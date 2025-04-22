2025 NFL Draft: 5 biggest storylines ahead of the first round

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

After over three months of speculation, smoke screens and hype, the 2025 NFL Draft is just two days away. Every year’s draft carries with it a fundamental level of uncertainty, and this year feels like it especially lacks clarity.

From quarterback destinations to teams finally clearing up looming questions, here are five stories that are worth monitoring over one of football’s premier weekends.

How does the NFL perceive this quarterback class?

Quarterback landing spots almost invariably end up as the most intriguing element to any draft. Just a season ago, we witnessed a record six quarterbacks selected within the first 12 selections, including the Atlanta Falcons shockingly getting in on the fun at pick No. 8. Although this year’s bunch doesn’t appear nearly as prolific, it will be fascinating to finally get an answer about how the league feels about the 2025 crop.

Cam Ward appears a lock to be picked by the Tennessee Titans at first overall, but anything else is far from a guarantee. Shedeur Sanders impressed during the regular season with a 90.5 PFF passing grade and microscopic 1.3% turnover-worthy play rate, but his poor athleticism and bad pocket habits (FBS-high 168 pressures allowed) mean his range of selections could be ninth overall to the New Orleans Saints — all the way until the second round.

Jaxson Dart is probably the most interesting name to watch outside of the top two, as the Ole Miss product has been floated as the most probable third quarterback off the board. Dart has intriguing physical tools and led the FBS with a 91.9 PFF passing grade, but the RPO-heavy structure of his scheme and questionable accuracy on deep throws mean he probably isn’t NFL-ready. Will a team like the Pittsburgh Steelers — or even Cleveland Browns and New York Giants by trading up — make Dart a pick in the top 32? We saw a similar situation unfold only two years prior with Will Levis, a slide that ultimately ended at pick No. 33.

Altogether, this year’s bunch of gunslingers evokes memories of the disappointing 2022 quarterback class, where Kenny Pickett was the only option taken within the first 73 selections. The 2025 group doesn’t feel as lackluster, but there’s a real chance that only four or five quarterbacks hear their names called before Round 3.

How many teams will want to trade up in the first versus the second round?

The narrative surrounding this year’s draft is that the blue-chip talent at the top is thinner than usual. That particularly applies to positions like quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback and linebacker, where there may be only a handful of prospects — if that — that are indisputably worth a first-round pick.

However, the 2025 rookie crop offers lots of intriguing players from Round 2 onward who should serve as either projects with upside or solid depth. Indeed, there’s a good shot that a position like running back or defensive line could boast multiple high-quality starters that are taken in Rounds 2-4. At a position like quarterback in particular, it’s more plausible that teams may outbid one another early in the second round for prospects that fall out of the first.

NFL general managers seem to share that sentiment, which offers a compelling debate: Should teams needing talent urgently trade up to capitalize on those limited choices, or would an organization be better off waiting until Day 2? Franchises like the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints may not have the luxury of sliding back, while the more complete Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers could find suitors as they look to recoup picks. The 2025 draft has already set a record given that every team still holds its original first-round pick, so it seems almost impossible that no team will make a trade on Thursday night, but how many do so will be telling.

Will the New England Patriots finally prioritize their offense at No. 4?

The Patriots’ modus operandi this offseason has been upgrading their roster, pointedly on defense. That includes along the defensive line, linebacker and cornerback, helping fortify a unit that ranked 30th in EPA per play and 24th in overall PFF grade in 2024. Now, the priority must reorient toward the Patriots’ offense, which was dismal in its own right.

New England did add at wide receiver with Stefon Diggs as well as along the offensive line via Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury, but both position groups remain below-average. Considering that the Patriots’ offensive line ranked last in both PFF pass- and run-blocking grades last season, those two veterans won’t suffice. New England would be wise to invest in either WR (Tetairoa McMillan) or tackle (Will Campbell, Armand Membou) at No. 4 overall.

However, the Patriots could still very easily target their defensive line, which received upgrades but sat only 29th in PFF pass-rushing grade a year ago. If Abdul Carter were to fall, he would be very difficult to pass up, while the idea of Mason Graham next to Milton Williams has plenty of appeal. The draft might start in earnest with which direction New England chooses.

How will the Pittsburgh Steelers find an answer under center?

The Steelers’ quarterback room currently ranks as one of the weakest position groups in the entire league, as Pittsburgh rosters only Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson going into Thursday. With Aaron Rodgers expressing no urgency in choosing a home for 2025, the idea of waiting for the four-time MVP to save the day seems ill-fated.

Pittsburgh is in a delicate situation regarding its first pick at 21st overall. As alluded to before, there probably isn’t a quarterback worthy of that selection (as is reflected on the PFF big board), but the Steelers might feel so desperate that they pull the trigger on Sanders, Dart or even Jalen Milroe. The Steelers surrendering their second-round pick to acquire D.K. Metcalf further complicates matters, but several QBs are likely to go in that round.

Waiting until the team’s third-round pick to select a quarterback actually could be smart based on the value of this year’s group. But how high are the odds that someone like Kyle McCord, Will Howard or Dillon Gabriel could vie for starting time right away as a rookie? The Steelers have effectively backed themselves into a corner under center, and how they find an escape plan will be one of the draft’s driving stories.

Will the Miami Dolphins part with a star veteran?

The Dolphins missed the postseason in 2024, mostly thanks to Tua Tagovailoa’s injury and down play from standouts on both sides of the ball. Since the end of last year, the team’s roster has taken a nosedive via both free-agent departures and retirements, losing Terron Armstead, Calais Campbell, Jevon Holland and more. Now, Miami appears the most likely team to be open to business with two marquee headliners.

The most probable Dolphin to be dealt is Jalen Ramsey, who still turned in a 71.9 PFF coverage grade and an 85.7 PFF run-defense mark in his age-30 season. In spite of that, general manager Chris Grier indicated that the team plans to part ways with Ramsey, who still has five years left on his deal, but there would be no shortage of interested teams — as the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons would potentially be in play. The best time to trade Ramsey would be during the draft so that Miami can immediately begin retooling with rookies.

Across the line of scrimmage, there’s been considerable buzz surrounding Tyreek Hill’s tenure in South Beach this offseason. Hill previously requested a trade but then reneged, although he’s posted a slew of cryptic messages since. In 2024, Hill amassed a strong 77.3 PFF receiving grade, but his yards per route run mark fell from 3.72 to 1.75. Now 31 and with three more years on his existing contract, the Dolphins could still net solid value if they dealt Hill, potentially even as high as a second-round pick.

Miami is one of the teams most squarely in the spotlight throughout 2025, with this season likely a boom-or-bust one for both Mike McDaniel and Grier. Trading away stars like Ramsey or Hill might not be the most advantageous for the sake of job security, but the situation seems to have reached a boiling point in Miami’s humid conditions.