NFL Week 9 Injury Report: All 14 games

Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) celebrates with wide receiver Ced Wilson (1) during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at AT&amp;T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

By Mario Pilato
Nov 4, 2021

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.

Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @PFF_Mario on Twitter.

KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran

NYJ @ IND | DEN @ DAL | MIN @ BAL | LV @ NYG | ATL @ NOHOU @ MIA | BUF @ JAX | CLE @ CIN | NE @ CAR | LAC @ PHIARZ @ SF |
GB @ KC | TEN @ LAR | CHI @ PIT

New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts (-10.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Mon. Status Tues. Status Wed. Status Game Status
Trevon Wesco TE NYJ Knee 0.1 DNP LP FP (-)
Tevin Coleman RB NYJ Hamstring 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT
T.Y. Hilton WR IND Concussion WR95 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT
Corey Davis WR NYJ Hip WR76 0.0 DNP DNP DNP D
Zach Wilson QB NYJ Knee 0.0 DNP DNP DNP OUT

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Denver Broncos @ Dallas Cowboys (-10)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Dak Prescott QB DAL Calf QB5 26.6 LP
CeeDee Lamb WR DAL Ankle WR10 16.2 LP
Amari Cooper WR DAL Hamstring WR12 16.0 LP
Blake Jarwin TE DAL Hip TE27 4.8 DNP
Albert Okwuegbunam TE DEN Knee TE26 4.8 LP
Sean McKeon TE DAL Ankle 0.0 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Minnesota Vikings @ Baltimore Ravens (-6)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Sammy Watkins WR BLT Thigh WR104 6.4 DNP
Latavius Murray RB BLT Ankle RB38 5.9 DNP
Dede Westbrook WR MIN Ankle 2.4 FP
Tyler Huntley QB BLT Illness 0.4 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Giants (+3)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Kenny Golladay WR NYG Knee WR103 12.4 DNP
Kadarius Toney WR NYG Thumb WR29 10.6 LP
Saquon Barkley RB NYG Ankle/COVID Protocol RB64 7.1 DNP
Dante Pettis WR NYG Shoulder WR99 0.7 DNP
Kaden Smith TE NYG Knee 0.6 LP
Sterling Shepard WR NYG Quad WR71 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints (-6)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Taysom Hill QB NO Concussion QB12 21.5 LP
Russell Gage WR ATL Ankle WR48 9.3 LP
Ty Montgomery RB NO Hamstring RB66 2.0 DNP
Dwayne Washington RB NO Neck 0.1 LP
Calvin Ridley WR ATL Personal 0.0 DNP
Jameis Winston QB NO Knee 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 42. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins (-6.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tua Tagovailoa QB MIA Ribs / Left Finger QB11 22.1 LP
DeVante Parker WR MIA Shoulder/Hamstring WR24 14.3 LP
Brandin Cooks WR HST NIR – Rest WR20 13.7 DNP
Danny Amendola WR HST NIR – Rest WR84 6.8 DNP
Rex Burkhead RB HST Hip RB49 4.9 LP
Pharaoh Brown TE HST Thigh TE44 4.9 DNP
Chris Conley WR HST Calf WR83 3.0 LP
Deshaun Watson QB HST Not Injury Related 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 46. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+14.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Cole Beasley WR BUF Ribs WR26 12.1 DNP
Carlos Hyde RB JAX Calf RB32 8.5 LP
James Robinson RB JAX Heel RB23 5.8 DNP
Dawson Knox TE BUF Hand 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Baker Mayfield QB CLV Left Shoulder QB24 19.7 FP
Jarvis Landry WR CLV Knee WR30 12.2 DNP
David Njoku TE CLV Neck TE22 6.6 FP
Donovan Peoples-Jones WR CLV Groin 6.5 LP
Auden Tate WR CIN Thigh 1.2 LP
Chris Evans RB CIN Hamstring 0.0 LP
Odell Beckham Jr. WR CLV Shoulder/NIR WR43 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 47. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

New England Patriots @ Carolina Panthers (+3.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Sam Darnold QB CAR Concussion/Right shoulder QB22 17.8 LP
Nick Folk K NE Left Knee K8 8.4 LP
Terrace Marshall Jr. WR CAR Concussion WR86 6.9 FP
Jonnu Smith TE NE Shoulder TE21 6.6 LP
Spencer Brown RB CAR Back 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 41. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Justin Herbert QB LAC Right Hand QB7 22.8 LP
Austin Ekeler RB LAC Hip RB2 17.5 FP
Jalen Reagor WR PHI Ankle WR77 6.0 DNP
Justin Jackson RB LAC Quadricep RB60 2.6 DNP
J.J. Arcega-Whiteside WR PHI Ankl 2.2 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 50. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (+1.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Kyler Murray QB ARZ Ankle QB6 24.0 DNP
Deebo Samuel WR SF Calf WR3 18.3 DNP
Elijah Mitchell RB SF Rib RB11 13.0 DNP
DeAndre Hopkins WR ARZ Hamstring WR13 12.4 DNP
Chase Edmonds RB ARZ Shoulder RB20 12.0 LP
A.J. Green WR ARZ Groin WR38 10.2 LP
Jonathan Ward RB ARZ Concussion 0.1 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 45. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Green Bay PackersKansas City Chiefs (-7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Tyreek Hill WR KC Ankle WR2 20.2 FP
Travis Kelce TE KC Neck TE1 16.8 FP
Josiah Deguara TE GB Finger TE47 3.2 FP
Michael Burton RB KC Pectoral 0.6 FP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 48. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams (-7.5)

Name Position Team Injury Fantasy Rank Proj. points Wed. Status
Matthew Stafford QB LA Back QB4 24.4 DNP
Cooper Kupp WR LA Rest WR1 23.4 DNP
Robert Woods WR LA Foot WR17 14.3 DNP
Julio Jones WR TEN Hamstring WR61 12.3 LP
Khari Blasingame RB TEN Knee 0.3 DNP
Tory Carter RB TEN Shoulder 0.0 LP
Brycen Hopkins TE LA Illness 0.0 DNP

The Over/Under for this game is currently 53.5. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)

Injury report not yet posted…

The Over/Under for this game is currently 40. PFF Greenline uses exclusive game and player data to make projections on NFL game spreads, moneyline, and over/under.

