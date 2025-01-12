NFL Wild Card Weekend Preview: Storylines, matchups to watch, betting picks and more

The NFL playoffs are here, and Wild Card Weekend promises to deliver plenty of drama.

Whether it’s star quarterbacks facing off, underdog teams looking to pull off upsets or key betting angles to explore, we’ve got you covered with everything you need to know heading into the action.

Click here to jump to a game:

DEN@BUF | GB@PHI | WAS@TB | MIN@LAR

Storyline of the Game: Bills looking to put an end to the upstart Broncos

It’s been nearly a decade since the Broncos last reached the postseason, a run that culminated in Denver hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

Sean Payton’s squad enters the playoffs with something to prove after dropping two of their final three regular-season games. Their lone victory during that stretch came against a Kansas City team resting its starters, leaving questions about Denver’s form heading into the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Bills begin their playoff push with sights set squarely on the Super Bowl. Quarterback Josh Allen has been dominant on Wild Card Weekend throughout his career, boasting a 4-1 record and a stellar 91.3 overall PFF grade in those matchups. Buffalo will rely on their MVP-caliber leader to set the tone in this highly anticipated showdown.

The Broncos' turnaround this season owes much to the exceptional play of their offensive line, which finished as PFF’s second-highest-ranked unit. Guard Quinn Meinerz was the centerpiece of that success, earning an impressive 87.8 overall grade — the second-best among guards — and securing a spot as a PFF second-team All-Pro.

Ed Oliver has been a consistent force for the Bills' defensive front, delivering the ninth-highest pass-rush grade among defensive tackles (79.0) and posting a solid 12.8% pass-rush win rate.

Betting Trends

Currently sitting among the top four teams in Super Bowl betting odds (+600), Buffalo enters this Wild Card matchup as a 9-point favorite at home. When favored by six or more points this season, the Bills have been inconsistent, posting a 3-3 record against the spread (ATS).

Denver, meanwhile, tied for the NFL’s best cover rate during the regular season at 70.6% (12-5 ATS). However, all five of their ATS losses came as road underdogs, a trend they’ll look to reverse in this high-stakes contest.

QB Bo Nix, Denver Broncos: Over 1.5 Passing TDs (+141)

Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix finished the regular season strong, earning an 80.3 passing grade from Week 10 onward. During that stretch, he threw 21 of his 29 total touchdown passes, surpassing 1.5 touchdowns in seven of eight games. With the Bills ranking 31st in team coverage grade (42.9), Nix should have plenty of opportunities to exploit Buffalo's secondary.

Additional News:

Denver clinched a playoff spot despite managing the NFL’s highest dead cap charge at $91.27 million.

Bills wide receiver Amari Cooper has reportedly returned to the team after missing Week 18 due to a personal matter.

Teams have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, Broncos senior personnel executive David Shaw and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Storyline of the Game: Banged-up Packers hope to redeem Week 1 loss

The Packers enter the postseason under significant pressure after ending the regular season on a two-game skid and losing two key offensive contributors in the process. Wide receiver Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL in Week 18, while quarterback Jordan Love exited with an elbow injury, leaving his status for Wild Card Weekend in doubt.

Meanwhile, the Eagles weathered Jalen Hurts’ absence and are primed for his return as they prepare for their playoff campaign. Despite narrowly missing the NFC’s top seed, Philadelphia remains one of the league’s top teams, with just one loss since Week 7.

Brown didn’t let an early-season injury hold him back, finishing with a stellar 91.6 receiving grade, tied for the second-highest among qualifying wide receivers. Despite missing four games, the Eagles' standout tallied 33 receptions of 15 or more yards, ranking fifth in the NFL.

McKinney capped off his impressive campaign with an interception in Week 18, tying for the league lead with eight on the season. This performance contributed to his elite 90.0 coverage grade, making him one of just four players to surpass the 90.0 threshold this year.

Betting Trends

Philadelphia boasts one of the NFL’s best against-the-spread (ATS) records this season at 11-6, particularly excelling when favored by fewer than six points (6-3 ATS). However, their performance at Lincoln Financial Field has been more middling, with an even 4-4 ATS record at home.

Green Bay has struggled recently in betting markets, failing to cover in its last two games. Still, it has shown postseason resilience, as it pulled off a straight-up win as 7-point underdogs against Dallas in the wild-card round last year.

In their Week 1 matchup, the Eagles secured a straight-up victory and covered as 1.5-point home favorites, setting the stage for an intriguing rematch in the playoffs.

RB Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles: Over 10.5 receiving yards

Barkley’s pursuit of 2,000 rushing yards shaped much of Philadelphia’s offensive game plan late in the season, leading to a reduced target share for the star running back in the passing game. With that milestone now in the rearview mirror, expect Barkley to see increased involvement as a receiver. This shift aligns well with a matchup against a Green Bay defense that ranks 28th in the league in receiving yards allowed per pass play.

Additional News

Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (knee) is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in the regular season finale.

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley joined elite company, becoming the ninth player in NFL history to surpass 2,000 rushing yards in a single season.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts has cleared concussion protocol and returned to practice this week.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love (elbow) was limited in practice but remains hopeful to play on Sunday.

Eight PFF All-Pro selections will take the field in this matchup, which will be the most of wild-card Weekend.

Teams have requested permission to interview Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for head coach vacancies.

Storyline of the Game: Can the Commanders shake playoff woes?

In Dan Quinn’s debut season as head coach, the Commanders delivered their second-best regular-season record in franchise history. Now, Washington sets its sights on securing its first postseason victory since 2005 – a game that, coincidentally, came against the Buccaneers.

While the NFC South has been a frequent target of criticism, the Buccaneers remain a team built for postseason success. They clinched their fourth consecutive division crown and enter Wild Card Weekend with significant experience. Under Todd Bowles, Tampa Bay holds a .500 record in two wild-card matchups, including a commanding 32-9 victory over the Eagles last season.

This may be the last time we see this bitter rivalry play out on the field. Lattimore may be wearing a new jersey and dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, but that won’t diminish the bad blood between him and Evans.

The Bucs receiver earned the fourth-highest offensive grade at the position this season (89.0) on his way to breaking NFL records. Evans ranks eighth in target rate facing man coverage, something Washington plays at a top-five clip in the NFL.

Betting Trends

Both the Commanders and Buccaneers have proven their mettle in betting markets this season, each covering double-digit games. However, both have faltered down the stretch, failing to cover in Week 18 and dropping two of their last four against the spread. Washington, in particular, has struggled on the road, failing to cover in away games since Week 9.

The last time these two teams faced off, Tampa Bay secured a decisive 37-20 win on their home field, comfortably covering as four-point favorites.

RB Rachaad White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Over 28 rushing and receiving yards (-113)

This line seems like an overreaction to White's lack of usage in the Buccaneers’ regular-season finale, where he logged zero touches. White has been a critical piece of Tampa Bay’s offense and has consistently delivered, surpassing this yardage mark in 14 of his 16 games this season. Moreover, he faces a Washington defense that struggles to contain the run, ranking 30th in yards before contact per rush attempt (1.8). This sets up well for White to bounce back with a productive performance.

Additional news

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans recorded his 11th consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season, tying Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) remains on track to return this week.

The Titans have requested permission to interview Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek for their vacant general manager position.

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen and Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury have received interview requests for head coaching opportunities.

Storyline of the Game: Rams aim to take advantage of home turf

After falling short of claiming the division title and NFC’s top seed with a Week 18 defeat, the Vikings now hit the road to begin their postseason journey. They aim to erase the sting of their last Wild Card Weekend appearance in 2022, a home loss to the Giants and set up a potential Divisional Round rematch with Detroit.

The Rams, meanwhile, overcame a rocky 1-4 start to capture a division title and punch their playoff ticket. Their late-season surge earned them the fourth-highest team offense grade (83.8) since December.

Matchups to Watch: Rams ED Jared Verse vs Vikings LT Cam Robinson

Winner of PFF’s Defensive Rookie of the Year, Verse earned a top-10 grade among all edge defenders this season, highlighted by a fantastic 83.7 pass-rush grade. Verse’s 77 pressures this season trail only Nick Bosa’s 80 for most by a rookie rusher in their first regular season.

Since his trade to Minnesota, Robinson struggled at times to consistently meet threats off the edge, earning a 67.8 pass block grade. He surrendered a 10.9% pressure rate after a tough stretch to end the year. Over the last three games, Robinson has allowed 22 pressures and three sacks.

Betting Trends

Minnesota boasts one of the NFL's top-five cover rates this season (68.8%; 11-5-1 ATS), but their success has been more limited on the road, where they hold a 4-3-1 ATS record. Meanwhile, the Rams have excelled as home underdogs, tying for the league lead with a 4-2 ATS mark in such games during 2024.

The last meeting between these two teams came in Week 8 in Los Angeles, where the Rams secured a 30-20 victory and covered as 2.5-point home underdogs.

WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams: Over 46.5 Receiving yards (-114)

Kupp has been quiet down the stretch, but this week’s matchup with Byron Murphy Jr. may get him back on track. In 86 career receiving snaps against Byron Murphy Jr., Cooper Kupp has recorded 267 receiving yards (3.10 yards per route run).

Additional News

NFL officials are closely monitoring wildfires in the Los Angeles area, but the Rams-Vikings game currently remains on schedule.

The Vikings have signed quarterback Daniel Jones to the active roster ahead of their wild-card matchup.

The Los Angeles Rams have activated safety John Johnson III off of IR, designating him to return.

Rams running back Blake Corum (arm) has been placed on IR, ending his season.

Multiple teams have requested permission to interview Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and quarterback coach Josh McCown for vacant head coach positions.