NFL Week 9 Injury Report: All 14 games

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on both real life and fantasy football. So, each week, PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato will comb through the official injury reports for each NFL game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players.
KEY
DNP: Did not participate in practice
LP: Limited participation in practice
FP: Full participation
(-): Not listed
OUT: Player will not play
D: Player is unlikely to play
Q: Player is not certain to play
NIR – Rest: Not injury-related or resting veteran
New York Jets @ Indianapolis Colts (-10.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Mon. Status
|Tues. Status
|Wed. Status
|Game Status
|Trevon Wesco
|TE
|NYJ
|Knee
|0.1
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|(-)
|Tevin Coleman
|RB
|NYJ
|Hamstring
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|T.Y. Hilton
|WR
|IND
|Concussion
|WR95
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Corey Davis
|WR
|NYJ
|Hip
|WR76
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|D
|Zach Wilson
|QB
|NYJ
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.5.
Denver Broncos @ Dallas Cowboys (-10)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|DAL
|Calf
|QB5
|26.6
|LP
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|DAL
|Ankle
|WR10
|16.2
|LP
|Amari Cooper
|WR
|DAL
|Hamstring
|WR12
|16.0
|LP
|Blake Jarwin
|TE
|DAL
|Hip
|TE27
|4.8
|DNP
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|DEN
|Knee
|TE26
|4.8
|LP
|Sean McKeon
|TE
|DAL
|Ankle
|0.0
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5.
Minnesota Vikings @ Baltimore Ravens (-6)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Sammy Watkins
|WR
|BLT
|Thigh
|WR104
|6.4
|DNP
|Latavius Murray
|RB
|BLT
|Ankle
|RB38
|5.9
|DNP
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|MIN
|Ankle
|2.4
|FP
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|BLT
|Illness
|0.4
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 49.5.
Las Vegas Raiders @ New York Giants (+3)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|NYG
|Knee
|WR103
|12.4
|DNP
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|NYG
|Thumb
|WR29
|10.6
|LP
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|NYG
|Ankle/COVID Protocol
|RB64
|7.1
|DNP
|Dante Pettis
|WR
|NYG
|Shoulder
|WR99
|0.7
|DNP
|Kaden Smith
|TE
|NYG
|Knee
|0.6
|LP
|Sterling Shepard
|WR
|NYG
|Quad
|WR71
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.5.
Atlanta Falcons @ New Orleans Saints (-6)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Taysom Hill
|QB
|NO
|Concussion
|QB12
|21.5
|LP
|Russell Gage
|WR
|ATL
|Ankle
|WR48
|9.3
|LP
|Ty Montgomery
|RB
|NO
|Hamstring
|RB66
|2.0
|DNP
|Dwayne Washington
|RB
|NO
|Neck
|0.1
|LP
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|ATL
|Personal
|0.0
|DNP
|Jameis Winston
|QB
|NO
|Knee
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 42.
Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins (-6.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|MIA
|Ribs / Left Finger
|QB11
|22.1
|LP
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|MIA
|Shoulder/Hamstring
|WR24
|14.3
|LP
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|WR20
|13.7
|DNP
|Danny Amendola
|WR
|HST
|NIR – Rest
|WR84
|6.8
|DNP
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|HST
|Hip
|RB49
|4.9
|LP
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|HST
|Thigh
|TE44
|4.9
|DNP
|Chris Conley
|WR
|HST
|Calf
|WR83
|3.0
|LP
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|HST
|Not Injury Related
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 46.
Buffalo Bills @ Jacksonville Jaguars (+14.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Cole Beasley
|WR
|BUF
|Ribs
|WR26
|12.1
|DNP
|Carlos Hyde
|RB
|JAX
|Calf
|RB32
|8.5
|LP
|James Robinson
|RB
|JAX
|Heel
|RB23
|5.8
|DNP
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|BUF
|Hand
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 48.5.
Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|CLV
|Left Shoulder
|QB24
|19.7
|FP
|Jarvis Landry
|WR
|CLV
|Knee
|WR30
|12.2
|DNP
|David Njoku
|TE
|CLV
|Neck
|TE22
|6.6
|FP
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|CLV
|Groin
|6.5
|LP
|Auden Tate
|WR
|CIN
|Thigh
|1.2
|LP
|Chris Evans
|RB
|CIN
|Hamstring
|0.0
|LP
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|CLV
|Shoulder/NIR
|WR43
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 47.
New England Patriots @ Carolina Panthers (+3.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|CAR
|Concussion/Right shoulder
|QB22
|17.8
|LP
|Nick Folk
|K
|NE
|Left Knee
|K8
|8.4
|LP
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|WR
|CAR
|Concussion
|WR86
|6.9
|FP
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|NE
|Shoulder
|TE21
|6.6
|LP
|Spencer Brown
|RB
|CAR
|Back
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 41.
Los Angeles Chargers @ Philadelphia Eagles (+1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|LAC
|Right Hand
|QB7
|22.8
|LP
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|LAC
|Hip
|RB2
|17.5
|FP
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|PHI
|Ankle
|WR77
|6.0
|DNP
|Justin Jackson
|RB
|LAC
|Quadricep
|RB60
|2.6
|DNP
|J.J. Arcega-Whiteside
|WR
|PHI
|Ankl
|2.2
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 50.
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers (+1.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|ARZ
|Ankle
|QB6
|24.0
|DNP
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|SF
|Calf
|WR3
|18.3
|DNP
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|SF
|Rib
|RB11
|13.0
|DNP
|DeAndre Hopkins
|WR
|ARZ
|Hamstring
|WR13
|12.4
|DNP
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|ARZ
|Shoulder
|RB20
|12.0
|LP
|A.J. Green
|WR
|ARZ
|Groin
|WR38
|10.2
|LP
|Jonathan Ward
|RB
|ARZ
|Concussion
|0.1
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 45.
Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs (-7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|KC
|Ankle
|WR2
|20.2
|FP
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|KC
|Neck
|TE1
|16.8
|FP
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|GB
|Finger
|TE47
|3.2
|FP
|Michael Burton
|RB
|KC
|Pectoral
|0.6
|FP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 48.
Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams (-7.5)
|Name
|Position
|Team
|Injury
|Fantasy Rank
|Proj. points
|Wed. Status
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|LA
|Back
|QB4
|24.4
|DNP
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|LA
|Rest
|WR1
|23.4
|DNP
|Robert Woods
|WR
|LA
|Foot
|WR17
|14.3
|DNP
|Julio Jones
|WR
|TEN
|Hamstring
|WR61
|12.3
|LP
|Khari Blasingame
|RB
|TEN
|Knee
|0.3
|DNP
|Tory Carter
|RB
|TEN
|Shoulder
|0.0
|LP
|Brycen Hopkins
|TE
|LA
|Illness
|0.0
|DNP
The Over/Under for this game is currently 53.5.
Chicago Bears @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)
Injury report not yet posted…
The Over/Under for this game is currently 40.