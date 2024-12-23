NFL Week 16: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

PFF's NFL Week 16 Team of the Week is live!
Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.
Offense
QB: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
RB: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
WR: Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
TE: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Flex: WR Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears
LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions
RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
RT: DJ Glaze, Las Vegas Raiders
Defense
EDGE: George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs
EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
DI: Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks
LB: Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders
LB: Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons
CB: Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans
CB: Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
S: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons
S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Flex: CB Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins
Special teams
K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
P: Ryan Wright, Minnesota Vikings
K/PR: Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders
ST: Tyler Owens, Washington Commanders
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Taylor rushed for over 200 yards to help the Colts stay alive in the AFC playoff race. Ninety-nine of his 218 rushing yards in the game came after contact, and he forced six missed tackles in the game.
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons
Bates had a huge day in coverage, coming away with a pass breakup and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. It’s been an up-and-down season for the Falcons safety, but he is ending the season strong.
ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans
Lassiter was tested often by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, as he saw 10 targets in the game. He allowed five receptions for 39 yards and recorded a pair of pass breakups.
OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Los Angeles Rams
The Rams' offensive line held up well against the Jets on Sunday, combining to allow just three total pressures, with three individual players not allowing a single pressure in the game. They were also key in a Rams rushing attack that saw Kyren Williams average 5.3 yards per carry.