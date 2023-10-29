NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 31, New England Patriots 17

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots, 31-17, in Week 8 to retain their one-game lead atop the AFC East.
Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 30-of-45 with 324 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception. He made two big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays on first review.
TUA DIME TO TYREEK. 42-YARD TOUCHDOWN.
Defensive spotlight: Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was playing in his first game of the 2023 season, and his first in a Dolphins uniform, after coming back from injury. He was back to his old ways, recording an interception.
GUESS WHO'S BACK? @JalenRamsey
Ramsey finished the game with one tackle, as well.
Rookie spotlight: Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas saw seven targets. He hauled in a team-leading five of them for 25 yards. Twenty-three of those yards came after the catch.
This cut by Demario Douglas is disgusting pic.twitter.com/nbjwF8qXZH
Passing
|
New England Patriots
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Long
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Mac Jones
|13.24
|19 / 29
|161
|5.6
|2
|1
|24
|3
|88.4
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Comp/Att
|Yds
|YPA
|TD
|Int
|Long
|Sacks
|Rtg
|Tua Tagovailoa
|26.76
|30 / 45
|324
|7.2
|3
|1
|42
|2
|100.6
Rushing
|
New England Patriots
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Mac Jones
|13.24
|1
|-2
|-2
|0
|-2
|0
|Demario Douglas
|7.9
|1
|4
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|7
|10
|39
|3.9
|0
|11
|0
|Ezekiel Elliott
|3.6
|7
|36
|5.1
|0
|17
|0
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Car
|Yds
|YPC
|TD
|Long
|Fum Lost
|Tua Tagovailoa
|26.76
|6
|8
|1.3
|0
|8
|1
|Raheem Mostert
|10.6
|13
|46
|3.5
|1
|10
|0
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|5.7
|5
|23
|4.6
|0
|11
|0
|Salvon Ahmed
|5.7
|2
|1
|0.5
|0
|2
|0
Receiving
|
New England Patriots
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Long
|Kendrick Bourne
|12.6
|4
|3
|36
|9
|12
|1
|24
|Demario Douglas
|7.9
|7
|5
|25
|3.6
|5
|0
|13
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|7.3
|1
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|7
|4
|2
|11
|2.8
|5.5
|0
|9
|Hunter Henry
|5.8
|3
|3
|28
|9.3
|9.3
|0
|16
|Pharaoh Brown
|5.3
|2
|2
|33
|16.5
|16.5
|0
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|3.1
|3
|2
|11
|3.7
|5.5
|0
|6
|DeVante Parker
|2.4
|2
|1
|14
|7
|14
|0
|14
|Jalen Reagor
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Miami Dolphins
|Player
|Fantasy
|Tgt
|Rec
|Yds
|YPT
|YPR
|TD
|Long
|Tyreek Hill
|28.2
|13
|8
|112
|8.6
|14
|1
|42
|Jaylen Waddle
|28.1
|12
|7
|121
|10.1
|17.3
|1
|31
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|7.1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Durham Smythe
|5.8
|3
|3
|28
|9.3
|9.3
|0
|15
|Jeff Wilson Jr.
|5.7
|2
|2
|14
|7
|7
|0
|7
|Salvon Ahmed
|5.7
|4
|4
|16
|4
|4
|0
|20
|Braxton Berrios
|2.8
|3
|2
|8
|2.7
|4
|0
|5
|Chase Claypool
|2.5
|2
|1
|15
|7.5
|15
|0
|15
|Alec Ingold
|1.5
|2
|1
|5
|2.5
|5
|0
|5
|Julian Hill
|1.4
|2
|1
|4
|2
|4
|0
|4