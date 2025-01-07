PFF's 2024 NFL All-Pro Team: Lamar Jackson, Myles Garrett, Pat Surtain II highlight roster

• Lamar Jackson leads the way at quarterback: Jackson delivered the best regular season of his career in 2024, earning an impressive 94.3 PFF grade—the sixth-best mark by a quarterback over the past decade.

•T.J. Watt and Myles Garrett together on the edge: Watt set a career-high in terms of his overall PFF grade, earning PFF grades above 90.0 in both run defense and as a pass-rusher. Garrett racked up 83 total pressures and earned a 92.8 pass-rushing grade.

The 2024 NFL regular season is officially in the books, and before the playoff action begins, it’s time to celebrate the players who defined this year.

This week at PFF, we’re honoring the season’s top performers by unveiling our annual awards and accolades. First up: the All-Pro Team, spotlighting the elite players at every position who stood above the rest in 2024.

Here is PFF’s All-Pro Team for the 2024 NFL season.

Lamar Jackson delivered the best regular season of his career in 2024, earning an impressive 94.3 PFF grade—the sixth-best mark by a quarterback over the past decade. He paired elite playmaking with exceptional ball security, finishing with a 6.0% big-time throw rate and a position-best 1.4% turnover-worthy play rate.

Second team: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Henry topped the position with an astonishing 1,137 rushing yards after contact, marking the fourth time in his career he’s surpassed 1,000 yards after contact in a single season. His physical running style was on full display as he forced a league-high 80 missed tackles on 325 carries. Henry’s performance earned him a 93.1 PFF rushing grade, the best among all running backs.

Second team: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Chase led all NFL players in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in the 2024 regular season. His 84.9 PFF receiving grade took a knock due to 10 drops on the year, but it’s impossible to ignore the volume he racked up as part of this Bengals offense.

Justin Jefferson faced a challenging finale to the 2024 season, resulting in his PFF grade dipping below 87.2 for the first time in his career. Despite that, the Vikings star continued to impress, finishing the regular season with an exceptional 2.50 yards per route run.

Second team: Nico Collins, Houston Texans; A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Kittle had another dominant year for San Francisco, excelling both as a receiver and blocker. He finished the 2024 season with a 70.8 run-blocking grade and averaged 2.62 yards per route run as a receiver.

Second team: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Nacua doesn’t quite have the volume of some of the other top receivers in football, having missed some time in the first half of the season. Still, his 93.0 receiving grade ranked first at the position, and he averaged 3.56 yards per route run.

Second Team: WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

Jordan Mailata may have played just 12 games, but he was the highest-graded offensive lineman in football in 2024. Mailata excelled in the run game, earning a stellar 94.9 PFF run-blocking grade. He was also a force in pass protection, surrendering just 14 total pressures on 406 pass-blocking snaps.

Second Team: Rashawn Slater, Los Angeles Chargers

Nelson returned to his dominant best in 2024, beating Joe Thuney of the Kansas City Chiefs to this spot. He allowed 20 total pressures in pass protection and earned a 79.7 pass-blocking grade. He also put up an 81.7 grade as a run-blocker.

Second Team: Joe Thuney, Kansas City Chiefs

Humphrey had the best regular season of what has already been a dominant four-year career in the NFL. He earned PFF grades above 90.0 as a run-blocker and in pass protection, allowing just seven pressures from 707 pass-blocking snaps on the year.

Second Team: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

Lindstrom faced challenges in pass protection early in the season but made strides as the year progressed, ultimately allowing 31 pressures from 627 pass-blocking snaps. He also excelled in the run game, earning an elite 94.6 PFF run-blocking grade.

Second Team: Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos

Tom has shown steady improvement throughout his career, and his third season out of Wake Forest was his best yet. He set career-highs with a 90.0 run-blocking grade and an 82.1 pass-blocking grade while allowing 24 pressures from 562 pass-blocking snaps.

Second Team: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

T.J. Watt’s raw stats — 53 total pressures and 12 sacks — might not stand out by his lofty standards. However, he set a career-high in terms of his overall PFF grade, earning PFF grades above 90.0 in both run defense and as a pass-rusher.

Second team: Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys

Garrett had another tremendous season off the edge for the Cleveland Browns, racking up 83 total pressures and earning a 92.8 pass-rushing grade. He finished the season with his lowest single-game grade of the year, but that shouldn’t diminish what was another stellar campaign.

Second team: Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals

Defensive Interior: Cameron Heyward, Pittsburgh Steelers

At 35 years old, Heyward delivered one of the best seasons of his career in 2024. He earned a 79.6 PFF run-defense grade and an 87.2 PFF pass-rushing grade, finishing the regular season with 56 total pressures.

Jones had another incredible season in 2024, earning a 91.0 PFF pass-rushing grade across 15 games. From 545 pass-rushing snaps in the regular season, he racked up 74 total pressures, including a combined 21 sacks and quarterback hits.

Second team: Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Warner was on a Defensive Player of the Year trajectory in the first month of the season, earning PFF grades above 90.0 in three of his first four games. That didn’t hold for the full season, with an injury slowing him down, but he still finished the year with an 88.4 PFF coverage grade.

Before 2024, Zack Baun had never logged more than 350 defensive snaps in a season. In his debut campaign with the Eagles, he played 938 snaps and delivered a breakout performance. He earned a 91.7 PFF coverage grade and recorded 69 defensive stops.

Second team: Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders; Jack Campbell, Detroit Lions

The favorite to win Defensive Player of the Year as things stand, Surtain had a tremendous season covering some of the best receivers in football. On the field for 648 coverage snaps in 2024, he allowed a 61.1 passer rating and just 8.6 yards per reception on throws into his coverage.

McDuffie has improved every season in the league and set career-highs in both run-defense and PFF coverage grades in his third season out of Washington. He was targeted 84 times in coverage and allowed 51 receptions for 499 yards, recording two interceptions and five pass breakups.

Second team: Garrett Williams, Arizona Cardinals; Christian Benford, Buffalo Bills

Joseph had a standout 2024 season, leading the league with nine interceptions and earning a career-best 91.0 PFF grade. His impressive play extended beyond coverage, as he also posted an 83.2 PFF run-defense grade.

At the three-quarter mark of the season, Hamilton was our choice in the flex spot on defense, having spent the first half of the year in the box and the slot for the Ravens. In Week 11, the Ravens moved him into a deeper role, completely transforming their defensive success. He finished the regular season with an 89.4 PFF run-defense grade, an 89.0 PFF pass-rushing grade and an 87.9 PFF coverage grade.

Second team: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers; Brandon Jones, Denver Broncos

In his eighth season out of Alabama, Humphrey delivered the best performance of his career, earning an 81.0 PFF grade. Targeted 83 times in coverage, he allowed 51 receptions for 518 yards while recording 16 combined pass breakups and interceptions.

Second Team: CB Cooper DeJean, Philadelphia Eagles

Second team: Chris Boswell, Pittsburgh Steelers

Second team: A.J. Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

Second team: Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos

Second team: Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots