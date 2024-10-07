NFL Week 5: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

• Ja’Marr Chase with a dominant performance: Chase averaged 4.60 yards per route run and round the end zone on a pair of long touchdowns.
• Pat Surtain II on lockdown: It’s impressive to record as many interceptions (2) as receptions allowed in coverage, but Surtain took it a step further, returning one of those interceptions for a 100-yard touchdown.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
PFF's NFL Week 5 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
RB: Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
WR: Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
WR: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
TE: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Flex: WR Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
LT: Terron Armstead, Miami Dolphins
LG: Ezra Cleveland, Jacksonville Jaguars
C: Connor McGovern, Buffalo Bills
RG: Zack Martin, Dallas Cowboys
RT: Brian O’Neill, Minnesota Vikings
Defense
EDGE: Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars
EDGE: Nick Herbig, Pittsburgh Steelers
DI: Kobie Turner, Los Angeles Rams
DI: Linval Joseph, Dallas Cowboys
LB: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland Browns
LB: Jamien Sherwood, New York Jets
CB: Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
CB: D.J. Reed, New York Jets
S: Xavier McKinney, Green Bay Packers
Flex: CB Jourdan Lewis, Dallas Cowboys
Special teams
K: Ka'imi Fairbairn, Houston Texans
P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
K/PR: Sean Tucker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ST: Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: WR Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Chase proved why he’s one of the very best wide receivers in football with a dominant performance despite his team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He averaged 4.60 yards per route run and round the end zone on a pair of long touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: CB Pat Surtain II, Denver Broncos
It’s impressive to record as many interceptions (2) as receptions allowed in coverage, but Surtain took it a step further, returning one of those interceptions for a 100-yard touchdown.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: TE Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Bowers' impressive start to the season continued on Sunday, as he averaged 2.94 yards per route run in the Raiders' loss to the Denver Broncos. Through five weeks, he has earned an 82.7 PFF grade, the best among all tight ends.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: CHICAGO BEARS
The Bears' offensive line allowed just one quarterback hurry in their win over the Carolina Panthers. The caveat here is that they were going up against a unit that has struggled to generate pressure all season, but they very much did their job in keeping Caleb Williams free from pressure.
