2025 NFL Draft: Best-case scenarios for all 32 NFL teams this offseason

The Giants need to acquire a franchise signal-caller: Even if it requires trading up, New York should put itself in position to take its preferred quarterback.

Although Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase news dominates the headlines, the Bengals still need defensive help: They could address their 28th-ranked EPA per play run defense by adding Ole Miss' Walter Nolen.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 24 minutes

No matter each NFL team's success last season, every franchise has room for improvement. Plans and contingencies shape the NFL offseason, but that all goes out the window when the draft picks start flying. With the NFL Combine underway, the picture will start to become more in focus. Free agency will hold many answers, and if all goes well, teams can have the freedom to attack the draft however they please.



This is a look at every NFL team’s best-case scenario entering draft season.

JUMP TO A TEAM:

ARZ | ATL | BLT | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN | CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND | JAX | KC | LVR | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF | SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Goal: Establish a pass-rushing presence

Ideal pick: EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College



High-end defensive line prospects dominate the 2025 NFL Draft class, evidenced by 21 of the top 50 players on PFF’s big board playing the role. In a class so flush with talent at one of the Cardinals’ biggest pain points, it makes sense for them to take multiple swings at it — and it's in general manager Monti Ossenfort's nature to work the phones on draft day.



If Arizona can move back and add another Day 2 pick while still finding an injection of pass-rushing talent, it would insure against any potential misses in free agency.



Ezeiruaku finished 2024 as a PFF All-American and currently stands as a fringe first-round talent. The former Boston College Eagle would provide Jonathan Gannon’s defense with a great scheme fit and a highly productive option to build around.

Goal: Find a foundational defender

Ideal pick: EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee



The Falcons are either unconcerned if the rest of the league knows their strategy or playing mind games of the highest level. And given their recent history of surprising everyone on draft night, we may not know which side of the coin they fall on until the clock starts rolling.

#Falcons to have defensive draft: None of the Falcons assistant offensive coaches will attend the combine. The Falcons are using all 45 of their interview meetings on defensive players. — D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) February 25, 2025

If reports are to be taken at face value, the Falcons' defense will be looking for a prospect who moves the needle. Look no further than Pearce, a highly disruptive presence on the edge, to set the tone and revamp a Falcons’ pass rush that was a non-factor in 2024, ranking 30th in team PFF pass-rush grade (59.0).

Goal: Protect Lamar Jackson

Ideal pick: T Josh Simmons, Ohio State



Although Lamar Jackson’s massive impact on the Ravens’ success may not have been fully appreciated by NFL awards voters, his health and ability to operate the team's offense unhindered remain Baltimore's highest priorities. Losing two starters along the offensive line would undoubtedly create issues.



The left side of the Ravens' offensive line could lose both Ronnie Stanley and Patrick Mekari (although general manager Eric DeCosta said he is “optimistic” the team will get a deal done with Stanley), and they would love to slot in a talent like Simmons at either spot. Simmons' recovery from a knee injury in 2024 will likely drop the talented tackle down the board, but based on pure talent and tape, he could go much earlier with a clean bill of health.

Goal: Fill the void in the secondary

Ideal pick: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss



The voids in Buffalo’s secondary cannot go unaddressed this offseason. The Bills’ coverage unit housed just two qualifying players who earned a PFF coverage grade above 62.0: Christian Benford and Cam Lewis.



With Rasul Douglas also slated to enter free agency and contingency plans like Kaiir Elam struggling mightily, cornerback goes for a desired upgrade to a dire need.



Enter, Trey Amos, the Ole Miss cornerback with incredible athleticism (two-sport athlete) and coverage instincts. Amos’ tape has continued to impress evaluators here at PFF, and he could stand to rise up the board should he flash an elite athletic profile at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Goal: Give Bryce Young a bona fide WR1

Ideal pick: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona



In this best-case scenario, Carolina addresses its pressing defensive needs in free agency, allowing the front office to add a luxury player with their top-10 selection. McMillan, the third-highest-rated prospect on PFF’s big board, would be a dream come true for Bryce Young.



Although Jalen Coker‘s breakout and grabbing Xavier Legette‘s first-round pedigree may seem like enough reason to fade receiver, investing in the receiving room could pay dividends for the Panthers’ young passer.



Despite being benched early in the 2024 season, Young returned with major improvements to his mentality, becoming a deep ball hunter who routinely showcased his touch and willingness to attack defenses downfield. From Week 11 onward, Young amassed the most big-time throws in the NFL (22) — four more than the next highest player, Joe Burrow. Giving him a true WR1 to go over the top with could strike fear into defenses.

Goal: Retool the offensive line

Ideal pick: T Will Campbell, LSU



With NFL Combine interviews kicking off early in the week, the expectation is that the Bears will address their offensive line woes after general manager Ryan Poles commented that the team will be aggressive in retooling the unit.



The first step in that process will be free agency, but even if they feel comfortable with their additions, bringing in a contingency plan would prove massively beneficial. Grabbing Will Campbell, the top offensive line prospect in the class, would provide the Bears the flexibility to pivot between veteran talent and youth in order to find the five best blockers to protect Caleb Williams.

Goal: Find difference-makers on defense

Ideal pick: DI Walter Nolen, Ole Miss



The Bengals’ best-case scenario will differ greatly based on their approach to Tee Higgins. Allowing Higgins to test the market would likely result in significant spending to revamp a defense that struggled outside of December/January while pushing their receiver need to draft day. Tagging Higgins would leave less room to maneuver in free agency and likely result in a defensive boost coming via the draft.



Retaining Higgins looks increasingly more likely, given director of player personnel Duke Tobin’s recent comments. If that’s the case, addressing their 28th-ranked EPA per play run defense by adding Nolen, the second-highest graded run defender (91.6), behind only Mason Graham, last season, would be a prudent move.

Goal: Find the future face of the franchise

Ideal pick: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State or QB Cam Ward, Miami (FL)



With questions surrounding Deshaun Watson’s health and future, the prevailing sentiment is that the Browns are likely to take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick. That revelation holds significant ramifications for teams such as the Jets, Giants and Raiders that may now have to construct a deal to move up to No. 1 if they hope to secure a passer. Adding Ward, the highest-graded quarterback (92.9) in college football last season, would cut through the noise of Watson’s absence.



Should the Browns go against the grain and plan to build their identity elsewhere, adding the heir to Myles Garrett would be a good place to start — highlighted by PFF’s Dalton Wasserman in his recent mock draft.

Goal: Fix the tackle situation

Ideal pick: T Josh Simmons, Ohio State



While the popular pick for Dallas has been Ashton Jeanty, Cowboys co-owner and COO Stephen Jones spoke to the team’s desire to re-sign Rico Dowdle, which would presumably free them up to dedicate resources up front.



Tyler Guyton, the No. 29 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, greatly struggled after transitioning to the left side in his first year. Moving Guyton, who clocked more than 1,000 snaps at right tackle at Oklahoma, back to his natural position and filling the void with a promising natural fit on the left side in Josh Simmons would be a savvy move, one that could rejuvenate Dallas' front-five overnight.

Goal: Boost the offensive firepower

Ideal pick: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State



During the NFL Combine’s opening days, head coach Sean Payton continued to voice his desire to add a difference-making weapon on offense to man the “Joker” position — a hybrid offensive player who can be used in dynamic looks to attack defenses in various mismatches.



Versatility alone isn’t enough to move the needle for Payton; showing a consistent ability to break open advantageous looks and exploit mismatches down the field is a crucial piece to the offensive puzzle. That makes Tyler Warren the ideal candidate, given his versatility and proven track record of success in a variety of roles.



Warren is likely to be selected within the first 15 picks, which would put the Broncos out of range without moving up. But don’t write off the possibility just yet.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Goal: Maintain the status quo despite coaching exodus

Ideal pick: T/G Grey Zabel, North Dakota State



Losing one of the best coordinators in the NFL would be a tough challenge for any team to overcome. Losing two would prove insurmountable for a team with a less secured foundation than what Detroit currently has established.



In an effort to keep the train moving in the right direction, the Lions will look to maintain the status quo with new faces crafting the game plan on both sides of the ball. On offense, that means continuing to lean into one of the NFL’s best offensive lines. With Kevin Zeitler slated for free agency at age 35, getting younger at guard with a Senior Bowl standout like Zabel is a viable option.

Goal: Find an impact receiver

Ideal pick: WR Matthew Golden, Texas



While the Packers aren’t devoid of receivers, health and inconsistency continue to be an issue in Green Bay’s receiving corps. With contract decisions looming for Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, the Packers could look to get even younger as Jordan Love’s contract starts to affect their cap space.



Golden is a talented option with versatility and movement skills that should translate well to the NFL. He has a variety of avenues to find success at the next level, showing off impressive footwork, after-the-catch ability, and a penchant for beating press coverage.

Goal: Patch the offensive line

Ideal pick: T Armand Membou, Missouri



The Texans‘ most pressing offensive line need is the interior, where they allowed the most sacks (26) in the NFL this past season. C.J. Stroud stood up to a lot of pressure in the pocket, but that can’t continue if Houston hopes to keep its offense operating at a functional level.



While Membou showcased excellent hands and body control at tackle in the SEC, many NFL evaluators will view his 6-foot-3 frame and limited length as a disqualifier for playing on the outside. But that doesn’t discount his talent — a skill set the Texans are in dire need of on the interior.

Goal: Evaluate the quarterback position

Ideal pick: TE Tyler Warren, Penn State



This isn't to say the Colts are shopping for a quarterback; rather, they need to provide Anthony Richardson with more tools to evaluate him to the fullest extent. That evaluation period takes on increased importance in 2025 as the clock ticks down on Richardson’s rookie deal. Currently, the Colts' brass remains no closer to determining if he’s the future under center.



While Indianapolis already has a solid offensive foundation around Richardson — quality receivers, a strong offensive line and a workhorse running back — adding a difference-making tight end in Warren could be the missing piece to this puzzle, providing Richardson an outlet when things get dicey.

Goal: Invest in the trenches

Ideal pick: T Will Campbell, LSU



In the opening days of the NFL Combine, new general manager James Gladstone voiced his want to revamp the Jaguars' protection to better elevate quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Keeping Lawrence on the field is crucial to this team’s success, and given the team holds a top-five selection in this year’s draft, the options are plentiful.



In an ideal scenario, the Jaguars will be able to gauge the teams behind them for their interest in moving up to acquire an elite prospect in the top five, should a name like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter slide. That could allow Jacksonville to move back three or four picks, staying in front of Chicago — the team most likely to select an offensive lineman — in order to select Campbell and continue to stockpile draft capital.

Goal: Find the answer at left tackle

Ideal pick: T Josh Simmons, Ohio State



Although Joe Thuney admirably slid outside to tackle to help the Chiefs‘ offense overcome a turnstile at the position in 2024, the transition proved difficult, as he earned just a 65.7 PFF overall grade at left tackle. To make matters worse, Mike Caliendo was not able to emulate Thuney at guard, earning just a 44.8 PFF overall grade.



Needless to say, the experiment is over and it’s time for the Chiefs to address the tackle position for the long term. Simmons is coming off a serious knee injury, so his draft stock fluctuates wildly depending on who you talk to. Should his medicals come back in good shape, he could go off the board in the first 15 picks. If they do not, he could slide, opening the door for Kansas City to take a late flier on the talented pass protector.

Goal: Win with strong defense and ground game

Ideal pick: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State



John Spytek spoke at the NFL Combine about his desire to emulate the roster construction of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who boasted a strong defense up front and leaned on the run game. While it might seem crazy to pin down a running back before the quarterback position is situated, this rebuild is a multi-year project.



Adding a generational talent at running back like Ashton Jeanty would undoubtedly fit the bill. This would presumably be the ceiling pick for Jeanty, but it's not out of the realm of possibilities that the Raiders attempt to move back a few picks — staying in front of Dallas — to gain more ammo for their rebuild and still be positioned to scoop up Jeanty.

Goal: Surround Justin Herbert with more weapons

Ideal pick: RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State



It happens every year: A talented player slips in the class due to a myriad of factors, and one team snaps out of it before the plummet reaches preposterous levels. Then, the world asks how the rest of the league let that team get that player. In this case, it’s Jeanty, due to the perceived value of the running back position and the depth in this year’s running back class.



Although the Chargers may have to move up to actually pull the trigger on this hypothetical, don’t sleep on Jim Harbaugh’s sway to make such a move. This could go a number of ways, one of which was highlighted in PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman’s recent mock draft, but ultimately, it comes only as a result of a Jeanty draft-day slide.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Goal: Continue to build up a young defense

Ideal pick: CB Trey Amos, Ole Miss



Los Angeles' defense houses a lot of young talent, but that strength is primarily focused on the front-seven with players such as Kobie Turner and Jared Verse. The Rams‘ secondary was without a single cornerback who earned a PFF coverage grade above 63.0 while clocking at least 100 coverage snaps in 2024.



A renewed focus in coverage will undoubtedly be a priority, and Amos is one option that would pay off massively. He showcased excellent instincts and serious athleticism at Ole Miss, evidenced by his 22% forced incompletion rate since 2021, a mark that places him in the 98th percentile at the position.

Goal: Keep Tua Tagovailoa clean

Ideal pick: T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas



The health of their quarterback has proven paramount to the Dolphins‘ success, and given the significant money tied to Tagovailoa, it would be wise to invest in the offensive line. Terron Armstead’s NFL tenure may be coming to a close, as the tackle has reportedly agreed to restructure his contract to allow the Dolphins to create cap space while the 33-year-old mulls over his next steps.



That makes the tackle position a more immediate need. Grabbing anything other than a franchise left tackle would be considered a luxury, and this team isn’t in a position to weigh wants versus needs. Luckily, Banks profiles as a premier pass protector, showcased by his 86.0-plus PFF pass-blocking grade in each of the past two seasons.

Goal: Fill the void in the secondary after free-agent exodus

Ideal pick: CB Darien Porter, Iowa State and S Kevin Winston Jr., Penn State



The Vikings face a series of difficult decisions that will have a cascading effect on how they approach the offseason. Nearly every Minnesota starter in the secondary is set to enter free agency and the team has just three picks to work with in the 2025 NFL Draft, so trading back to acquire more draft capital appears to be one of the few sound approaches the Vikings can take on draft day.



Even still, that would disqualify Minnesota from adding quality playmakers on the back end to rebuild a gutted secondary. Porter and Winston fall in the range of Day 2 picks but could have a massive impact and set the tone for this secondary. Winston’s medicals will largely dictate if he can return to his 2023 form. Porter has top-tier length and the speed to hang with anyone — and he will very likely become a name to watch following NFL Combine testing.

Goal: Get Drake Maye weapons

Ideal pick: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona



While fixing a porous offensive line will undoubtedly be New England’s focus this offseason, they have the spending power to aggressively address the issue in free agency. That would give the Patriots flexibility to address another trouble spot on this offense in the draft: wide receiver. Vrabel is well aware of what a dominant presence on the outside can do for a team, as he saw his offense crumble after the Titans dealt A.J. Brown during his tenure.



The 6-foot-5, big-bodied X-receiver out of Arizona would certainly fit the bill as a difference-maker who could make up for the growing pains that come with developing a young passer.

Goal: Limit draft mistakes and mitigate risk

Ideal pick: WR Luther Burden III, Missouri



The Saints will embark on a rebuild headed up by new head coach Kellen Moore, armed with no cap space and facing a massive roster overhaul just to get within shouting distance of being cap compliant. While every team wants to hit on every pick, for the Saints, every pick matters. In possession of a top-10 selection, they could trade down in an attempt to gain more at-bats come draft day.



Moving back and still being able to acquire a dynamic playmaker out of the slot with Burden would be a resounding success and fill a glaring roster hole. While injuries all over the offense share in the blame for derailing a great start to the 2024 season, it was the receiver room that fell off a cliff due to injuries. New Orleans cannot afford to wheel out a receiving corps consisting of Bub Means, Mason Tipton and Cedrick Wilson again. Inserting Burden into the lineup to pair with Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed would create one of the strongest groups in the NFC South.

Goal: Get into striking distance to take their future signal-caller

Ideal pick: QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado or QB Cam Ward, Miami (FL)



There’s a growing sentiment that the Titans may move out of the No. 1 pick slot, dealing it to a team that hopes to acquire its future signal-caller. While there appeared to be a high likelihood the Giants could stand pat at No. 3 and get their guy, that’s no longer the case. Should they want to select their franchise passer, they will likely need to be that team that works out a deal with Tennessee.



The plus side to that is the Giants would get their choice between Ward and Sanders. While Ward is the higher-rated prospect on PFF’s big board, the Giants have been linked to Sanders since the start of the pre-draft process and could very well stick with that approach.

Goal: Establish a new culture/identity under Aaron Glenn

Ideal pick: CB Will Johnson, Michigan



With Aaron Glenn at the helm, the Jets will look to realign their culture and identity to better fit that of their new head coach and less of the disarray that marred the team’s 2024 campaign. A focus on hard-nosed defense will certainly be where this team lands, and addressing some departures would be a sound approach.



Johnson’s combination of size and understanding of leverage made him highly effective in man coverage, where he earned a 90.8 PFF grade in 2022 and 2023 before battling injuries in 2024. He is a natural fit for Glenn’s scheme (ran an NFL-leading rate of Cover 1 in Detroit), instantly creating one of the scariest cornerback tandems in the NFL with Sauce Gardner.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Goal: Reload a championship-level defense

Ideal pick: LB Jihaad Campbell, Alabama



Fresh off a dominant championship display of defense, Howie Roseman will be tasked with again diving into the draft to pull his next crop of franchise-defining gems. Zack Baun is slated to enter free agency and Nakobe Dean faces extensive rehab following a difficult knee injury down the stretch, which will likely result in a truncated 2025, so finding talent at linebacker will be a priority.



In his final season at Alabama, Campbell routinely showcased his well-rounded game, earning a 76.0-plus PFF grade in all three major defensive facets (run defense, coverage and pass rushing). He finished 2024 with an 81.7 PFF overall grade.

Goal: Provide the new quarterback with tools to succeed

Ideal pick: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State



Although the Steelers have no starting-caliber quarterback at the moment, the expectation is that it will be addressed in due time as the free-agent market unfolds. However, that will likely limit the team’s spending power in free agency, pushing some needs to draft day — including the need to find quality receivers to supplement the passing game.



With George Pickens being the only established name in the receiver room, the Steelers desperately could use more weapons. Egbuka is a reliable route runner out of the slot who would split the attention of defenses and elevate Pickens' play against single coverage on the outside.

Goal: Build around Brock Purdy

Ideal pick: T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas



A significant extension for Purdy is seemingly in the works, so the 49ers‘ need to revamp the protection up front takes on added importance. With Aaron Banks slated to enter free agency and Trent Williams coming off a tough injury and approaching 37 years old, finding a player who can start off inside but has the capability to move outside could pay dividends.



Banks provides just that, having developed into one of the best pass protectors in college football over the past two seasons. He allowed just a 2.0% pressure rate across more than 1,000 pass sets, leading to his 90.7 PFF pass-blocking grade since the start of 2023.

Goal: Address the interior of the offensive line

Ideal pick: T Armand Membou, Missouri



Outside of Charles Cross, the rest of the Seahawks' offensive line left a lot to be desired in 2024. The interior was particularly ineffective, earning a bottom-five overall grade (58.5) among centers and guards, with only Connor Williams eclipsing a 65.0 PFF grade.



Given Membou’s immense talent in both pass protection (85.5 grade) and the ground game (87.6), he would be an instant upgrade no matter where he lines up. But given his limited frame, Membou profiles more as a guard with the upside to play tackle after establishing his foundation at the next level.

Goal: Revamp the defense

Ideal pick: CB Jahdae Barron, Texas



As long as Todd Bowles is at the helm, the Buccaneers will always focus on defensive prowess. While they could attack any number of crucial needs on defense, the opportunities to add quality defensive backs seem a bit more limited. Adding PFF’s second-highest rated cornerback prospect in Barron would surely profile as an opportunistic, best-player-available acquisition.



Barron would step in on Day 1 and provide Tampa Bay's defense with an instant upgrade over Zyon McCollum, who had a great start to the 2024 season but sputtered in the back half, finishing with just 44.1 PFF overall grade from Week 10 onward.

Goal: Find a generational talent to build around

Ideal pick: EDGE Abdul Carter, Penn State or CB/WR Travis Hunter, Colorado



While the Titans could very well draft Carter or Hunter with the No. 1 overall pick, there’s a growing possibility that they could deal the top selection to a quarterback-needy team. Moving back to acquire more draft capital and potentially still be in position to select a generational talent would be the best-case scenario for this franchise.



The Giants, Jets and Raiders are all potential trade partners, and with each holding a top-eight selection, the Titans would have a shot at numerous pivotal players. Striking a deal with the Giants would be most beneficial, as Tennessee would still likely have a choice between the top three non-quarterback prospects after moving back just two picks.

Try PFF's mock draft simulator — trade picks and players and mock for your favorite NFL team.

Goal: Give Jayden Daniels the tools to win

Ideal pick: WR Matthew Golden, Texas



Almost every Commanders receiver not named Terry McLaurin is entering free agency. Finding weapons for Jayden Daniels will likely be Washington‘s priority heading into the quarterback’s second campaign.



Adding Golden to the Commanders' receiving corps would create problems for opposing defenses looking to split attention between Golden and McLaurin. Golden would take on the role vacated by Dyami Brown, who featured heavily in the screen game. Given the former Longhorn’s after-the-catch ability, getting him the ball on those looks would prove a natural fit.