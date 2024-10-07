NFL Week 5: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Ja’Marr Chase with a dominant performance: Chase averaged 4.60 yards per route run and round the end zone on a pair of long touchdowns.

• Pat Surtain II on lockdown: It’s impressive to record as many interceptions (2) as receptions allowed in coverage, but Surtain took it a step further, returning one of those interceptions for a 100-yard touchdown.

• PFF Premium Stats has everything you need: Click here to access all the grades and data that make PFF's rankings possible.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

PFF's NFL Week 5 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

To unlock full access to PFF's player grades, Premium Stats 2.0 and much more, subscribe to PFF+.

Offense

QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

RB: Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins

WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

WR: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons

TE: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Flex: WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers

LT: Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins

LG: Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars

C: Connor McGovern, Buffalo Bills

RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys

RT: Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings

Defense

EDGE: Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars

EDGE: Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers

DI: Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams

DI: Linval Joseph, Dallas Cowboys

LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns

LB: Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets

CB: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

CB: D.J. Reed, New York Jets

S: Kevin Byard, Chicago Bears

S: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers

Flex: CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys

Special teams

K: Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans

P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders

K/PR: Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ST: Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase proved why he’s one of the very best wide receivers in football with a dominant performance despite his team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He averaged 4.60 yards per route run and round the end zone on a pair of long touchdowns.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: CB Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos

It’s impressive to record as many interceptions (2) as receptions allowed in coverage, but Surtain took it a step further, returning one of those interceptions for a 100-yard touchdown.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Bowers' impressive start to the season continued on Sunday, as he averaged 2.94 yards per route run in the Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos. Through five weeks, he has earned an 82.7 PFF grade, the best among all tight ends.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: CHICAGO BEARS

The Bears' offensive line allowed just one quarterback hurry in their win over the Carolina Panthers. The caveat here is that they were going up against a unit that has struggled to generate pressure all season, but they very much did their job in keeping Caleb Williams free from pressure.

Passing reports

Passing grades | Passing depth | Passing pressure | Passing concept

Time in pocket | Allowed pressure

Receiving reports

Receiving grades | Receiving depth | Receiving concept

Receiving vs. scheme

Rushing reports

Rushing grades and advanced stats

Blocking reports

Blocking grades | Pass blocking | Run blocking

Offensive line pass-blocking efficiency

Defense reports

Defensive grades | Pass-rush grades | Run-defense grades

Coverage grades | Coverage scheme | Slot coverage

Pass-rush productivity

Special teams reports

Special teams grades | Field goal grades | Kickoff grades | Punting grades Kickoff and punt return grades