin was another player who, measurables be damned, the tape was good. The 5-foot-10, 270-pound interior offensive lineman earned an 86.6 overall blocking grade this season at North Carolina at guard with a 90.0 pass blocking grade. In Mobile, he was the leverage king. He was able to thwart defensive linemen’s pass rush advances with great quickness, good anchor technique and consistent leverage. His best position in the pros is likely at center, but his unique size could give him some versatility as a fullback as well. He went from an undrafted projection with his measurables to a guy who should be taken on day three.

Oladejo is a former off-ball linebacker who moved to the edge this season after UCLA really needed him following the departure of Laiatu Latu and the Murphy twins. At 6-foot-2 and 260 pounds wit 33.5-inch arms, he has the build of an edge rusher. He doesn’t possess elite bend, but his hands were so fast and violent during Senior Bowl practices he was consistently creating disruption and getting into the backfield attacking the outside shoulder. He feels like a scheme-versatile linebacker due to his on- and off-ball background.

Williams was one of the more consistent standout receivers in Mobile during the three practices. He weighed in at just 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds, but he used that lack of mass to his advantage with very quick movements to create throwing windows. His wins as a route runner boosted his draft stock, as we already knew he was good at creating yards after the catch with 20 missed tackles forced after the catch and almost 600 yards after the catch in 2024.