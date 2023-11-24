Subscribe Today, Use DOMINATE for $20 off!

NFL Week 12 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 34, New York Jets 13

2T9D8GY Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts during the first quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

By Gordon McGuinness
Nov 24, 2023
Miami Dolphins New York Jets

The Miami Dolphins opened the scoring late in the first quarter on a 38-yard field goal from Jason Sanders and they made it 10-0 on a seven-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill midway through the second quarter.

When the New York Jets finally got on the board, it was their defense that made the play, with Brandin Echols returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. Not to be outdone, the Dolphins returned the favor, with Jevon Holland returning an intercepted hail mary from Tim Boyle 99 yards for a touchdown to end the half.

Jason Sanders converted a 54-yard field goal at the end of the Dolphins' opening drive of the second half to put them up 20-6 and they opened the fourth quarter scoring with Raheem Mostert’s 14-yard touchdown on the first play of the quarter putting the finishing touches on a drive that began with 8:58 left in the third.

The Dolphins ultimately walked away with a 34-13 victory.

Offensive spotlight: The speed of the Miami Dolphins offense was too much for the Jets to take this afternoon, with both of their top playmakers having big days. Tyreek Hill turned 12 targets into 102 yards on nine receptions including a touchdown, while Jaylen Waddle racked up 114 yards on eight receptions from eight targets.

The change at quarterback didn’t create any spark for the Jets offense, with Tim Boyle going 27-for-38 for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Defensive spotlight: Both teams scored on defense. Brandin Echols scored the Jets' lone touchdown in the game on a 30-yard interception return to go along with Holland’s big play. The Dolphins defensive line had another nice game, with Christian Wilkins recording two sacks while Jaelan Phillips registered a sack and pair of tackles for loss.

Rookie spotlight: The Jets had three rookies on offense play significant snaps in wide receiver Jason Brownlee and offensive linemen Joe Tippmann and Carter Warren, with all three struggling to impress. Will McDonald IV registered a pair of tackles for them on defense.

Box Score

Passing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Tua Tagovailoa 10.82 21 / 30 243 8.1 1 2
New York Jets
Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int
Tim Boyle 9.36 27 / 38 179 4.7 1 2
Rushing
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Tyreek Hill 28.4 1 2 2 0 2
Raheem Mostert 27.4 20 94 4.7 3 34
Tua Tagovailoa 10.82 2 1 0.5 0 1
Jeff Wilson Jr. 10.3 11 56 5.1 0 14
Darrynton Evans 1.6 2 16 8 0 13
Mike White -0.2 1 -2 -2 0 -2
New York Jets
Player Fantasy Car Yds YPC TD Long
Breece Hall 11.9 7 25 3.6 0 11
Tim Boyle 9.36 2 2 1 0 2
Dalvin Cook 4.1 1 2 2 0 2
Receiving
Miami Dolphins
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPR TD
Tyreek Hill 28.4 12 9 102 11.3 1
Raheem Mostert 27.4 1 0 0 0 0
Jaylen Waddle 22.4 8 8 114 14.2 0
Jeff Wilson Jr. 10.3 3 3 17 5.7 0
Durham Smythe 2 3 1 10 10 0
Braxton Berrios 0 1 0 0 0 0
New York Jets
Player Fantasy Tgt Rec Yds YPR TD
Garrett Wilson 17.4 10 7 44 6.3 1
Breece Hall 11.9 9 7 24 3.4 0
Tyler Conklin 7.3 5 4 33 8.2 0
Dalvin Cook 4.1 3 2 19 9.5 0
Jason Brownlee 4 2 2 20 10 0
Jeremy Ruckert 3.8 4 2 18 9 0
Xavier Gipson 3.5 2 2 15 7.5 0
Nick Bawden 1.6 1 1 6 6 0
