NFL Week 16: PFF Team of the Week & Player Awards

PFF's NFL Week 16 Team of the Week is live!

Selections are primarily based on PFF grades, with extra consideration given to players who performed exceptionally well over a larger number of snaps. When two players earn similar grades, the nod often goes to the player who logged more snaps, showcasing their ability to maintain a high level of play over an extended period.

Offense

QB: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

RB: Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

WR: Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

WR: Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

TE: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Flex: WR Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears

LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

LG: Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

C: Frank Ragnow, Detroit Lions

RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

RT: DJ Glaze, Las Vegas Raiders

Defense

EDGE: George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

DI: Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

DI: Jarran Reed, Seattle Seahawks

LB: Bobby Wagner, Washington Commanders

LB: Kaden Elliss, Atlanta Falcons

CB: Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans

CB: Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles

S: Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons

S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Flex: CB Kader Kohou, Miami Dolphins

Special teams

K: Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

P: Ryan Wright, Minnesota Vikings

K/PR: Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders

ST: Tyler Owens, Washington Commanders

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Taylor rushed for over 200 yards to help the Colts stay alive in the AFC playoff race. Ninety-nine of his 218 rushing yards in the game came after contact, and he forced six missed tackles in the game.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: S Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons

Bates had a huge day in coverage, coming away with a pass breakup and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. It’s been an up-and-down season for the Falcons safety, but he is ending the season strong.

ROOKIE OF THE WEEK: CB Kamari Lassiter, Houston Texans

Lassiter was tested often by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, as he saw 10 targets in the game. He allowed five receptions for 39 yards and recorded a pair of pass breakups.

OFFENSIVE LINE OF THE WEEK: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams' offensive line held up well against the Jets on Sunday, combining to allow just three total pressures, with three individual players not allowing a single pressure in the game. They were also key in a Rams rushing attack that saw Kyren Williams average 5.3 yards per carry.