NFL Betting 2025: PFF's projected win totals for all 32 teams

Projected win totals vs. sportsbook lines for all 32 NFL teams: See how every team stacks up as training camps begin, and find where the biggest value lies heading into the 2025 season.

Miami Dolphins over 7.5 wins stands out as a good bet: There are additional reasons for optimism. Miami’s rest schedule ranks among the league’s most favorable, and PFF projects its 2025 slate as the 11th-easiest in strength of schedule. Even with a Week 11 trip to Madrid costing a home game, the pieces are in place for a more stable, dynamic Dolphins team — and if Tagovailoa stays healthy, the upside is undeniable.

Subscribe to PFF+: Get access to player grades, PFF Premium Stats, fantasy football rankings, all of the PFF fantasy draft research tools and more!

With training camps just about to get underway, it’s the perfect time to start finding value in the futures market. Using PFF’s season-long simulation results, we’re highlighting a few betting opportunities in the win totals market that stand out heading into 2025.

For deeper insights — including premium projections, player grades and advanced data to inform every bet — a PFF+ subscription gives you access to everything you need to bet smarter this season.

Last updated: Monday, July 14, 2025

Win totals for all 32 NFL teams

Team Strength of Schedule PFF Projected Win Total Sportsbook Win Total Over Under Arizona Cardinals 23 8.7 8.5 -122 103 Atlanta Falcons 29 8.0 7.5 -139 114 Baltimore Ravens 12 11.2 11.5 -112 -112 Buffalo Bills 24 11.6 12.5 118 -148 Carolina Panthers 28 6.9 6.5 -122 -103 Chicago Bears 5 7.8 8.5 108 -136 Cincinnati Bengals 13 9.4 9.5 -139 114 Cleveland Browns 6 5.5 5.5 114 -139 Dallas Cowboys 9 8.0 8.5 123 -152 Denver Broncos 14 8.8 9.5 -107 -117 Detroit Lions 2 10.1 10.5 104 -129 Green Bay Packers 7 9.4 9.5 -117 -107 Houston Texans 17 9.1 9.5 -103 -122 Indianapolis Colts 20 7.8 7.5 -103 -122 Jacksonville Jaguars 25 7.9 7.5 -112 -112 Kansas City Chiefs 10 10.8 11.5 -103 -122 Las Vegas Raiders 16 7.3 6.5 -152 123 Los Angeles Chargers 15 9.2 9.5 -107 -117 Los Angeles Rams 18 9.5 9.5 -139 114 Miami Dolphins 22 8.5 7.5 -122 -103 Minnesota Vikings 3 8.4 9.5 108 -136 New England Patriots 30 8.0 8.5 104 -129 New Orleans Saints 31 5.9 5.5 -103 -122 New York Giants 1 5.5 5.5 114 -139 New York Jets 19 6.3 6.5 118 -148 Philadelphia Eagles 4 11.1 11.5 104 -129 Pittsburgh Steelers 11 8.3 8.5 -107 -117 San Francisco 49ers 32 10.0 10.5 108 -136 Seattle Seahawks 21 8.0 7.5 -139 114 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27 9.4 9.5 104 -129 Tennessee Titans 26 6.3 5.5 -129 104 Washington Commanders 8 9.3 9.5 -117 -107

Best bets

Miami Dolphins over 7.5 wins (-115 at MGM)

The Dolphins enter 2025 looking to rebound from their first losing season since 2019, and it all starts with keeping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy. When Tagovailoa is on the field, Miami’s offense has proven it can operate as one of the most efficient units in the NFL. Protecting him became the clear offseason priority, with the Dolphins signing veteran guard James Daniels and using a second-round pick on tackle Jonah Savaiinaea to bolster the line.

On defense, Miami reinforced the trenches with first-round pick Kenneth Grant and will get a boost from the return of edge rushers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb, both coming back from injuries. But the Dolphins’ identity still revolves around the passing game and the matchup nightmares created by Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. From 2022 to 2023, Miami ranked sixth in EPA per play and first in explosive pass plays, with that duo dominating targets. In 2024, they fell to 24th in both metrics, as the offense lost its signature explosiveness.

A return to that high-powered passing attack should also open up the ground game for De’Von Achane, whose otherworldly 7.4 yards per carry in 2023 dropped to 4.5 last season.

There are additional reasons for optimism. Miami’s rest schedule ranks among the league’s most favorable, and PFF projects its 2025 slate as the 11th-easiest in strength of schedule. Even with a Week 11 trip to Madrid costing a home game, the pieces are in place for a more stable, dynamic Dolphins team — and if Tagovailoa stays healthy, the upside is undeniable.

Minnesota Vikings under 9.5 wins (-125 at MGM)

The Vikings head into 2025 with more questions than answers, most of them revolving around first-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Drafted 10th overall in 2024, McCarthy’s rookie campaign ended before it began due to a torn meniscus in the preseason. Now healthy, he takes over an offense built around one of the league’s top skill-position duos in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. The passing game’s success a year ago even helped Sam Darnold turn a career-best season into a $100 million contract in free agency.

Without an established franchise quarterback, Minnesota has opted for the next best team-building strategy: loading up the roster while McCarthy is on a rookie deal. That approach paid off this spring, earning the Vikings an A+ grade for their aggressive free agency moves.

Still, McCarthy enters the league with limited experience as a volume passer. At Michigan, he wasn’t often asked to carry the offense or push the ball downfield — traits he’ll need to develop quickly in an NFL offense. That learning curve, combined with a lack of continuity along the offensive line, could magnify protection issues and make life more difficult for a rookie adjusting to pro speed.

To complicate matters, Minnesota faces PFF’s third-hardest strength of schedule in 2025. It’s a daunting environment for any young quarterback to grow in, and it explains why the Vikings’ market win total sits at 9.5 despite a 14-win season last year.