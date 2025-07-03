NFL futures bets: 3 early prop bets worth placing now

With training camps on the horizon, now is a great time to get ahead of the market by locking in early NFL player prop bets. Whether you're targeting breakout seasons or banking on proven veterans, these three early futures stand out as values based on current odds and PFF projections.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Cleveland Browns: OVER 650.5 Rushing Yards

The Browns made a significant investment in Judkins, selecting him 36th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Nick Chubb now in Houston, Cleveland’s backfield is wide open. The only returning backs from last season — Jerome Ford (71.4 PFF grade) and Pierre Strong Jr. (58.4) — offer little resistance, and rookie Dylan Sampson, taken nearly 100 picks later than Judkins, is unlikely to push for lead duties early.

Judkins enters the NFL after a dominant 2024 season at Ohio State, where he led the Big Ten with a 90.0 PFF rushing grade, scored 10 touchdowns and fumbled just once. Over the past three seasons, he forced 199 missed tackles, the third-most in the FBS, showcasing his elite contact balance and vision.

Even if Judkins doesn't take over the backfield from Day 1, bettors have a strong chance to hit the over on his 650.5-yard rushing prop. The only major concern is Cleveland's aging offensive line, but even with average blocking, Judkins should comfortably eclipse this number if he sees the projected workload. PFF's fantasy projections peg him at 1,093.8 rushing yards for the season, nearly 450 yards above his listed total.



RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OVER 1025.5 Rushing Yards

Bucky Irving cleared this number with ease as a rookie, finishing the 2024 season with 1,125 rushing yards despite not starting the year as the Buccaneers’ lead back.

Over the first five weeks, Rachaad White out-carried Irving 51 to 44, but from Week 6 on, it was all Irving. He outpaced White 161 to 93 in rushing attempts the rest of the way — a usage trend that should carry over into 2025.

It wasn’t just volume that drove Irving’s success. He was one of the most efficient and dynamic runners in the league, earning a 90.1 PFF rushing grade while averaging 5.4 yards per carry. He forced 62 missed tackles on 224 attempts.

With the backfield clearly his and elite efficiency to match, Irving is well-positioned to smash his 2025 rushing yardage line. PFF projects him for 1,209.9 yards this season — nearly 200 yards clear of his current line.

WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders: OVER 800.5 Receiving Yards

Jakobi Meyers has cleared this receiving yard line in four straight seasons, and 2025 should make it five.

Year after year, sportsbooks continue to overlook Meyers despite his consistent production. He’s coming off a 1,027-yard season in an offense led by Aidan O’Connell, Desmond Ridder and Gardner Minshew. The Raiders also averaged just 3.1 yards per rush attempt — 31st in the league — providing little support for the passing game.

This year, the Raiders made a significant upgrade at quarterback with Geno Smith, who posted an 83.2 PFF grade that ranked 13th among all quarterbacks in the league last season. Smith also finished third in deep passing grade, posting a 96.5 grade on throws of 20-plus yards downfield.

That deep accuracy aligns well with Meyers’ vertical efficiency. In 2024, he hauled in 10 receptions of 20-plus yards on just 11 catchable targets, earning a 91.8 receiving grade on those plays, 10th among all wide receivers.

The addition of first-round pick Ashton Jeanty — who led college football in yards after contact in 2024 — should help build a more balanced and threatening offense. With better quarterback play and a functional run game, Meyers is in a strong position to exceed expectations again. PFF projects him for 865.2 receiving yards, putting him above the current betting line.