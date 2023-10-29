Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Week 8 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 31, New England Patriots 17

2T49805 Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) gestures as he celebrates running for a first down during an NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

By Trevor Sikkema
Oct 29, 2023
Miami Dolphins New England Patriots

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New England Patriots, 31-17, in Week 8 to retain their one-game lead atop the AFC East.

Offensive spotlight: Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went 30-of-45 with 324 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception. He made two big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays on first review.

Defensive spotlight: Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey was playing in his first game of the 2023 season, and his first in a Dolphins uniform, after coming back from injury. He was back to his old ways, recording an interception.

Ramsey finished the game with one tackle, as well.

Rookie spotlight: Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas saw seven targets. He hauled in a team-leading five of them for 25 yards. Twenty-three of those yards came after the catch.

Box Score

Passing
New England Patriots
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Mac Jones 13.24 19 / 29 161 5.6 2 1 24 3 88.4
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Long Sacks Rtg
Tua Tagovailoa 26.76 30 / 45 324 7.2 3 1 42 2 100.6
Rushing
New England Patriots
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Mac Jones 13.24 1 -2 -2 0 -2 0
Demario Douglas 7.9 1 4 4 0 4 0
Rhamondre Stevenson 7 10 39 3.9 0 11 0
Ezekiel Elliott 3.6 7 36 5.1 0 17 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long Fum Lost
Tua Tagovailoa 26.76 6 8 1.3 0 8 1
Raheem Mostert 10.6 13 46 3.5 1 10 0
Jeff Wilson Jr. 5.7 5 23 4.6 0 11 0
Salvon Ahmed 5.7 2 1 0.5 0 2 0
Receiving
New England Patriots
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
Kendrick Bourne 12.6 4 3 36 9 12 1 24
Demario Douglas 7.9 7 5 25 3.6 5 0 13
JuJu Smith-Schuster 7.3 1 1 3 3 3 1 3
Rhamondre Stevenson 7 4 2 11 2.8 5.5 0 9
Hunter Henry 5.8 3 3 28 9.3 9.3 0 16
Pharaoh Brown 5.3 2 2 33 16.5 16.5 0 24
Mike Gesicki 3.1 3 2 11 3.7 5.5 0 6
DeVante Parker 2.4 2 1 14 7 14 0 14
Jalen Reagor 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPT YPR TD Long
Tyreek Hill 28.2 13 8 112 8.6 14 1 42
Jaylen Waddle 28.1 12 7 121 10.1 17.3 1 31
Cedrick Wilson Jr. 7.1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Durham Smythe 5.8 3 3 28 9.3 9.3 0 15
Jeff Wilson Jr. 5.7 2 2 14 7 7 0 7
Salvon Ahmed 5.7 4 4 16 4 4 0 20
Braxton Berrios 2.8 3 2 8 2.7 4 0 5
Chase Claypool 2.5 2 1 15 7.5 15 0 15
Alec Ingold 1.5 2 1 5 2.5 5 0 5
Julian Hill 1.4 2 1 4 2 4 0 4
© 2023 PFF - all rights reserved.