NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 31, New England Patriots 17

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots, 31-17, in Week 8 to retain their one-game lead atop the AFC East.

Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 30-of-45 with 324 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception. He made two big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays on first review.

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was playing in his first game of the 2023 season, and his first in a Dolphins uniform, after coming back from injury. He was back to his old ways, recording an interception.

Ramsey finished the game with one tackle, as well.

Rookie spotlight: Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas saw seven targets. He hauled in a team-leading five of them for 25 yards. Twenty-three of those yards came after the catch.

This cut by Demario Douglas is disgusting pic.twitter.com/nbjwF8qXZH — Ben Brown ???? (@BenBrownPL) October 29, 2023

Box Score

Passing

New England Patriots Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg Mac Jones 13.24 19 / 29 161 5.6 2 1 24 3 88.4 Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg Tua Tagovailoa 26.76 30 / 45 324 7.2 3 1 42 2 100.6

Rushing

Receiving