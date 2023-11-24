NFL Week 12 Game Recap: Miami Dolphins 34, New York Jets 13

The Miami Dolphins opened the scoring late in the first quarter on a 38-yard field goal from Jason Sanders and they made it 10-0 on a seven-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to Tyreek Hill midway through the second quarter.

When the New York Jets finally got on the board, it was their defense that made the play, with Brandin Echols returning an interception 30 yards for a touchdown. Not to be outdone, the Dolphins returned the favor, with Jevon Holland returning an intercepted hail mary from Tim Boyle 99 yards for a touchdown to end the half.

Jason Sanders converted a 54-yard field goal at the end of the Dolphins' opening drive of the second half to put them up 20-6 and they opened the fourth quarter scoring with Raheem Mostert’s 14-yard touchdown on the first play of the quarter putting the finishing touches on a drive that began with 8:58 left in the third.

The Dolphins ultimately walked away with a 34-13 victory.

Offensive spotlight: The speed of the Miami Dolphins offense was too much for the Jets to take this afternoon, with both of their top playmakers having big days. Tyreek Hill turned 12 targets into 102 yards on nine receptions including a touchdown, while Jaylen Waddle racked up 114 yards on eight receptions from eight targets.

The change at quarterback didn’t create any spark for the Jets offense, with Tim Boyle going 27-for-38 for 179 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Defensive spotlight: Both teams scored on defense. Brandin Echols scored the Jets' lone touchdown in the game on a 30-yard interception return to go along with Holland’s big play. The Dolphins defensive line had another nice game, with Christian Wilkins recording two sacks while Jaelan Phillips registered a sack and pair of tackles for loss.

Rookie spotlight: The Jets had three rookies on offense play significant snaps in wide receiver Jason Brownlee and offensive linemen Joe Tippmann and Carter Warren, with all three struggling to impress. Will McDonald IV registered a pair of tackles for them on defense.

Box Score

Passing

Miami Dolphins Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Tua Tagovailoa 10.82 21 / 30 243 8.1 1 2 New York Jets Player Fantasy Comp/Att Yds YPA TD Int Tim Boyle 9.36 27 / 38 179 4.7 1 2

Rushing

Receiving